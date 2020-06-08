COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — One of Copenhagen Zoo’s giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back.
Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance video breaking out of the newly built, 160 million-kroner ($24.2 million) Panda House that also houses female panda Mao Sun.
Zoo spokesman Bengt Holst said that on the video staff could see how “the male panda crawls up a metal pole, which is studded with three rows of electrical wires ... and then crawls out into the garden.”
He said the park now was looking at making changes to security around the enclosure “to ensure that it does not happen again. ”
Zoo staff reacted “quickly and efficiently,” the animal was corned and sedated with a dart without being harmed, he said. Monday’s incident happened before the animal park opened to the public.
“It doesn’t change the fact that we want to avoid that kind of situation in the future,” Holst said.
The enclosure to house the pandas from China’s southwestern city of Chengdu, was inaugurated by Queen Margrethe and other dignitaries in April 2019.
Beijing lends out pandas as a sign of goodwill. Any cubs born during the 15-year loan period are considered China’s property.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bronze chest filled with gold, jewels, and other valuables worth more than $1 million and hidden a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been found, according to a famed art and antiquities collector who created the treasure hunt.
Forrest Fenn, 89, told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Sunday that a man who did not want his name released — but was from "back East" — located the chest a few days ago and the discovery was confirmed by a photograph the man sent him.
"It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago," Fenn said in a statement on his website Sunday that still did not reveal the exact location. "I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot."
Fenn posted clues to the treasure's whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem that was published in his 2010 autobiography "The Thrill of the Chase."
Hundreds of thousands have hunted in vain across remote corners of the U.S. West for the bronze chest believed to be filled with gold coins, jewelry and other valuable items. Many quit their jobs to dedicate themselves to the search and others depleted their life savings. At least four people died searching for it.
Fenn, who lives in Santa Fe, said he packed and repacked his treasure chest for more than a decade, sprinkling in gold dust and adding hundreds of rare gold coins and gold nuggets. Pre-Columbian animal figures went in, along with prehistoric "mirrors" of hammered gold, ancient Chinese faces carved from jade and antique jewelry with rubies and emeralds.
He said he hid the treasure as a way to tempt people to get into the wilderness and give them a chance to launch an old-fashioned adventure and expedition for riches.
Fenn told The New Mexican in 2017 that the chest weighs 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and its contents weigh another 22 pounds (10 kilograms). He said he delivered the chest to its hiding place by himself over two separate trips.
Asked how he felt now that the treasure has been found, Fenn said: "I don't know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over."
"I congratulate the thousands of people who participated in the search and hope they will continue to be drawn by the promise of other discoveries," he said on his website.
(Huffington Post) San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge has found its voice... and it's already driving some locals nuts.
The city's help line says the noise ― variously described as a whistle, hum, howl or even scream ― is caused by "high winds blowing through the newly installed railing slats along the bike path on the bridge."
It's not constant, only when the winds are just right, as was the case on Friday.
It can be heard for miles throughout the City by the Bay and beyond.
Local public radio station KQED referred to the bridge as a "a giant orange wheezing kazoo."
"The Golden Gate Bridge has started to sing," Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, a spokesman for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, told the station. "The new musical tones coming from the bridge are a known and inevitable phenomenon that stem from our wind retrofit during very high winds."
He said the retrofit is "necessary to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the bridge for generations to come."
In other words, unless there's another retrofit, the haunting sounds are here to stay.
June 8 (UPI) -- Authorities were summoned to a Walmart store in Florida where an alligator was spotted wandering loose in the parking lot.
A witness captured video Sunday showing the alligator wandering the parking lot of the Walmart in Fort Myers Beach.
Authorities were summoned to the scene and wrangled the gator into a shopping cart. The ultimate fate of the reptile was unclear.
A Fort Myers woman had her own unusual alligator encounter last week when a knock at her door turned out to be two gators fighting for territory on her front stoop. Sue Geshel said the alligators battled for about 20 minutes before leaving the area.
June 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected an $800,000 jackpot thanks to his purchase of eight identical tickets for the same drawing.
Gary Pierpoint of Woodbridge told Virginia Lottery officials he occasionally buys multiple identical tickets for the Cash 5 drawing in hope of hitting the jackpot and multiplying his prize.
The technique paid off big when the eight tickets Pierpoint purchase for the April 13 drawing at Mapledale BP gas station in Woodbridge all featured the five winning numbers.
Pierpoint said his tickets bore the numbers 1-5-7-15-23, which he said represent family birthdays.
Each ticket earned Pierpoint a $100,000 jackpot, for a total prize of $800,000.
June 8 (UPI) -- A letter jointly written by painters Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin, which features details of their visits to French brothels, could sell for up to $282,000 at an auction in Paris.
The November 1888 letter was primarily authored by Van Gogh, but features comments added by Gauguin before it was mailed to painter Emile Bernard.
"We've made some excursions in the brothels, and it's likely that we'll eventually go there often to work," Van Gogh wrote in the letter, which was mailed from Arles, France. "At the moment Gauguin has a canvas in progress of the same night cafe that I also painted, but with figures seen in the brothels. It promises to become a beautiful thing."
French auction house Drouot Estimations said the letter is "exceptional for the extraordinary meeting of two immense painters, but also for the lucidity and the certainty that their painting will revolutionize the art of future generations."
The letter is expected to fetch between $203,000 and $282,000 when it is auctioned next week.
June 8 (UPI) -- A worker at an Amazon warehouse in Wales is asking customers to check their packages for the engagement ring that fell off her finger at work.
Jasmine Paget, 18, said she and her fiance, fellow Amazon worker Josh Phillips, searched the warehouse near Swansea after the ring fell off her finger while she was packing boxes Saturday.
Paget said the warehouse manager temporarily stopped work on the floor to search the warehouse and trucks, but employees were unable to locate the ring.
Paget is asking anyone who finds a ring they did not order inside their Amazon package to contact her on Facebook or report the discovery to Amazon.
June 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Scotland said they used specialist cutting equipment to rescue a fox cub found with its head stuck through the middle of a rusted wheel.
The Knightswood Community Fire Station tweeted photos Sunday showing the young fox found with its head stuck through the middle of the disused wheel.
Firefighters said they cut through the rusted metal to set the fox free.
The animal did not appear to be injured and was released at the scene, firefighters said.
June 8 (UPI) -- An airport parking garage in Germany has been converted into a drive-through art gallery, displaying about 300 works in a way that complies with coronavirus-inspired social distancing guidelines.
The Cologne Bonn Airport parking garage was transformed into a gallery displaying paintings, sculptures and other works of art to visitors who drive through.
The artworks, from about 50 different artists, are displayed on luggage carts arranged into aisles.
The exhibition, which was organized by art gallery owners from Munster and Dusseldorf, was designed to allow artists to show their works to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loosening of lockdown guidelines has allowed for galleries and museums to reopen, but social distancing measures and mask requirements remain in place.
June 5 (UPI) -- The Icelandic Coast Guard said a team of explosives experts was dispatched to a home where a World War II era explosive was found by a person doing yard work.
The Coast Guard said a Bomb Squad team responded to a house in Hafnafjorour, where a person doing yard work discovered what appeared to be an explosive device.
Investigators said the object was determined to be an explosive bullet dating from World War II. The Bomb Squad took the object, which was rusted but still active, to a bomb range in Stapafell for safe detonation.
The Coast Guard said a team scanned the area with metal detectors to make sure there weren't any other potential dangers underneath the yard.
