LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Taco Bell wasn’t open on Christmas Day but a burglar in Georgia decided he wanted a festive feast anyway — and to take a nap while he was at it.
Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into the restaurant, prepared food and fell asleep early Christmas morning.
At around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, a man approached a Taco Bell in unincorporated Lawrenceville and entered through the drive-thru window. Surveillance video showed him using the fryers to make himself a meal. After eating, he proceeded to take a nap on the restaurant floor. Prior to leaving about three hours later, the suspect stole a laptop and tablet, investigators said.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers. Anyone with information in this case, was urged to contact police at 770-513-5300.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PINE KNOT, Ky. (AP) — Drivers traveling along a Kentucky highway didn't have to check their direct messages to receive the infamous sexting request: send nudes.
An electronic road sign that was hacked early Thursday morning asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot to "send nudes," news outlets reported.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said someone had hacked through the password-protected system. The sign belonged to a contractor doing construction work on the Ky. 92 realignment project through McCreary and Whitley counties, near the Tennessee border.
Driver Tevon Stephens told news outlets he noticed the "clearly hacked" sign while going to work.
"But seriously, we needed to bring awareness to it so the road departments would add cameras or add locks to the equipment to keep from distracting the drivers," Stephens said.
It's unclear how long the message was on the screen. The contractor said none of their employees were involved in the prank.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Browns and Bengals fans don't fear -- help may soon be here. But it's not the franchise savior you've been dreaming of.
The State Medical Board of Ohio is officially considering a petition that asks Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals fandom be considered a qualifying condition to legally obtain medical marijuana.
Seriously.
The board held an open submission period on the state's website from November 1 to December 31, and there were 28 submissions for potential new qualifying conditions filed electronically.
Most of the submissions dealt with medical illnesses like Epstein-Barr, PTSD and depression. But there was also this: "Bengals/Browns Fans."
Tessie Pollock, chief communications officer at the State Medical Board of Ohio, confirmed that the proposed condition is being considered to CNN.
It may seem like a joke. But Pollock said whoever submitted the affliction did quite a bit of work to get it there.
She pointed to state law, which requires applicants include the following information for a petition:
- Information from experts who specialize in the study of the disease or condition;
- Relevant medical or scientific evidence;
- Consideration of whether conventional medical therapies are insufficient to treat or alleviate the disease or condition;
- Evidence supporting the use of medical marijuana to treat or alleviate the disease or condition;
- Other types of medical or scientific documentation; and
- Letters of support provided by physicians
That suggests the applicant managed to get an expert to weigh in, a physician to write a letter of support and some sort of relevant evidence to support the claim.
The Medical Board's Medical Marijuana Committee will meet on February 12 to decide which petitions will be considered.
Petitions which fail to meet the requirements to proceed will be reviewed by subject matter experts, Pollock said, which would include physicians and outside experts who have dealt with other states' medical marijuana programs.
A final vote will take place this summer.
Until then, fans of the Browns and Bengals will have to stick to their usual coping mechanisms: hopes, prayers and dreams.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A man was tased and arrested after cursing at deputies while stark naked.
Charlotte County deputies received several calls and online tips on Saturday about a man screaming at the top of his lungs in his underwear and waking the neighbors. They found Carlos Suarez, 32, standing in the driveway and screaming profanities as they approached.
Suarez kept darting into his home and back out to yell at the deputies. Finally, he walked outside "slinging his genitals," according to a release from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies told him he was under arrest, and he once again tried to run inside. Suarez was tased and taken down for exposing himself, breaching the peace and resisting law enforcement officers without violence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Palm Beach Post) WEST PALM BEACH — A conservative media commentator who was crowned Mrs. Florida 2016 is headed to prison after a federal judge on Thursday said he wanted to send a message that if you steal from the U.S. government, you're going to jail.
Unless Karyn Turk can convince an appeals court that she doesn't deserve to spend a month behind bars for stealing her elderly mother's Social Security checks instead of using the money to pay for nursing home care, the Highland Beach resident must report to prison on March 2.
Turk's looming jail sentence — to be followed by five months of house arrest — was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart after a contentious hearing.
He also ordered Turk to perform 100 hours of community service at a nursing home — a reminder of the time she never spent with her own mother who spent three years in a Lake Worth facility, ravaged by Alzheimer's disease.
