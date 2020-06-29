BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana were able to reel in a man captured on video swimming through a fish tank at a sporting goods store.
Kevin Wise, 26, told KSLA-TV that he plunged into the indoor aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City last week to follow through on a promise he made to followers on the social media platform TikTok.
“I said that if I got 2,000 likes I would jump in the tank,” Wise said. “I got way more than that and didn’t want to be a liar.”
A video captured by shopper Treasure McGraw showed Wise swimming through the tank before climbing out and running from the store with wet clothes.
“We heard a big splash and I thought it was one of the fish,” McGraw told the news outlet. “My fiancé was like ‘somebody is in the tank’ and we saw the guy swimming.”
Bass Pro Shops filed a complaint with the Bossier City Police Department Friday, saying it cost them money to empty out the 13,000 gallon aquarium and clean it after Wise’s swim, KTAL-TV reported.
Wise was charged with simple criminal damage to property and released with a citation to appear in court, police said.
He told KSLA-TV he planned on continuing to make videos for his followers, but cautioned others against doing similar “spur of the moment” pranks.
June 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $160 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to put his luck to the test and bought three more of the same ticket -- winning $2 million.
The 56-year-old Monroe County man told Michigan Lottery officials he had a recent string of good luck with the $2,000,000 Bonus scratch-off tickets.
"I had just won $160 and decided to buy three more tickets and put $100 in my pocket," the man said.
One of the three tickets the man purchased from the Speedway gas station in Dundee was a $2 million top prize winner.
"When I scratched it off and saw it was a winner it was over the top! I never imagined winning such a huge prize, but it feels so great!" the winner said.
The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his bills and save for retirement.
June 29 (UPI) -- A family out fishing in a boat on a Wisconsin lake ended up coming to the rescue of a bear swimming with a plastic jug stuck over its head.
Brian Hurt said he was fishing with his wife, Tricia, and son, Brady, on Marshmiller Lake, near Bloomer, when they noticed what they had initially thought to be a floating log was a swimming animal.
"We thought it was a black lab in the water and had a jug on its head," Brian Hurt told KARE-TV. "Then as we got closer my wife is like, 'No, that looks like a bear.'"
Hurt said the young bear seemed disoriented and likely had its vision obscured by the large plastic jar on its head.
Tricia Hurt filmed video as her husband attempted to pull the jug from the bear's head. He said the first attempt failed when his hands slipped from the wet jug, but on the second attempt he was able to pull it free, allowing the bear to swim away unencumbered.
"Once I got it off you could really tell the difference, because, it was like, it could get proper air at that point," Brian Hurt said, "and it seemed like it revived quite a bit."
June 29 (UPI) -- A Quebec man preparing to finally throw out his orphaned left hockey skate seven years after losing its twin discovered the long-lost ice skate hanging from a sign.
Jeff Meldrum, 47, said he was recently going through the sporting equipment in the basement of his Chelsea, Quebec, home as part of his family's preparations for an upcoming move in July when he came across his single size 10D Reebok ice skate.
Meldrum said the last time he saw the right skate was about seven years ago, when he has to leave an ice rink in a hurry when his son, Owen, then 4, fell and injured his chin.
He said he kept the skate in the hopes of finding its twin.
"I couldn't bring myself to throw it away because it was brand new. I'd only used it two or three times," Meldrum told CBC News.
Meldrum said he and Owen, now 11, were driving on a local road June 22 -- the same day he had decided to discard the remaining skate -- and spotted a familiar-looking skate hanging from a signpost at the end of a driveway.
"I said to Owen jokingly, 'Hey we should turn around -- maybe that's my skate,'" Meldrum recalled.
He did end up turning around, and to his surprise, it was indeed his long-lost skate.
The driveway led up to the home of Elyse Piquette, who had found the skate at the side of the road while walking seven years earlier. Piquette said she suspected someone might be missing the skate, so she took it home and posted an ad in the classified section of a local paper hoping the owner of the lost item might see it.
Piquette said she also posted an ad online, but when there were no responses, the skate ended up forgotten in her garage. She said she put numerous items from the garage at the end of her driveway after a recent cleaning, and the skate was the only object that wasn't quickly taken by passers-by.
"This is pretty lucky how this turned out," Meldrum said. "I have hope, and when I believe that something will come around, it often does."
He said he is planning to take Piquette a cake in thanks for her part in the skate's safe return.
A Swedish woman made a similar realization about a piece of long-lost property in February 2019. Stella Wedell said she was visiting the Fotografiska gallery in Stockholm when an item in British artist Mandy Barker's Sea of Artifacts exhibition caught her eye.
The item, a cassette mixtape, was one of several found-objects in Barker's exhibition, which dealt with plastic pollution. Wedell said she soon realized the tape was the same one she had lost more than 20 years earlier during a family vacation in Empuriabrava, on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
June 29 (UPI) -- A New Zealand town built in 2006 as a tribute to the U.S. Wild West is for sale with an asking price of $7.5 million for the 10 buildings and a Manuka honey business.
