AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — No cash? No problem.
Austin, Texas, is launching a pilot program that will let fans digitally tip their favorite musicians.
The Austin American-Statesman reports the city is providing 10 artists with a DipJar, a device that enables fans to tip musicians using a credit or debit card.
The chosen artists will test the technology for six months. They can collect tips at local live shows or on tour.
City officials say they hope the program will financially help local musicians and the city, which draws visitors due in part to its internationally known music scene.
Mat Oldiges, leader of the Human Circuit, one of the groups selected, says while tips are fewer than before, he believes fans still want to help artists but may “just need that little extra motivation and access.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (AP) — At first, the co-owner of the quirky alien-themed motel down a Nevada highway from the mysterious Area 51 site didn't take a posting for a prank Facebook event too seriously.
Then, her phone started ringing.
"It doesn't stop, our phone won't stop ringing," Connie West, of the Little A'le'Inn, told the Las Vegas Sun.
The 10-room motel is one of few businesses in Rachel, a town of 54 residents now gaining celebrity status among aviation and UFO enthusiasts attracted by the posting about a Sept. 20 event dubbed "storm Area 51."
More than 1 million people have responded to the internet post calling for people to "Naruto run" at 3 a.m. into the remote U.S. Air Force test area in the Nevada desert that has long been the focus of UFO conspiracy theories.
The face-forward, arms-back running style is favored by characters in the anime series "Naruto."
"They can't stop all of us," the post jokes. "Lets see them aliens."
The military is warning people not to try to enter the once top-secret Cold War site, which is posted and patrolled as part of the vast Nevada Test and Training Range.
After refusing for decades to acknowledge Area 51 even existed, the CIA declassified documents in 2013 referring to the 8,000-square mile (20,700-sq. kilometer) installation by name and locating it on a map near the dry Groom Lake bed.
The base has been a testing ground for top-secret aircraft including the U-2 spy plane in the 1950s and later the B-2 stealth bomber.
"Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged," the Air Force said in a statement released by Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas.
West is apprehensive about what might happen if big crowds arrive.
"It's a little scary to think that many people could descend on a town of 54," she said. "How can you prepare?"
Down the state Highway 375, dubbed the Extraterrestrial Highway, Linda Looney, at the Alien Research Center gift shop and campsite, told the Sun she also was concerned about the effect of the Facebook post.
"I don't think it's just a passing fancy," she said.
Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said he doesn't expect many people to actually show up, and county spokesman Ben Rowley tallied 184 hotel rooms in the county.
But Lee said 500 or 1,000 sudden visitors could create traffic, parking and congestion issues in a jurisdiction with 26 sworn sheriff's deputies and about 5,200 permanent residents mostly in rural towns including Caliente, Pioche, Panaca and Alamo.
"I think this started out as a joke but there may be enough people taking it seriously and it could be a problem," the sheriff said. "Someone is going to get hurt and people may go to jail. It's not anything to joke about."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.
Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.
He tweeted Saturday that the brawl apparently started when a "passenger dressed as a clown" upset a group of passengers.
A P&O Cruises spokesman said all passengers have disembarked from the Britannia ship and police are investigating.
The BBC quoted Hampshire Police as saying that six people were assaulted in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday. Police said two people were arrested.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DENVER (AP) — Colorado police say a driver tried to replace a broken tail light with a red sports drink.
Denver news station KMGH-TV reported that Longmont police stopped a driver Monday who placed a red-colored bottled drink where his car's rear light should have been.
Authorities say the driver was on his way to get the tail light fixed when officers stopped him in Longmont, 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Denver.
Officials say officers didn't ticket the driver, who was seen repairing his car later that day.
Police say tail lights prevent crashes and "while we appreciate the ingenuity of this taillight, this is not a permanent solution."
Authorities say vehicles must have a red tail light that can be seen at least 100 feet (30 meters) away during the day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil was working the phone Friday, hoping to acquire a promising, four-pawed prospect with the trade deadline looming.
A ruff negotiation, indeed.
McNeil video chatted with his wife, Tatiana, from Citi Field prior to a game against the Pirates, pleading to bring home a puppy brought to the ballpark by the North Shore Animal League. With his spouse uncertain, McNeil clubbed a three-run homer in New York's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh — just the leverage he thinks he needed.
"Hitting a home run after holding a puppy, I think that gives me a little bargaining chip," McNeil said. "My wife wants more homers, then we have to get a puppy."
McNeil, who leads the majors with a .340 batting average, said the couple planned to visit the puppy together Saturday and then make a decision.
He and his teammates took turns greeting the rescued dogs, who were held in a pen outside the home dugout during batting practice. McNeil fell hard for a pup with a fuzzy blond coat and a dark face.
The canine was the first thing on his mind after he hit his 10th homer of the season a few hours later.
"I got in the dugout and said I was getting a puppy," McNeil said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.
Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told reporters on Thursday the number of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers traveling north to central Nevada is unusual but not unprecedented and they pose no danger.
