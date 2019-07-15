ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple has rolled all 7s and 11s with the birth of their daughter.
J’Aime Brown was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11, which convenience store chain 7-Eleven marks as 7-Eleven Day. Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces, obviously.
TV station Fox 2 reports that Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown are thrilled and that the hospital says the mother and baby are doing well.
MOSCOW (AP) — Residents of a city in Siberia don't need to fly off to tropical locales for picturesque selfies taken by pristine turquoise waters. Thousands of Novosibirsk residents — ranging from scantily clad women to newlyweds — have been busy instagramming near a bright blue lake nicknamed the "Siberian Maldives."
The lake is blue, however, due to a chemical reaction between toxic waste elements from a local power station. Environmentalists are warning people against coming into contact with the water.
"We can compare it only with photos of the Maldives," said Sergey Griva, a local who visited the lake, adding he's never been to the Maldives and couldn't find it on a map.
Dmitry Shakhov, a Russian environmentalist, warned that the water in the lake can cause allergic reactions or even chemical burns if ingested or touched.
"This water is saturated with heavy metals (and) harmful substances," he said.
The Siberian Generating Company said Friday it has deployed guards to keep trespassers at bay, but insists the lake presents no environmental danger.
LIBSON, Maine (AP) — One Maine town is showing its moxie this weekend.
The Moxie Festival dedicated to the quirky soda gets underway in earnest Saturday with a parade, music and a chugging contest in Lisbon.
The creator of the quirky beverage was a Maine native, Dr. Augustin Thompson, whose brew was originally marketed "Moxie Nerve Foods" in Lowell, Massachusetts.
It's now the official beverage of Maine.
The polarizing soda is an acquired taste. The late Frank Anicetti said people may want to spit it out on the first try but that those who stick with it are rewarded "the true flavor of Moxie."
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a busy stretch of highway had to be shut down after a truck carrying 17 tons of cocoa caught fire.
Police said the fire started when the truck was on the A14 autobahn near the town of Grabow, between Berlin and Hamburg, on Monday.
They say the driver escaped unharmed but all of the cocoa was destroyed in the flames. The northbound lanes of the A14 were temporarily shut down, but photos from the scene indicate hot chocolate didn't spill onto the autobahn.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but police said it was likely a technical defect with the truck.
Authorities say the fire caused hundreds of thousands of euros (dollars) in damage, including to a noise-barrier wall next to where the truck burned.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — A 75-year-old Florida man says he kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog.
Buddy Ackerman says the 8-foot (2.44-meter) gator came from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium earlier this week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk.
He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida wildlife officials came and trapped the gator later that day.
Okay, in this case it worked, but police in New Jersey are saying do not follow suit and demolish a building by hooking up a rope to the back of a pickup truck!
The South Brunswick Police Department tweeted out photos Tuesday of a hilarious do-it-yourself demolition job at a warehouse on Georges Road.
"Police, Fire, and Code Enforcement responded to a Georges Road warehouse for a collapsed building Tuesday morning. Officers learned the owner had a permit to demolition the building but was doing it improperly - he hooked a rope to the building and pulled it with his pick up," the tweet read.
The Chief of Police Raymond J. Hayducka tells NBC 4 New York that the DIY demolition job kicked up dust to a nearby neighborhood.
He said code enforcement subsequently issued a stop work order.
(FOX) Word to the wise: don't flush your meth down the toilet.
That's the warning coming out of the Loretta Police Department in Tennessee after investigators said they caught someone "attempting to flush methamphetamine along with several items of paraphernalia" on Saturday.
The department advised against disposing of drugs, including pills, via the sewage because "when you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream."
"Our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek," police said, "but they are not really prepared for meth."
Authorities said that waterfowl, including geese and ducks, end up in that water -- and they "shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do."
But in addition to birds, officials said if the water headed far enough downstream... "it would create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama."
"They've had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way."
(FOX) Four kids in Australia were in for the ride of their lives.
The children, ages 10 to 14, wrote a goodbye note before stealing a parent's SUV and heading down the country's east coast, according to police.
The four kids left Rockhampton in Queensland state and headed down to Grafton in New South Wales state — more than 600 miles away.
