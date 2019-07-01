A beloved Upper West Side lizard was found safe and returned to its owners last Thursday after it was spirited away from a pet shop in May.
Sandy, a bearded dragon, was stolen out of the Petqua pet shop by two men in May while she was boarded there over a holiday weekend. The owner offered a reward of $1,000 for Sandy’s safe return.
“We are happy to report that stolen bearded dragon, Sandy, is now back at PETQUA & will soon be reunited with the rightful owner,” said NYPD’s 24th precinct on Twitter.
The tweet said two officers “had spotted the thief walking and took police action.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA (AP) — Two dogs, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's "beagle brigade," sniffed out two Giant African Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Atlanta's airport from Nigeria.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the beagles, named Candie and Chipper, were alerted to the passenger's checked bags at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday. A Customs agriculture specialist found the snails in a suitcase, along with prohibited fruits and vegetables.
The snails were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while the food was destroyed. The USDA's website says such snails are illegally imported for classroom exhibits as pets or for food. They're also described as "one of the most damaging" in the world because they consume at least 500 types of plants, reproduce quickly, and can cause meningitis.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AVON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a western New York man has been arrested after he called 911 to say he was violating the terms of his probation.
The Livingston County sheriff's office says 62-year-old Brian Seaver, of Avon, called 911 on Thursday and then hung up.
Sheriff Thomas Dougherty says a deputy went to investigate and determined that Seaver had earlier called 911 to report that he was drinking and violating the conditions of his probation.
Dougherty says Seaver had four active orders of protection ordering him to stay away from a particular person, and he was with that person.
Seaver was arrested on four counts of felony criminal contempt. It's not clear if he has a lawyer who can speak for him.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LISBON, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of forging a police report to back up his bogus story that he used as an excuse to his boss is facing real charges in New Hampshire.
The Caledonian-Record reports that 51-year-old Paul Neilson was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Police say the Lisbon man told his boss he was late to work at a construction company March 11 because a Lisbon officer gave him a warning about his expired car registration.
When his boss got suspicious, police say Neilson gave him a report purportedly from the officer with a detailed description of their interaction.
The boss contacted police, who said they had not had any contact with Neilson that day nor written the report.
A phone number for Neilson could not be found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say they are looking for a 'hamburglar' who broke into two restaurants, fixed himself some food, and then stole money.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the suspect forced his way into a Wendy's in Jensen Beach, Florida, by smashing a window with a brick. He then fired up the grill, made himself a hamburger, and walked away with the store's safe. He also went to another Jensen Beach restaurant, where he helped himself to more food and money.
Authorities say the man also tried to rob a gas station, but could not break in.
On Facebook , the office posted photos and asked the public to help identify the suspect, who has a tattoo on his left arm and is described as a white male in his mid-thirties.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina animal rescue group is appealing to women not to throw out their old bras, but instead to send them to their agency to help turtles with broken shells.
News outlets report Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women through social media to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in. Rescue group worker Keenan Freitas says the eye closures basically help wire the turtle shell back together.
The nonprofit has been seeing as many as 40 turtles a week during the past month. It says many of them have been run over by cars, lawnmowers and boats.
An animal rehabilitation group in Iowa originally had the idea, saying it uses the fasteners along with small zip ties to help the turtles heal their broken shells.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Cops say it's a man bites dog story -- literally.
A New Hampshire man who allegedly growled at and bit a police K-9 was arrested Friday, officials said.
Officers from the Manchester Police Dept. were called after Matthew Williams, 35, of Nashua, was reported to be "behaving erratically" in a hotel room.
Investigators said Williams wouldn't respond to their calls to leave the hotel room or answer his phone and was instead yelling, throwing items and "acting aggressive."
Soon, a New Hampshire State Police K-9 team was called to the scene.
But when the dog entered the hotel room, Williams allegedly "wrapped his arms around the dog and struggled with him," according to authorities.
