BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A small town in Florida accidentally sold its water tower in a blundered real estate transaction.
A businessman purchased a municipal building underneath the city of Brooksville’s water tower last April for $55,000 with the goal of converting it into a gym. However, when Bobby Read went to the county to get an address for his new business location, he was told the parcel he bought included the entire water tower site, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Luckily for the town, Read was willing to give it back. County records show he transferred the water tower back to Brooksville through a warranty deed last month. The town of 8,500 residents is located 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Tampa.
“I don’t know where the blame falls here,” said Blake Bell, a city council member. “We’re council members and we rely on the city manager. We assume that he has done his due diligence.”
City Manager Mark Kutney blamed the use of a bad legal description for what happened. The city’s redevelopment agency director resigned after the accidental sale.
“We’re human,” Kutney said. “Sometimes we make a mistake.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — The New England Aquarium in Boston accepted an entrance ticket on Thursday first purchased in 1983 that allows the holder to return "at anytime in the future."
Rachel Carle, 26, picked up the ticket from her great aunt, Catherine Cappiello, who came to visit the aquarium more than 37 years ago, the Boston Herald reported.
Cappiello and her partner arrived near closing time in November that year and both got a "late gate ticket," which was good for a visit at a later time. Cappiello, who lives in Trenton, New Jersey, gave it to Carle last fall as she drove from the Washington area up to Boston, where she is enrolled as a graduate student in public policy at Harvard University.
Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill told the newspaper the late gate tickets were discontinued about 25 years ago, but that they will see about one a year.
"We honor each valid admission ticket, and this was one," Spruill said. "Forty years is a long time to be carrying that ticket around, and we're so glad she did."
Carle tweeted a photo of one of the tickets which was legible, if a little worn around the edges.
The New England Aquarium is one of Boston's most popular attractions and a research institution. It closed temporarily closed twice in 2020 and reopened again to visitors in February.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A sign intended to alert neighbors about a thieving cat has reached far beyond the local community, making a kleptomaniac kitty a minor celebrity.
Kate Felmet of Beaverton, Oregon, told local news station KOIN that she put up a sign so her neighbors could retrieve their belongings that had been snatched by Esme, her charismatic black cat.
"MY CAT IS A THIEF," reads a large homemade sign including a drawing of Esme with a glove in her mouth. Next to the sign is a small clothesline with numerous gloves and a face mask.
So far, it has worked a little bit.
"People come by and mostly take pictures, but we had the school bus drive by and take a few pairs of gloves," Felmet told KOIN.
The sign has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users sharing tales of their own cats bringing home ill-gotten goods.
There are a number of reasons why cats might engage in this kind of "gifting" or "collecting" behavior, according to cat behavior site The Conscious Cat, which addressed the phenomenon in 2018. The site compared it to cats bringing home dead mice and birds they've hunted.
Cats may simply be acting on a "prey-retrieval" instinct to bring their "prey" ― which in some cases may just be inanimate objects they find ― to a safe place. But it's also possible that these cats are intentionally bringing home gifts for their human family as a "compliment," a thank-you for caring for them, or even as a way to help the people they view as pathetically unskilled hunters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) NBC has indefinitely paused production of its upcoming competition show "Ultimate Slip 'N Slide," reportedly after multiple people on set came down with diarrhea.
The Wrap reported Thursday that "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill," citing a "person with knowledge of the production." That person said people were "collapsing" and "being forced to run into port-o-potties" due to "awful explosive diarrhea."
TMZ also cited an anonymous source "close to production" as saying that multiple people were ill with gastrointestinal symptoms.
Spokespeople for NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from HuffPost. However, People confirmed that a shutdown began on June 2 and that at least one crew member tested positive for Giardia, a parasite that can cause diarrhea.
A spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios, which is producing the show for NBC, told People that it is "in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production."
The show, which was being filmed in California's Simi Valley, was described in a May press release as a "wet-and-wild new series that takes the spirit of the classic backyard slide and transforms it into a real-life water park full of gigantic slippery rides with the chance to take home a big cash prize."
It is scheduled to premiere Aug. 8, though it's unclear how the diarrheal delay might affect this.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago bus driver looking for a way to relieve stress during the coronavirus pandemic jumped into Lake Michigan for a 365th straight day on Saturday.
Dan O'Conor said he started jumping into the lake at Montrose Harbor on the city's North Side last year to relieve stress.
"It was during the pandemic, it was during the protest, it was during an election year. ... So it was somewhere where I could come down here and block all that noise out and kind of be totally present with me in the lake, and find some moments of Zen," said the father of three.
He continued jumping into the lake through the fall before the hard part: Hacking a hole in the ice on the frozen lake that was big enough for him to jump through during the winter. He said when he got home after one such jump, he found about 20 scrapes and cuts on his body.
He was encouraged by the response he got for his undertaking.
"People started asking me what this was benefiting and how they could support — and when I say people, I'm talking strangers online, you know. When I started posting the videos on Twitter and Instagram ... I got more wind in my sails there because people started commenting like, 'This makes my day, it's nice to see this," he said.
