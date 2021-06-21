THORNTON, N.H. (AP) — Surveillance video helped police get to the bottom of a series of vehicle break-ins in town of Thornton.
Home security footage captured the bandit — a black bear — opening the door of a vehicle and then crawling inside.
Police believe the bear was rummaging for food and that the bear is responsible for damaging other vehicles. Police warned residents to remove food from their vehicles to avoid enticing the bear.
The good news is the criminal is unarmed, and probably not dangerous. Officials say that making loud noises is usually enough to send a black bear scampering away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) He's in for the long haul.
A New York man is charged with stealing a U-Haul van after police say he drove it from Florida, kept it three months past the return date and painted the vehicle to hide its identity.
The van, rented in March and reported stolen when it wasn't returned, turned up this week on a property in Vienna, New York, east of Syracuse.
Police say they found the vehicle during a burglary investigation. The sides were painted with black spray paint to disguise it, but a U-Haul logo could still be seen at the top of the windshield.
The 25-year-old man from Blossvale was charged this week with possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and grand larceny. He was jailed pending arraignment.
Online court records did not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
Police say the spray paint caused nearly $10,000 in damage to the van. They say the man also removed the vehicle's catalytic convertor, costing another $1,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) He just wanted some cream cheese for the bagel.
But when a Florida man allegedly pulled a gun at a Starbucks drive-thru, irate over a botched order, he unwittingly brandished the firearm at the local police chief's daughter, who was working the counter, according to Miami Gardens authorities.
Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told local media that her 23-year-old daughter was berated with verbal and physical threats before she handed the driver his cream cheese and he drove off.
"She felt in fear of her life," Noel-Pratt said. "It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel."
Separately, she told Local 10 News the incident hit close to home occurring just hours before she delivered remarks at a previously scheduled rally against gun violence.
"Forget about the badge, forget about the title, that's my child," she told the Miami-based station. "And I thought about, am I going to see her again? Is she OK? Of course, she was upset, she was crying, and so I had to go into mom mode."
Police arrested Omar Wright, 38, on Thursday in connection with the incident on charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.
He allegedly returned to the drive-thru and screamed at the chief's daughter, claiming his cream cheese was missing. When she asked whether he'd paid for it, police say he pulled out the gun.
During his first court appearance Friday, he said he did not believe the robbery charge was warranted – although it remains unclear whether or not he had paid for the creamy spread.
Noel-Pratt's daughter told investigators that while Wright did not point the gun at her, she still feared for her life.
He claimed that he grabbed it because it was falling out of his pocket and denied threatening the clerk, according to the police report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- An Ontario zoo is asking members of the public to be on the lookout after a large lizard slipped out of the facility through an open door.
Little Ray's Reptile Zoo and Nature Center said in a Facebook post that the 3 1/2-foot monitor lizard escaped from the Hamilton facility on Saturday morning.
"We believe he was able to get out through our back door which was ajar," the post said. "Although this animal possesses no threat to people or pets and will very much be nervous and avoid individuals and animals we believe we have a small window of opportunity to find and retrieve the lizard."
The zoo said members of the public should not attempt to capture the lizard, as it is very fast and is likely to bite any strangers who attempt to grab it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man whose hard hat fell into the Atlantic Ocean in 2014 received word that his lost hat washed up 2,000 miles away in Portugal.
Conrad Roy Jr., of Fairhaven, said his hat fell into the water while he was working on a job site in New Bedford in 2014.
Roy said it came as a surprise when he learned from a Facebook post Sunday that his hat had washed up Portugal's Azores archipelago.
"I just happen to see this post and I'm like, 'Wow, it looks like my hard hat,' and I start reading it and I said, 'Oh my gosh, that is my hard hat,'" Roy told WCVB-TV.
Sandra Machado said she spotted the hat's unnatural color sticking out in the water.
"I saw something right in the waves. I went to pick it up and saw a helmet, and the stickers say it was from New Bedford," Machado said.