Around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, a police officer stopped the 2004 Nissan Patrol, which was reported stolen, and tried to get the children out.
According to authorities, the kids refused and locked the doors — so an officer used a baton to break one of the vehicle's windows.
An Illinois mom was caught with two kids riding in an inflatable pool on the top of her car.
"It's a long way, in excess of 600 miles from Rockhampton down to Grafton. I couldn't imagine one person actually driving all that way in two days," Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams told reporters.
It was not immediately clear which child or children drove the vehicle down the coast.
The kids — a 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl — might have shared the driving responsibilities, police said.
The children are suspected of failing to pay for fuel at Outback gas stations in the Queensland town of Banana and the New South Wales town of Warialda, according to officials.
They were also chased by police in the New South Wales town of Glen Innes, where one of the 13 year olds was suspected to be driving, Williams said.
"There was a short pursuit up there with the Highway Patrol and due to the age of the driver and the road conditions, that was terminated by the Highway Patrol officers ... and the general duties police that were involved," he said.
The 14-year-old lived in Grafton, which might have been the children's destination, Williams said.
Banana Truck Stop cashier Harry White said the SUV drove off without paying for diesel at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday. He estimated that the children must have left Rockhampton around midnight. Banana is a town of a few hundred people that grows no bananas and is named after a dun-colored bull.
White, who wasn't working at the time but said he watched surveillance video of the incident, said the theft involved more than 21 gallons of diesel worth more than $105.
He added he was struck by the short stature of the driver, who didn't stand as tall as the SUV's door. Police said all four range from 5 feet tall to 5 feet, 4 inches tall. The driver behaved casually as he filled the car, then spoke to a passenger before hanging up the gas pump, White said.
"He turned around to his mate or passenger in the car, had a small conversation which I assume was: 'Hey mate, get ready, we're getting out of here,' and that's when he put it in the bowser and got in his car and shut the door and took off," White said.
A Queensland police statement said the children had taken cash with them from Rockhampton and one of the 13-year-olds had "left a note to his family indicating he was leaving."
Police have yet to interview the children because they cannot be questioned without a parent or guardian being present. Williams said they will be charged, but did not list the alleged offenses.
Investigators said it wasn't immediately clear how the kids knew each other. Drivers must be at least 17 years old in Queensland to apply for a license.
A Florida woman is in jail on felony charges due to a viral video she took showing her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a doctor's office and putting it back.
The video shows 30-year-old Cori Ward's 10-year-old daughter licking the tongue depressor at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center.
According to NBC News, Ward was arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with consumer products. A judge set her bond at $2,500 and ordered that she cannot have contact with the doctor's office or social media.
(Huffington Post) Two lost hikers were left feeling a little sheepish after calling for help over what they thought was an aggressive "wild pig" chasing them down.
In reality, the sound that the pair mistook for vicious grunting and snorting was actually nearby cars going over a rumble strip on the road, according to a news release this week from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
A @GovtCanyon park police officer responded to an urgent call from a woman who had taken refuge in a tree. An animal she believed to be a wild pig was nearby and growling.
It wasn't a pig. Latest from @TexasGameWarden at http://bit.ly/FieldNotes7319
According to the department, a woman called 911 from inside Government Canyon State Park around 11:30 p.m. on June 21, saying that she had climbed a tree to get away from an animal that had been growling and following her. She was ultimately put in touch with a park police officer, and "urged him to please hurry because an animal she believed to be a wild pig was nearby and growling."
The officer initially had trouble finding her, but managed to get to her location after she sent him her location via a text message on her iPhone. Once there, the officer found that she was in the tree with another person, but there was no sign of any wild pig. However, the officer did hear a car drive over a nearby rumble strip, and asked the hikers if that was the sound they were talking about. It was.
"Embarrassed by the misperceived threat, the lost hikers were reassured by the officer that the unknown can be scary and their reaction surprisingly common," the release states.
Bizarre mix-ups like this one often lead people to call 911 and feel a bit ridiculous after. Earlier this year, deputies in Oregon responded to a report of a possible home invasion after a house sitter said that someone was inside the home's bathroom. The intruder turned out to be a Roomba.
And last year, a woman in England called police after she heard sounds that made her suspect a burglar was in her home, but officers found only a "rogue squirrel."