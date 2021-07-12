DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.
Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.
A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.
Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.
The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than a $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.
In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — Seven people apprehended after entering Vermont illegally from Quebec by driving across the lawn of a library built in both the United States and Canada were immediately returned to Canada, the U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday.
Surveillance videos released by the Border Patrol shows the car drive by the Haskell Free Library and Opera House on July 4, nearly hitting a car as it turns onto a street in the Vermont community.
Agents apprehended the vehicle a short time later as it headed south on Interstate 91. The occupants were from Canada, France and Romania.
They were returned to Canada under special public health rules intended to minimize the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Haskell Free Library was deliberately built straddling the border in the early 20th century so people from both countries can use it. The entrance is in Vermont and before the library was temporarily closed by the pandemic, Canadians were allowed to enter the United States to visit the library without having to visit a customs post.
Since the border between the two countries was closed by the pandemic to routine border crossers, the area in front of the library has been used by people from both countries who have met friends and families there, talking across the border.
In the Border Patrol video there appears to be a group holding one of those reunions on the other side of the library from where the illegal crossing took place.
The video was recorded by cameras located on utility poles near the library.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man made a striking discovery under his house when he went to demolish his back stairs: about 160 bowling balls.
David Olson, 33, said he found one ball buried in the sand behind cinder blocks this month and continued finding more over the following days.
"I was actually a little happy about that because it's a little easier to roll bowling balls out of the way than to move the sand and figure out where to put all that," he told the Detroit Free Press.
Olson believes there are even more buried under his Norton Shores home.
He contacted the maker of the balls, Brunswick Bowling Products, which had a plant in the area and said they were made in the 1950s. He said former employees contacted him and told him the workers used to take scrapped bowling balls to use as an alternative to gravel or sand.
Brunswick shut down the Muskegon plant in 2006. Olson said many of the balls aren't in good shape; they don't have finger holes and aren't polished, according to MLive.com.
He has donated some and plans to give some to the Muskegon Heritage Museum. He'll use the rest for landscaping or to make sculptures, according to WZZM-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A public prosecutor in northern Greece cleared two men arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities acknowledged that a white substance seized in their car was adhesive powder and not cocaine, court authorities said Thursday.
The prosecutor dropped drug possession and trafficking charges against the men, Albanian nationals ages 38 and 44, following their appearance Wednesday in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
A state lab where the powder was analyzed said the substance seized by police, initially believed to be cocaine, was in fact wood glue powder that had partially crystallized due to the high temperature inside the car's trunk.
Police detained the men for two days, while authorities confiscated their cellphones, the vehicle and 2,900 euros ($3,450) as alleged profits from drug trafficking.
The items were returned to the men when they were freed, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The Office of the Director of National Intelligence got called out Thursday after internet sleuths noticed some obvious photo editing on the cover of its latest demographic report.
What started off as a stock image showing a group of well-dressed professionals ultimately ended with a lady in a wheelchair and a blind man with a dog shoehorned in – supposedly signaling the department's diversity for its 2020 fiscal year report.
The name of the primary stock photo: "Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby." On Shutterstock, a stock photography company, the portrait can be downloaded for free.
Twitter users promptly spotted the edits. They seemed particularly suspect about the unbelievable shadow added to the blind man with a dog.
So, what did ODNI use for the man with the guide dog? Naturally, "Blind young man with guide dog on white background." The original can also be downloaded for free; the ODNI's cover changed his suit color from tan to dark grey.
And if you want to use the photo of the "beautiful businesswoman with tablet computer in wheelchair on white background," you can also download it for free.
In fact, stock photo models appear throughout the 52-page report.
The ODNI did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MASON, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy hoofed it for 3 miles along a two-lane Michigan road to help guide eight wayward cows back to a farm.
The Ingham County sheriff's office transport unit responded Friday to a report of cattle blocking a road near Mason, WLNS-TV reported Monday.
The deputy and two other men spent about two hours rounding up and herding the bovine back home. Part of the trek was recorded by a dashcam in a sheriff's office vehicle.
