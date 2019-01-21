This bachelor literally found the woman of his dreams.

An unidentified man recently confessed on Reddit that he accidentally proposed to his girlfriend after taking Ambien.

He said that he was having trouble sleeping, so he ended up taking 40 mg of the sleep aid — quadruple the recommended dosage.

“I had an engagement ring in my drawer… woke up and she was wearing the ring on her finger and had explained what had happened,” the man wrote. “I was just shook because I couldn't remember s–-.”

He even updated his Facebook relationship status to “engaged” while in his Ambien-induced haze.

“I had not planned on being engaged with my girlfriend for another year and a half and probably would've gotten her a better ring but Ambien sped up the process ten folds,” he said.

In 2017, New York Magazine reported on the rise of “Things You Did on Ambien,” a Subreddit thread for documenting people who’ve done bizarre things while under the influence of the sleeping pill. Acts include building a cabinet, cleaning a kitchen and deranged text messages.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's police chief says he set a new personal record when he issued a ticket to someone who blew past him going 140 mph (225 kph).

Chief Art Acevedo told the Houston Chronicle the Dodge Viper "almost took my doors off" as Acevedo was driving on a highway Friday. He sped after the Viper in his police SUV, topping out around 120 mph (193 kph).

The speed limit was 65 mph (105 kph).

Acevedo said on Twitter that he could have arrested the driver, but because of the "totality of the circumstances, including flow of traffic, etc.," decided to just write him a ticket. The fine is $304.

Acevedo says his previous personal record for a high-speed ticket was 130 mph (209 kph) in a 55 mph (89 kph) zone.

NEW ORLEANS - Some vision centers are offering NFL referees free eye exams following the NFC Championship game in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Los Angeles Rams 26 to 23 Sunday. WWL-TV reports after the controversial loss, an eye care business in Covington announced it would be offering free exams for officials before next season.

Louisiana Family Eyecare posted the news on Facebook.

For referees traveling to Texas, a vision center in College Station says they are also extending free eye exams to the officials as well.

A bizarre "at home" remedy to treat back pain leaves doctors in ireland in shock.

The Irish Medical Journal releasing a case report on a 33-year-old man.

Found to be injecting himself with his own semen to relieve severe lower back pain.

According to the report, the man showed up at a Dublin hospital complaining of pain after lifting a heavy object.

While examining him, doctors noticed his right arm was red and appeared swollen with a lump.

That's when the patient revealed he'd been using a hypodermic needle, bought online, to inject his own bodily fluid into his forearm.

The patient apparently calling it his own "innovative" way to cure his pain.

Doctors also finding the patient had been doing this to himself for more than a year- 18 consecutive months to be exact!

Did it work? Doctors say no.

The patient ended up leaking fluids into his soft tissues and creating gas and air bubbles under his skin.

Researchers believe this is the first case of someone using semen as a cure-all.

They released the case study to show the risks involved with medical experimentation prior to extensive clinical studies.

As for the patient and his back pain, it improved while receiving care at the hospital, but he refused to have doctor's drain his arm of excess watery fluids.

A newlywed couple in Texas decided to say "I do" all over again — but this time with the scent of beef and cheese in the air.

Jordan and Arianne Moore originally exchanged vows on Jan. 11 at a church in front of family and friends, but decided to stage an altogether separate ceremony at a San Antonio Whataburger on a whim.

"A group of our friends who had not gone home yet were super hungry," Arianne told My San Antonio of the double wedding. She then suggested they all go to Whataburger, and claimed she tried to change into "regular clothes," but the wedding party was already dressed, so she just decided to go as-is.

That's when Arianne decided to just "get married again" inside the Whataburger.

Footage shared by My San Antonio shows the wedding party laughing as a friend walks Arianne down the aisle – or rather, the tile floor of the Whataburger – before a friend begins officiating the ceremony.

It's unclear if the friend was ordained or qualified to officiate a Whataburger-based ceremony, but one of the onlookers claims she's going to cry nonetheless.

A Twitter post shared by a woman claiming to be the bride's sister added that the wedding party was treated to discounted food, and that the staff all signed a wedding card addressed to the couple.

She also said she hoped that her sister and brother-in-law were treated to free Whataburger for a year.

Jordan and Arianne, however, weren't the first couple to celebrate their union with Whataburger.

Daniel and Bianca Baca – who were married in San Antonio in November – stopped at the burger joint to order a post-ceremony patty melt with easy onions and a Honey BBQ sandwich, while still in their wedding attire.

One confident canine finds its way to a catwalk in India.

A fashion show in Mumbai on Wednesday featured new trends and the world's next top model-- a stray dog.

The pooch joined the models on the runway, strutting its stuff and wagging its tail along the stage as audience members enjoy the show-stopping moment.

The models even joined in on the fun by petting their fellow fashionista.

Though it's unknown where the animal came from, it's clear that it found its true calling.

(NPR) While Shakespeare's Romeo spent only about two days banished in Mantua, away from his beloved Juliet, Romeo the frog has remained in complete isolation — sans love interest, cousins, friars or friends — living in a laboratory for the last 10 years. But that's all about to change.

The world-famous amphibian was believed to have been the last of his kind – a Bolivian Sehuencas water frog (Telmatobius yuracare) – and lived under the protection of researchers at the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d'Orbigny in Cochabamba City. They have made it their mission to find Romeo a special lady friend who might respond positively to his plaintive mating calls and help save the species from becoming extinct.

