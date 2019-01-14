PITTSBURGH (AP) — A new brewery is set to launch in a Cold War-era missile command center near Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Grist House Craft Brewery has set its sights on a structure known as “the bunker building” at the former Nike missile base.

It was one of several U.S. Army-operated bases using anti-aircraft guns and Nike and Hercules missiles to defend Pittsburgh from Soviet attack in the 1950s and 1960s.

The building will become the brewery’s main production hub. The vast location also will have room for an extensive basement barrel-aging program, a taproom and a retail space.

It sits atop one of the highest points in Allegheny County, in Collier Township.

The owners recently closed on the building but are keeping the opening date top secret.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Police say a Utah teenager crashed into another car when she covered her eyes as part of the so-called "Bird Box Challenge."

Layton police Lt. Travis Lyman said Friday that the 17-year-old drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another car after she pulled a hat over her eyes to emulate "Bird Box," a Sandra Bullock movie on Netflix where characters must be constantly blindfolded to avoid visions that urge them to die.

Videos of people trying to do things while blindfolded have attracted widespread attention online, and Netflix tweeted a warning about the challenge last week.

No one was hurt in the Monday crash north of Salt Lake City.

Lyman says it should serve as a warning he never thought he'd have to give: Don't drive while blindfolded.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Paris' first nude restaurant has gone belly up just a year after opening its doors.

When O'Naturel opened in December 2017, the concept seemed an easy sell: Instead of dressing up, diners would dress down. Way down. Like to their bare essentials.

Once naked, customers could enjoy a three-course dinner with foie gras, lobster, snails, lamb or scallops for $58 ― a price that even skinflints could love.

All the restaurant personnel remained clothed.

Despite getting worldwide attention, the clothing-optional café is going bust, according to TheLocal.

O'Naturel owners Mike and Stephane Saada posted a statement on its website announcing that the in-the-buff bistro will close for good on Feb. 16.

"Thank you for having participated in this adventure by coming to dine at O'Naturel," it read. "We will only remember the good times, meeting beautiful people and customers who were delighted to share exceptional moments."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a report of a suspicious person around 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls. The city is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, near the Oklahoma border.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours.

Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store.

Police say the woman wasn't arrested and her name was not released.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Panties, bras and other shoplifted items were tossed from a car being chased by police at speeds nearly reaching 100 mph in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the driver almost struck other vehicles Wednesday evening before her car tires were shredded by spikes laid across a roadway by police.

Four bras, 14 pairs of panties, two candles and some air freshener refills -- all valued at about $445 -- are believed to have been stolen from a retail store in Portage, east of Gary.

The chase started when officers investigating the shoplifting approached the woman about 6:30 p.m. She was arrested when her car was stopped in Chesterton.

The woman faces fleeing and resisting law enforcement, theft and reckless driving charges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(http://floridakeyssheriff.blogspot.com) A 37-year-old Homestead man was arrested Thursday night after more than 40 grams of cocaine were found in his possession during a traffic stop near Mile Marker 59.

Melvin Stubbs was charged with cocaine trafficking and resisting arrest. He was also charged with property damage for chewing up and/or eating a Sheriff's Office patrol car seat after he was taken into custody.

Sgt. Mark Jones and Deputy George Zakariadze were conducting traffic enforcement near Mile Marker 59 about 10 p.m. when they saw a white BMW traveling south on U.S. 1 with what appeared to be very dark, illegal window tinting. The deputies stopped the BMW. The driver was identified as Stubbs. Sgt. Jones used a tint meter and found the windows were too dark. Deputy Zakariadze went to his patrol car to write a warning for the window tint when he was notified Stubbs had a warrant for violating probation stemming from cocaine sales.

Both deputies went to detain Stubbs when he began pulling away, then ran away before he was taken to the ground. Stubbs continued to fight and again ran away before he was ultimately shocked by Deputy Zakariadze's Taser. He was then placed in Deputy Zakariadze's patrol vehicle. Both deputies then searched a jacket that Stubbs was wearing that came off while he was resisting arrest. Inside the jacket were four baggies containing a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was 41.1 grams.

