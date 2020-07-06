FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A dog in Tennessee became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door.
Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, woke her owner Jeff LeCates with “frantic and unusual barks” on Saturday night, a Franklin Fire Department press release said.
When LeCates opened his door to investigate, Roux burst out and LeCates saw his neighbor’s home on fire, officials said.
LeCates banged on their door, waking the family of three and their pets, and then used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived. No one in the home was injured.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said video evidence shows the homeowners throwing away fireworks and other combustibles near their trash can. Consumer fireworks are illegal in Franklin.
The woman whose home caught fire has a special place in Roux's heart.
The press release said the woman is a dog groomer and the reason why LeCates adopted Roux 15 months ago. She knew LeCates had lost his German Shepard and Roux is a similar breed. She helped with the adoption, knowing Roux needed a home.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A bird symbolizing America's freedom had to be liberated on Independence Day after becoming stuck in a tree in Alaska, a wildlife official said.
An adult, female bald eagle was hurt but conscious Saturday after being untangled from a spruce tree in Juneau, The Juneau Empire reported Saturday.
"She was up about 40 feet (12 meters) in a Sitka spruce tree," said Kathy Benner, general manager of the Juneau Raptor Center.
The center received the report of the stranded eagle around 10 a.m. The bird was stuck in the tree near the historic Ernest Gruening Cabin in Ernest Gruening State Historical Park, Benner said.
Steve Lewis of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ascended the tree using climbing spikes on his shoes and carried the eagle down in a bag around 3 p.m.
Wildlife officials initially believed the eagle's wing had become tethered to a tree branch by fishing line, but closer inspection revealed a cable or wire had restrained the bird, Benner said.
The eagle was taken by airplane to the Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka, which was expected to determine whether the bird suffered a broken bone.
The eagle appeared to be alert and "feisty" before the flight Saturday evening, Benner said.
While bald eagle rescues are not rare, Benner could not recall a previous instance of the U.S. national bird requiring assistance on the Fourth of July.
"We feel pretty good about the rescue, especially on Independence Day," Benner said.
July 6 (UPI) -- An Estonian city with a proud pronunciation history will host a sculpture of the favorite local letter, "Ö," thanks to a compromise between residents and the Road Administration.
The island town of Saaremaa initially celebrated the letter with a sign at the side of the Kuressaare-Kuivastu poking fun at the local tendency to pronounce the Estonian letter "Õ" as the letter "Ö."
The sign was taken down just days after it was erected in May 2019 due to the Road Administration arguing the measurements of the sign did not conform to standards.
The Road Administration and representatives from the municipality negotiated for nearly a year about the sign's potential return, but they have now landed on a compromise: a roadside sculpture of the locally revered "Ö."
"Discussions about the location are still ongoing, but it should be somewhere where visitors can stop and take pictures of this beautiful sculpture," Mark Grimitliht, a Saaremaa architect involved in the project, told Estonian Public Broadcasting.
July 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wales said an exotic frog hitched a ride with a shipment of bananas and was found at a grocery store 5,000 miles from its home in Colombia.
RSPCA Cymru said workers at the Asda grocery store in Llanelli contacted the animal rescue charity when the small frog was found hiding in a shipment of bananas from Colombia.
"I thought I'd seen everything working for the RSPCA -- but this banana drama was a new one for me," RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper said.
"This adventurous frog has traveled more than 5,000 miles amid a bunch of bananas; splitting from his native Colombia before ending up at a Llanelli superstore. It's certainly a long old journey for the weekly shop," Cooper said.
She said the frog, believed to be a banana tree frog, will have a new home at the Silent World to You specialist care center in Pembrokeshire.
"We're so grateful to the members of the Asda team who contacted us. One team member spotted the frog, while another confined the frog and took him home. This quick thinking helped keep this frog safe," Cooper said.
The frog was named Asda in honor of the grocery store where it was found.
July 6 (UPI) -- A Nebraska farmer draining a pond on his property for maintenance made a surprising and unusual discovery: an ATM dumped in the water.
Wynn Hall of Exeter said he started the process of draining the pond, which is used for pumping waters off his fields, and checked on it the following morning.
Hall said he initially thought the object stuck in the mud was a household appliance.
"I thought who would throw a refrigerator or a stove and put it in the pond, in fact, the deepest part of the pond in fact...why would that be down there," Hall told KOLN-TV.
Hall said it wasn't until he took a photo of the object that he was able to identify it.
"I took a picture and zoomed in on it and thought, 'That looks like an ATM,'" Hall said.
The farmer said he doesn't know how long the ATM was in his pond, since he didn't drain it in 2019, but it didn't appear to have been in the water for more than a few weeks.
Hall contacted the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, which sent a team to haul the ATM away. He said deputies told him an ATM had recently been stolen in the area.
The ATM wasn't the only unusual stolen item to turn up in a body of water recently -- a South Carolina boy magnet fishing in Whitney Lake in May pulled up a large metal item that turned out to be a heavy safe. The safe landed by Knox Brewer, 6, was stolen from a neighbor's home eight years earlier.
July 6 (UPI) -- A Turkish paragliding instructor rigged up a couch and a TV so he could become a "couch potato" hundreds of feet in the air.
