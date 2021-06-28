SYDNEY (AP) — Police have fined two men who had to be rescued from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost.
The men called for help about 6 p.m. Sunday after they became lost in the Royal National Park south of Sydney, a police statement said Monday.
“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national ... park and got lost.”
Their rescue involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers.
The men, aged 30 and 49, were fined 1,000 Australian dollars ($759) each for breaching a stay-home pandemic order that restricted them to Sydney, police said.
The younger man was found “naked and carrying a backpack” while the older man was “partially clothed,” the police statement said.
Fuller described the pair as “idiots.”
“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason, ... then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” Fuller said.
The temperature range on Sunday at Otford, the town nearest to where the men were lost, was 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) to 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).
The pair were among 44 people fined by police on Sunday for breaching a public health order after Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Friday due to a new COVID-19 cluster.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who asked a sheriff's dispatcher why he hadn't been arrested soon found himself in handcuffs.
The 62-year-old man called the Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday to ask why he hadn't been arrested after deputies raided his house the previous day.
Asked why he should be arrested, the man said meth use, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
The man also told a dispatcher 10 young men were following him.
Nobody had raided the man's house or was planning to arrest him, Reynolds said.
After the call, a deputy spotted the man driving and followed when he pulled off the road, the Gillette News Record reported.
The man allegedly told the deputy he had used methamphetamine a day and a half before and was still high. He did poorly on sobriety tests and was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) When words fail, sometimes you just have to cut down half a tree – at least, that's what one couple did.
The couple, in Sheffield, U.K., called in an arborist to cut down half of the branches of a 16-foot-tall fir tree that were hanging over their driveway, according to reports. The rest of the tree is in their neighbor's yard.
Their neighbor, Bharat Mistry, told SWNS that the tree has been in his front yard for 25 years. However, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last March, Mistry's neighbors reportedly asked to have the tree removed, BBC reported.
More recently, the neighbors complained about birds in the tree making too much noise and pooping on their driveway, so Mistry told SWNS that he tried to work on a solution.
"We had asked if we could get it trimmed back and put a net in it so it would stop birds getting in, but there was no compromise with them," Mistry told SWNS.
"Last weekend he said he was going to get a tree surgeon to cut it down and we asked him not to but they came on Friday and did it," Mistry added.
Mistry told BBC he and his family -- including his wife and two daughters -- were angry when it first happened, but they've since "calmed down a bit."
"We were absolutely distraught," Mistry told SWNS. "We pleaded and pleaded with them not to do it, but their mind was made up. That tree was coming down."
"I believe he has the right to cut down anything that is overhanging onto his property," Mistry added. "But you have to ask, why after 25 years would you do that?"
He continued: "It is really sad to look at because the tree has been there for so long and it's a really pretty tree."
Mistry told SWNS he hasn't spoken to his neighbors since they cut the tree down, but before the pandemic, the two families got along.
"We have never had any issues with them before this, we got on fine," Mistry said. "Our children would play with their grandchildren when they were younger, we've always got on."
"He used to bring the bins in for us," Mistry added. "It's such a shame it has come to this."
Mistry also said that he had previously agreed with his neighbor to trim the tree into a ball shape and make sure it wasn't otherwise in his neighbor's way.
"It must have been no more than 3 feet onto his land," Mistry told SWNS. "It is above head height, the bottom of the branches start at about 8 feet high and we have cut off the branches lower down to be amiable with them."
Photos of the odd tree have been posted on social media and have been turned into memes, SWNS reported.
The oddity has even become something of a tourist attraction.
"We've had a lot of people walking past to look at it, people you can just tell have come out of their way to walk their dog on a different route to have a look," Mistry told SWNS.
"People have stopped to take pictures, there has been a lot posted on social media," he added. "You think we'd probably do the same if it was another house, but it does feel a bit like an invasion of privacy."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Police say an Iowa man attempted to get revenge on his local McDonald's after he was shafted out of sauce for his Chicken McNuggets ― but things blew up in his face.
Ankeny police arrested Robert Golwitzer Jr. on Saturday night after he allegedly threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee over missing condiments, according to ABC affiliate WHO.
Investigators told the station that the 42-year-old suspect called the fast-food chain after discovering his order was incorrect.
After police contacted Golwitzer, the sauce-craving suspect admitted to making the threats.
Authorities arrested Golwitzer Saturday night and charged him with a felony charge of making a false report of explosive or incendiary device, according to CBS affiliate KCCI.
On Sunday, he was released from Polk County Jail after posting bond.
People have made some really bizarre bogus bomb threats before.
For instance, in January 2019, a 23-year-old college student in Rennes, France, called in a fake bomb threat so he wouldn't have to see his parents.
In November 2018, a New Orleans man accused of threatening to blow up a local restaurant told police he was referring to a bowel movement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (AP) — Fred Flintstone fought the law — and he won.
Technically, the owner of the fanciful Flintstones house in a posh San Francisco suburb settled a lawsuit with the town of Hillsborough. But the agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain.
In a yabba dabba dispute that pitted property rights against government rules that played out in international media, retired publishing mogul Florence Fang defended her colorful, bulbous-shaped house and its elaborate homage to "The Flintstones" family, featuring Stone Age sculptures inspired by the 1960s cartoon, along with aliens and other oddities..
The town, however, called the towering dinosaurs and life-size sculptures "a highly visible eyesore" and sued Fang, alleging she violated local codes when she put dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance.
An attorney for the town previously said residents are required to get a permit before installing such sculptures, regardless of the theme.