Deputy William Daniels also arrived on scene. Stubbs began kicking the passenger side of the patrol car door with his feet. Sgt. Jones noticed a large piece of the back seat of the patrol car that Stubbs had chewed off and/or eaten, causing at least $1,000 in damage. Stubbs was placed in a feet restraints. Stubbs was taken to Fishermen's Hospital in Marathon. Stubbs had to be put in a wheelchair and further restrained due to his continued combative behavior. Stubbs was medically cleared at the hospital.

Stubbs was then taken to jail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor with kindness.

It's not what you'd think: "Kindness" is what the 30-year-old suspect, Bryan Stewart, calls his machete, according to police.

Stewart, of Milton, was arrested on Thursday for an incident that allegedly happened Wednesday evening.

It began when two of Stewart's neighbors went to the suspect's house, concerned about yelling and banging that had come from the home all day, according to the Pensacola News-Journal.

Stewart came out of the house with an arm raised holding the machete ― which had the word "kindness" written on it. One of the neighbors stepped in front of the other to block the blade and suffered a half-inch cut on his left hand.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Department was called, and deputies arrived and arrested Stewart.

They said that Stewart's breath smelled of alcohol and he had to be stunned with a Taser before he was put inside the patrol car, according to Orlando TV station WOFL.

Police also said he had to be hobbled after kicking inside the car and banging his head, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On Thursday, Stewart was booked into the Santa Rosa Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and aggravated battery. He remains behind bars in lieu of $10,000 bail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) A woman in China was recently diagnosed with a rare hearing-loss condition that prevents her from hearing men's voices.

The woman, identified only as Chen, recently woke up one morning and was unable to hear her boyfriend's voice, the Daily Mail reported. The Xiamen resident then rushed to the Qianpu Hospital hoping doctors there would be able to help her.

Chen was subsequently diagnosed by an ear, nose and throat specialist with a condition called reverse-slope hearing loss, or RSHL. And it's rare: According to Tennessee's Thigpen Hearing Center, "for every 12,000 cases of hearing loss, only one person has RSHL." In the U.S. and Canada, specifically, the condition affects roughly 3,000 people.

Those with the condition typically have trouble hearing low-frequency sounds.

"She was able to hear me when I spoke to her, but when a young male patient walked in, she couldn't hear him at all," Lin Xiaoqing, the doctor who treated Chen, said, according to the Daily Mail.

Chen reportedly said she has recently been under a lot of stress and not getting an adequate amount of sleep, which Xiaoqing said could have been a contributing factor. The night before she was unable to hear her boyfriend's voice, Chen also said she felt nauseous and had ringing in her ears.

She's reportedly expected to fully recover.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) Kylie Jenner on Sunday lost the world record of having the most liked photo on Instagram to an egg.

The photo, posted online to the account world_record_egg by the "Egg Gang" on Jan. 4, received more than 18 million likes as of Sunday evening — breaking Jenner's record.

"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," the post read. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."

The now-outranked photo Jenner posted to receive millions of like was of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Posted Feb. 6, 2018, the picture shows her daughter's tiny hand wrapped around her thumb.

As of Sunday, the picture had nearly 18.2 million likes from Jenner's more than 123 million Instagram followers.

After she learned she was bumped from the top, Jenner posted a video of herself cracking an egg on the ground alongside the caption: "Take that little egg."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Fox) A couple of cool cats are living large in California, stretching out in a purrrrrrfect $1,500-a-month studio apartment in San Jose, according to the Mercury News.

Troy Good, who is paying the felines' rent, told the newspaper the cats are his daughter's and it was an alternative to abandoning them, as the cats aren't allowed in his new apartment.

Good is friends with the landlord, David Callisch, and gave him the idea of renting the place out to the cats instead of listing the studio on Airbnb. The cats moved into the apartment over the summer.

"They definitely have the nicest cat apartment in Silicon Valley," Good, a 43-year-old furniture designer, told the Mercury News on Sunday.

Callisch stops by the apartment each day to feed and play with the cats. They both send photos of the cats to Good's daughter who plans on taking the cats after she moves out of her dorm room at Azusa Pacific University.

Jennifer Loving, the CEO of Destination Home, told the Mercury News the scenario was "peak Silicon Valley." Destination Home is an organization tackling homelessness in Santa Clara County.

"While this story is funny, it really does highlight the tremendous inequity in the Silicon Valley. We have thousands of people on our streets, and we're paying to make sure that our cats have a place to live," she told the newspaper.

Callisch said he does feel bad for wasting the living space on the cats, but jumped at a chance to help his friend.