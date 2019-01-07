A man ended up starting 2019 in the hospital after he wound up impaled on a deer statue in a traffic circle in Philadelphia, according to officials.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Eakins Oval, located across the street from the famed Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Police told FOX29 the man, 21, climbed onto the Washington Monument in the middle of the oval when he slipped and fell on the antlers of a deer statue.

After falling, the left side of the man's body was impaled on the deer statue causing a laceration and bleeding, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The Washington Monument was originally unveiled in 1897 in the city's Fairmount Park before being relocated to the oval in 1928 after the completion of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to the Association for Public Art.

The monument's lower level is surrounding by "flora and fauna" of the U.S., which includes a moose, buffalo, bear, and alligator, according to the group.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The irate deli customer caught on camera throwing a violent tantrum and attacking a worker over a minutes-long wait for a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich more than a month ago has been arrested, police said.

Edilberto Burgos, 24, was charged Thursday with assault and menacing in connection with the Nov. 25 attack in the Hi Mango Flushing Avenue deli in Bushwick.

The bizarre fray was caught on camera. Cellphone video provided by deli customers showed a customer, later identified by police as Burgos, demand his order of a bacon, egg and cheese on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel "right NOW" at around 4:30 a.m.

When the 28-year-old worker, Sanjay Patel, told him that he had several orders ahead of him and that it would take around 5 to 10 minutes, the customer became angry.

"Make my cinnamon raisin toasted bagel with bacon, egg and cheese RIGHT NOW," the customer shouted, banging on the deli display case. "Right f---king now! Make my s--t right now!

He then started throwing merchandise at the worker, hitting him in the head and torso and causing bruising and swelling, according to police.

Patel was taken to a hospital for treatment for various injuries, and told News 4 shortly after the attack that what the man said gave him nightmares.

"When I sleep, nighttime, I still dream it, because he told me, too, 'I'm going to shoot you,'" Patel said. "He told me he gonna shoot me."

It wasn't immediately clear if Burgos had an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The man who authorities said drove a Ferrari off a dock into the Palm Beach Inlet last month has been identified.

According to a traffic crash report, 48-year-old James Mucciaccio, Jr. deliberately drove off the end of a dock at top speed on Dec. 26 around 7 a.m.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the vehicle floated for approximately 50 feet before sinking to the bottom of the Inlet.

Divers used airbags to float the Ferrari to the surface, then brought it back to shore.

New pictures from Code 3 Divers show the Ferrari at the bottom of the Inlet, and divers working to recover it.

Fire Rescue officials said Mucciaccio was not hurt, and alcohol and drugs were not a factor, according to a crash report.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Krispy Kreme has stepped in to comfort Kentucky police officers mourning the loss of a doughnut truck that caught fire.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the company and a police escort delivered dozens of doughnuts to the city police department Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Kyle Mounce says no one was injured when a Krispy Kreme truck caught fire in the city on Monday, but the truck's doughnuts were ruined. The fire's cause was unclear as of Monday.

Lexington police shared posts on social media of the burned truck and officers jokingly mourning the loss.

The posts were widely shared online and police departments across the country offered their condolences. The chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, Dave Skena, says the company wanted to comfort the department in their time of sorrow.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A visitor to an elephant rescue in Sri Lanka captured video of the moment a hungry elephant stole a tourist's purse to feast on mangos.

The video shows a teenage tourist meeting one of the young pachyderms at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage.

The girl said she thought the elephant was trying to be affectionate when it used its trunk to grab her purse.

"I thought he was giving me a hug so I stood there for a second with his trunk across my body," the tourist wrote. "He snatches my purse and I think that I can pull it back but instead I get swung from side to side."

The footage shows the elephant win the tug-of-war for the purse, but the teen was able to make sure her phone was out of the bag before letting it go.

"I got my purse back from one of the staff members," she wrote. "I was not harmed at all and the elephant had no intentions of being violent."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A panhandler known for his occasionally aggressive interactions with motorists in New Jersey's capital city has been relocated with the help of New Jersey Transit.