Saturday was special because it was the culmination of doing it for a full year.
"I just wanted to celebrate just that drive to dive for 365," O'Conor said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 14 (UPI) -- A California woman took to social media to document the strange story of a thrift store night stand and a concealed note that was written by a childhood friend.
Valencia Walker, a San Diego woman who uses the handle @ValenciaVibing on TikTok, posted a video to the site explaining how she purchased a set of second-hand nightstands from a local Goodwill store.
Walker said she found a note hidden in one of the nightstands that appeared to have been written by a child.
The note contained a series of phone numbers, including one listed for "Carly" that Walker, whose sister is named Carly, identified as her own childhood number.
"We have not had a home phone, probably like 10 to 15 years. But what are the chances of that?" Walker said in the video.
Walker said she found the girl's name on another note hidden in the nightstands and a Facebook message confirmed the nightstands had once belonged to the family of a childhood friend.
"My heart's like a little trembly. This is really cool," Walker said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 14 (UPI) -- A New York woman cleaning out her parents' home after their deaths discovered a class ring and was able to track down the man who lost it 63 years earlier.
Mary Jo Orzech of Brockport said she was cleaning out her parents' home in Lackawanna last year when she found the Lackawanna High School class of 1955 ring in a drawer in her father's dresser.
The ring bore the initials "ELD," Orzech's first clue toward finding the owner.
Orzech said working as a librarian at the SUNY College at Brockport gave her the skills she needed to begin the search. She tried the Lackawanna Public Library, but they didn't have any yearbooks from 1955.
She next tried contacting the Lackawanna High School library, but the school was closed due to to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orzech said it took some time, but she eventually connected with Susan Palumbo, the Lackawanna High School librarian.
Palumbo consulted a 1955 yearbook and identified the ring's likely owner as Eugene Darmstedter, who is now in his 80s and still living in Lackawanna.
Darmstedter said he always believed the ring was lost at a softball game in 1958, but it's unclear how it came to be in Orzech's father's possession.
Orzech said her father and uncles owned a pub that was located nearby the fire station where Darmstedter worked as a firefighter in the 1950s. She said firefighters from the station would frequent the business.
Orzech arranged to meet with Darmstedter's grandson, Tony, to return the ring, and Darmstedter surprised her by accompanying the younger man. He said the ring now fits his finger better than it did when he got it.
Orzech said in a Facebook post she was "happy to return this ring to Mr. Darmstedter and meet his family!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 14 (UPI) -- A lightning strike on a car traversing a Florida highway caused damage to the vehicle and the road -- but not the driver.
The Florida Highway Patrol said lightning struck a Nissan Rogue traveling westbound Monday morning in Interstate 75 in Broward County.
The lightning strike about 11:20 a.m. caused damage to the vehicle's antenna and electrical system. The strike also left a 7-foot-long, 4-inch-wide gouge in the road, FHP said.
The driver of the car, a 48-year-old Naples man, was not injured in the strike. The car was towed from the scene and highway crews were alerted to the damage to the pavement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 11 (UPI) -- A British family who launched messages in miniature bottles into the water said they were surprised when one was found 30 miles away -- after only one week.
Mandy and Liam Everall said they were visiting the Isle of Wight with their son, Rhys, and daughter, Lily, when they decided to toss four messages in bottles into the English Channel from a bridge.
Mandy Everall said 12-year-old Rhys had come up with the idea when they were first planning their family vacation in October 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended up delaying their trip until May of this year.
The Everalls launched their bottles May 30, and were back at home in the Black Country region of England's West Midlands June 7 when they learned from a friend that one of their bottles had already made a splash on social media.
"I'm not on social media so I missed all this stuff. But when I was shopping my friend asked me how my holiday went and asked if it was me that launched the note," Mandy Everall told BlackCountryLive.
The note in question was found by Dot Hlawaty while she was walking her dog on the beach near Selsey, about 30 miles from where the bottles were launched.
Hlawaty posted about the discovery on Facebook, and her photos were soon shared to multiple local groups on the social media site.
"We are over the moon," Everall said. "We never thought that these bottles would be found -- in fact, I just expected it to smash on a rock and be lost at sea."
Everall said there are still three bottles unaccounted for.
"Who knows, they could even end up in another country," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 14 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia contractor who was taking down a wall at an abandoned home when a kitten fell out ended up rescuing nine cats and seven kittens from the inside the wall.
Philadelphia Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that the contractor was taking down a wall at a vacant home where meowing had been heard inside the walls and a kitten fell out through the hole he had made.
The contractor discovered nine adult cats and six more kittens over his next eight hours of work, officials said.
Animal Care and Control said one of the kittens did not survive, but the others were cleaned up and given veterinary attention.
"They owe their lives to the contractor who saved them and brought them to us," the group said.
The post said it will take some work before the felines are ready for adoption.
"The cats are scared, some will require more socialization, but right now they are resting in their cages," officials wrote.