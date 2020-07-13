ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Protesters in Alaska carrying a banner and a caribou heart interrupted a campaign event for a U.S. senator seeking reelection.
The small group of protesters were restrained and escorted out by staff and attendees at Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan’s campaign launch event in a hangar near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Saturday, The Anchorage Daily News reports.
Kathleen Bonnar said she approached Sullivan while carrying the caribou heart to the stage in a handbag.
She was accompanied by another woman, later identified as Crystal Berwick.
A video posted online showed Sullivan’s campaign manager, Matt Shuckerow, restraining Bonnar. The animal heart slipped from her hands onto the floor, leaving blood on Shuckerow and the stage.
At least two other women carrying a banner reading “Heartless Sullivan” attempted to rush the stage during the confrontation but were also pulled outside.
Bonnar said the heart fell from her hands when her arms were grabbed, which is why there may have been the misperception she intended to throw it.
“I think things just got really blown way out of proportion. None of us had any intention to be violent at all. We didn’t even expect the response we received at all,” Bonnar said.
Shuckerow said he attempted to stop Bonnar because he was not sure what the object was as she attempted to remove the heart from her bag.
The action was “not a safe protest, it was not peaceful, it was in fact violent on the part of the protesters,” Shuckerow said.The demonstrators issued a statement afterward saying they were “attempting to establish a dialogue about Sullivan’s record against Alaska Native interests.”
The statement, which said the group consisted of Alaska residents who were not connected to any organization or corporation, said the protest was peaceful and they plan to seek assault charges against those who ejected them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades ago.
A bidder who wished to remain anonymous snapped up an early version of the pioneering Super Mario Bros. game released in 1985 for Nintendo's NES console during an auction conducted Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.
The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions' previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game.
The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction's initial target of about $500,000. Other titles auctioned off included "Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!" a 1987 video game based on the former former heavyweight boxing champion, that sold for $50,400.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A man in his 50s absconded from a New Zealand coronavirus quarantine facility, cutting through a fence to visit a liquor store, officials revealed on Friday.
Officials said the man, who arrived from Sydney, Australia on July 1, cut through ties in a six-foot fence to break out of a temporary managed isolation facility in the Distinction Hotel, Hamilton, on New Zealand's North Island.
All people entering New Zealand must stay in managed isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days and test negative for coronavirus before they are allowed to move around freely, but several arrivals to the country have so far absconded from these facilities.
In a statement released on Friday, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, said the man, who had so far tested negative twice for coronavirus, was in police custody and due to appear in court later in the day.
"Initial information suggests an individual cut through fence ties at the 1.8-metre fence to break out of the facility, and returned to the facility sometime after that.
"It is believed the individual was off the premises for around half an hour, between approximately 6:30pm and 7pm," he said.
Webb said local health authorities and police were communicating with local businesses to identify anyone who came into contact with the man.
"We have talked to one liquor store on Te Rapa Road where we believe the individual visited, and it has cleaned its premises as a result of our inquiries. Police ensured no one entered the store this morning until health officials confirmed it was safe to do so," he said.
The escape comes just days after several other quarantined arrivals to New Zealand evaded their mandatory isolation.
On Wednesday, a 32-year-old man "briefly absconded" from a managed isolation facility in Auckland, Webb said in a separate statement.
The man, who later tested positive for Covid-19, escaped from the facility through a section of fencing and visited a supermarket before returning to the building. Webb said the man will be summonsed to appear in court and at a later date charged under section 26(1) of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020.
On Sunday, a 43-year-old woman escaped from a managed isolation facility in Auckland on foot, before being found a couple of blocks away a short while later.
Webb noted: "The vast majority of returnees take their responsibilities seriously and abide by the law while in managed isolation."
According to the New Zealand government, 27,723 people have gone through managed isolation since March 26.
In April, the country said it had "eliminated" the virus as case numbers stayed in single figures, and in June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that almost all domestic coronavirus restrictions would be lifted.
New Zealand has seen several cases since.
