Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey rescued a toddler who clearly wasn't amused, when he ended up with the lower half of his body stuck inside of a toy.

The Fort Lee Police Department said Sgt. Rick Hernandez responded when mom Soona Choe called 911 to report her young son, Luca, had managed to trap himself inside a box-like toy.

The department shared a photo of Luca appearing unimpressed with his situation and a photo of the toddler looking much happier with Hernandez after a careful extraction.

Choe said Luca was not injured and is being more careful about how he plays with his toys.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man says his emotional support alligator helps him deal with his depression.

Joie Henney, 65, said his registered emotional support animal named Wally likes to snuggle and give hugs, despite being a 5-foot-long alligator. The York Haven man said he received approval from his doctor to use Wally as his emotional support animal after not wanting to go on medication for depression, he told Philly.com.

"I had Wally, and when I came home and was around him, it was all OK," he said. "My doctor knew about Wally and figured it works, so why not?"

Wally was rescued from outside Orlando at 14 months old and is still growing; Henney said Wally could be 16 feet long one day. Henney says Wally eats chicken wings and shares an indoor plastic pond with a smaller rescue alligator named Scrappy.

Wally, who turns 4 this year, is a big teddy bear, in Henney's words. The cold-blooded reptile likes to rest his snout on Henney's, and "he likes to give hugs," he said.

The alligator has never bitten anyone and is even afraid of cats, according to Henney.

Henney acknowledged that Wally is still a dangerous wild animal and could probably tear his arm off, but says he's never been afraid of him.

Henney's background also indicates a comfort with creatures like Wally. He hosted a show called "Joie Henney's Outdoors" on ESPN Outdoors from 1989 to 2000, according to the York Daily Record .

Henney frequently takes Wally out for meet-and-greets at places like senior centers and minor-league baseball games.

"He's just like a dog," Henney told a woman at a recent outing to a senior center. "He wants to be loved and petted."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 47-year-old Englishwoman has seen the best and worst that Twitter would have to offer the American football player who shares her name.

Dee Ford, of Kent, England, told the Kansas City Star that her "phone was going off literally nonstop" due to angry tweets from Kansas City Chiefs fans who thought they were venting at linebacker Dee Ford following his critical late penalty in last weekend's AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots. She says Ford "doesn't deserve" the vitriol.

The player isn't on Twitter, but he was no stranger to the Englishwoman. Five years ago when the player was still at Auburn, someone in the school's athletic department inadvertently tagged the woman in a congratulatory tweet after the player was named most valuable player of the senior bowl. Fans responded with their own positive tweets.

She decided to learn about the game and was hooked. She has spoken to the Chiefs' Dee Ford by phone and attended two games — an Auburn home game last fall and a Chiefs game in London in 2015.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a string of robberies in Brooklyn, where the pair allegedly targeted laundry room change machines and made off with thousands of dollars.

According to the NYPD, the suspects allegedly targeted apartment buildings in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick where they broke open change machines in the laundry rooms — making off with more than $3,000.

Police say the suspects struck four times between Jan. 9 and Jan. 14 during the afternoon — between 4 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.

The pair allegedly entered an apartment building on Bushwick Avenue and Palmetto Street, went to the laundry room in the basement and "used an unknown tool to break into the change machine," police say. They also proceeded to do the same thing at a residential building on Kosciuszko Street and Nostrand Avenue, another on Evergreen and Myrtle avenues and one on Broadway and Stuyvesant Avenue, according to police.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the suspects. One is described as a man wearing a Yankees jacket with a hood, a hat, dark-colored jeans and two-toned sneakers, while the other man was allegedly wearing a black jacket with the number "67" on the left breast pocket, dark-colored jeans, white and black sneakers, a black hat with yellow lettering, and is also described as having a beard and at least one earing.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be sent via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A company which sells used tissues in an effort to allow consumers to decide when they get sick has reportedly been sold out online for months.

The tissues, created by company Vaev and sold online for a steep $79.99, will help people "prepare for the flu season and feeling clear all year round," according to the company website.

"We believe that when flu season comes around, you should be able to get sick on your terms," the Los Angeles-based company states online. "We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills."

The company states the tissue is "specially treated with organic ingredients, is non-prescription, and works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system."