Mellonsfolly Ranch was built on 900 acres of New Zealand's North Island in 2006 by John Bedogni and the 10 themed buildings were designed to resemble an 1860s frontier town in Wyoming.
The town, listed for sale by New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty, includes a licensed saloon, a courthouse that features a cinema, a sheriff's office, a billiards lounge and three residences.
Mellonsfolly Ranch is currently used as a boutique hotel for nightly rentals that start at $5,000.
Ben Hawan of Sotheby's told CNBC the listing has received interest from potential buyers who see "substantial potential in the Manuka honey operation."
Manuka honey, which is native to New Zealand, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years due to its unique taste and purported health benefits. The town's current owner, Rob Bartley, said the ranch's 600 hives created 15.5 tons of Manuka honey in 2019.
Hawan said the ranch has received interest from potential buyers in New Zealand, Hong Kong and the United States.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is asking the public to report any sightings of snapping turtles in west-central Montana.
Montana FWP says snapping turtles are a native species east of the continental divide, but they are not native west of the divide and can cause harm to other wildlife, such as frogs, turtles, snakes, ducks, and fish.
In 2018, the agency says it received a report of a snapping turtle in a backwater at Milltown State Park east of Missoula but says biologists have been unable to locate the animal again. According to FWP, snapping turtles found in western Montana waterways are most likely former pets that were illegally released.
The agency says it is trying to get a better idea of where the snapping turtles may be so that biologist and wildlife managers can work to minimize any potential negative effects.
FWP says it is primarily concerned with snapping turtle sightings in the Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Blackfoot watersheds. Even a few reports can help provide important information for planning and prevention, FWP says.
If you see a snapping turtle or hear reports of one, you are asked to contact FWP's nongame wildlife biologist, Torrey Ritter, at (406) 542-5551 or torrey.ritter@mt.gov.
June 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio said a team of wild animal specialists responded to a home where a woman found a large snake perched on a shelf above the washer in her laundry room.
The Belmont County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Tom DeVaul of the Dangerous Wild Animal Response Team responded to a Flushing home on a report of a 4-foot snake spotted by a resident on her laundry shelf.
The sheriff's office said the snake attempted to hide from DeVaul, who couldn't get the reptile to expose for more than an inch of its head at a time.
DeVaul called for backup from a pair of DWART teammates, and the trio were able to extract the serpent, identified as a non-venomous rat snake.
The sheriff's office said the snake was released into the wild a few miles from the woman's home.
Tukwila, WA - Tukwila Police posted on Twitter and Facebook about an unusual theft case in the Southcenter District of town. Here's their write up:
A female with no cares walked into a store, picked up a large box containing and stripper pole and walked out. She got very mouthy and standoffish with employees who asked her to pay for it as if she was entitled to it. She fled on foot with two associates dragging the large box behind her. Incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
(Sky News) A nine-month-old puppy had an emergency operation after swallowing a 10-inch stick half the length of its body.
Rocky, a crossbreed, was taken to Southampton PDSA Pet Hospital after his owner found he was being "sick repeatedly and couldn't keep any food down".
Vet Zofia Bauman said it was astonishing the stick had not punctured Rocky's vital organs or caused fatal injuries, adding: "I've never seen anything like it."
The 10-inch (25cm) stick was removed during a procedure lasting an hour, and Rocky was closely monitored overnight to make sure there was no internal bleeding.
Owner Joanna, 36, said: "We couldn't believe he'd managed to swallow a stick that was half the length of his body.
"We didn't see it happen and think he must have got hold of it in the garden. Thankfully, he's on the mend and feeling better already, and that's all thanks to PDSA."
Ms Bauman said: "We knew Rocky was very likely to have eaten something he shouldn't have to cause his sudden illness and suspected he had a foreign body in his stomach, but we couldn't believe our eyes when we discovered the stick during surgery."
PDSA said the charity recommends owners do not give sticks as toys to their pets.
A spokeswoman said: "Chewing or playing with sticks can cause wounds in the mouth and throat, choking or intestinal blockages as well as the risk of sticks getting lodged in the mouth."
June 26 (UPI) -- A pair of 11-year-old U.S. girls struck up a friendship thanks to a message in a bottle that traveled about 700 miles in just two weeks.
Sofia Wilson, 11, of Clifton Park, N.Y., said she and her family were in Florida during COVID-19 lockdown, and she wrote about her feelings in a letter that was placed into a bottle and tossed into the water off the Fort Lauderdale coast during a boating outing.
Sarah Beth Walters, 11, of Jacksonville, Fla., said she and her family were by the water during a trip to Olden Beach, N.C., when she spotted what initially appeared to be trash on the beach.
Walters found Wilson's message and the two 11-year-olds -- who share the same initials as well as similar blonde hair -- struck up a friendship using the contact information included in Wilson's note.
The girls' families said they now talk constantly and are working on a plan to meet in person.