"At one point Williams growled, opened his mouth and bit the dog on the top of the head," officials said.
Williams was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and willful interference with police dogs.
Authorities said the dog wasn't hurt in the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A California mother is warning others to lock down their Amazon accounts after her 2-year-old daughter purchased a $430 couch through her shopping app — with just one click.
Isabella McNeil had been recently looking at couches on the Amazon app on her cell phone but apparently did not to close the application properly when she handed her phone to her daughter. The mother of two said that last week, her daughter made the impromptu purchase and she didn't know anything about it until the coach was on its way.
"I was just so shocked," McNeil told KNSD. "I thought, 'Did I buy a couch in my sleep?'"
It turns out 2-year-old Rayna, instead of playing a game on the phone, opened up the Amazon app and pressed on the "Buy Now" button, which advertises purchasing items with just "one click."
A San Diego mom is thinking twice about handing her cellphone over to her toddler after her tech-savvy tot – unbeknownst to mom – bought a $430 couch online while playing with her mom's cellphone.
With that one click, the toddler purchased the $430 couch, McNeil said. She didn't know what her daughter did until days later, when she received a notification on her phone that read: "Your couch has shipped."
McNeil quickly tried to cancel the order, but said it was too late. She told the news station that if she were to return it, it'd cost her a $79 restocking fee, and would need to pay for shipping costs around $100. She's now trying to sell the couch online.
McNeil described the situation as "lesson learned."
"Now I know it's really dangerous and I need to make sure the Amazon app is closed before my daughter takes the phone. It's just so easy," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
They are the New York Mets after all.
During the pre-game ceremony Saturday marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Miracle Mets, two members of that celebrated team were listed as dead in a "we remember" montage even though they are still very much alive.
The montage seen by the sell-out crowd was meant to honor 1969 Mets who had passed away, including Gil Hodges and Tug McGraw. However, it also included outfielder Jim Gosger and pitcher Jesse Hudson by mistake, according to reports.
A Mets official phoned Gosger after Saturday's game—a Mets loss, the seventh in a row—to apologize for the screw-up, the New York Post reported.
A source said Gosger took the flub in stride, according to the paper.
The Mets were hoping to contact Hudson to apologize as well.
Gosger, 76, appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Mets in 1969.
Hudson, 70, was a reliever in one Mets game that year—his only big-league game.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Insider) A man resigned from his job by giving his boss a condolence card, and people are loving it.
The images of the card, shared on Twitter by the man's colleague Hannah, have been retweeted nearly 40,000 times and liked by 210,000 people.
The front of the card reads: "So very sorry for your loss."
Inside, Sam Baines, 22, had written: "My last day at work is the 28th July."
The text printed in the card reads: "Thinking of you at this difficult time."
"I've been working here for almost a year now and had to hand my notice in as I'm going back to university this September," Baines told INSIDER.
"We are a really close team and have a fantastic manager, so we're always joking around and having fun. I knew I had to do something a little more creative when giving my notice to try and get one more joke in before I left!
"I knew my boss would find it funny, so I wasn't worried about how they'd take it. I came up with the idea because I was always joking about how much they'd miss me when I was gone, then thought a condolences card would be the perfect way to finish it off.
"It went down great and helped make a positive from an otherwise sad situation."
Hannah also confirmed to INSIDER that the card was very much taken in good spirits.
"Everyone was laughing and pretty amused with the card," she said. "It was done in good spirit and not as a petty reaction as some people think."
Baines was resigning from his job at a call center in Sheffield, in the north of England, and he made the bold move on Thursday.
The card was given directly to Baines' manager, but needless to say the rest of the team got to read it — as thousands of others have now done too.
"I am officially deceased," one person wrote.
"I love their work," another added.
As many people replied to the tweet expressing their amusement, some said they'd seen similar things before.
One woman named Zoe shared pictures of how her former colleague Danny resigned, coincidentally enough, using the exact same card.