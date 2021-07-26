(AP) Let’s try that again, triathlon.
The Olympic men’s triathlon needed a do-over Monday when a bizarre start sent dozens of competitors into the water only to have others stuck on the dock, helplessly blocked by a boat containing cameras that got in the way.
The 56 competitors had taken their marks when the starting buzzer sounded, and about half were in the water before the boat moved in, then tried to reverse out of the way.
It took about 13 seconds before the buzzer sounded again signaling a false start, but not everyone heard it and some kept swimming, sending Olympic support staffers to chase them down with personal watercraft. Some of the initial leaders were 200 meters out before they eventually stopped swimming and came back.
Among those already in the water was eventual winner Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway, silver medalist Alex Yee of Britain and bronze medalist Hayden Wilde of New Zealand.
“I saw the boat like going past the pontoon, and I was like surprised that I had this start so quickly, and I saw on my left side that there was the camera boat in front of midgroup,” Blummenfelt said.
“So when I swam the first 50 meters I was aware that this couldn’t be right,” he said. “I looked at (it) as a positive thing, as I hadn’t been swimming for 30 minutes. It was good practice.”
Wilde was bummed his good start was wiped out.
“When I jumped in, it was at full gas and I was like, ‘Oh man, I’ve had an absolute blinder of a start,’ and then realized half the field wasn’t even in the water ... I was pretty gutted,” he said.
“But it was actually quite good. If you take it in a positive way, we’d been waiting around the start for 25 to 30 minutes. So for me it was great to get 50 meters at full gas and warm the arms up a little bit.”
The race was restarted about 10 minutes later.
Not everyone came through the bad start unscathed.
Australian Jake Birtwhistle told the Sydney Morning Herald that his nose was broken when he got kicked in the face. He still managed to finish 16th.
“It was one of the roughest swims I have been in,” Birtwhistle said.
July 23 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned in the mail after 63 years with a note saying, "better late than never."
Newcastle Libraries shared a photo on Facebook showing the copy of Darrell Huff's How to Lie with Statistics that arrived in the mail after being checked out from the Central Library 63 years earlier.
Library officials said the book was accompanied with an anonymous note reading: "Better late than never! Apologies for the late return!"
Library Manager David Hepworth said the person who returned the overdue book did not identify themselves.
"They may have been worried about us sending them a bill," he told the BBC.
Officials said the book would have accumulated $4,722.52 in fines at the current rate, if fees weren't capped at about $20.
Hepworth said the person would have had to dodge other collection efforts in the decade after it was checked out.
"In those days, even up to the 70s, there was a library officer who would visit people's houses to get books back," Hepworth said. "Clearly we don't do that anymore."
Hepworth said the library is hoping the person who returned the book will come forward and identify themselves. He said officials do not want to collect any fines, but they want to reward the person with some free books from in-house publishing company Tyne Bridge.
July 26 (UPI) -- An early morning crash on a New York City expressway caused traffic to be restricted to one lane because the roadway was covered in peppers.
Authorities said the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway on Monday morning when it overturned, spilling a mass of peppers into the roadway at Exit 30 to Flushing Avenue.
The expressway was reduced to one lane of traffic while crews worked to clear the vegetables from the road.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
NOME, Alaska (AP) — A miner who said he was harassed by a bear for seven straight nights in the tundra near Nome was rescued when a passing Coast Guard helicopter spotted the SOS, an internationally recognized sign for help, on top of his cabin.
The man, who was not identified by the Coast Guard in a statement, was taken to waiting rescue personnel in Nome.
The helicopter crew was flying from Kotzebue to Kodiak July 16 when it saw the SOS sign on top of the building. The crew circled back over the mining camp and saw a man waving two arms in the air, another recognized sign of distress, the Coast Guard statement said.
The man requested medical assistance after the helicopter landed, saying he had been attacked by a bear a few days earlier.
The man appeared to have a leg injury and bruising on his torso, the Coast Guard said.
The man said the bear had returned to his camp and harassed him every night for the previous week, according to the statement. Friends the same day the man was found had reported him overdue when he hadn't returned to Nome.
The Coast Guard statement didn't specify what type of bear was involved.
Nome, a Bering Sea coastal community, is about 535 miles (861.00 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage, on Alaska's western coast.
July 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman whose cat escaped from her third-floor condo through a loose window screen was reunited with her pet six years later.
