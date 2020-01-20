YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California.
The beehives, which are used to pollinate almond orchards, were discovered missing on Friday, beekeeper Mike Potts said. He estimated that the theft of the 92 hives, about a third of his operation, would cost him about $44,000 in revenue.
“It’s hard enough keeping the bees alive without someone stealing them. It’s frustrating,” Potts told KCRA-TV.
Potts, who is based in Oregon, suspects that another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before. Given the weight of the hives in addition to the boxes that hold them, he thinks the thief may have used a flatbed truck to drive them away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What goes around comes around.
An ice disk appears to be forming in the same Maine river where an unusually large one formed last winter and quickly gained international fame.
The City of Westbrook tweeted an aerial view of the disk in the Presumpscot River with the message: "ICE BREAKING NEWS: Ice Disk 2020 is making a run for it...It's not a perfect circle yet, but it is rotating counter-clockwise again & the seagulls are along for the ride."
The ice formation comes just about a year after a disk measuring about 100 yards (91 meters) was spotted in the Presumpscot River. It eventually had a devoted webcam; social media users compared it to an alien spacecraft and the moon; and ducks used it as a raft.
A video of the disk shows a nascent ice blob that is thinner and less circular than the famous disk of 2019.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman sparked social media outrage in her country by posting photos of herself and a friend with a Mercedes-Benz on the grounds of Beijing's Forbidden City. The reaction prompted an apology from the management of China's 600-year-old former imperial palace.
Vehicles have been banned since 2013 to protect the cultural dignity of the vast site and its hundreds of historic buildings, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. The palace was home to the Qing and Ming emperors, who ruled China for nearly five centuries.
"The Palace Museum was deeply distressed and sincerely apologizes to the public," it said in a post Friday night on Weibo, a popular service similar to Twitter. It added that it would prevent a repetition of the incident "through strict management."
The four photos played into public perceptions that people with connections have special privileges in China, though it wasn't clear if the unidentified woman was from an influential family. The shots showed two young women in sunglasses and a black Mercedes SUV in front of the towering Gate of Supreme Harmony on a sunny winter day.
The woman said in another post that she and her friend had enjoyed the palace without the usual crowds on a Monday, when it is closed, the state-owned Global Times newspaper reported. The posts have been deleted, and she did not respond to a message sent to her Weibo account.
A man identified as the owner of the vehicle told the Beijing News that the woman is a friend who had been invited to an event at the palace, and that some guests had been allowed to drive into the grounds. The newspaper included audio clips of the interview in an online video post.
The issue went viral on Friday. One Weibo user said that the rich and powerful can do whatever they want in China. Some questioned why the woman had privileges not accorded to visiting heads of state, who must get out of their vehicles and walk into the palace, the Global Times said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Scientists in Guam are trying to determine how to remove a man-made underwater mountain built out of vehicle tires 50 years ago.
Guam Environmental Protection Agency scientists hoped the tire reef would improve marine conditions in Cocos Lagoon and increase fish stocks, but has instead been left abandoned a mile from shore and about 20 feet (6 meters) below the water, Pacific Daily News reports.
The project started in 1969 and was discontinued in 1973 after the tire reefs didn't recruit enough fish populations to be deemed effective, government officials said.
The 2,400-tire experiment is now considered trash and would cost $250,000 to clean up, government officials said.
The government received a federal grant to clean up the artificial tire habitats, but officials do not know where the second 350-tire habitat is located.
It is unclear how much money was received through the grant.
Scientists must receive proper permits, conduct the necessary studies and then remove the tire reef over the next three years, officials said.
"Removal efforts of the tire reef will help prevent any further damage to the natural habitat that may negatively impact the biological, economic and cultural importance of Cocos Lagoon," environmental officials said in statement.
The tires taken from the lagoon are expected to be shredded, shipped to Asia and used as fuel for the cement industry or rubberized asphalt, officials said.
Coral that has grown on the tires will be relocated, scientists said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — The footstool didn't feel right. That's what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.
Indeed, the money was discovered inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.
Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for $70 after Christmas. He was stunned Sunday when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted. After the shock wore off, he began the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.
"I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do," Kirby, 54, said. "This is going to help them. I'm so happy for them."
The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture had belonged to her grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.
Fauth-Newberry said Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.
"This is crazy," Fauth-Newberry said Thursday, staring at stacks of hundred dollar bills.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A passenger waiting for a flight at an Oregon airport needed a bit more screen space for his video game so he plugged his Playstation 4 into a computer screen that had been displaying a map of the airport.