Hillsborough went to court in 2019 after Fang failed to comply with multiple stop-work orders, as well as an order to remove the features around the multimillion-dollar property with its 2,730-square-foot (254-square-meter) home. Fang counter-sued. The Daily Post in Palo Alto first reported news of the settlement on Thursday.
Mark Hudak, an attorney for Hillsborough, previously said the town prides itself on its rural, woodsy feel, and rules are in place "so neighbors don't have to look at your version of what you would like to have, and you don't have to look at theirs."
According to records, the settlement stipulates that the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements. In turn, Fang will apply for building permits. The town will also pay Fang $125,000, and she will drop the lawsuit — which was dismissed in state court on April 27.
No news on Barney Rubble's role in the matter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- Red Robin staff recovered a customer's wedding ring by digging through five bags of sticky trash, The Witchita Eagle reported.
Diane Kilts, 75, noticed the ring was lost when she was halfway home after dining at the restaurant and believed she lost the ring while wiping her hands from a burger topped with barbecue sauce, ketchup and mayonnaise, according to the daily newspaper in Witchita, Kan.
"How do you tell your husband you lost your wedding ring?" Kilts said in the report. "It's not something you're supposed to lose ever."
Kilts' friends called the restaurant on her behalf, and though the trash was already in the compactor, the restaurant's assistant manager Breck Roop and a busser Miguel Garcia, pulled out bags and started to dig through the sticky garbage, The Witchita Eagle reported. They were on the fifth bag when they found the ring.
"They need all the pats on the back they can get," Kilts told The Witchita Eagle. "You just don't find people like that anymore."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- A man tried to rescue cat that climbed tree, and then fire crews in Tulsa, Okla., had to rescue both.
"Its owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue," the Tulsa Fire Department noted in a post on Facebook. "Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely."
Capt. Alan Hancock and his Engine 27 A Platoon responded to the scene, according to the post.
After assessing the situation, they requested Capt. Jack Inbody and the Ladder 27 crew to use their aerial device.
"Acting FEO Brett Allen positioned the aerial so Firefighter James Brooks could ascend and perform a safe rescue," the post read.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- Greg Machak built a a drivable Navy destroyer on a golf cart for a Braidwood, Ill., charity event, ABC7 Chicago reported.
The Navy ship, modeled after the USS Hollister, was built for a golf cart competition, which is part of an annual charity every for local food pantries in the town in Chicago's south suburbs, according to the Chicago news station.
Machak, who won first place last year for a pirate ship he built on a golf cart, said he built the destroyer to honor his uncle, Joe Vercellotti, age 91, the real-life USS Hollister's chief engineer.
Vercelloti spoke in the news station's report through a video call.
"I think it's a tremendous idea of honoring a ship which served honorably," Vercelloti said.
Machak added he would drive the golf cart to any nearby parade.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 28 (UPI) -- A Baton Rouge family was surprised to find $50 billion mistakenly deposited to their account.
Darren James found out about the $50 billion deposit through his wife who frantically called him, and told him to sit down before showing it to him, local news station BR Proud reported.
"It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I've never seen that many zeros in my life," James told BR Proud. "I wasn't going to keep it. The thing that was most baffling was, we don't even know where it came from. We don't know anybody with that kind of money."
James called the bank immediately to report the mistaken deposit and find out what happened, according to Newsweek.
The family took screenshots to remember the once-in-a-lifetime error, and the bank reversed the mistake within four days, according to BR Proud.
Recipients of mistaken bank deposits are not allowed to keep the money, BR Proud and Newsweek reported. Banks usually spot the error and reverse the transaction, and those who spend the money may face criminal charges for theft of property lost by mistake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsweek) A man in India reportedly called off his wedding shortly before the ceremony was due to take place because the bride's family hadn't prepared a dish he wanted.
To add insult to injury, the groom married another woman later that very day, the New Indian Express reported.
According to the newspaper, 27-year-old Ramakant Patra had arrived with a traditional wedding procession to marry a woman in Sukinda, a town in the Jajpur district of Odisha, on Wednesday.
When he and his family arrived, they were welcomed by the bride's relatives and taken to have lunch before the wedding ceremony.
The groom's wedding party had demanded mutton curry be part of the wedding feast, the newspaper reported.
So when the dish was not prepared, an argument broke out and soon escalated. Patra then called off the wedding and could not be convinced to change his mind.
He and his family went to a relative's home in Sukinda, where they stayed the rest of the day.
That night, he married another woman before returning home to Rebanapalaspal in the neighboring Keonjhar district.
The incident isn't the first time a wedding has been called off in India at the last minute.
Also this week, a bride in the state of Uttar Pradesh reportedly refused to go through with a wedding after discovering the groom had poor eyesight.
The nuptials were apparently arranged by the families of the pair, which is common on the Indian subcontinent.
According to a report, the bride and her family became suspicious when they noticed the groom, named Shivam, was wearing glasses on the day of the wedding.
They decided to test him by asking him to read a newspaper without wearing his glasses and when it became clear he relied on them, the bride's family called the wedding off.
Earlier this month, another woman in Uttar Pradesh called off her wedding after the groom and his friends arrived drunk at the wedding venue.
The bride and the family reportedly initially ignored their inebriated state, but when the man tried to force the bride to dance with him on stage prior to exchanging vows, she refused.
He reportedly then caused a scene, prompting the bride to walk out and call the wedding off.
And earlier this month, a groom was so keen to get married that he didn't let his bride collapsing and dying at the altar stop him from getting hitched. Later that day, he asked her parents if he could wed her younger sister—and they agreed.