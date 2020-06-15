(FOX) Three people were injured, one seriously, while marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in New Jersey on Friday when a deer bolted into the crowd of demonstrators, according to officials.
The South Brunswick Police Department said on Twitter the incident happened during Friday's "March for Justice," which began around 5 p.m. at South Brunswick High School.
As demonstrators marched along County Route 533, a deer ran from the high school property into the marchers, according to police.
A woman, 69, was transported to an area hospital after receiving a "serious head injury."
On Friday night, she was listed in intensive care but her condition "improved" as of Saturday, according to police.
"We continue to pray for her complete recovery," police tweeted.
Two other people who were injured when the deer ran into the crowd were treated at the scene. Officers working with the event provided medical aid until emergency medical services arrived.
Two people were treated for heat-related issues at the march and rally, FOX5 reported.
The peaceful demonstration drew some 1,000 people, with attendees holding signs that read, "We all bleed the same color," and "Stop killing us," according to mycentraljersey.com.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- An unusual pair of eyeglasses believed to be nearly 300 years old were rescued from a New Zealand landfill and auctioned online for more than $5,000.
The Tip Shop, a store operated by the Wellington City Council for items that would have otherwise ended up in the Southern Landfill, said the glasses, a style known as Martin's Margins, were rescued from the trash and listed by the store on auction site Trade Me.
A last-minute bidding war brought the final price to $5,282 just before the auction ended Sunday night.
Martin's Margins were designed by optician Benjamin Martin in 1756. The unusual thick-framed look of the glasses results from Martin's belief that exposure to sunlight would cause damage to eyeglass lenses.
The Tip Shop said no maker's mark could be identified on the frames, so it was unclear whether the glasses sold in Sunday's auction were made by Martin himself.
The winning bidder, Aaron Smylie, said he bought the glasses as a tribute to his partner, Helen Hammond, who died May 28 after a fight with cancer.
Smylie said he and Hammond would often use FaceTime to video chat, and the glasses reminded him of a screenshot he kept showing Hammond using a filter that gave her round glasses and whiskers.
"I like quirky stuff anyway, and that appealed to me, but it was more the emotional side. I guess I just got carried away with the auction," Smylie told Stuff.co.nz.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A Northern Michigan beer company enlisted the help of a seaplane to make six special deliveries to families on waterfront properties.
Steve Smith, aka Aquabear, took off in his seaplane Saturday morning with Joe Short, owner and founder of Short's Brewing Co., to deliver six crates of beer to waterfront properties in Antrim County.
The Elk Rapids-based brewery offered a limited run of seaplane deliveries online and the slots quickly sold out.
Smith and Short met at a fundraising event in 2018 and teamed up to film a water-skiing promo later that year.
Short said Smith pitched him the idea of using the plane to bolster the brewery's delivery service, which began in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"He likes to get his airplane out, fly it around and have fun bouncing around the lake," Short told the Traverse City Record-Eagle. "I was like 'Alright cool, let's put it together.'"
The pair's Saturday outing made an impression on their customers.
"This is a highlight of our summer, absolutely," delivery recipient Kathy Bryant said. "To see a seaplane come in right to your front step and deliver beer and hop off. I mean this was just phenomenal."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A California homeowner snapped a photo of a bear spotted beating the heat with a dip in the home's backyard pool.
The Claremont resident snapped a photo Sunday showing the bear lounging in the pool behind the house on Montana Lane.
Witnesses also captured video of the bear climbing a wall to walk on the ledge and rooting through some trash in the neighborhood.
Bears have been known to wander from the nearby San Gabriel Mountains into populated areas. A bear made headlines in June 2019 when it climbed a wall outside a Claremont home to sit on the ledge and eat a package of Twizzlers candy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Switzerland said they are trying to track down the owner of $190,000 worth of gold bars left behind on a train.
The local prosecutor's office in Lucerne said the approximately $190,000 worth of gold bars were found left behind after the passengers left a Swiss Federal Railways train that arrived in the city from St. Gallen.
Officials said the gold was found in October 2019, but they are now appealing to the public for information after months of investigating failed to determine the origins of the precious metal.
The prosecutor's office said the owner of the gold is being given five years to come forward.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he woke up from a vivid dream where he won the lottery and soon discovered he had scored a jackpot of more than $800,000 in real life.
