JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.
The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.
It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.
WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.
“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.
No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.
Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.
A 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.
Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.
June 7 (UPI) -- An overdue book was returned to a Scottish library 38 years late after being dropped off at a library 750 miles away in England.
The Shetland Library said staff from the Bungay Community Library in Suffolk, England, hand-delivered the book, To Sea in a Sieve by Peter Bull, to the Shetland facility 38 years after it was due to be returned.
"It's quite aged, as you would expect," Catherine Jeromson, support services librarian at the Shetland Library, told the Shetland Times. "It was due back on 12th July 1983 -- which pre-dates myself."
The book was returned to the Bungay Community Library, 750 miles away from Shetland, last year. Officials said it had been brought in by a woman who found it at an estate sale in Suffolk.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia bike riders won't need their shirts, pants, skirts or even underwear — just a mask.
Organizers of the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride say this year's event will take place Aug. 28 and will require masks, based on the city's earlier coronavirus restrictions.
The city lifted most of its COVID-19 rules this week, citing an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in cases. But ride organizers said they hadn't had a chance to chat since the city's guidelines changed so for the time being, they're "going to stick with our initial mask guidance." Lead organizer Wesley Noonan-Sessa said they'll keep an eye on what the city says in the next month or so.
Ride participants, sometimes in the thousands, usually gather in a park to strip off their clothes and paint each other's bodies before carefully hopping on their bikes. The naked ride is to promote positive body image, advocate for the safety of cyclists and protest dependence on fossil fuels.
Riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course while taking in sights including Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps, featured in the "Rocky" movies.
The coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on the ride that had been planned for last year. Organizers said then that canceling the 2020 event was "the most responsible thing to do."
June 7 (UPI) -- Officials with a zoo in the Czech republic said a macaque monkey escaped from his enclosure and was on the loose for about three hours before being recaptured.
The Decin Zoo said the male macaque monkey escaped from his enclosure early Monday morning, and zookeepers located and safely captured the primate a few hours later.
The zoo had asked members of the public to call in sightings of the monkey rather than attempt to capture him without help.
A zoo spokeswoman said the monkey had only been in his enclosure since Friday, so he wasn't yet used to the paddock.
"He was probably looking for a hole and he probably managed to find it," the spokeswoman told ekolist.cz.
BERLIN (AP) — The German military says it has found a solution for an unusual logistics problem its troops in Afghanistan face: a glut of beer.
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Christina Routsi said Monday that a recent decision by the German commander in Afghanistan to ban the consumption of alcohol for security reasons had resulted in a pileup of beer, wine and mixed drinks at Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif.
German soldiers are usually entitled to two cans of beer — or equivalent — per day.
Routsi said the military had found a civilian contractor who will take the alcohol back out of the country ahead of the German troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan as the NATO mission in the country ends in the coming months.
The German army said the 22,600 liters (almost 6,000 gallons) of alcohol — including almost 60,000 cans of beer — couldn't be sold in Afghanistan due to local religious restrictions, or destroyed for environmental reasons.
Proceeds from the German contractor's sale of the beer elsewhere should cover the cost of transporting it out of the country, the army said.
(FOX) These walls don't have ears, but they have been harboring secrets.
A man in the U.K. recently found a time capsule from the 1970s hidden in the walls of his pub.
Toby Brett, 41, has owned Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen, in the English town of Radstock for 11 years. However, he only discovered what had been hiding in his walls recently, as he was renovating the 200-year-old building, according to SWNS.
"It was certainly a surprise to find it," Brett told SWNS. "It was a really pleasant find. There's some really interesting stuff in there."
The time capsule included a price list from 1971, a few pounds of ha'ppenies (or halfpennies), stamps, a wage slip, old beer mats and car tax discs, SWNS reported.
"It was quite funny to see the price list from 1971 for Wadworth Brewery, which is a brewery we still use today," Brett said. "It's definitely changed a bit since then."
Brett also told the news agency that the person who left the time capsule even wrote a note apologizing for only leaving halfpennies.
It appears one of the pub's previous owners left the time capsule in the walls while he was doing his own renovations in the 1970s.
One of the pub's previous owners that made the time capsule included a note wishing the owner who found the time capsule "good luck."(SWNS)
According to SWNS, a letter included in the time capsule explains that previous owner E. Pockson did some "major alterations" to the building in 1973 with the help of Oakhill Brewery Development, a now-defunct property developer.
The capsule also included a note -- dated July 13, 1973 and signed by Pockson -- that said: "To the present owner from a past owner, good luck."
Pockson also included some of his ID cards in the time capsule.
