WHITE OAKS, N.M. (AP) — A saloon in a New Mexico ghost town attracts regulars with diverse backgrounds and opinions with a promise to “have dialogue.”
The No Scum Allowed Saloon in the White Oaks, New Mexico, pulls in people from around the state and sometimes tourists from overseas because of its reputation and catchy name, the Albuquerque Journal recently reported .
Saloon owner Karen Haughness, one of the nine people who live in White Oaks, said the saloon’s regulars often exceed the town’s population. She says the saloon cultivates civil discourse among visitors.
“We are different. We come from different places. We are different politically. We have extreme liberals and extreme conservatives,” said Haughness, who also works as a school psychologist and sells antiques on the side. “But we can state opinions without getting into arguments. We have dialogue.”
Rick Virden, 66, a former Lincoln County sheriff who has a ranch between White Oaks and Carrizozo, said there are quite a few people who come to the saloon on a regular basis.
“And some of them are from quite a ways away,” he said.
The town was founded after gold was discovered in the region in 1879. Outlaw Billy the Kid is said to have visited White Oaks often looking for a good time.
People moved out as gold mining evaporated, with the last mine closing in 1930. Today, the No Scum Allowed Saloon’s regulars make up to about three times the town’s single-digit population.
Jackie Keller, 56, a former State Highway Department employee, lives just east of White Oaks. She is known for her green chile salsa and bakes cakes for saloon birthday parties.
“You can’t beat the people here,” she said. “We help each other out. It’s desolate here.”
White Oaks is 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A patron at a hotel on Australia's Gold Coast has foiled a holdup by attacking the robber with a bar stool and a pot plant.
A video release by the Queensland police shows a hooded man enter the Mermaid Beach Hotel in the early hours of Friday morning and threaten a female employee with a machete.
While the woman goes behind the counter, a 29-year-old patron picks up a bar stool and throws it at the man, followed by a pot plant.
A short time later the robber flees the hotel, chased by the patron. Outside the hotel, the patron tackled the robber, forcing him to drop his cash.
The robber managed to escape and is still at large.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An orphaned baby bird traveled to a wildlife rehabilitation center — all by itself — after a group of drunk friends who encountered it ordered the animal an Uber, as they were unfit to drive.
The group came across the orphaned lesser goldfinch while drinking in Utah on June 29. They said the bird fell from a tree and needed help.
"Impromptu, sitting in some camp chairs, hanging out, having a few drinks when we had a visitor fall out of the sky," one of the men, Tim Crowley, told KSTU.
Crowley said that, at first, calling an Uber for the bird felt like a joke. But "then we were like, 'No, really. Why not? We're paying them.'"
The first Uber driver, upon learning of the situation, canceled the ride, he said. The second driver, Christy Guynn, didn't seem to question the situation.
"If you're paying for it, I'm all for it," she said.
Less than an hour later, the bird arrived at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah in Ogden.
"While we feel we've seen it all and can't be amazed by anything, there is always SOMEONE out there to prove us wrong," officials for the rehab center wrote in a Facebook post last month of the situation.
The Uber driver said she believes a lot of men, drinking and having fun, would've most likely decided to "just throw the bird to the cats or throw it in the garbage."
"So my heart goes out to those guys," she said of their kind deed.
The center's director, Dalyn Marthaler, said the bird — who they nicknamed "Petey — was thin and dehydrated upon arrival. He said the lesser goldfinch should be released into the wild in Utah in the coming weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Talk about leaving a trace.
Authorities in New Jersey are asking the public to try to track down an alleged thief who snapped a selfie from a stolen iPhone.
The Kearny Police Department said Wednesday on Facebook a man reported on May 16 that his iPhone had been stolen.
Shortly after the theft, the suspect posted a close-up photo of himself making a bizarre expression on the victim's Instagram story using the stolen phone.
The photo showed a bearded man with brown eyes, glasses and wearing a green fleece or jacket.
Authorities said they were turning to Facebook for help in tracking down the suspect.
Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective Bureau by emailing tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833).
All tips will remain confidential, according to police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Wisconsin man was arrested last weekend after he was allegedly caught running around naked while claiming to be on "tons of acid."
Benjamin Snapp, 29, was arrested on June 29 after he was found running around a parking lot and yelling incoherently, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
Authorities found Snapp in a parking lot, where they said he appeared to be "under the influence of drugs."