On Friday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins told a press briefing that there were two new cases of coronavirus in the country, both in managed isolation facilities.
"It's been 70 days since the last case of Covid-19 that was acquired locally from an unknown source in the community," he said, adding that this brings New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases to 1,192, with 23 active cases.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- An Australian man's joke about his scratch-off lottery ticket being a top-prize winner caused him to experience disbelief when his wife scratched off an actual jackpot.
The Carlingford, New South Wales, couple told The Lott officials they bought two scratch-off lottery tickets from the Carlingford Court Newsagency.
"I scratched the first one and I said to my wife that I had won the top prize but I was kidding! I had won nothing," the man recalled. "And then she scratched the second one and told me she'd won the top prize."
"Of course I didn't believe her, but when she showed me the ticket it was actually there," he said.
The man said the $7,000 prize from the Cupcake Cash Instant Scratch-Its ticket will help the couple treat themselves.
"We're both going to go on a little shopping spree and spoil ourselves," he said. "And then we will put the rest toward some bills. It's unreal."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- A tiger seeking refuge from flooding wandered into an Indian town and found shelter inside a resident's goat shed.
The Kaziranga National Park in Assam said the tiger was spotted Monday taking shelter from floodwaters in Kandolimari Village, located on the edge of the park.
Park officials said a team was dispatched to the village and found the tiger, a sub-adult male, sheltering inside a goat shed. The officials said the situation was being monitored while experts worked on a plan to return the big cat to the park.
About 118 Bengal tigers are believed to be living inside the boundaries of the park.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- A Greek student whose flights home from Scotland were repeatedly canceled due to COVID-19 decided to make his own way home with a 48-day bike ride.
Kleon Papadimitriou, 20, a student at the University of Aberdeen, said he attempted to book flights home to Athens three times in late March, but each flight was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Papadimitriou said he did some research into what he would need to do to the make the 2,175-mile trip home via bicycle, and after consulting with friends and his family he decided to buy a bike and take on the challenge.
The student, who set up an app and Instagram account to allow his supporters to track his progress, said he packed bread and canned goods and set off on his journey. He said he rode 35 to 75 miles per day while passing through England, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Italy.
Papadimitriou took a boat from the east coast of Italy to the Greek port of Patras, where he got back on his bike and rode the rest of the way to his Athens neighborhood.
"It's just now dawning on me how big of an achievement this was," Papadimitriou told CNN. "And I did learn a lot of things about myself, about my limits, about my strengths and my weaknesses. And I'd say I really hope that the trip inspired at least one more person to go out of their comfort zone and try something new, something big."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man was arrested Saturday after plowing his vehicle into a Catholic church and then setting the building on fire as parishioners were inside preparing for Mass, according to officials.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Steven Anthony Shields, 24, crashed his van through the front doors of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala around 7:30 a.m. He got out, poured gasoline in the foyer area and set it on fire, authorities said.
Shields then drove off but was spotted by Deputy Josue Gonzalez, who stopped the vehicle by hitting it with his patrol car, the sheriff's office said.
Officials said parishioners were not injured. Marion County firefighters quickly doused the fire.
"Our freedom of worship granted in the Constitution is a freedom that we all hold dear," Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. "My deputies and I are sworn to protect that right and will always ensure our citizens can worship in peace. I'm proud of my deputies for capturing this man so quickly and we appreciate the assistance from all of the state and federal agencies that worked alongside of us during this investigation."
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Ocala Star-Banner, Shields told investigators what he did was "awesome" and smiled and laughed while admitting to setting the church ablaze.
Shields, who referred to himself as "king" and claimied to be on a "mission," told a detective he has problems with the Catholic Church, according to the affidavit.
Shields, who lives in nearby Dunnellon, also said he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication, the Star-Banner reported.
Shields is facing multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, arson, burglary and attempting to elude. He is being held in the Marion County Jail.