While Turk didn't show any reaction to Reinhart's decision, she and her lawyers sought to convince him that she has suffered enough and didn't deserve house arrest, much less prison time.
Since pleading guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of Social Security fraud, she has been attacked on social media, said her attorney David Tarras.
Turk, who last year was a candidate for champion of the year for Best Buddies, has lost her position on various philanthropic groups, he said. After Turk pleaded guilty to the federal charge, she withdrew her name from consideration to be considered a Best Buddies champion, said officials from the international group that helps the disabled.
The damage to her reputation and her status in political, business and social circles has been enormous, he said.
Without the ability to hob-nob in the community, travel to interview celebrities for YouTube broadcasts and to host fundraisers, like those she held for now convicted political operative Roger Stone, her career is dead, he said.
"Her livelihood is based on networking and being a social media commentator," Tarras said.
Besides, he argued, she came to court with a check for $46,000 to reimburse the government for the money she stole. That, he said, should be enough.
Reinhart disagreed. While noting that Turk had lived an otherwise law-abiding life and done good works, he said her crime was a serious one. She shouldn't be able to "buy her way out of jail" by simply writing a check, he said.
"Choices in life have consequences, I'm sorry to tell you," Reinhart said. "If you steal from the government, you're not going to have a reputation as an honest person."
As a social media commentator with a large following, he said she was well-placed to send an important message to others who might follow in her footsteps.
"The message I'm sending is: You can't steal from the government and not go to jail," Reinhart said.
His decision was welcomed by roughly a half-dozen employees of the Finnish American Rest Home who cared for Turk's elderly mother until she died in July at age 83. While they said nothing during the hearing, outside the courtroom, they said they were relieved.
"Resident exploitation is a serious crime and I'm glad he recognized that," said Daniel Benson, executive director of the 45-bed nursing home.
Instead of using her mother's Social Security, Veterans Administration and pension checks to cover $219,000 in nursing home bills, Turk used the money to pay for shopping sprees, dinners out and for a nanny to watch her children, according to Palm Beach County sheriff's Detective Vaughn Mitchell.
The loss over three years hurt, Benson said. "We rely on the money for staff raises, to update equipment, for our operations," he said. "It's a significant amount for a small nonprofit."
Some of her mother's expenses could have been covered by Medicaid if Turk had filled out paperwork, disclosing her mother's finances. But, despite constant requests, Turk refused, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrienne Rabinowitz.
The nursing home even went to court to try to force Turk to pay up. While a Palm Beach County circuit judge in August 2018 ordered Turk to pay $250 a month to defray the mounting bill, Turk still didn't do it, Rabinowitz said.
Sadly, she said, the circuit judge also ordered Turk to buy clothes for her mother instead of leaving it to the nursing home.
"I think it says a lot about who this person is when you have to be ordered to buy your mother clothes," Rabinowitz said.
Attorney Guy Fronstin, who also represents Turk, said he plans to appeal. He said he will ask that she not be required to report to prison until the appeal is decided.
While Turk faced a maximum year-long sentence, he questioned whether Reinhart could send Turk to prison for a month to "send a message."
Reinhart said one of the biggest mysteries is why Turk, who is married to an attorney and touts an upscale lifestyle, stole the money.
Tarras said Turk couldn't explain her actions because of ongoing litigation with the nursing home and her legal battle to retain control of her mother's estate.
She is suing the nursing home, claiming its negligence led to her mother's death. It is suing her and her mother's estate to recover the money it claims it is owed.
Meanwhile, a judge last week gave her late mother's court-appointed guardian the go-ahead to try and remove Turk as personal representative of the estate. Turk's criminal conviction figured prominently in that decision.
While emphasizing that a circuit judge should decide if Turk retains control of her mother's estate, Reinhart barred her from having control over anyone's money.
For her part, Turk initially tried to downplay her misdeeds. Later, she acknowledged that she broke the law.
"I'm doing everything I can to redeem myself and move forward as a good citizen," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It has been a bad week for robots in the San Francisco Bay Area.
A Silicon Valley company that used robots to make its pizzas closed this week, and three coffee shops in downtown San Francisco that used robots as baristas also shuttered.
Zume Pizza said it is cutting 172 jobs in Mountain View and eliminating another 80 jobs at its facility in San Francisco. Zume Chief Executive Alex Garden made the announcement in an email to employees Wednesday, the Mercury News in San Jose reported.