Margaret Kudzma said the cat, named Mini Max, slipped out of her downtown Peabody condo through a loose window screen in 2015, and she used posters, online posts and newspaper ads to try to locate the wayward feline.
Kudzma even ended up founding her own nonprofit rescue group, The Rescue Business, in 2016 when the search for Mini Max led her to discover a large colony of feral cats living in her neighborhood.
Kudzma said she was shocked last week when she received a phone call from Dr. Samantha Simonelli, a Wakefield veterinarian who had found her information on the microchip of a cat that had been brought in with ear mites.
"All I heard was 'gray and white' and I had to put the phone down," Kudzma told The Eagle-Tribune newspaper.
Kudzma learned Mini Max had been spotted in Revere, where a family fed the feline for several months before moving him into their house. They brought him to the vet when they noticed his ear mites, and that's when Simonelli found the microchip.
"A true miracle has occurred," Kudzma said in a Facebook post. "Thank you everyone who participated in this search!"
Kudzma said she is having Mini Max thoroughly examined to ensure he does not have any other health issues or lingering injuries from his jump out of her third-floor window.
She said she is preparing her condo so Mini Max will have his own space away from the kittens she fosters.
July 22 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, woman collected a lottery jackpot of more than $165,000 using the same set of numbers that she has been entering in the drawing for five years.
Anne Hickey, 63, of Ennismore, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials she is a regular player of the Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 drawings, and she uses the same numbers each time.
"I've been playing the same numbers for the last five years, which won me this prize," she said.
Hickey said she used the numbers to enter the Sept. 8 Lotto Max drawing, but she didn't realize she was a winner until she remembered to check the winning numbers on the OLG Lottery app late one night.
"I was sleepy, but when I saw 'Big Winner,' I was wide awake," she said.
Hickey visited the OLG Prize Center in Toronto on Monday to collect her $165,632.19 prize.
The winner said she plans to use the money to fund her retirement.
(FOX) A Florida man washed ashore inside a bubble-like vessel on Saturday morning after an apparent attempt to walk on water.
Flagler County deputies responded to calls from concerned citizens who spotted a strange vessel on the beach in the Hammock area, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. The vessel's sole occupant was discovered safe inside without any injuries.
He told authorities that he had set off for New York from the St. Augustine area before encountering "complications" that brought him back to shore, the sheriff's office said.
The seafarer, identified as Reza Baluchi of Central Florida, told FOX35 Orlando he was attempting to run in his floating "bubble" vessel from Florida to Bermuda, or travel north up the coast, to raise money for charity.
"My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department," Baluchi told the station. "They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people."
Baluchi has been rescued several times in previous years after setting off inside hydro bubbles, the station reported.
After deputies found the vessel Saturday, the sheriff's office said that the Coast Guard was called to the scene to take over the case and ensure that the vessel and its occupant met nautical safety standards.
July 23 (UPI) -- A Tennessee mall shared videos of a young black bear that paid a visit to the shopping center was filmed apparently trying to find a way into a movie theater.
The College Square Mall in Morristown said two bears have been spotted in the area this week, and one of the animals was caught on camera hanging around the entrance to some stores.
The bruin was recorded at the mall's main entrance, as well as at the entrance to an AMC movie theater.
"Check out our visitor this morning looking for showtimes of Space Jam at AMC College Square 12," the mall said in a Facebook post. "In all seriousness, please be cognizant of two bears in our area. Do not approach or feed the bears."
Officials said the bear sightings were reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, but personnel said they would only respond if a bear is seen acting aggressively.
July 23 (UPI) -- A Toronto family's tiny Yorkshire terrier is being hailed as a hero after rescuing her 10-year-old owner from an attacking coyote.
Lily Kwan, 10, said she was walking Macy, her family's 6-year-old Yorkie, in the Scarborough neighborhood when a coyote started to chase them.
Lily said she started to run away and had to drop the 10-pound dog's leash because Macy refused to follow.
A neighbor's home security camera recorded video as Macy turned to confront the coyote.
"She's a super brave dog, I love her so much and I just though this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote," Lily told CTV News.
Macy survived the confrontation and is being treated by a veterinarian for multiple puncture wounds from the coyote's teeth. Lily's family said Macy was transferred to intensive care when one of the wounds became infected and she developed a fever, but she is expected to make a full recovery.
The Kwan family is crowdfunding to pay for Macy's veterinary care.