The church foyer was heavily damaged, but Mass was still celebrated Saturday evening in the parish hall, according to the Star-Banner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Warsaw (AFP) - A former Polish soldier who fled into a forest with his pet puma to avoid handing it over to a zoo, gave himself up to police on Sunday after a three-day manhunt.
About 200 officers were deployed to track down the former Afghan war veteran and the big cat.
The former soldier "Kamil Stanek voluntarily turned himself over to police in Zawiercie and was later released", the police in the southern Polish city said on their Facebook page.
The puma was transferred to the care of a zoo following the drama.
"We're pleased to report that (the puma called) Nubia is surrounded by the professional care of employees at the zoo in Chorzow," the police said.
Keeping such dangerous animals is banned in Poland, and the man had been ordered by a court to turn the animal over to a zoo.
Zoo officials said people should be aware that big cats were not pets.
"It's not a cuddly toy. It's one of the most dangerous animals in the world and it could be a real threat to people's lives," said Ewa Zgrabczynska, head of the Poznan zoo in western Poland.
Zoo workers went to Stanek's house in southern Poland on Friday but were met with a hostile response.
The army veteran threatened them with a knife before fleeing with the puma on a leash, according to local media reports.
Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper said the man had bought the animal six years ago in the Czech Republic and had been raising it at his home.
Stanek's bid to keep Nubia had won support in some quarters.
"Love for the animal and a heartless court decision forced him to flee. He is hiding in the forest," Dariusz Wojtowicz, mayor of the southern town of Myslowice, said on Facebook.
"Maybe someone could take a more humane look at this case," he said, posting images of the man he identified as Kamil S. and the puma.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- Officials in a Japanese city said a serval, an exotic cat native to Africa, was captured after about two weeks on the loose.
The City of Shizuoka said the 1-year-old cat, which was being kept as an exotic pet in the city, escaped June 27 and was on the loose for over two weeks before being captured Monday.
Officials said a witness spotted the serval wandering near Shizuoka Heliport, more than half a mile from its owner's home, and alerted authorities.
The cat was safely captured without injury.
Officials said the serval's owner told authorities the cat had been acting agitated and escaped when the owner opened its cage to check on it.
Servals require permits to be kept in the city, officials said. It was unclear whether the cat's owner had a permit for the animal or whether it would be returned to the owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNET) You wouldn't expect to find a farm in an industrial park in the middle of New Jersey.
Specifically, you wouldn't expect to find a farm down the road from Newark Airport, where it's 100 degrees in the shade and the scenery consists of trucks and parking lots. But I haven't come here to find a bucolic green field, I've come here to learn about the future of farming.
Inside a nondescript warehouse, behind locked doors and accessible through a decontamination room, is the headquarters of Bowery Farming. This is 21st century farming, and it looks nothing like the wide open field your grandparents worked in.
But while it might seem clinical, this facility is promising a solution to the biggest threats facing our agriculture industry. In an era of overpopulation, changing climate and ever-tightening water restrictions, this farm delivers certainty. Shelf-ready food grown year-round, regardless of weather, without pesticides, and all while using 95% less water.
Bowery isn't just trying to turn farming into the latest Silicon Valley venture. It's out to solve a massive problem.
Irrigation for agriculture accounts for 70% of water use worldwide, according to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). While the world needs to eat, that's an alarming figure when you consider it within the broader picture of global water use. Our water usage has been steadily growing since the 1980s, by 1% every year. According to the United Nations, as many as 700 million people around the world could be displaced by intense water scarcity within a decade.
When you couple that with a changing climate and the risks brought about by extreme drought, we face a terrifying future.
"We're seeing more severe droughts than we have seen in the past," says Heather Cooley, director of research at the Pacific Institute, a California-based water research and policy group. "California just had a very severe drought that lasted for five years. ... In South Africa, they were talking about Day Zero -- a day when they were going to run out of water, and people would have to go and queue up in line in order to get basic amounts for their needs."
The problem is being felt in Australia, Brazil -- all across the world. And Cooley says it's getting worse.