Hasan Kaval, 29, of Izmir, created a miniature living room, complete with a couch, a lamp and a TV set, and rigged it to a parachute harness to take on the paragliding track at Babadag Air Sports and Recreation Center.
Kaval shared video showing his friends helping to launch the rig from Babadag's cliff, and he then went cruising through the air while sitting on the red sofa.
The video shows Kaval kick his shoes off over the water and put on some slippers to settle into the sofa and watch cartoons while cruising through the air.
Kaval even pulls some snacks and drinks out of his bag in the air to enjoy during his TV time.
The rig was able to land safely. Kaval said his stunt was aimed at showing how safe the sport of paragliding can be.
July 6 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot worth more than $1 million said she used an unusual method to choose her numbers: drawing a picture.
The Waterways, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials she buys two tickets each week for the TattsLotto drawing.
"I play every week. I usually buy two separate entries. One entry I use numbers of family birthdays and things like that, but on the second entry, I use random numbers," the woman said. "I choose the numbers by drawing a picture or a pattern on the coupon."
The picture she drew on her betting slip for Saturday's drawing ended up giving her the winnings numbers, earning a jackpot worth $1,071,092.81.
The winner said she and her husband are already making plans for their winnings.
"We are definitely going to buy a house," she said. "We've only ever been able to rent so being able to buy a house outright will be amazing."
"We are also going to go on an amazing holiday, too. My husband and I always wanted to go to Mexico on our honeymoon, but it just wasn't possible. So a trip to Mexico is definitely on the cards when we can travel again."
San Francisco (AFP) - Tesla founder Elon Musk is ruthlessly mocking the carmaker's doubters who sell the company short by selling short shorts with the company logo.
Musk on Sunday followed through on a threat made last week by offering red satin shorts for sale on the company website -- which promptly crashed from the volume of orders or perhaps mere curiosity.
"This item is out of stock," the Tesla site says, above the description of the athletic wear.
The irascible Musk, a frequent Twitter user, has regularly battled with skeptical investors who believe the company is overpriced and short Tesla stock, placing bets that the shares will fall.
Instead, last week Tesla raced ahead of Toyota to become the world's biggest carmaker by market capitalization, prompting Musk to announce plans for the new product, featuring the company logo in gold on the front, and "S3XY" across the back -- a play on words as well as a reference to Tesla models S, 3, X and Y.
"Dang, we broke the website," Musk tweeted Sunday afternoon about the shorts, which he promised to gift to market regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission, a regular target of his jabs after repeated clashes over his tweets.
"Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times," he said last week.
Shares in the electric carmaker jumped another 10 percent in early afternoon trading Monday, revved up by last week's news it produced more than 82,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 90,650 in the recently ended quarter despite production being disrupted due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The California firm's market capitalization has now reached more than $246 billion.
"Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design," the website says in the description of the new product.
"Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell."
The company still sells only a fraction of the vehicles sold by traditional automakers, yet it has captivated investors' imaginations as a bet on the future.
Musk, who turned 49 years old last month, is seen as a visionary and inventive boss who has challenged conventional wisdom while trying to shift the industry towards electric cars.
But he also is considered highly unpredictable, and fraud charges stemming from a Musk tweet once cost him and the company $20 million, and included a requirement that his social media use be supervised by Tesla.
Anne Arundel County, MD - Sometimes when you lose something, it can turn up under the most unexpected circumstances.
Case in point: a young man loses his cell phone in a Maryland river... and it's found a year later.
It was a scene just like this recently when 6-year-old Reagan Votaw cast her line in the Severn River, and it wasn't long before she made the catch of the day.
"We were fishing and um my first cast, my mom helped me throw it out and then we were like two seconds and we caught a cell phone," Reagan explained. "It was so gross. It was covered in clams and all kinds of gunk."
The phone was in a waterproof case, so the family took it home and cut it off. To dry it out, they put it in rice.
"We waited and plugged it in and then what happened? It charged!" explained Reagan's mother Emily Votaw. "It charged and turned on. So we were amazed."
Emily Votaw made a catch of her own, when she posted about the phone on a local Facebook page, hoping to find the owner.
"All of a sudden I came across this post that said, ah 'you're never going to believe this, we found a phone," said Rachelle Shapiro, whose son had lost his phone a year ago, kayaking with a friend.
8th grader, Preston Shapiro never thought he'd see his phone again.
"Threw it to my friend Andrew," he said. "And let's just say, 'it fell to the bottom of the river.'"
Incredibly, the phone still worked. so Reagan gave it back, and Preston's family gave her a reward of $50.
(Kennewick, WA) Kennewick Police posted some strange photos on Facebook when they got a 911 call about a situation they had never encountered before.
Officers say someone called 911, and said they saw a drive throw a severed arm from a car a week ago off of Interstate 82.
Officers weren't sure why it took 7 days for the person to report the incident, but troopers with the Washington State Patrol went to the scene, and were definitely surprised by what they found.
Instead of a real severed arm, the "arm" they found, was made of plastic, and was likely some type of decorative or theatrical prop.
Police aren't sure who left it on the side of the road, or why.