Oliver Niessen, the company's 34-year-old founder, told TIME that the idea behind the product is to "choose" when you get sick, rather than deal with it when it naturally comes.

"That kind of freedom, that kind of luxury to choose — I mean, we customize everything in our lives and we have everything the way that we want it, so why not approach sickness that way as well?" he said.

Most customers who purchase the used tissues are "young parents and people in their 20s" who are skeptical of vaccines and seeking "alternatives," according to Niessen.

However, there are no vaccines to combat the common cold. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best way to protect yourself from the symptoms of a cold — sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and coughing — is to wash your hands often, to stay away from others who are sick, and to avoid touching facial orifices where germs can enter the body.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — It took a bear — Jazz Bear — to catch a bat and leave the high-flying hijinks to the NBA players.

A wayward bat flew around the court inside the Vivint Smart Home Arena about an hour before Utah's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, interrupting the pregame shooting routines of the likes of Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio.

The few thousand fans in the building took turns cheering and then groaning while watching the flying mammal zip around the arena and elude several security guards and an on-court employee armed with a net.

Jazz Bear took a break from entertaining the crowd by taking a few swings himself before finally capturing it — with nothing but net.

Fans then cheered wildly as the proud mascot strolled off the court with the big catch.

"That was scary," Mitchell said after Utah's 106-101 victory . "I was not cool with that at all. I'm glad the Bear got him because I would not have finished my warmup. I would have gone to locker room if he was still flying around out there."

The whole thing quickly became a social media hit, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma appropriately tweeted : "Where is Manu when you need him."

That, of course, is former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, who famously swatted a bat to the hardwood and captured it in the middle of game against Sacramento on Halloween night in 2009.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an intoxicated German man who ducked out of a train for a cigarette during a short stop got into trouble when he tried to jump back on board between two cars after the train departed without him.

Police said Thursday the 33-year-old clung on to the coupling during frigid temperatures, screaming as the train headed toward Hamburg late Wednesday at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour (125 mph).

Passengers heard the man's cries and were able to trigger an emergency stop, allowing him to be brought inside.

Authorities say he was handed over to them at the main station in Essen and was "unmistakably informed by the federal police about the mortal danger he had been in."

He's under investigation for dangerous interference with rail traffic.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple got some unexpected help delivering their baby.

Amanda Tadeo of Perris went into labor Jan. 16, according to a Riverside County news release about the birth. Amanda and her husband Oswaldo Tadeo were racing to the hospital when they realized they didn't have enough time, county spokeswoman Brooke Federico said.

So the Tadeos stopped at Riverside County's code enforcement office, thinking someone there might be able to help.

Code enforcement employee Angie Solis was walking into the office on the cold and rainy day when she heard Oswaldo yell from the couple's van: "My wife is in labor! She's about to have a baby!"

Solis found Oswaldo on the phone with firefighters and Amanda's baby crowning.

"When I first saw her in labor, I was freaking out and asked my coworkers 'What do we do?'" Solis said, according to the news release.

Solis jumped into action by supporting the baby's head as it emerged and comforting his mother. The baby was born into Solis' hands, who held him until he began crying and then placed him on his mother's chest, Federico said.

"I was overwhelmed with joy for the family," Solis said.

Federico said other code enforcement employees covered the mother and newborn with blankets and sweatshirts. Paramedics arrived shortly after and took them to a hospital.

The Tadeos named their son Damian and the family is doing well back at home, Federico said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut woman charged with driving under the influence was drunk on vanilla extract, which contains a significant amount of alcohol.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that New Canaan police found 50-year-old Stefanie Warner-Grise sitting in a car at an intersection with her eyes closed at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found several bottles of pure vanilla extract inside her vehicle.

They say they detected an odor of vanilla on her breath, her speech was slurred and she was unable to answer basic questions.

Police say she was arrested after failing field sobriety tests.

Warner-Grise was released on a promise to appear in court. No lawyer was listed for her in online court records.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A classic scene from a decade-old episode of "The Office" helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman's life.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in, finding she wasn't breathing.

He doesn't have any emergency training but thought of the show where Steve Carell's character does CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees' song "Stayin' Alive." The song has the correct tempo for chest compressions.

Within a minute, the woman was breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.

Scott, who shares the last name of Carell's character Michael Scott, had help from two women who also stopped when they saw the car and called 911.