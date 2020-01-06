LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When someone in a Florida neighborhood heard chilling cries and the words “Let me out!” they dialed 911.
Little did they know the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo.
After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway. The Palm Beach Post reports that when the deputies explained their concerns, the man smiled, then told deputies he’d introduce them to the perpetrator. When he returned with the parrot, the deputies burst out laughing.
The man told officers that he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” when he was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage.
PBSO officials could not be reached for more details. The agency did tweet a link to a video Saturday, saying, “Our deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued.”
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are perplexed over why a man left apparent designer bags holding drugs, a gun, cash and a digital scale in a convenience store.
The man went into the store early Thursday and put the Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags on a chair, according to a news release Friday.
"The employee said he offered her $100 to 'keep his bag,'" Lt. Brennan Matherne, spokesman for Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, said in an interview. "I don't know if his intention was for her to hold onto the bag until he came back or what."
The worker declined, and the man walked out without the bags, the news release said. A customer later pointed out that one of them held a handgun, which turned out to be stolen from neighboring Terrebonne Parish. It also held cash and a digital scale, while the other bag held the drug Suboxone and suspected methamphetamine, according to the statement.
Surveillance cameras got photos of the man and deputies hope to identify him.
"We haven't positively identified him ... but have gotten a couple tips already," Matherne said after the release and photos were posted on the sheriff's web and Facebook pages. "These images are pretty good, so we feel confident we'll be able to get him identified."
A software glitch is the reason why some parking their cars in New York City have been seeing an unwanted message when attempting to pay the meter: "Card not allowed."
The problem? The city's 14,000 Muni Meter machines run on a computer software system that had an unfortunate glitch — sort of a Y2K-plus-20 type of problem.
According to Parkeon, the manufacturer, "the outage was caused by an anti-fraud security setting that disabled card payment beyond January 1, 2020."
A few days into the New Year and many machines are still not taking cards.
"I tried to pay by card and it said card not accepted," Jubi Khan, of Woodside, said. "I just went to another one it said it had to be quarters and that was it."
There's also a catch: Because the machines do still take quarters, and because drivers have the option of downloading an app to pay by card, drivers are out of luck if they think the city will ignore a parking ticket.
The city's Finance Department — which collects those ticket fees — told News 4 said there are a number of ways for drivers to pay for the parking meters.
"We apologize for the inconvenience to drivers, however there are a number of other ways to pay parking meters and ensure drivers do not receive a ticket," Marcy Miranda, of the city's Finance Department, said in a statement.
The DOT is still unsure when it will have all 14,000 meters back in business. By Friday night, about 1,800 of the meters had been repaired, according to the city's Department of Transportation, who added that they are training and deploying more electricians working 12-hour shifts over the weekend to fix the problem as quickly as possible.
A statement from Flowbird, the company that works with Parkeon to operate the payment system, blamed the issue on a "software configuration error" and ensured cities and users that there have been no security breaches.
"Our company apologizes and deeply regrets the inconvenience that this has caused our customers. Flowbird is taking all the appropriate measures to avoid any similar scenario in the future," said Flowbird Chief Communications Officer David Chauvin.
Other cities worldwide were experiencing similar problems going back to Wednesday. Washington D.C., Austin and Las Vegas all reported similar outage issues.
People in Brooklyn say a rooster has been running "afowl" through the streets.
Molly Sandley found the rooster she named "Elizabeth Warrhen" on Thursday in front of a restaurant in Park Slope. She says the roaming bird was trying to roost on an inflatable Santa.
Sandley brought the rooster home where he lived in the bathroom while she tried to find its owner.
Further adding to the rooster's mysterious appearance, Sandley said he was spotted three days earlier in Fort Hamilton, almost six miles away.
Unable to continue care for the animal, Sandley decided to take the rooster to a friend in Vermont who keeps chickens. There the rooster will have a heated coop and flock of friends to stay entertained.
Hopefully "Elizabeth Warrhen" doesn't try to flee the coup while Sandley continues her search for the owner.
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A trio of escaped pigs wandered into a supermarket in Russia and were caught on camera raiding the liquor aisle.
A video taken at the store in Tyumen, Siberia, shows the three pigs perusing the liquor aisle and knocking over bottles of cognac, which they then proceeded to lap up off the floor.
Witnesses said the three pigs were found to have escaped from a nearby home.
The pigs were returned to their owner unharmed.