"The droughts will last longer; they will expand over larger areas; they will be drier," she says. "Without taking action, we're going to face more challenges around water, and it will mean a loss of human life."
Looking at the future of farming within the context of global climate change feels daunting. But Bowery Farming is hoping to change the way we think about growing food for urban populations, without the intensive water use seen in traditional agriculture.
The company grows vegetables from seeds in meticulously controlled, almost lab-like conditions. Seedlings are grown hydroponically under LED lights that have been tuned to mimic the sun. Plants are housed in racks that are moved around the warehouse on robotic conveyor belts, allowing workers to access any crop with ease. And the entire facility runs on purified water which is then recycled and reused through the system to minimize waste.
Inside the "farm" (though it feels strange to call it that, considering I'm wearing a disposable hazmat suit, a hairnet and protective booties), I gaze on rows of perfectly spaced and identically sized non-GMO seedlings, growing under beaming white lights. I'm shown trays of flawless, green lettuce heads that look like they're ready to go to a photo shoot. Sure, they were always going to bring out the best-looking food when they had company, but Bowery's warehouse still has that Martha Stewart-meets-Gattaca vibe -- wholesome food, engineered to perfection.
"We grow in a totally controlled and contained environment, and that means that we can grow 365 days of the year, completely independent of weather and seasonality," says Bowery CEO Irving Fain.
Fain certainly has the kind of persona you'd expect from the head of a Silicon Valley startup. His conversation moves seamlessly between artificial pesticides and artificial intelligence. His company, backed by the likes of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Google's parent company, Alphabet, is promising to disrupt the farming industry, and that means "a departure from 10,000 years of agriculture," according to Fain. No more reliance on sun, rain or seasons.
"Every day for a crop at Bowery is a perfect day for that crop. We have the capacity to make sure that that crop gets the light that it needs, it gets the water that it needs, it gets the nutrients that it needs."
Bringing technology to agriculture means every part of the crop's growth -- from the water use, the nutrients and even the light -- can be monitored, controlled and programmed into what Bowery calls a "recipe." Those variables affect the final yield of the crop, the size of each plant and even the flavor.
Bowery takes the readings from its system, vision from cameras that monitor the plants, and data on final yields, and feeds it into the brains of the farm, the Bowery Operating System. The company is fairly tight-lipped about what goes into this system (from the nutrients it gives its plants to the "machine learning" it says it uses to track growth), but the ultimate goal is to fine-tune agriculture to maximize yield and flavor.
"We are constantly exploring and iterating and looking at different recipes on different crops," says Fain. "Maybe you want to make that arugula more peppery. Maybe you want to make that wasabi arugula more spicy, maybe you want to make that butterhead a little bit smoother or a little more bitter. You can do that by adjusting all these variables, and you can do it en masse using machine learning."
I somehow expected food grown in this kind of sterile environment to taste bland. But I was wrong.
I put Bowery's greens through a taste test inside the company's warehouse and can confirm the basil was fragrant, and the wasabi arugula was spicy. I could put that down to the machine learning and finely tuned plant recipes, or the fact that the pristine white room had starved my senses of any stimulus for the past hour and we'd blown way past lunchtime. Either way, I'd be happy to put these greens in my salad.
According to Bowery, by 2050 the world will need 70% more food to feed the global population. By growing in farms that operate year-round, with less water and no pesticides, the company says it can be 100 times more productive than a traditional farm on the same footprint of land, helping to cater to these growing populations of hungry consumers.
We're a long way from feeding billions of people with the produce grown by this company. Right now Bowery produces 4.5-ounce packs of leafy greens like baby kale and bok choy for $3.99 a pop, distributing to a selection of grocery stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This isn't exactly the solution for feeding billions of people across the world -- especially those who'll feel the effects of water shortages and poverty most acutely and who need more than spicy arugula for sustenance.
But as the world faces increasing problems over water security and a changing climate, as traditional farming lands face drought and cities sprawl into the regions we once reserved for agricultural use, it's easy to see how futuristic farms like Bowery's will meet our changing needs. No pitchforks required.
