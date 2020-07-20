There were plenty of acorns this spring, and now the chipmunks are driving people nuts.
Their frenetic activities can be entertaining. But this summer in New England the varmints are making a nuisance of themselves, darting to and fro, digging holes in gardens, and tunneling under lawns.
Plentiful acorns last fall meant there was still plenty of food on the ground when the chipmunks emerged from winter and got busy breeding this spring, said Shevenell Webb, a small mammal biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
The result is a bumper crop of the critters.
“They’re cute. They’re fun to watch in the forest as they duck in and out of the holes and play peekaboo,” Webb said. When their cheeks aren’t bulging with nuts, chipmunks make a distinctive “chip” sound, she said.
But they’re also destructive. They can destroy lawns and gardens with their burrowing, and can even get into homes, Webb said.
“We can’t grow a tulip without them digging it up,” Steven Parren, wildlife program diversity manager for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, said of the chipmunks in his yard. “They don’t even pause.
There were so many acorns in one of the areas that he monitors that the rodents that rely on them couldn’t stash them all away for the winter. Plenty remained on the ground this spring. In addition to chipmunks, he said, he’s seeing more squirrels, rabbits and a variety of different kinds of mice.
People needn’t get too alarmed over an overpopulation. Small mammal populations tend to explode, then crash and burn.
Such is life near the bottom of the food chain, where food supply ebbs and flows and chipmunks are easy prey for owls, hawks, snakes, foxes and raccoons. Even if their lives aren’t cut short, individual chipmunks tend to live only for three years, Webb said.
Many New Englanders recall a similar spike in squirrel populations in 2018 in New England. The boom-and-bust cycle was punctuated by a memorable number of road kills.
“We’ve never seen anything like that. That was a once in a lifetime event,” Webb said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Police in Italy discovered cocaine stuffed inside individually hollowed-out coffee beans, after opening a parcel addressed to a fictional Mafia boss from a Hollywood movie.
Investigators found 130 grams of cocaine in a two kilogram shipment of coffee beans that arrived at Milan's Malpensa Airport from Colombia, according to a statement from the Guardia di Finanza financial police.
Customs officers decided to check the package after noticing that its intended recipient shared the name of a fictional character: Santino D'Antonio, a Mafia boss in the movie John Wick: Chapter 2, Italian police told CNN.
Once they opened the parcel they found more than 500 coffee beans that had been hollowed out, filled with cocaine and resealed using dark brown tape, the statement said.
Police tracked the package to Florence, and arrested a 50-year-old Italian man when he came to try and collect it from a tobacconist's shop in the city.
The man was registered as living in the Colombian city of Medellin, according to the statement. He was already known to police and had previously been arrested on drugs charges.
Earlier this month, Italy's Guardia di Finanza confiscated a huge shipment of 14 metric tonnes (15.4 US tons) of amphetamines, which they said had been produced by ISIS in Syria.
Officers tracked three suspect containers to the port of Salerno in southwest Italy and found 84 million pills with a market value of €1 billion ($1.12 billion) inside paper cylinders for industrial use, police said in a statement.
Investigators said the bust was the largest drug haul in the world, in terms of both value and quantity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 20 (UPI) -- A 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, the first prototype of the line of competition cars and the first to win a race, set a new record by selling for $3.85 million.
Mecum Auctions in Indianapolis said the Mustang, which was once driven by Ken Miles, who was played by Christian Bale in 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, fetched a high bid of $3.5 million, with the total price coming to $3.85 million with taxes and fees.
The sum made it the most expensive Mustang ever sold, breaking a record set in January when the 1968 Mustang featured in the Steve McQueen film Bullitt sold for $3.74 million.
The winning bidder of the GT350R, commonly known as the "Flying Mustang," was not identified. It was previously owned by collector John Atzbach, who had the vehicle fully restored.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 20 (UPI) -- A Jamaican man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $600,000 disguised his identity by collecting his winnings as Darth Vader.
The winner, identified only as W. Brown, told officials at Supreme Ventures, which operates the lottery in Jamaica, that he bought his ticket for the Lotto drawing at Di Endz Sports Bar in May Pen, Clarendon.
We believe it's not about money, cars and things. It's about what you give and how you give it.
"I don't regularly buy from that place, I usually purchase my ticket in Old Harbour or Spanish Town, but I was on the road so I just stopped there," he said.
Brown collected his $655,911.64 jackpot while dressed as Darth Vader, the Dark Lord of the Sith from the Star Wars films. He said he wanted to keep his identity hidden because he hadn't yet told many people about his luck.
"Life has always been very rough. I come from a poor family, sometimes I couldn't attend school because my parents didn't have it, but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family," he said.
The winner said he is still working on his plans for his winnings.
"I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything. I need to decide what my goals are, but I know I want to own a bus," he said.
Brown said his potential plans for the money also include buying a house and doing some investing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 17 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she has finally proven a tarot card reader wrong by scoring a lottery jackpot worth more than $70,000.