The Mountain View startup, which first began delivering pizzas in 2016, said it intends to focus on its food packaging and delivery systems. Garden said former employees will be able to apply for the 100 new positions Zume expects to have in its packaging business.
In San Francisco, Cafe X closed three of its coffee shops in the financial district. The startup's founder, Henry Hu, said the downtown cafes helped develop the newest machine being used at shops at San Francisco International Airport and Mineta San Jose International Airport, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
When Cafe X launched in 2017, its robotic baristas joined robots that made smoothies and hamburgers or mixed and dispensed salads and quinoa bowls.
Cafe X will continue to have competition in the automated coffee market. Briggo Coffee Haus has a robotic barista that can make 100 drinks per hour at San Francisco airport's Terminal 3, the Chronicle reported.
Robotics have boomed in warehouses to speed up productivity and bring down costs and increasingly have moved into industries like food service.
In the Bay Area, the popularity of robots stems in part from the region's infatuation with technology, food and automation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A White Claw claw? It's the newest game at this Kansas City bar!
White Claw, a hard seltzer that boasts 100 calories and fun flavors like natural lime and raspberry, has soared in popularity in recent years. Now, you can try to win a prize by clawing a White Claw can at Gambal's Social Club in Westport.
To play, you just deposit a dollar and you'll get your chance to grab a can of White Claw. Winners exchange the can for a prize at the bar. So far, the reaction has been very positive.
"Everybody loves it. It's so awesome," Gambal's General Manager K.J. Shultz said.
Shultz said the idea was proposed by an employee.
"Actually, one of my employees came to me and asked what I thought about the idea, so I sat and thought about and told them I thought it was a really good idea. Then, I got with my beer vendor, and they thought it was a pretty good idea, so here we are," he said.
If you want to try the claw, Gambal's is open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(New York Post) A Florida woman tried to urinate on a police officer while being arrested last week for a domestic violence incident — and was hit with an additional charge while in custody for allegedly running over a man months ago, reports said.
The woman, 20-year-old Serina Probus, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 after getting into a fight with her sister-in-law during a New Year's party in the town of Holiday, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Probus was allegedly drunk and trying to drive away with her 6-month-old baby, the report said. Her sister-in-law tried to stop her, and Probus ended up biting her hand, according to the report.
Probus then began fighting with cops who responded to the scene, kicking out the window of a police car. Officers bound her legs with a hobble restraint and Probus allegedly tried to urinate on them while they were restraining her.
She was hit with domestic violence and battery on a law enforcement officer for the melee, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
While she was in jail for that, she was hit with a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly running down a man outside of a bar in Pasco with her BMW SUV.
She hit the man — who she had been hanging out with at the bar that night — while going about 15 mph, the report said.
She told police she was too high on cocaine to remember hitting the man, but cops later discovered a text message she sent to him about the incident.
"Tell Det. Murphy I hit you with the car ima (sic) tell her you deserved it and I would do it all over again if I could," she wrote, according to the report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A CBP request for information says "a population of vultures have built up and are roosting and nesting on the tower structure on the railings, catwalks, supports, and on rails and conduit throughout," according to the news outlet.
"Droppings mixed with urine are on all of these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower where workers are in contact with it, as well as on areas below."
Quartz, which broke the story Friday, quoted a CBP spokesperson as saying the vultures will often defecate and vomit from their roost onto buildings below that house employees and equipment.
"There are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of 300 feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those concerned," the spokesperson said.
CBP hopes the winning bidder's "Vulture Deterrence Netting System" will be in place by August before the bird's fall roosting season begins.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) A New Jersey family says they received used diapers from Amazon's delivery service.
Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see diapers covered in what appeared to be fecal matter when she opened her Amazon package, WPIX-TV reported on Friday.
Sales said she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant's Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate. Amazon inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them, according to Amazon's website.
Sales immediately started disinfecting her nursery and wiped down her daughter with rubbing alcohol. The Jersey City woman said she feared for her daughter's health since she was born 26 weeks premature and has a compromised immune system.
The family said the substance on the diapers appears to be fecal matter, but they have not had it officially tested.
An Amazon spokesperson said the company worked with the family to resolve the issue.
"We work hard to provide customers with a great experience and deeply regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards," the spokesperson said.
