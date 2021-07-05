Mad Minute

NEW YORK (AP) — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.

Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It just felt good,” Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said in an ESPN interview after his win Sunday. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”

Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes and called her win “an amazing feeling.”

Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks with fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. He vied for the men’s title but came up short.

The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. But this year’s planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators.

Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.

Chestnut said he’d missed the fans last year.

“I’ve been looking forward to this all year,” he told ESPN in an interview before this year’s competition.

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is famous for cheese, and one of its dairies is claiming a new feat.

Weyauwega Star Dairy this week unofficially broke its own record for the world’s longest piece of string cheese at 3,832 feet, WLUK-TV reported. Gerard Knaus’ 85-year-old father, Jim, set the original record in 1995. The Knauses beat their 1995 record in 2006 with a piece about 2,000 feet long.

“We’re just adding onto his record,” Gerard Knaus told the station. “That’s all we’re doing.”

To do that, the cheesemakers needed a good slice of Weyauwega’s more than 1,700 residents. Standing seven feet apart, on a shut-down Main Street, residents of the northeastern Wisconsin town grabbed a piece of the potential record as it was uncoiled from a trailer pulled by a tractor Thursday.

“I’ve never seen this before and I want my piece of string cheese,” said Allen Robbert, who lives about 10 miles away.

The cheese was strung from person to person for about three blocks and then doubled back the way it came. After about 90 minutes, the record was broken with a nearly 3/4-mile-long piece of string cheese. The dairy said the record cheese probably equaled about 30,000 individual sticks. Participants got to keep long pieces.

Gerard Knaus said Guinness World Records recognized the 2006 record and he hopes it will this time, too.

July 2 (UPI) -- A horizontal plastic water slide -- also known as a slip and slide -- set up in West Virginia broke a Guinness World Record when a rider glided 2,021 feet across the surface.

The Canaan Valley Resort, a West Virginia State Park, hosted the record attempt by Natural Light Beer on Thursday and the brand set up a massive water slide for employees to attempt to break the record.

Guinness requirements stipulate that the water slide is measured by how far a rider can travel in a single slide.

The previous record of 2,006 feet, 10 inches, was set in Jordan in 2015.

"We thought what better way to celebrate 4th of July then to make the world's longest slip-n-slide and break the Guinness record and bring it back to the U.S.A.," Ben Martinez, Natural Light's marketing director, told WBOY-TV.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand and verified that the record was broken when an employee managed a run of 2,007 feet, but further attempts managed to increase the record to 2,021 feet.

July 2 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a snap decision to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket from a convenience store led to his winning his second $1 million jackpot in four years.

Stephen Toto of Framingham told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he hadn't intended to buy a scratch-off ticket at the A-1 Gulf store in Framingham, but when he reached the counter he made the decision to buy a $30 The Fastest Road to $1 Million ticket.

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million jackpot winner.

Toto was already familiar with the process for claiming a lottery jackpot, after winning $1 million from a $4,000,000 Payout scratch-off ticket in 2017.

The winner selected the lump sum option for his latest winnings, taking home $650,000 before taxes.

OTTAWA, July 5 (Reuters) - A 19-acre (7.7-hectare) lot for sale in a protected bay on the Canadian side of Lake Erie may look like a steal at C$99,000 ($80,292), especially with the average home in Canada now worth C$688,000, but there is a catch. It is entirely under water.

The vacant lot on Brock Street in the village of Shrewsbury, Ontario, about 65 miles (105 km) east of Detroit, has no actual address, though the neighborhood gets high marks for being quiet and car-friendly.

"This property is presently under water but could have endless possibilities in the future. Be creative," the listing reads. The real estate agent representing the property declined to comment on what those future possibilities might be.

Canada's housing market has been on a tear through the COVID-19 pandemic, with the average selling price of a home up 38.4% in May from a year earlier. Prices for vacant land have also climbed, depending on location and other factors.

Water lots, or submerged lands, are not very common in Canada. They are typically used for the storage of boats and other water vessels, or even for logs, and in some areas they are home to fish farms.

A water lot could potentially be used for mooring a houseboat or floating home, but it would need to include some type of land access. The Brock Street property does not have any land access.

There are currently at least three entirely "underwater" properties listed on Canada's multiple listing services.

Another water lot offered up at the bargain basement price of C$26,000 is actually a short canal running between two streets of houses in a region north of Toronto known for its many cottages.

(CNN)A Texas hospital said it experienced a summertime "baby boom" in the lead-up to July 4, delivering 100 babies in two stretches totaling 91 hours.

"While Andrews Women's Hospital is known as a high-volume delivery hospital, the influx in births was considered rare and exceptional," Baylor Scott and White said in its news release. .
Beginning on June 24, Andrews Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth said it delivered 52 babies in 47 hours.
 
Then, on June 28, the hospital's labor and delivery team delivered 55 babies in 44 hours, Baylor Scott and White said in a release.
 
The baby boom beat the hospital's 2018 record, when staff delivered 48 babies in 41 hours, the hospital said.
 
"Atlas" and "Daniel" were popular names for the boys of the group, the hospital said, while six of the baby girls were named "Gianna."
 
"The hospital averages about 16 deliveries per day, and welcomed nearly 6,000 babies in 2020, including 100 sets of twins and two sets of triplets."

 Two under nines football matches at Ocean Grove Park in Dunedin had to be suspended for a short time on Saturday after a pitch invasion by a sea lion.

The curious creature, which was initially happy to just watch the matches, eventually tried to join in, causing a temporary halt to play.

Play was able to continue when one game was moved to a neighbouring field.

Undeterred, the creature moved its attentions to the other game happening at the time.

Bradley Scott, who was there watching his daughter, said it looked as if it wanted to join in.

"There were a lot of dog walkers so it had a wee bit of a grump and probably didn't take too kindly to trying to be shifted. I mean it's not the sea lion's fault that we've put a sports ground next to its habitat."

Scott, whose daughter ran from the field when she set eyes on the large animal, said various attempts were made to encourage it to move away while maintaining a safe distance and not harming it.

"A grandfather from one of the other teams grabbed quite a long branch that had leaves on it and sort of shook the leaves at it from a safe sort of distance ... and it would sort of sniff at the leaves and move back and he managed to coax it off."

Dunedin was used to visits from wildlife on its coast.

In January a nearby golf course was chosen by a sea lion as the place it wanted to give birth.

PLOVER, Wis. - Painters scrambled Friday to fix a giant typo on a central Wisconsin village's water tower.

The Stevens Point Journal reported that crews repainting the village of Plover's water tower on Thursday misspelled the village’s name as "Plvoer."

Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the painters accidentally reversed the templates used to paint the letters before raising them up to the tower. He said the mistake was quickly covered and repainting should be finished on Friday.

The mistake has become the butt of social media jokes, with people posts such as "Lvoe it!!" and "Big lvoer of it." One person suggested not correcting the mistake because its making so many people laugh.