When the man was asked why he was running around naked, he allegedly told police officers: "You already know, man. ... There's nothing wrong with this. ... Oh, that's what all those drugs are for."
"Are you really going to make a expletive deal out of this?" Snapp asked police, according to the news outlet. He allegedly said he took "a lot of drugs," and questioned: "What's wrong with being a heroin addict?"
Snapp then allegedly confessed to being on "tons and tons and tons and tons and tons of acid."
The 29-year-old was arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Colorado police are reminding drivers to keep their car doors locked after a "four-legged suspect" broke inside a vehicle and wrecked it during a short joyride last week.
A "delinquent" bear pulled open the driver's side door on an unlocked car Thursday night, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
The animal jumped in and became trapped when the door closed behind it.
The bear dug through all four doors and ripped apart the paneling. The animal then "apparently butt-shifted the car into neutral," police said. The vehicle rolled backward out of the driveway and continued about 100 feet downhill.
On the way down, the vehicle swiped a tree, police said. While the crash made the car "undrivable," it "popped open a door" that allowed for the bear's escape.
Bears will "will explore all possible food sources" – including vehicles and homes – and won't stop until they succeed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned on its website. Drivers should take care not to leave food or garbage inside their cars during bear season, experts have said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — The commander of the Swiss air force's aerial display team has apologized after his unit performed a low-altitude pass over the wrong municipality.
Residents of Langenbruck looked up in vain Saturday while expecting to see Switzerland's Patrouille Suisse squadron swoop by to mark the centenary of the death of local aviation pioneer Oskar Bider.
The team flew over nearby Muemliswil instead.
Switzerland's Defense Ministry said Monday that the formation hadn't practiced the maneuver and got distracted by an unauthorized helicopter in the area. The ministry says the team leader spotted what he thought was a tent for the Langenbruck celebration that turned out to be for a yodeling festival in Muemliswil.
The ministry said the Patrouille Suisse team's red and white F-5E Tiger II jets aren't equipped with GPS devices.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It was quite a wild sight for commuters Monday morning on the Sunrise Highway – a sight reminiscent of the wild, wild West as a rogue thoroughbred horse was found trotting along the median of busy traffic lanes.
Thankfully, a Suffolk County deputy sheriff and a police officer managed to rescue the horse, which had escaped moments earlier from a Brookhaven farm.
Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Siesto responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a horse running on westbound on Sunrise Highway between exits 57 and 56 in Brookhaven shortly before 7:30 a.m., Suffolk police say.
The horse apparently escaped from Rockaby Farms in Brookhaven after a tree fell and damaged the horse's pen.
Siesto was flagged down by the horse's caretaker, Erin Easop, who got into the patrol vehicle, according to police.
Suffolk County Deputy Sheriff Patrice Silvestri was on the eastbound side median and was able to grab the horse shortly after 7:30 a.m., police say.
After having quite the adventurous morning, Easop and Siesto walked the 30-year-old thoroughbred named Oppie back to the farm, police say.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- A group of runners from the U.K. have broken the Guinness World Record for most runners linked to complete a marathon.
The runners, who make up Team CRW, broke the record on Sunday while running to raise funds for charity organization Cancer Research Wales during an event in Tenby, Wales.
Guinness World Records uploaded photos to Twitter of Team CRW running the marathon where 122 runners were linked together through different types of rope.
The marathon, which took place over a hilly course, was completed in six hours and 47 minutes.
The record was previously held by Team MitoCanada who had completed a marathon while linking together 112 runners in 2017.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- A dog missing for four years was returned to its owners after it was found 50 miles away from home, an Ohio dog shelter staff said on Monday.
Workers at the Clark County Dog Shelter said they picked up Smiley on Saturday, as the dog ran loose on the streets of Columbus. A microchip embedded in the dog indicated its owners were in Springfield, two counties and 50 miles away. The microchip, an electrical device the size of a grain of rice, is inserted under the loose skin of an animal's neck, and can transmit identification and other data, including an owner's contact number.
It was unclear how the dog strayed so far from its home.
"We always push for dogs to have a microchip because it's such a great secondary tool for owners," said Kat Stewart, Clark County Dog Shelter manager said. "If the license falls off, at least they have a microchip in place in case their dog gets lost."
The owners kept the microchip information up to date, despite Smiley's absence. The dog and owners were reunited within three hours of the discovery of the microchip.