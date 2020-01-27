PHOENIX (AP) — A 62-year-old man was cited in Arizona this week after trying to disguise a fake skeleton as a passenger just to use the HOV lane.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a trooper pulled over the man on Thursday after noticing he had placed a fake skeleton in the passenger’s front seat.
The skeleton was sitting upright, wearing a hat and tied to the front seat.
Department spokesman Raul Garcia said troopers cite about 7,000 HOV lane violators every year. Last April, a man was pulled over after driving in the HOV lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who became a video sensation after fighting a man on the street while dressed as the Easter Bunny was arrested and tried to use the costume to elude capture, authorities said.
Antoine McDonald became an overnight phenomenon when a video captured him fighting a man on the streets of Orlando last year.
Earlier this month, McDonald was driving a motorcycle when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a carport before fleeing the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The carport collapsed on top of the vehicle.
Deputies went to McDonald's address and spotted a gray car driving away and found McDonald laying in the backseat of the car.
When a deputy went to arrest him, he denied it.
"I wasn't in any crash. I'm the Orlando Easter bunny, Google it," he said, according to an arrest report.
The Orlando Sentinel reports authorities asked him to remove his costume before arresting him. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving with a suspended license and operating a motorcycle without a license.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Massachusetts woman accused of defecating in the parking lot of a local Natick store for months was arrested Wednesday after she was caught in the act, reports say.
Andrea Grocer, 51, was charged with eight counts of wanton destruction property after a Natick police officer said he saw her defecating outside the Natick Outdoor Store around 7 a.m., WYCN reported.
Police were first alerted to the serial pooper in December when Henry Kanner, the store's owner, reported human feces there on eight separate occasions since October.
Police began investigating, initially believing it might be an animal, but then found "toilet paper and other wipes," Natick Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi told The Metrowest Daily News.
An officer was patrolling the parking lot Wednesday when he spotted Grocer waiting for the lot to clear, opening the driver's side door of her Lincoln MKX and defecating out the door, WYCN reported.
Grocer was pulled over after driving off and told police that she was on her way to a home up the street where she worked as a nanny, but stopped because she has irritable bowel syndrome, according to the arrest report.
Her employer told police, however, that Grocer had access to their restroom. This, coupled with the length of time that passed with Grocer in the lot, led to her arrest.
"I'm so happy they arrested her," Kanner told Metrowest. "I have no idea who she is. This has been ongoing. She has defecated quite often over here. There's nothing more disgusting coming into your parking lot in the morning and seeing a pile of human excrement."
Grocer was released without bail and is due back in court on March 2.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Russia is said to be the place where bears roam the streets — but for a short while it was a free-for-all for elephants.
Residents of Yekaterinburg were flabbergasted to see a couple of elephants wandering the snowy streets of Russia's third-largest city after they escaped from a circus.
Unreceptive to attempts to bring her back, one of the female elephants crossed a busy street and headed to a residential building to roll and cavort in the snow on Thursday. One man who tried to stop her by holding on to her trunk was pushed across the street, his feet sliding on the ice.
The local circus said the two elephants — Karla and Ranni — belonged to an Italian company that ran a show in Yekaterinburg during the New Year holidays.
When its troupe tried to load the animals into a truck to head to the next destination, they resisted and walked away. The circus said that Ranni loitered near the loading point but the more adventurous Karla decided to make a tour of the city.
Handlers finally got a rope around one of the elephant's front legs, but it took a dozen people to pull her back. She reluctantly obeyed after playing in the snow.
"The elephants wanted to get some new experiences before a long journey, and they got them," the circus commented.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where a woman had put her finger in a bathroom sink overflow drain and became stuck.
The London Fire Brigade said crews responded to a home in Hither Green to assist a woman whose finger was stuck in her bathroom sink's overflow drain pipe.
"The lady had been told she could clean out the sink waste pipe by pulling it out -- but she couldn't and got her finger stuck," Station Officer Gary Deacon said. "She had been stuck for about 20 minutes before we arrived and called us once she'd got over the embarrassment and realized her finger was starting to hurt."
Deacon said firefighters ended up destroying the sink to free the woman.