Roy said he believes the Father's Day discovery was a message from his son, Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide at age 18 on 2014. He said his son had been on the job site with him when he lost the hat.
"I'm happy today because it felt like he brought that to me," Roy said.
He said he is working on a plan to get his hat back to the United States. Roy said he is considering taking a trip to the Azores to retrieve it in person.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- A wild boar caused a stir on the Hong Kong subway when it took a ride on a train -- and switched trains at a station to evade its pursuers before being captured.
Witnesses said the boar boarded the train at the Quarry Bay station and transit employees chased after the wild pig, but it darted off the train a few stations away and boarded a second train.
A video of the chase was posted to Facebook by the Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the animals.
The second train was diverted to a depot where Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department officers were able to safely capture the boar and return it to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New York (CNN Business)Chicken wing prices are going through the roof. So Wingstop, a chain known for, well, wings, is now selling chicken thighs. But getting Americans on board could be a challenge.
On Monday, the restaurant launched a virtual brand called "Thighstop" which serves crispy thighs, with or without sauce. The menu also includes breaded boneless versions of the product. Though the Thighstop brand is digital-only — available on the company's website or through DoorDash but without dedicated stores — customers can order from the "Thighstop" menu through their phones at a Wingstop location, where all orders are filled.
For Wingstop, thighs are a better deal than wings.
During the pandemic, when restaurants closed their dining rooms and focused on delivery options, chicken wing sales soared. At Wingstop (WING), sales at US stores open at least a year grew about 21% in 2020. Casual dining chains like Applebee's and Chili's owner Brinker International (EAT) launched online-only brands selling wings to get in on the trend. Demand for the product, plus high feed costs and some supply chain constraints, have driven wing prices up.
"The wholesale price of wings a year ago was as low as 98 cents," per pound, Charlie Morrison, Chairman and CEO of Wingstop Restaurants Inc., told CNN Business. "Today, it's at $3.22. So it's a meaningful difference." Thighs, on the other hand, are "much less expensive," he said, coming in at about half of what wings cost per pound today.
For customers, buying thighs will cost about the same as buying wings from the brand, Morrison said. That means Wingstop's margins on thighs will be better as long as thighs are cheaper to buy than wings.
But Wingstop was thinking about how to introduce thighs even before prices spiked.
"If we can buy all parts of the chicken, not just the breast meat for boneless wings and the wings themselves ... we can start to control a little bit more of the supply chain," Morrison explained.
Convincing Americans to get excited about thighs might not be easy. "There's not a big market for it," Morrison said. Thighs just "don't get the appreciation they deserve."
The bulk of America's chicken exports are made up of dark meat, including thighs, said David Anderson, a livestock economist at Texas A&M University. There's nothing wrong with dark meat, of course — plenty of people prefer the flavor. But Americans may prefer white meat, including breasts and wings, because of restaurant trends, Anderson said. Restaurants began to serve white meat because it was easy to work with, and that in turn led to a long-standing American preference.
"Chicken nuggets, chicken strips, breaded chicken sandwiches, those just lend themselves to the breast," he said. Breast meat "is easy to pull that off the bone," he said. "You've got this great piece of meat that can be so versatile," he explained. "That just led a whole generation of folks to prefer the breast meat."
Chicken wings became popular after that, he noted. The Anchor Bar in Buffalo started serving the product in the 1960s. Prior to that, there was little demand for chicken wings in the United States, the USDA noted. The pairing of wings with the Super Bowl helped make them a hit in the United States, according to the department.
Now Wingstop is hoping to make more Americans crave thighs. "We believe we can make them a center-of-the-plate item," Morrison said, noting that dark meat is getting more popular in the United States. A 2019 report from CoBank, which offers loans and services to agricultural businesses, said that changing US demographics have been driving up demand for dark meat in the United States.