Kara Simonds, a spokeswoman for the Port of Portland, told KXL-AM radio in an on-air interview that Portland International Airport staff asked the man to stop gaming on the public map display.
He asked if he could finish his game. They said no, and the situation resolved peacefully.
"Apparently it was a very polite and cordial interaction," Simonds said, calling it "a good reminder of what not to do at the airport."
No word on whether or not the passenger made it to the next level.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has ruled that the owner of a chicken that was mauled to death by a dog in 2017 deserves a higher payout because the hen was trained and had TV experience.
German news agency dpa reported Friday that a regional court in the western town of Kleve concluded the chicken was indeed Sieglinde of TV fame and not an ordinary egg-laying hen called Chalotte.
Judges ordered the owner of the dog to pay 615 euros ($683) in damages because the deceased chicken had received 10 hours of acting training. A lower court had granted the owner only half that amount, saying the owner was partly at fault for letting Sieglinde roam free on the farm, but the judges in Kleve overturned that.
A regular chicken costs about 15 euros.
Sieglinde had appeared in at least one German TV movie, commanding three-figure daily fees.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team was forced to smoke out suspects in an Albuquerque marijuana dispensary burglary that sparked a standoff.
Police said Kyle Minard, 35, was arrested Tuesday after the SWAT team dispatched tear gas into the R. Greenleaf business.
Around four hours later, Bronson Jeremy Vigil, 32, came running out of the medical marijuana dispensary and was also arrested, according to authorities.
Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers had responded to a break-in alarm around 2:30 a.m.
Tixier says officers searched the dispensary with a police dog when they spotted a man inside and he began "scaling the interior walls" before hiding in the roof.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo News) A komodo dragon destroyed cameras trying to film for a BBC wildlife show after trying to have sex with one of them.
State-of-the-art equipment was hidden inside both a lifesize imitation of a female komodo dragon and a fake pig placed amid a pack of the giant lizards during filming for new series Spy in the Wild 2, narrated by David Tennant.
According to The Sun newspaper, executive producer John Downer revealed the male dragons began trying to mate with the imitation lizard and became increasingly frustrated when the model did not respond – so they took their frustration out on the fake pig containing the recording equipment.
He said: "With its massive claws this dragon starts raking at the skin of the 'female', and there's nothing you can do because you can't intervene. You just hope it will realise there's something not right and it will stop.
"But then this pig, with all our equipment in it, was in the wrong place at the wrong time and they just annihilated it.
Read more: Faking wildlife scenes not uncommon in BBC documentaries
"It was breeding season and they'd been riled up by fighting over this female and testosterone gets the worst of us. They were like dinosaurs, it was just unbelievable, it was totally smashed to pieces."
Spy in the Wild 2 begins on BBC One on Wednesday, 22 January, and was filmed with cameras hidden inside animatronic animals including koalas, gorillas, bears and turtles.
The new series also features footage of Ugandan mountain gorillas "singing" as they eat together.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Cows are able to "commooonicate" with each other, a startling new study says.
Published in Scientific Reports in December, the study notes that Holstein-Fresian heifer cattle are able to communicate with one another, using their own distinct moos. The researchers, including lead researcher Alexandra Green, took 333 samples of cow vocalizations and analyzed them using acoustic analysis programs. They discovered the cows are able to give cues in certain situations and express different emotions, including excitement, arousal, engagement and distress.
"We found that cattle vocal individuality is relatively stable across different emotionally loaded farming contexts," Green said in a statement.
Positive signs were seen when the females were in heat and when there was anticipation of being fed. Negative contexts were spotted when they were denied access to food and during "physical and visual isolation from the rest of the herd."
Cameron Clark, one of the study's co-authors and Green's academic supervisor, praised her research. "Ali's research is truly inspired," Clark said in the statement. "It is like she is building a Google translate for cows."
Previous research had revealed cows and their calves are able to communicate by keeping individuality in their lowing (the vocal sounds made by cattle), but Green's research indicates that the individuality is kept throughout their entire lives and spread across the herd.
"Cows are gregarious, social animals," Green added. "In one sense it isn't surprising they assert their individual identity throughout their life and not just during mother-calf imprinting. But this is the first time we have been able to analyze voice to have conclusive evidence of this trait."
Green hopes that her research will be used by farmers and integrated into their routines to better understand their animals and improve their well being.
"Individual distinctiveness is likely to attract social support from conspecifics, and knowledge of these individuality cues could assist farmers in detecting individual cattle for welfare or production purposes," the researchers wrote in the study's abstract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.