Knight says the insects don't carry disease, don't bite, and probably won't damage anybody's yard before they're gone in several weeks.
He says they're usually attracted to ultraviolet light sources.
Knight recalls several similar migrations in his more than 30 years at the state Department of Agriculture, including one about six or seven years ago.
This year, the Las Vegas area recorded more rain in six months than the annual average of just under 4.2 inches (10.7 centimeters) per year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — The case against a Florida man accused of harboring ducks and wild chickens has been dropped after he persuaded authorities that the birds are truly free-range.
The Orlando Sentinel reports 59-year-old Felix Guerra won't have to pay a fine of $1,000 a day to Orange County for illegally keeping backyard birds.
Guerra's yard has an edible jungle of avocado, banana and cherry trees, ginger plants and pineapple that attracts butterflies, bees, and an occasional bear.
His place is also for the birds, and the county received an anonymous complaint that something fowl was going on.
Inspectors cited him after spotting ducks in his driveway. Guerra said he's tried to chase them away, but they keep coming back.
He appealed to the commissioner's office and the county dropped the case Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.
Kim Vincent Avis, 55, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week and is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon.
Gordon's 17-year-old son reported that his father vanished Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters in Monterey. Searchers found no trace of Gordon at Monastery Beach, sometimes dubbed "Mortuary Beach" for its deadly reputation.
After three days of intense searching, detectives began to suspect a hoax.
They say the son's account lacked crucial details, and he couldn't explain how the two got to California's central coast after traveling by air from Scotland to Los Angeles.
"There was a lack of detail," sheriff's Capt. John Thornburg said at the time. "The son, who reported it, couldn't even tell us where he went in under the water."
Gordon's son was returned to Scotland with the help of Monterey County Child Protective Services. He did not face charges for filing a false report.
A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast and triggered a three day search to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced Friday. (July 26)
Gordon, who is from the Edinburgh area, is wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland.
"When that came up, we start to wonder if this is a hoax, and he's trying to escape these charges out of Scotland," Thornburg said.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the BBC: "Police Scotland is aware of reports from the USA regarding Kim Gordon or Avis and is liaising with the relevant authorities."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Court logs show a Louisiana district court judge ordered a man's mouth be taped shut for repeatedly interrupting proceedings.
The Acadiana Advocate reports Michael C. Duhon was being sentenced July 18 for theft and money laundering.
Court minutes show Duhon objected when Judge Marilyn Castle asked him to stop submitting motions on his own behalf instead of through his attorney. After repeatedly requesting for Duhon to be quiet, Castle ordered the bailiff to tape Duhon's mouth shut.
The tape was removed after an objection from Duhon's public defense attorney, Aaron Adams, who requested the judge remove his client from the courtroom instead.
Castle sentenced Duhon to 11 years in prison and recommended he be transferred to a facility with mental health treatment options.
Another public defender in the courtroom faces contempt charges for recording the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — It'll be one giant leap for chile-kind.
A hybrid version of a New Mexico chile plant has been selected to be grown in space as part of a NASA experiment.
The chile, from Española, New Mexico, is tentatively scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station for testing in March 2020, the Albuquerque Journal reports .
A NASA group testing how to produce food beyond the Earth's atmosphere and the chile plant was created with input from Jacob Torres — an Española native and NASA researcher.
Torres said the point of sending the chiles into space is to demonstrate how NASA's Advanced Plant Habitat - which recreates environmental needs for plant growth like Co2, humidity and lighting - works not only for leafy greens, but for fruiting crops, as well.
"Which means that if we do go on a deep space mission, or we do go to the moon or a mission to Mars, we will have to figure out a way to supplement our diets," he said. "Understanding how to grow plants to supplement the astronaut's diet would be essential to our mission to going to Mars. So that kind of fuels our research that we're doing now."
The "Española Improved" chile plant is a cross between a northern New Mexico seed and the popular Sandia seed from the Hatch Valley. It will be the first fruiting plant that the U.S. will grow aboard the Space Station.
NASA's astronauts have previously grown greens, and a zinnia bloomed in space in 2016.
Matthew W. Romeyn, NASA's lead scientist on the pepper project, said in an emailed statement that the group chose the Española-Sandia hybrid because of the shorter growth cycle, as well as its ability to thrive within the smaller confines of the Advanced Plant Habitat. The growth period may be longer in space.
"As a bonus, the Española Improved is one of the few chile pepper cultivars from the Hatch Valley that is also regularly consumed red, so we can leave it to the crew to decide if they would like their chile peppers green or to wait for the fruit to fully ripen to red," Romeyn said.
Chiles could even boost morale, Torres said, when astronauts have something tasty and different from the pre-packaged meals.
"Just by having something fresh to eat, a type of crop you grew yourself, being away from home for a long time, that picks up your morale, it brings positivity and adds to the mission that you're doing," he said. "That's one important aspect of the research that we're doing."