"We did try to dismantle the whole base unit but in the end we had to use a disc cutter to smash the basin up and get the whole thing out. We used wire snips to cut the plastic pipe from her finger," he said.
"She was uninjured apart from her pride. It's the first time I've ever been called to this particular type of rescue," Deacon said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California river filled with wine when a tank of Cabernet Sauvignon sprang a leak at a popular winery.
Christopher O'Gorman, a spokesman for Rodney Strong Wine Estates in Healdsburg, confirmed the tank in Sonoma County sprang a leak Wednesday and wine poured into the Reiman Creek, which carried it to the nearby Russian River.
"We're investigating what appears to be a mechanical failure, we're not entirely sure of that at this point, but were deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and protecting our waterways here in Sonoma County," O'Gorman told KGO-TV.
He said a mechanical failure is believed to be responsible for the leak.
The California Office of Emergency Services said 97,000 gallons of wine spilled into waterways, but the winery said that number represents the full capacity of the tank and only about 20 to 25 percent spilled.
"We feel like not that much wine got into the waterway. We are investigating the other tanks. We've moved wine out of that area to prevent any future leaks as well," O'Gorman said.
Don McEnhill, the executive director of the non-profit Russian River Keeper, said volunteers have been monitoring the situation.
"We're lucky in that it's winter, the river is high, there's a fair amount of dilution. We haven't had any reports of fish kills, certainly the biochemical oxygen demand and the acidity of the wine is going to kill some smaller insect type things that are fish food. This could have been a lot worse," he said.
The winery said it worked with a third-party contractor to pump wine out of the river.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said an investigation is underway and misdemeanor charges and other penalties are possible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A trucker has lost his marbles in the Indianapolis area.
State police tell TV station WXIN that a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.
There were no injuries, but a lane of traffic in that area was affected by the cleanup during much of the day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The "world's worst cat" is available for adoption — just ask the Mitchell County Animal Rescue organization in North Carolina.
The shelter about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Asheville is waiving adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita off their hands.
The group says on its Facebook page, "We thought she was sick. Turns out she's just a jerk."
A tongue-in-cheek profile of the foul-tempered feline says her dislikes include "dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least ... HUGS." It says she likes lurking, pretending to be sick and "staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again ..."
It adds, "She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space. "
Shelter Director Amber Lowery says 4-year-old Perdita came to the facility on Christmas Eve, The Charlotte Observer reported. Since then, the shelter has had to warn visitors that Perdita's attempts to draw passersby to her cage are actually a ruse that will not end well.
"I'm looking at her right now, and she's rolling around in her little bed, looking all sweet and cute, but the minute you try to rub her, she slaps you. We thought she was in pain and took her to the vet and he said: 'No, this cat is just a jerk'," Lowery told the newspaper.
Her Facebook post has drawn thousands of "likes" — and a followup post says more than 50 applications to adopt her have been submitted.
One person wrote on the shelter's Facebook page that they hoped Perdita finds "the goth home of her dreams." The shelter replied, "Us too ... like soon."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey shared a video reminding residents why they shouldn't park next to fire hydrants.
Camden Fire Officers Local #2578 posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when crews had to extinguish the flames at an occupied residence.
The video shows a vehicle with both windows broken out by firefighters so they could run their house through the vehicle.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan man leaving the drive-through ATM at a credit union investigated a plastic box in the middle of a road and discovered it contained $27,000.
George Condash said he was leaving the Westland Federal Credit Union in Westland when he spotted the plastic box in the roadway.
"Well, first, I just thought it was trash. For some reason it hit me that, 'Why don't I just pick this up so no one else has to swerve around it?'" Condish told WDIV-TV.
Condish discovered the box was an ATM cassette full of cash. Security video from the credit union shows Condish picking up the box and carrying it inside.
"I picked it up and noticed a tag that said it was $40,000," he said. "I said, 'Is there a reward for $40,000?' And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded."
The box, which actually only contained $27,000, had mistakenly been left in the roadway by an armored truck security guard.
"It's not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in," Condash said.
Condash said the credit union did give him a reward for his honesty.
