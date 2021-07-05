NEW YORK (AP) — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It just felt good,” Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said in an ESPN interview after his win Sunday. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”
Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes and called her win “an amazing feeling.”
Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks with fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. He vied for the men’s title but came up short.
The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. But this year’s planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators.
Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.
Chestnut said he’d missed the fans last year.
“I’ve been looking forward to this all year,” he told ESPN in an interview before this year’s competition.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is famous for cheese, and one of its dairies is claiming a new feat.
Weyauwega Star Dairy this week unofficially broke its own record for the world’s longest piece of string cheese at 3,832 feet, WLUK-TV reported. Gerard Knaus’ 85-year-old father, Jim, set the original record in 1995. The Knauses beat their 1995 record in 2006 with a piece about 2,000 feet long.
“We’re just adding onto his record,” Gerard Knaus told the station. “That’s all we’re doing.”
To do that, the cheesemakers needed a good slice of Weyauwega’s more than 1,700 residents. Standing seven feet apart, on a shut-down Main Street, residents of the northeastern Wisconsin town grabbed a piece of the potential record as it was uncoiled from a trailer pulled by a tractor Thursday.
“I’ve never seen this before and I want my piece of string cheese,” said Allen Robbert, who lives about 10 miles away.
The cheese was strung from person to person for about three blocks and then doubled back the way it came. After about 90 minutes, the record was broken with a nearly 3/4-mile-long piece of string cheese. The dairy said the record cheese probably equaled about 30,000 individual sticks. Participants got to keep long pieces.
Gerard Knaus said Guinness World Records recognized the 2006 record and he hopes it will this time, too.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- A horizontal plastic water slide -- also known as a slip and slide -- set up in West Virginia broke a Guinness World Record when a rider glided 2,021 feet across the surface.
The Canaan Valley Resort, a West Virginia State Park, hosted the record attempt by Natural Light Beer on Thursday and the brand set up a massive water slide for employees to attempt to break the record.
Guinness requirements stipulate that the water slide is measured by how far a rider can travel in a single slide.
The previous record of 2,006 feet, 10 inches, was set in Jordan in 2015.
"We thought what better way to celebrate 4th of July then to make the world's longest slip-n-slide and break the Guinness record and bring it back to the U.S.A.," Ben Martinez, Natural Light's marketing director, told WBOY-TV.
A Guinness adjudicator was on hand and verified that the record was broken when an employee managed a run of 2,007 feet, but further attempts managed to increase the record to 2,021 feet.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 2 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a snap decision to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket from a convenience store led to his winning his second $1 million jackpot in four years.
Stephen Toto of Framingham told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he hadn't intended to buy a scratch-off ticket at the A-1 Gulf store in Framingham, but when he reached the counter he made the decision to buy a $30 The Fastest Road to $1 Million ticket.
The curious creature, which was initially happy to just watch the matches, eventually tried to join in, causing a temporary halt to play.
Play was able to continue when one game was moved to a neighbouring field.
Undeterred, the creature moved its attentions to the other game happening at the time.
Bradley Scott, who was there watching his daughter, said it looked as if it wanted to join in.
"There were a lot of dog walkers so it had a wee bit of a grump and probably didn't take too kindly to trying to be shifted. I mean it's not the sea lion's fault that we've put a sports ground next to its habitat."
Scott, whose daughter ran from the field when she set eyes on the large animal, said various attempts were made to encourage it to move away while maintaining a safe distance and not harming it.
"A grandfather from one of the other teams grabbed quite a long branch that had leaves on it and sort of shook the leaves at it from a safe sort of distance ... and it would sort of sniff at the leaves and move back and he managed to coax it off."
Dunedin was used to visits from wildlife on its coast.
In January a nearby golf course was chosen by a sea lion as the place it wanted to give birth.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLOVER, Wis. - Painters scrambled Friday to fix a giant typo on a central Wisconsin village's water tower.
The Stevens Point Journal reported that crews repainting the village of Plover's water tower on Thursday misspelled the village’s name as "Plvoer."
Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the painters accidentally reversed the templates used to paint the letters before raising them up to the tower. He said the mistake was quickly covered and repainting should be finished on Friday.
The mistake has become the butt of social media jokes, with people posts such as "Lvoe it!!" and "Big lvoer of it." One person suggested not correcting the mistake because its making so many people laugh.