The man known as Jose had been a familiar sight in recent years as he solicited money, food, clothing and alcohol several blocks from NJ Transit's Trenton Transit Center.

In one notorious incident, he defecated on the ground near a police car after an officer stopped to speak to him.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman tells The Trentonian that the agency's police department has an outreach program that works with at-risk individuals in conjunction with the courts and social services organizations.

The newspaper reports Jose received a one-way bus ticket to Florida, where he joined relatives.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(KQNT) A Dutch astronaut who was stationed aboard the International Space Station admitted to accidentally calling America's emergency services number (9-1-1) from orbit during one of his missions.

Astronaut André Kuipers described the accidental misdial while appearing on a radio program broadcast by NOS, the country's public broadcaster, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Kuipers explained that astronauts who want to contact NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston have to dial 9 to get an outside line, followed by 011 for an international line. Unfortunately for the astronaut, his fingers didn't dial the number correctly and he ended up trying to call the U.S. emergency services number.

"If you're in space, it's like you're making a call via Houston, first you dial the 9 for an outside line and then 011 for an international line," Kuipers told the hosts of 'With The Eye on Tomorrow'. "I made a mistake, and the next day I received an email message: did you call 911?"

The slip-up set off a security alert at the Houston center which prompted emergency staff to check the room where the space station's line is found.

"I was a little disappointed that they had not come up," Kuipers joked.

The 60-year-old spent more than 200 days over two different missions in 2004 and 2011.

While there are a variety of obvious technical limitations for emergency services to respond to a call more than 200 miles above earth, it's still nice to know that even in space, 911 is there to help.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GLADSTONE, Ore. (CNN) -- Stealing from police officers is never a good idea. Just ask this guy.

Police in Gladstone, Oregon, say he tried to steal a bike from right outside of a police station. The Gladstone Police Dept. shared the video on social media.

For about 30 seconds, the man tries to cut the lock off the bike. That's when an officer comes out, confronts him, and takes him into custody.

Police did not release his name or what charges he could face.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A photographer in South Carolina and her pal teamed up to put a fresh spin on trendy baby photos "because your best friend only turns 336 months once."

Stephanie Smith was behind the lens for the photo shoot, with pictures resembling shots of babies taken to commemorate their growth, as Fox 13 reported. Nicole Ham came up with the spread and Smith said she was tasked with carrying it out.

"Nicole had the idea for the shoot and I brought it to life!" Smith told Fox 13.

The photos posted on Facebook by Southern Stitch Photography captured a grown woman tightly wrapped in a blanket as she laid beside a board dated Dec. 29, 2018, reading: "336 months old. Loves – champagne. Hates – dating in 2018."

The photographs also showed the woman – who sported a large, gold bow – inside a wreath made of greenery and flowers.

Carrying out the design and executing the photo shoot was a team effort, Smith told Fox 13. But it also brought them plenty of entertainment.

"From shopping and laying out flowers in the store to see if we had enough to fit an adult to a collaborative effort between myself and Nicole's mom to swaddle her... We couldn't keep a straight face!" Smith recalled.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A wildlife park in Ireland said a pair of giant pelicans that flew the coop during the summer returned on their own after a months-long vacation.

The Fota Wildlife Park in Cork said the great white pelicans, which can reach a length of up to 6 feet, flew to freedom in June despite their wings having been clipped to keep them grounded.

The park said keepers were surprised when the pelicans returned on their own after about 21 weeks on the loose.

"The pelicans were examined by the vet and are fit and healthy," a park spokeswoman told the Evening Echo newspaper.

"The welfare of the birds and animals that reside at Fota Wildlife Park, along with the safety of all our staff and visitors is paramount to the park," she said.

Great white pelicans are found in Africa, Asia and Europe. They are known to be able to fly up to 300 miles in a single day.