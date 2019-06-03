VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — In Lithuania, the rat race of life apparently starts early.
Twenty-five babies have taken to the red carpet in Lithuania in a crawling race as their parents, grandparents and onlookers cheered the spectacle.
Saturday’s event in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, was the 20th annual event staged by a local radio station to mark International Children’s Day, celebrated in this Baltic nation on June 1.
Teams waved toys and even banged baby food cans to spur the 7-to-11-month-old baby girls and boys to move faster on the carpet.
An 11-month-old baby boy named Ignas managed to crawl over a few meters (yards) and reach the finish line first.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Air Force officials say their pilots did not intentionally draw male anatomy with aircraft contrails in the skies above the Phoenix area.
Photos taken of a series of sky ovals near Luke Air Force Base have circulated on social media and some say the shapes resemble male genitals.
Base spokesperson Becky Heyse told the Arizona Republic that leadership of the 56th Fighter Wing has reviewed the photos and flight audio to determine the shapes were made unintentionally.
The F-35 fighter jets were conducting standard training maneuvers Tuesday.
Heyse says the contrails were made as the jets were about to engage in a simulated dogfight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Louisiana Catholic school principal was reportedly arrested and has resigned after he was drunk at a strip club — while on a school field trip in Washington, D.C.
Michael Comeau, 47, was arrested at around 2 a.m. Friday after police officers responded to a complaint about "an intoxicated man refusing to pay his bill" at Archibald's Gentleman's Club, The Advocate reported, citing an arrest report.
The principal of Holy Family School, a Catholic K-8 school in Port Allen near Baton Rouge, was allegedly discovered standing in a road and "refusing to move" after several requests.
Comeau, according to WAFB, allegedly had a service dog with him at the strip club.
At the same time as the incident unfolded, Comeau was a chaperone of the school-sponsored trip. A spokesperson for the Diocese of Baton Rouge said that students were in hotel rooms in the nation's capital when the principal was arrested.
The spokesperson said Comeau resigned as principal. An interim principal will be appointed.
The principal, who also reportedly worked as a part-time reserve officer with the Brusly Police Department, resigned after his arrest. Brusly police did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.
Comeau faces charges of public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WFTV) CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A daily inspection of the Clay County jail turned up a stash of McDonald's hamburgers, McChickens and chewing tobacco hidden inside a trash can, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
"Though cheeseburgers and tobacco aren't the worst things ever, just imagine if a search wasn't done and something much worse was brought inside," officials said on social media.
It's unclear whether the person who attempted to sneak the contraband into the jail was caught or whether the Sheriff's Office is charging anyone for the crime.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - Pembroke Pines police are looking for two women accused of stealing more than $300 in merchandise from a store---all while one of them 'twerked' her way down the aisle!
According to investigators, it happened on April 26 at the MadRag store in Pembroke Pines on North University Drive. They said the woman that was twerking was taking items and putting them in her bag without paying for them.
Police released surveillance video to the public hoping to identify the women.
The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black female with several tattoos and short black hair. Her friend is described as is a medium-set black female with long black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida woman was arrested earlier this month and another is at large after they allegedly assaulted a Burger King manager when their request for free French fries was denied.
According to police, 42-year-old Natasha Ethel Bagley and 26-year-old Genesis Peguero came through the drive-thru of the Burger King restaurant located at 18240 South Dixie Highway on Tuesday, April 2nd just before 5 p.m.
The two asked for free French fries, which was denied by the employee working the drive-thru.
Minutes later, Bagley and Peguero entered the restaurant and began causing a commotion, according to a police report.
That's when police say Peguero jumped over the counter to the employees only area and when approached by a manager, demanded that the cash register be opened and for her to be given the contents.
The report says that Peguero threatened to hit the manager in the face with a .45 caliber pistol and simultaneously reached into her pants pocket.
When the manager tried calling the police, Peguero slapped the phone away and began physically assaulting her, hitting her in the face, per the report.
It was then that police say Bagley jumped over the counter and also began hitting and kicking the manager.
Before fleeing the scene, Peguero pushed both cash registers and monitors off the counter, breaking them.
Police say she also jumped back over the counter a second time in order to hit the manager again, and then the two finally left the restaurant, fleeing in a black SUV.
Someone was able to take down the license plate number, which after a records check revealed that the SUV is registered to Bagley.
She was located and arrested by police but Peguero remains at large.
Bagley has been charged with armed burglary with assault or battery, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and armed criminal mischief.
She appeared in court on Tuesday, without her blonde wig, and is being held without bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 3 (UPI) -- An ivory chess piece bought for $6 by a Scottish antiques dealer in the 1960s was found in a drawer and is now expected to sell for up to $1.3 million.
Auction house Sotheby's said the piece, dubbed the Lewis Warder, is believed to be among the Lewis Chessmen found on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland's Outer Hebrides in 1831.
The pieces are believed to have been carved in Trondheim, Norway, in the late 12th or early 13th century before making their way to the Isle of Lewis, where 93 pieces were discovered in 1931.
The Lewis Warder, which would have been used in the same way as the rook in a modern game of chess, was described as an "Antique Walrus Tusk Warrior Chessman" by the antiques dealer who purchased it in 1964.
The piece was passed on to the man's daughter, who stored it in a drawer until it was recently discovered by her family and analyzed by experts, who identified it as a Lewis Chessman.
The auction house said the piece is expected to sell for up to $1.3 million dollars when it goes up for auction July 2.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman whose lucky lottery streak earned her $500 and $1,000 prizes decided to try the same game again -- and scored a $250,000 jackpot.
The 71-year-old Frederick woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was riding a streak of minor wins of $1,000 and $500 from the $250,000 Rich scratch-off game.
The woman said she decided to buy two more tickets from the Exxon station on Jefferson Street in Frederick.
Both tickets turned out to be winners -- $50 and $250,000.
"I turned on every light in the house because of my cataracts," the winner said. "I wanted to make sure I was seeing correctly."
The winner said she is planning to save her winnings for retirement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 3 (UPI) -- A Texas family said they were shocked to cut into a cake they bought from Walmart and discover it was made of polystyrene.
Nellie Flores said she and her sister, Marsy, ordered the cake for a graduation party, but employees told them later the order had been lost.
Flores said a Walmart manager told Marsy she could have one of the ready-made cakes on display. It wasn't until they cut it that they learned it was just frosting-covered polystyrene.
The family said they were given a $60 Walmart gift card as compensation and a voucher for a free cake.
"This was the result of a misunderstanding. We attempted to make things right with the customer by way of a gift card," the retailer told KTRK-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 3 (UPI) -- Police in Idaho responded to an elementary school where an education-minded escaped bull showed up on the wrong day for classes.
Nampa Police said officers were able to round up the loose bull Sunday morning and keep it contained in the yard at Endeavor Elementary School.
The bovine was loaded into a trailer and taken to a Caldwell animal shelter.
Police said the bull's owner was identified Sunday evening and plans were made to return the animal to its home.