Brett said of the previous owner: "I like that he had clearly given some thought as to it being found in the future, and who might find it. It's nice that someone had the foresight to do that."
After finding the capsule, Brett displayed the items on a mounted board so customers can see that piece of the pub's history.
He also embedded some of the halfpennies in clear resin, which he placed in the floor.
Brett told SWNS that the recent renovations on the pub -- which was built in the 1800s -- were done to expand the pub's offerings and include a farm shop and deli.
"I felt there was demand for us to sell other things rather than just alcohol and pub food," Brett said. "It was important to me to keep the village pub as the hub of the community -- but I also wanted to offer something to other locals, too."
"So, now we've changed the whole look and feel of the place, and as well as the pub we have an open cafe space, with offerings from local butchers and other local produce," he added.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — After five years of sniffing out land mines and unexploded ordnance in Cambodia, Magawa is retiring.
The African giant pouched rat has been the most successful rodent trained and overseen by a Belgian nonprofit, APOPO, to find land mines and alert his human handlers so the explosives can be safely removed. Last year, Magawa won a British charity's top civilian award for animal bravery — an honor so far exclusively reserved for dogs.
"Although still in good health, he has reached a retirement age and is clearly starting to slow down," APOPO said. "It is time."
Magawa has cleared more than 141,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet) of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields, sniffing out 71 land mines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance, according to APOPO.
While many rodents can be trained to detect scents and will work at repetitive tasks for food rewards, APOPO decided that African giant pouched rats were best suited to land mine clearance because their size allows them to walk across mine fields without triggering the explosives — and do it much more quickly than people. They also live up to eight years.
Magawa is part of a cohort of rats bred for this purpose. He was born in Tanzania in 2014, and in 2016, moved to Cambodia's northwestern city of Siem Reap, home of the famed Angkor temples, to begin his bomb-sniffing career.
In retirement, Magawa will live in his same cage as before and follow the same daily routine, but won't be going out to the minefields anymore, said Lily Shallom, an APOPO spokeswoman, contacted by phone at the organization's operational headquarters in Tanzania.
He'll be fed the same food, have playtime every day and get regular exercise and health checks. He eats mostly fresh fruit and vegetables, said Shallom, supplemented with small sun-dried fish for protein and imported pellets for vitamins and fiber. For 20-30 minutes a day, he is released into a larger cage with facilities such as a sandbox and a running wheel.
APOPO also works with programs in Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to clear millions of mines left behind from wars and conflicts.
More than 60 million people in 59 countries continue to be threatened by land mines and unexploded ordinance. In 2018, landmines and other remnants of war killed or injured 6,897 people, the group said.
June 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was so stunned after winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket that drove away from the gas station with the pump still hanging out of his tank.
The 59-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials that he bought a Winning Millions ticket from the Speedway station in Fenton and scratched it off while filling his car with gas.
"Winning Millions has been my favorite Lottery game since it came out," the man said. "I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping.
"When I saw I'd matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: 'Are you kidding me?!'"
The man said his excitement at revealing the $1 million prize led to a gas pump faux pas.
"I was so excited, I forgot I was filling up with gas and drove away with the gas pump still in my car," the winner said.
The winner said he is planning to use his winnings to buy a new house and new car and take a vacation.
"I have been playing since the lottery began and finally won big," he said. "Winning a $1 million prize is life-changing."
June 7 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island pizzeria unveiled the latest addition to its serving staff: a robot designed to take on the heavy lifting.
Bill Kitsilis, co-owner of Angelo's Palace Pizza in Cumberland, said he purchased a robot known as a Servi to help take some of the pressure off his staff.
"When we're really busy, our expediter is always yelling out, 'runners, runners,' looking for people to run food and our servers are busy," Kitsilis told WJAR-TV.
He said the robot is programmed with the layout of the eatery, so the operator needs only to put in the table number and the Servi will know where to go.
"I feel like if my servers are able to spend more face-to-face time with the guests instead of running back and forth in the restaurant, just makes the job easier," Kitsilis said.
The restaurant is holding a naming contest for the robot, with the winning submission earning a $100 gift card.
June 4 (UPI) -- A parking space in an affluent Hong Kong neighborhood sold for $1.3 million -- a new world record.
The parking space at the luxury Mount Nicholson residential project was sold by Wharf Holdings Ltd. and Nan Fung Group sold for a total $1.3 million to an unidentified buyer.
The price for the 134.5-square foot parking space amounts to about $9,500 per square foot.
The sum beat the previous world record for the most expensive parking spot: a $969,000 space sold at the 79-story Hong Kong office tower The Center in October 2019.