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Oscar Meyer announced it is seeking a new "hotdogger" to be in charge of taking the iconic Wienermobile across the country to promote the brand.
The company said in a job posting online that it is seeking a "hotdogger" to "travel the hot dog highways of America" with the Wienermobile and to act as a "traveling public relations firm."
Oscar Meyer said it is especially seeking graduates with a BA or BS in fields including public relations, journalism, communications, advertising and marketing, although degrees in other fields of study will also be considered.
"Oscar Mayer uses the Wienermobile at special events throughout the country and they need people like you to coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management," the posting states.
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who lost his class ring while studying in Europe in 1977 said he was shocked to discover the ring was in the possession of an Australian woman more than 40 years later.
Kevin Kinney of Fox Point said he was traveling across Europe by train in 1977 when he noticed his Hayward High School class ring was missing.
"I left the compartment I was sitting in, was walking down the train and looked down at my hand. Oh my gosh, my ring's gone," Kinney told WISN-TV.
There was no sign of the lost ring until late November 2019, when he received an email from a woman in Australia.
The woman had posted a photo of Kinney's ring in a Class Rings Lost and Found group on Facebook, and an amateur sleuth had tracked down a Hayward High yearbook and suspected the "KK" inscription stood for Kevin Kinney.
The woman said her grandfather found the ring inside a pair of gloves he bought from a flea market in Athens, Greece, in the 1980s.
Kinney said he "started laughing" when he saw the woman's photo of his long-lost ring.
"Pretty big world, but it's pretty small too, isn't it?" Kinney said.
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida man woke up in the middle of the night to find another man sucking on his toes, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the man was sleeping in his bed in Bradenton, when he woke up and realized he wasn't alone.
The man told deputies he assumed he was being robbed, so he told the intruder he didn't have any money.
But money wasn't what he was there for.
The intruder told the man he was there to suck on his toes, according to an investigation write-up.
That's when the man punched the accused toe sucker and forced him outside, according to investigators. While the two brawled, the man who sucked the toes told the other man he had a gun and tried to fondle him, according to investigators.
The man continued to hit the intruder for about 30 seconds before running inside and calling 911, deputies said. At this point the intruder broke out the front window of the home and stomped on the other man's car's windshield until it broke, deputies said.
Investigators said the toe-sucking man took off, so they tried to track him with a K-9 but were unable to find him.
CARMEL, Ind. — Joslyn and Jaxon are twins that arrived early but don't share a birthday. Sister and brother were born in different decades this week at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital.
A Pendleton couple rang in the new year with deliveries before and after midnight.
The twins weren't due until February 19, but obviously had their own arrival plans. Joslyn was born last year. Jaxon was born this year.
Concerns about lack of fetal movement sent pregnant mother Dawn Gilliam to the hospital on New Year's Eve. At 11:37 p.m. she delivered Joslyn at four pounds, 11 ounces.
"We've known for a while that she was going to be born first," said Gilliam while talking to reporters in the maternity ward lobby Friday afternoon. "She's been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come."
Little brother Jaxon arrived at 12:07 a.m. on New Year's Day at 4 pounds, 5 ounces.
"Still kind of overwhelmed," said father Jason Tello, holding Gilliam's hand during the news conference. "Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates. But here we are with this surprise - different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We're still kind of speechless still."
"Very shocked," added Gilliam.
Mom is still doing double takes as a reality reminder.
"I guess it doesn't click that, 'Wow! We had two babies.' I'm like, 'Wow! There's actually two,'" said Gilliam.
Mom said it twice. After all, she delivered twice, in two different years, two different decades.
Both twins are on feeding tubes and may be in the hospital for a while, but otherwise are healthy and doing well. Mom hopes to come home Saturday. The twins have 10- and 5-year-old big brothers at home in Pendleton.
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Utah man who bought a McDonald's hamburger for presentations on enzymes said the burger is now more than 20 years old -- and it appears unchanged.
David Whipple said he originally bought the hamburger July 7, 1999, at the McDonald's in Logan, Utah, to use in presentations on enzymes and deterioration.
Whipple said the burger ended up forgotten in a coat pocket for several years and it ended up with viral fame when he rediscovered it in 2013.
He said the burger was placed in a Big Mac tin and remained there for six years before being taken out again this week.
Whipple said the burger still has the same appearance as when he bought it and gives off the smell of cardboard.
An Ontario man who attempted a similar experiment with a burger and fries from McDonald's ending up selling the 6-year-old food on eBay in 2019.