The Woy Woy, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials that Friday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing marked the end of her belief in the words of a fortune teller who predicted her future would be anything but lucky.
"A tarot card reader read my cards years ago and told me I would never win anything in my life," the woman said. "Since then I have been trying my best to prove her wrong! Now I can say I have!"
The woman won the $69,940 first prize in the drawing, as well as a smaller prize of $1,398.80, bringing her total jackpot to $71,338.80.
"This is the best news I have ever received. It's so exciting," she said.
The winner said she plans to use her winnings to help her family and travel with her partner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 20 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said a pair of horses were rounded up after being spotted wandering loose in the middle of Dublin.
The Garda, the national police force, said the horses are believed to have been left unattended Friday at the Royal Canal in Drumcondra and they then spent the weekend wandering the city.
The equines were located by officers and rounded up in Dublin City Center.
Police said the horses were examined by veterinarians, who determined they were not microchipped.
The smaller horse is being treated for unspecified health ailments, the Garda said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 17 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old girl playing in the sand at an Indiana beach unearthed a class ring was lost at the same location 46 years earlier.
Haddie Hollingsworth, 9, said she was building a sandcastle with her cousin this month at a Beaver Lake beach when she scooped up a handful of sand that contained the ring.
The girl said she initially thought the ring might have been one of the plastic toys that her grandmother, Kathy Russell, likes to hide in the sand for kids to find, but she showed it to her grandpa, Tom Ashcroft, who quickly determined it was no toy.
Ashcroft said the Jasper High School ring bore the initials "S.A.W." and the year 1974 -- the same year that Hollingsworth's other grandma, Ann Czerwinski, attended the school.
The family called Czerwinski, who opened one of her old yearbooks and determined the ring most likely belonged to a schoolmate named Sam Wagner.
Ashcraft said he was recounting the story to his boss when the other man directed him to another employee, who is related to Wagner by marriage.
The family contacted Wagner, who now lives with his wife, Susan, in Ireland Township.
Susan Wagner recalled hanging out with Sam, her then-boyfriend, at the same beach in 1974. She said she was wearing the ring when it fell off her finger and became lost in the sand. The couple were unable to locate it, so she bought him a replacement.
Ashcroft said his family is making plans to meet up with the Wagners in the near future to return the ring.
Wagner's ring spent even more time in the sand than a similar ring belonging to a woman named Amy Goetz.
Goetz said her 2001 class ring from Collins High School in Suwanee, Ga., was lost during a 2002 trip to Jacksonville Beach, Fla. She thought the ring was gone for good until it was found 18 years later by John Porcella, who frequently combs the beach with his metal detector. Goetz said she was surprised to discover the ring still fits on her finger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record when he threw 19 chopsticks in one minute, sticking them on the center region of an archery target.
David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he initially thought the record sounded easy, since it called for use of a 31.5-inch archery target.
Rush said it became more daunting when he realized the rules required his chopsticks to hit and stay in the 12.6-inch diameter inner circle of the target.
The attempt ended with 19 of the chopsticks qualifying, beating the previous record of 14. Rush said he nearly had 20, but one of the chopsticks fell out of the target before the 60 second time limit expired.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)With the pandemic and a crumbling economy, it's safe to say life has given us lemons. But with strict social-distancing rules, kids don't have the chance to make lemonade.
The beloved lemonade brand Country Time has launched the economic relief program "The Littlest Bailout" to help out the "littlest entrepreneurs" with the "the smallest of small businesses: lemonade stands."
The program is offering $100 to kids whose lemonade stands have been affected by the coronavirus.
Social distancing guidelines have hindered the typical foot traffic that lemonade stands usually receive, the brand's parent company, Kraft Heinz, says in a press release.
"The check can offset the loss of revenue from the lemonade stand and can be saved, or better yet, spent to help invest in the local economy."
Country Time says it hopes "to help kids preserve the values of lemonade stands, honest work, and entrepreneurship, while putting a little juice back into the economy."
All participants need to submit is an essay answer on how they would use their "stimulus check" and a photo of the lemonade sign the child was "going to use but can't."
Kids ages 14 and under can apply with parental permission through August 12. One thousand winners will be chosen.
This is not the first time Country Time has given back to its community. In 2018, the brand launched its "Legal-Ade" initiative that offered to cover up to $300 individual fees for lemonade stands that were fined for not having permits.
As of 2019, only 14 states legally allow unpermitted lemonade stands. The "Legal-Ade" initiative, apart from assisting with fines, encourages its customers to reach out to government representatives and ask them to legalize lemonade stands.
"Whether you live in a red state or blue state, every state can be a yellow state," says Country Time's Legal-Ade website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India said a yellow turtle caught on camera in a village is a rare find that might be the first of its kind to be rescued.
The Indian Forest Service was contacted Sunday when the small yellow turtle was rescued by residents of Sujanpur village, Balasore district.
Susanta Nanda, a Forest Service officer, shared video of the turtle on Twitter.
Wildlife Warden Bhanoomitra Acharya said the turtle's color was extremely unusual.
"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya told ANI News.
