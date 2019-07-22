PORTLAND - Caught on camera, a crime unclothed.
A man wasn't wearing a stitch of clothing when he walked up to a Portland dealership, climbed onto a car and started jumping.
He then repeated the exercise on the car's roof, took a seat for a while, then spread his legs and slid down the front windshield.
"I was just kind of shocked," Ole Kittleson said after seeing the video.
He turned to the tapes Monday morning hoping to expose how two of his Volvos got so beat up. In seven bizarre minutes, the dealership was left with more than $10,000 in damages.
"It's crazy to think. I mean it happened so quick," Kittleson said.
While he says the dealership has insurance, it doesn't make sense to go that route.
"In the end, it's just going to be out of pocket for us as a, you know, small business. So um, the math doesn't add up to, to go through with it."
CHISAGO COUNTY, Min. - How far can a toy tractor really go?
Well, one determined Minnesota 2-year-old got himself all the way down to the county fair, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities got a call Friday night about a missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the office. But the determined tyke wasn't in danger - he just decided he wasn't done at the fair.
The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere toy tractor and drove it down the sidewalk to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.
The journey was a little over a block, according to Sgt. Jason Foster. Sheriff's deputies found him next to the Tilt-a-Whirl, his favorite ride.
"He was reunited with dad," the Sheriff's Office said, "who promptly suspended his son's license by removing the battery from it."
LEEDS, UK - A British woman says she has several love interests, but none of them can hold a candle to Lumiere - a 91-year-old chandelier she plans to marry, according to a report.
Amanda Liberty, 35, who changed her last name from Whittaker during a prior long-distance relationship with the Statue of Liberty, is ready to finally settle down with the light of her life, the Mirror reports.
Liberty, of Leeds, who identifies as an objectum sexual, is putting the spotlight on the little-known attraction to inanimate objects, according to the outlet.
The bride-to-be said she has been in an open relationship with multiple light fixtures, but decided to get hitched to Lumiere, which she regards as female.
She acknowledges that she can't marry her suspended sweetie in the traditional sense, but insists that her love is valid.
"I'm determined to have this commitment ceremony, to prove that I'm here fro Lumiere and that my love is going to last," she said.
"I restore the chandeliers in my spare time so they can continue to interest people as they like to be the center of attention. That's what they like and it's the energy I get from them," Liberty continued.
She says she'll be buying matching rings for herself and Lumiere and inviting those who are closest to them.
Liberty said she first laid eyes on Lumiere on eBay and realized it was love at first sight.
"As soon as I'd seen her, I couldn't stop thinking about her and how beautiful she was - she has such a beautiful shape, and I could feel really amazing energy coming from her," she said.
"I knew there and then she had to be mine," she said, adding that she paid $500 for her betrothed.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Watermelons are set to replace piglets in an annual event celebrating agriculture at a California fair.
The Press Democrat reported Saturday that the Sonoma County Fair has eliminated the pig scramble from Farmers Day due to rising public concern and protests over animal welfare.
In the long-running event at the fair in Santa Rosa, youngsters chased and tried to capture piglets weighing 40 to 60 pounds (18 to 27 kilograms).
Officials say this year’s event Aug. 4 will instead include elementary school children carrying watermelons slicked with vegetable oil around an obstacle course in a timed race.
The board president says the decision reflects a “heightened awareness” toward calls for humane treatment of farm animals at the fair 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of San Francisco.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pogopalooza, known as the World Championships of Pogo, is bouncing into Pittsburgh this weekend.
Extreme pogo stick athletes from around the world are coming to town to show off their huge tricks and flips to compete for world titles in such categories as High Jump and Best Trick.
The events on Saturday and Sunday aren’t just for the grown-ups. Pogo-users under the age of 15 can enter a “bounce off” competition and those who bounce the longest get a free pogo stick.
Visitors can try their hand at pogo sticking in a free jump area that will have pogo sticks of all sizes.
In addition to the main competitions, the pogo athletes will be attempting to break three Guinness World Records over the weekend.
ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.
Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it “gave us a pretty good scare.”
His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.
Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.
The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De’Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Deputies say a man in the house was able to take the knife away from Cooks.
Cooks told investigators she did not remember much. She remained in jail Friday with no attorneys listed in records.
GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a motorist was ticketed for driving 142 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in the town of Greenland.
Police say that just after 8 a.m. Saturday a trooper monitoring traffic from an aircraft spotted the southbound vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
The vehicle was clocked at 142 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Troopers on the ground later stopped the vehicle and the driver, 51-year-old Eric Joseph of Short Hills, New Jersey, was charged with reckless operation. He’s due in court in September.
Police say that when asked why he was traveling so fast, Joseph said he was traveling home to New Jersey.
A telephone message left for Joseph was not immediately returned.
RENNER, S.D. (AP) — A photo of a demolished house with the words “Got the Spider!” painted on the roof has made the rounds on social media after a couple decided to have a little fun.
Jeff Hopkins and Dawn Cronk told the Argus Leader they wanted to write something on the roof of the crumbled house and “Got the Spider!” made them laugh. So Cronk bought a can of spray paint and the joke was set in motion.
A stranger took a photo on Tuesday and it’s since been shared online tens of thousands of times. Dozens of people have also driven by to giggle and take photos of their own.
Hopkins says he didn’t think anyone would notice, and they did it just to make themselves laugh. Cronk says she feels blessed to have made people slow down and smile.
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma shelter is hoping to lure in adopters with something even more tempting than extraterrestrial secrets - adorable pets.
"Come storm our shelter..." Oklahoma City Animal Welfare wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. "We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn't that far out of this world! #stormtheshelter."
The post, complete with photos of dogs wearing tinfoil hats, is a reference to the viral Facebook event page "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us." The page describes a raid on the storied U.S. Air Force base to "see them aliens," purportedly scheduled for September.
More than 1.8 million people have signed up as attending, and though the vast majority of them have to be kidding, the Air Force has nevertheless gone on record to warn that alien seekers need to stay away. Event creator Matty Roberts has since said he created the page as a joke, but is now worried about what he's started.
Luckily, OKC Animal Welfare - which, as of Saturday had 149 dogs, 54 cats, two pigs and a hamster available for adoption - may just have come up with a great alternative activity. And if you're located nowhere near Oklahoma City, there's a good chance that animal shelters or rescue groups near you have their own pets in need of homes.
You can always make your own tinfoil hats for them.