The Hampton East, Victoria, man told The Lott officials he had forgotten about his ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto drawing, but on the night of the drawing he had a dream about a large windfall.
"It was quite bizarre," the man said. "I had a dream on Saturday night that I had won the lottery and I used the win to help my family landscape their front garden."
The man said he was disappointed to wake up and discover it had been a dream.
"I woke up on Sunday morning and told my wife about my dream and she asked me if I had checked my ticket. I hadn't! I had completely forgotten about it," he recalled.
The man discovered he had matched six numbers in the drawing, earning a jackpot of $830,000.
"That's when I realized it was literally a dream come true," he said.
The winner said he picks a new set of numbers at the start of each year and uses them to play lottery drawings.
The man said his plans for the money include following the advice of his dream and doing some landscaping.
"I'd better stick to the original plan I made in my dream," he said. "It's actually a bit hard to get my head around at the moment. I think I'm going to keep life as normal as possible."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A fisherman off the coast of Prince Edward Island reeled in an unusual catch of the day: a large anchor he believes could be more than 100 years old.
Matt Wall said he was fishing last week off the coast of Malpeque Harbor when he noticed that lobster traps he was attempting to haul in were stuck on an object at the bottom of the water.
Wall and his crew quickly discovered the traps had been snagged on what appeared to be a large anchor. They attempted to bring the object up to their boat, but it slipped free of their line and plunged back into the depths.
Wall said he marked the spot and had intended to return Tuesday with a diver to search for the object. But on Saturday, he finished fishing early and decided to make another attempt at landing the metal anchor.
The fisherman said he was able to hook the anchor again, and this time succeeded in towing it back to the wharf, where the crew used a hoist to transfer it to Wall's pickup truck.
He estimated the anchor could date to the 1800s.
"But it could be older, could be a little newer," Wall told CBC News. "The metal itself, it's made in layers. It's not smooth like a newer-style anchor would be. And just the sheer size of it, no boats are using an anchor that size."
Wall said he is going to have a sample of the metal from the anchor tested to determine its age and he is consulting with experts to find out the object's story.
"It could just be off any old ship that lost an anchor, and no real story, but it could be off something cooler if we find out how old it is," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 12 (UPI) -- An Illinois man walking with his metal detector in a public park found a class ring dating back 97 years underneath the soil.
Steve Aimone of Godfrey said he was using his metal detector at Rock Springs Park in Alton when he found the 10-karat gold ring at the top of a steep hill.
He said he does not think the ring was intentionally buried.
"It was only about 3 inches below ground," he told The Telegraph newspaper.
The ring, a 1923 class ring from Western Military Academy in Alton, was engraved with the name of its owner, Mervin E. Volle.
Aimone said his research indicated Volle served in World War II and moved to California, where he later died. He said he was able to contact a distant family member who said Volle had a child before he died.
The metal detector hobbiest said he is now hoping to identify and contact Volle's child so he can give them their father's ring.
"I think the family would be grateful to have the ring back," Aimone said.
C.B. Jackson, a Western Military Academy historian, expressed interest in adding the ring to his collection in Volle's family can't be found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A Colorado family enjoying a day at the lake made an unusual discovery: a floating glass bottle containing a hand-written message and artwork.
Greg Dewey said he was at Boedecker Lake in Loveland with his wife and two stepdaughters when he found the message in a bottle floating in the water.
The paper inside was dated June 10 and was covered in drawings of faces in various colors along with the words: "Be the change."
The family said they believe the message was in support of the protests that arose in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The family said they are working on their own original artwork to place into a message in a bottle on the lake.
A message in a bottle was found earlier this year after taking a more circuitous route. The bottle, which was launched off the coast of Germany, was found 19 years later on the shore of Cork, Ireland. The message was too faded for the finders to make out the sender's information.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 11 (UPI) -- A python hunter in Florida said he might have a new record on his hands after bagging a 17-foot snake that put up a fierce fight.
Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue owner Mike Kimmel, known as the Python Cowboy, posted photos and videos to his Instagram showing his struggle with the python, and his injuries following the successful capture.
Kimmel said the snake left him bleeding from his arm.
"This ain't good. I think she got an artery," he said.
The hunter's injury was treated and the Burmese python, captured on an Everglades spoil island in the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, was humanely euthanized.
The snake, measuring more than 17 feet long and weighing about 150 pounds, might be a new record, Kimmel said. He said he is waiting to hear back from state officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.