Year after year, scientist scoured Bolivia's cloud forests for signs of other googly-eyed, orange-bellied Sehuencas, but they've always come up empty, until recently.

On Tuesday, the museum's chief of herpetology, Teresa Camacho Badani, announced that after days of searching, her expedition team had found five healthy frogs, including two females. One is a little young for the frog-world's hottest bachelor, but the second, named Juliet (naturally), appears to be an ideal match of reproductive age.

"The entire team was wet and tired, but we decided to look in one more stream before returning to the camp. We weren't too hopeful because we didn't have much room to explore—there was a waterfall at the end of the stream that would stop us from moving forward," Camacho told Global Wildlife Conservation, which has partnered with the museum to find a girlfriend for Romeo.

Despite their skepticism, Camacho said, they gave it another go. "I got into the pond while the water splashed all over me and dove my hands into the bottom of the pond, where I managed to catch the frog. When I pulled it out, I saw an orange belly and suddenly realized that what I had in my hands was the long-awaited Sehuencas Water Frog," she recalled.

That particular slippery creature was a male Sehuencas but within a couple of days the team found a handful of his companions in the same pond. It is the first time since Romeo was captured by Camacho in 2008 that the species had been spotted in the wild.

"It was an incredible feeling!" Camacho said.

It appears Romeo (or at least the human behind his Twitter account) is thrilled about the discovery, too. He's posted a deluge of thirsty messages on Twitter.

"MY JULIET IS FOUND!!! After a decade of being the world's loneliest frog, I am lonely no longer!" Romeo tweeted.

Another introduced the bachelorette to the world in a 10-second video. "Isn't she lovely?" it asks, while she swims across the screen.

CNN reported the scientists are waiting until Valentine's Day to introduce the pair.

So far, Juliet and the four other newly discovered Sehuencas are being quarantined so they can acclimate to their new environment, designed to replicate their natural habitat. Scientists also need to ensure Romeo's new main squeeze is disease free; one factor that's driven the species into near extinction is the spread of an infectious disease called chytridiomycosis.

In his dating profile, uploaded nearly a year ago, Romeo described himself as "A pretty simple guy."

"I tend to keep to myself and have the best nights just chilling at home, maybe binge-watching the waters around me," he said. And, lest prospective love interests be turned off by his sedentary nature, he added, "I do love food, though, and will throw a pair of pants on and get out of the house if there's a worm or snail to be eaten!"

As for the kind of lady-frog he's interested in, Romeo wrote, "I'm not picky."

But he did specify he prefers stocky and bald female frogs who measure between 2 to 3 inches who's "definitely" interested in having kids.

Camacho said she's optimistic the two frogs will hit it off.

"She likes worms as much as Romeo likes them!" Camacho said of Juliet. "She is very strong, and swims very fast. She looks great and is healthy. Opposites attract—while Romeo is very shy, Juliet is not at all! So we think she will make an excellent match for Romeo."

NIZHNEKAMSK, Russia — While in court earlier this week a man proposed to a woman who allegedly stabbed him at least thirteen times.

The unidentified woman was on trial in Russia for stabbing her partner with a knife. She is facing up to six years behind bars, according to Daily Mirror.

The victim reportedly managed to escape his partner and seek medical help.

The prosecutor told the news outlet that the man was hospitalized for three weeks and suffered stab wounds all over his body.

The prosecutor demanded a sentence of up to six years for "intentionally causing damage to the health of the man and threatening his life."

However, in court the victim begged the judge not to jail his girlfriend, saying they were arranging the date of their wedding.

While the woman was facing the judge, the victim proposed to her in the courtroom and asked the judge for leniency, Daily Mirror reports.

The woman reportedly pleaded guilty to the attack, but denied that she had intent to kill her boyfriend. She allegedly told officials that she was drunk at the time of the incident.

The Russian judge has postponed a sentencing decision until a future hearing.

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — Administrators at a New York middle school are begging students to leave their winter hats made by Italian apparel company Moncler at home because the pricy tops keep getting lost.

The New York Post reports that administrators at Great Neck North Middle School on Long Island wrote a letter to parents asking them to "try and redirect your middle schooler from wearing these hats to school."

Moncler's knit hats with fur pom poms cost $350, though kids' sizes are available for less.

The Great Neck North administrators said time spent looking for lost Montcler hats has been "disruptive to the students' focus and time."

Parent Elissa Siony said the letter was "silly." She told the Post, "If they lose it and freak out, they freak out."

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Some adventurous friends in Minnesota took a ride on a couch across the smooth ice covering a lake.

The filmer said he and his friends were on an ice skating trip from Excelsior Bay to Wayzata Bay on Lake Minnetonka when they came across a man using a tractor to do donuts on the ice.

The filmer said he used his golf cart to join the man for some stunts before they decided to try towing the couch across the ice with some friends riding on top.

"We came across a guy doing donuts with his farm tractor on the ice so I joined him with my golf cart and then proceeded to visit with him at his fish house," the filmer wrote. "He had a couch located by the front door and without a pause from one of my friends, John, asked if he could ride on the couch across the smooth ice. He said yes and the rest is history."