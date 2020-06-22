A man in Missouri was arrested after attempting to escape from police by floating down a river to flee a traffic stop on Friday, according to officials.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the incident unfolded around 8:30 a.m. when the 38-year-old man attempted to escape from police by floating down the Bourbeuse River.
The incident happened near the town of Union, located about 50 miles west of St. Louis.
Maj. Trevor Wild, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the man drove through a hayfield and ditched his car Friday morning before he attempted to swim down the river.
Officials said the 38-year-old was initially stopped for driving without a license and failing to yield to law enforcement.
The man was seen in the river at 8:30 a.m. in the area of Shawneetown Ford Road in Union, wearing a blue mechanics' type button-up shirt.
Officials said the man came out of the river and was caught by 1:30 p.m., five hours later.
Wild told the Post-Dispatch police arrested him but the 38-year-old was later released.
The man's identity was not released.
Wild said although it is definitely not normal, this is not the first time someone has attempted to escape by floating down a river. He said it has happened several times before.
_________________________________________________________________________
SOUTH ROCKWOOD, Mich. (AP) — How does he do it? For the second time, a southeastern Michigan man has won a $4 million lottery game, officials said Monday.
Mark Clark of South Rockwood scratched a ticket with a coin that was given to him by his late father about 10 years ago. They often fished together after Clark won a different $4 million instant game in 2017.
“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” Clark, 50, said in a statement released by the Michigan Lottery. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. ... I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”
Clark chose a lump sum of about $2.5 million instead of taking $4 million in payments over time.
“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” Clark said.
_________________________________________________________________________
June 22 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she feels a little closer to her late husband after donating a kidney to the man who received two of her spouse's organs 16 years earlier.
Terri Herrington, of Pensacola, said she struck up a close friendship with Jeffrey Granger, of Wacissa, after the man received a kidney and a pancreas from her husband, Bryan Herrington, when he died after a workplace accident in 2004.
Herrington said she did not hesitate to offer one of her kidneys to her friend when he announced in 2019 that the kidney was failing and he was going back on coronavirus.
Granger posted on social media that he was seeking a new kidney, and Herrington responded by asking: "Did you think I was kidding?"
Granger admitted he thought the offer had been a joke, but Herrington clarified she was "serious as a new kidney."
The pair underwent surgery at the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital, and Herrington's kidney is now right beside her husband's inside Granger's body. Dr. Mark Johnson, the surgeon who removed Herrington's kidney, said it's not uncommon for donated kidneys that failed to remain in place once a new kidney has been installed.
Herrington said her kidney being reunited with her late husband's organs makes her feel closer to Bryan.
"We are back together," she told CNN.
Johnson said Granger can expect his new kidney to last for 10 to 14 years. He said he was not aware of any previous cases of a husband and wife donating organs to the same person.
_________________________________________________________________________
June 19 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri came to the assistance of a driver who pulled over at the side of the interstate and fled her vehicle when she discovered a snake slithering around the floorboards.
The Eureka Police Department said officers responded to a woman who "called hysterically asking for help" when she found a snake inside her car while traveling Thursday morning on Interstate 44.
Police arrived and were unable to reach the snake, so the car was towed to a safer location while officers waited for the serpent to come out of hiding.
The department said "the snake made the right decision and fled the vehicle" shortly after it was towed, and the woman returned to the road before noon.
_________________________________________________________________________
June 19 (UPI) -- The controversy over depictions of Christopher Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, has led to an online petition calling for the city to be renamed Flavortown in honor of Guy Fieri.
The city of Columbus announced Thursday that the statue of Columbus outside of City Hall would be removed, and officials are asking the Arts Commission to consider changes to the city's seal, flag and other symbols.
The Change.org petition calls for the city to go a step further by changing its name to Flavortown in celebration of the city's culinary bonafides and one of its most famous natives, TV chef Guy Fieri.
"Why not rename the city Flavortown? The new name is twofold. For one, it honors Central Ohio's proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and one of the nation's largest test markets for the food industry," the petition states.
"Secondly, cheflebrity Guy Fieri was born in Columbus, so naming the city in honor of him (he's such a good dude, really) would be superior to its current nomenclature," it adds.
Fieri was born in Columbus in 1968 and later moved to California before becoming a celebrity in the world of food.