And once more Americans get a taste of dark meat, Morrison said, they'll love it. "We think it's going to be a big fan favorite for a long time to come."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 21 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Long Island, N.Y., home at which a more than 8-foot snake was found slithering in the driveway.
The Suffolk County Police Department responded to Frances Hughes' home in Deer Park on Sunday after the woman looked out her kitchen window and spotted the large snake.
Officers Argand Reyes and John Angus were able to wrangle the snake into a trash can and transport it to the Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island in West Islip.
Experts said the snake appears to be a Burmese python, a species that is not legal to keep as pets in New York state.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Twincities.com) Just before Christmas, the principal of the St. Paul district's largest school emailed her staff with a heartfelt reflection on leading the school through a pandemic.
"The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring," Stacie Bonnick wrote on Dec. 22, going on to describe feelings of isolation, anxiety and stress but also "moments of unanticipated joy and success."
To at least one staff member at Washington Technology Magnet School, the principal's weekly message sounded a little too good.
"Upon reading this it did not seem like her usual writing which is typically of poor academic quality. With a quick google search I was able to determine this in fact was not her work and the entire thing was plagiarized from another principal in another state," the staffer wrote Dec. 23 in an anonymous email to Superintendent Joe Gothard and school board members, which the staffer later forwarded to the Pioneer Press.
Bonnick liked the message enough that she copied from it again, without attribution, in a January newsletter to Washington families.
"Schools are so much more than academics. Schools are places where people come to be loved, to feel safe, and to be nurtured. Educators provide more than teaching and learning. We are sources of stability and calm during the storms," the letter read, in part.
Weeks later, Bonnick met with her supervisor and an investigator from the district's human resources department and admitted she plagiarized another principal's work.
"You indicated that this was a poor decision on your part," assistant superintendent Andrew Collins wrote in a discipline letter the school district released this week, four months after the Pioneer Press asked for information about the incidents.
Bonnick was given a one-day suspension without pay on Feb. 5.
That was three days after another Minnesota school leader, Rochester superintendent Michael Munoz, resigned amid charges he used other people's words in staff communications and graduation speeches.
For students in St. Paul Public Schools, plagiarism is considered a Level 3 — out of five — violation and "may result in a dismissal from school for part of a day or an entire school day."
Except for a sentence about her own son, Bonnick's letter to staff is nearly identical to a Dec. 17 Facebook post by Greg Wilkey, principal of East Side Elementary in Chattanooga, Tenn. His 364-word post has been shared over 1,600 times on Facebook and republished by multiple news organizations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 18 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia lumberjack who rescued three young crows from a felled tree said the birds are now thriving -- and he's taught them how to log roll.
Darren Hudson of Barrington said he was on a job in early June when he felled a tree and discovered he had disturbed the nest of three young crows.
"When it came crashing to the ground these guys were sitting there looking up at me and I was like 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this,'" Hudson told SaltWire.
He put the crows in a box and left them in a nearby open field, but there was no sign of the birds' parents.
"I kept them in a box wide open in the field I was working on that day, but the parents weren't around. And so I took them home that night," Hudson told Global News.
The lumberjack said he tried again the next day, but there was no sign of the mother and father crow, so he took it on himself to finish raising the birds to adulthood.
"We're just good buddies. We've really bonded, maybe spiritually," he said.
One of the crows has a foot injury and is currently living with some friends who have experience with animal rehabilitation, but the other two have become Hudson's near-constant companions.
Hudson, who has been chronicling his life with the crows on YouTube, said he has now taught the birds how to log roll.
"Of course, they have good balance, but these guys really took to it. It was no problem for them to jump on the log and they stayed right there, and I rolled that log back and forth and they really enjoyed it," he said.
Hudson said they showed real skill at the sport.
"They're not as fast as a dog but they can stay right up there and if they start to get too far back on the log, they flap their wings and it brings them right on top again so they might have got their tail feathers wet, but I couldn't dunk them," Hudson said.