The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page that the effort was "all in a day's work."
Mason is about 88 miles (141 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Salon owner Pio Imperati took a chance and hired hairstylist Kathy Moura right out of technical high school 15 years ago. It has worked out so well that Imperati sold her his venerable New Haven, Connecticut, business for $1.
"She's a good hairdresser, a good barber, she's very nice," Imperati told the New Haven Register about the sale of Pio of Italy Hair Studio. "I sold it to her for $1 so we would remain friends."
While Moura will pay rent to Imperati, she avoids a charge that can run into the tens of thousands of dollars to purchase a salon for the equipment, supplies and clientele.
Imperati, 79, is now working there as an independent contractor.
"Eventually, it was a dream of mine come true to be able to turn the salon over to someone worthy," he said.
Imperati has been in business for about 56 years in various locations and forms, beginning with a barbershop in 1965, according to the newspaper.
Moura, 32, recalled that when she finished school, "no one would hire me because I didn't have any experience." She called a teacher for help and was given Imperati's phone number. He and his wife gave her a tryout and eventually hired her.
"We grew like a family. … That's how he treats everyone who walks into the salon," Moura said of Imperati. "Any person who works here, he wants you to flourish and become something of yourself."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 12 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma shared video from the unusual chase that resulted when officers were summoned to help capture an escaped camel.
The Owasso Police Department said officers responded Sunday night to help Collinsville Police Department officers and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies chase a camel running loose in the area.
Owasso police shared video from the chase on Facebook. The footage shows officers using flashlights to keep track of the humped animal while chasing it on foot.
Police said they were able to safely wrangle the animal and return it to the custody of its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 12 (UPI) -- A diver off the coast of the Florida Keys discovered a class ring at the bottom of the water that turned out to have been lost by its owner 36 years earlier.
Shawn Rauch said he was using a metal detector to search for a lost wedding ring in 8 feet of water off Lido Key when he found a class of 1986 ring from Lassiter High School in Marietta, Ga.
Rauch said he only had the ring's owners initials to go on, and some research determined there were three members of the graduating class with the same initials.
The diver said he was able to narrow down the field and identify the likely owner.
"His name was Mark Murray, and there was virtually no information about him on the Internet," Rauch told WWSB-TV.
Rauch said he was able to speak to some of Murray's classmates, and they helped the two men connect on the phone.
Murray said he had only had the ring for about two weeks when he lost it in 1985.
"Thirty-six years ago," Murray said. "I got that ring junior year of high school I had for what, two weeks when I lost it."
Rauch mailed the ring to Murray, who said he his grateful to have it back in his possession.
"I remember my father was so mad at me," Murray said. "He spent however much on it, and I lost it in two weeks."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 9 (UPI) -- A long-lost dress worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz has been found decades later in a box at a university in Washington, D.C.
Catholic University announced in a news release that the dress, which was gifted to the school nearly 50 years ago by actress Mercedes McCambridge while she was serving as the drama department's artist-in-residence, was found by drama department lecturer Matt Ripa in a box placed atop some mail slots near his desk.
Ripa said he had often gone searching for the dress during his free time after hearing about the long-lost item in 2014, but he was apparently beaten to the discovery by Thomas Donahue, a now-retired drama professor, who had placed the box in Ripa's office before leaving the school last year.
Ripa said the box must have been placed atop the mail slots by someone, causing it to evade his notice until last month.
"As soon as I popped the top off the box, I knew what it was," Ripa told The Washington Post. "I saw that blue gingham and I just started laughing and laughing. I mean, I'm still laughing. Because I was shocked, holding a piece of Hollywood history right in my hands."
The school contacted Ryan Lintelman, entertainment curator at the Smithsonian's Museum of American History, to verify whether the dress was authentic. Lintelman and two colleagues examined the garment and determined that it appears to be the real deal.
Lintelman said the dress is the sixth version of Dorothy's dress from the 1939 film known to still exist.