The petition had amassed more than 7,800 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
_________________________________________________________________________
June 22 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old California boy has become the youngest bridge player to ever be awarded the title of Life Master by the world's largest organization dedicated to the card game.
The American Contract Bridge League said Andrew Chen of San Jose was granted the title of Life Master just three days after his eighth birthday.
The organization said it normally takes players decades to accumulate 500 masterpoints by playing at tournaments and accredited clubs, but Andrew was able to earn his points in just two years by participating in local games and playing online.
His final points toward the Life Master title came in a May 27 online game hosted by Palo Alto bridge club Think Slam.
"I'm totally thrilled," Andrew said. "I feel like my hard work has paid off, and I want to thank everyone who helped getting me there."
Andrew, the ACBL's Rookie of the Year in 2019, and his brother, Charlie, 10, won the Art Weinstein Trophy Pairs Event at the 2019 San Mateo County Sectional Tournament.
Andrew said he is particularly drawn to the puzzle-solving element of bridge.
"Every bridge hand is like a puzzle to solve," he said. "I like working things out."
_________________________________________________________________________
June 22 (UPI) -- Police in Germany said a post office was evacuated and some workers received medical treatment due to a smell from a suspicious package that turned out to be full of a famously pungent fruit.
Police and firefighters in the Bavarian town of Schweinfurt responded to the municipality's post office Saturday when workers reported a suspicious smell coming from a package.
"Due to the unknown content, it was initially unclear whether the suspect package posed a greater risk," Schweinfurt police said in a statement.
Police said 12 Deutsche Post workers complaining of illness from the smell were treated by medical personnel at the scene, while six were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Investigators opened the package and discovered it was filled with durian, a Thai fruit famous for its strong odor, which has been compared to rotten food, dirty socks and vomit.
The fruit, prized for its appealing flavor despite its smell, was eventually delivered to its intended recipient.
_________________________________________________________________________
June 22 (UPI) -- A Delaware woman's doorbell camera footage of an Amazon delivery driver complying with her son's "additional instructions" for delivery -- shouting "abra cadabra" and running away.
Lynn Staffieri said her 13-year-old son, Jacob, ordered a package from Amazon and left a message for the driver in the section of the order that asked, "Do we need additional instructions to find this address?"
"No but knock on the door 3 times and scream abra cadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away," the boy wrote.
The doorbell camera footage shows the woman delivering the package to the front porch of the Magnolia home, knocking three times, shouting the magic word and running quickly back to her truck.
"Thank you to this great Amazon delivery woman!" Staffieri wrote in a Facebook post. "Apparently, my youngest son, had put some 'additional instructions' for delivery and she went along with it. It made us smile even though my son should not have done that so I apologize for that. I do appreciate that the driver looked closely enough at the instructions though because I know a lot of people wouldn't."
_________________________________________________________________________
(CNN) — With planes grounded and most tourism on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, one Taiwanese airport has come up with a unique solution to help citizens get their travel fix.
Taipei's Songshan airport will give 90 people the chance to take a tour of their airport and relive the experience of going through immigration, boarding a plane and then disembarking and returning home.
"Can't leave (Taiwan), then pretend to go abroad at Songshan," a flier posted to the airport's website read.
Songshan is the smaller of Taipei's two international airports and is located in the center of the city beside the Keelung River.
International tourism has been effectively stopped in most of the world as countries shut their borders to try and avoid outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, which has already infected more than 7 million people globally.
Some countries are already looking into innovative ways to boost their travel industries. In one example, Australia and New Zealand are working to organize a "travel bubble" between the two countries.
Taiwan locked down its borders in March amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, and foreign nationals are still banned from visiting the island.
According to the flier for the competition, there will be three tours of Songshan Airport on July 2, 4 and 7.
Chih-ching Wang, deputy director of Taipei Songshan Airport, said the tours will take half a day and will allow visitors to experience what it would be like to go through immigration and then board the plane, followed by re-entering the country through immigration.
"People who didn't have the opportunity to take international flights at Songshan (can) use this chance to experience and learn more about boarding process and relevant service facilities," said Wang.
Wang said that participants will be allowed to get on a plane as if they were boarding for a trip, after which they will disembark and go back through immigration.
Tour goers will also be the "first to experience the new facilities at the airport," the fliers said, adding that visitors can "complete missions" and take home "exclusive mysterious gifts."
