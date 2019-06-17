(FOX) That's paw-litics.
An official livestream in Pakistan was mocked Friday after a regional minister appeared to be wearing kitty ears after a mishap involving part of Facebook's "cat filter."
Shaukat Yousafzai was speaking with reporters after a cabinet meeting when the purr-fect filter — with whiskers and bright pink ears — appeared.
Users quickly noticed the mishap on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's official page, and it was deleted within minutes, AFP reported. But not before amused viewers screenshotted it for posterity.
Yousafzai confirmed what happened to AFP, saying it was an accident.
“The cat filter was turned on by mistake...Let's not take everything so seriously," he said. “I wasn't the only one — two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter."
The political party's social media team in a statement blamed "human error" for the accident, and said "all necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incident in future."
(FOX) A husband and wife known as the "Italian Bonnie and Clyde" were arrested Saturday after years on the run with the husband allegedly pretending to be George Clooney online to sell clothes.
Francesco Galdelli, 58, and Vanja Goffi, 45, were arrested in Thailand by a joint operation of Interpol agents from Rome and Thai investigators, the Telegraph reported.
"During interrogation, Francesco confessed to claiming to be George Clooney and opening a clothes business to trick people into sending money," a statement from Thailand's Crime Suppression Division said.
The couple overstayed their visas and have been hiding out in Thailand since 2014, police said.
They had left Italy in 2012, leading to collective nickname of the "Italian Bonnie and Clyde," after the Great Depression-era bandits.
In 2010, Clooney testified against the couple, who had been accused of co-opting his name with the goal of launching a fashion line.
A man was arrested at JFK Airport Sunday after attempting to smuggle into the United States 34 live birds from Guyana -- concealed in plastic hair curlers, prosecutors announced.
According to a complaint filed by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, Francis Gurahoo, 39 and of Connecticut, tried to smuggle dozens of finches in his carry-on luggage.
The smuggled finches are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens where wages are placed on the birds with the best "voice," prosecutors say.
"In such contests, often conducted in public areas like parks, two finches sing and a judge selects the bird determined to have the best voice. Many who attend the singing contests wager on the birds. A finch who wins these competitions becomes valuable and can sell for in excess of $5,000," the complaint reads.
Gurahoo said he planned to sell the finches for about $3,000 each, according to the complaint filed by prosecutors. He allegedly admitted that he intended to smuggle the birds to avoid quarantine.
Federal regulations require importers to declare the importation of any wildlife and to secure a permit for their importation from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
Additionally, federal regulations call for imported commercial birds to be quarantined for 30 days to prevent the spread of diseases carried by foreign birds.
Gurahoo is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
It is unclear what charges Gurahoo will face.
Attorney information for Gurahoo was not immediately known.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man thought he snagged a deal when he paid $9,100 in an online auction for what he thought was a villa. What he got was a 1-foot-by-100-foot (0.3-meter-by-30-meter) strip of land.
The land, valued at only $50, starts on a curb and goes under a wall separating two villas in the Spring Lake community and then out to the back of the lot.
An official tells the South Florida Sun Sentinel there's not a lot Kerville Holness can do about his purchase.
Holness says he was deceived. He says property appraiser photos linked to the auction site shows a villa being on the parcel he made a bid on.
But the newspaper says the appraiser's site and information on the county's tax site show no building value.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A recent retirement party at a Peoria medical center looked like a typical farewell celebration — co-workers posed for pictures, shared a cookie cake and said their goodbyes.
But the guest of honor sat silent as the small crowd gathered to celebrate 10 years of service. The retiree also weighed 12,000 pounds (5,400 kilograms) and had to be hoisted out of the facility by a forklift.
Current and former staff at the OSF HealthCare center in Peoria recently celebrated the retirement of its MRI machine, the Pekin Daily Times reported.
The old medical imaging device was removed from the facility Monday, and it is being replaced by a new, wide-bore MRI later this summer.
Jamie White, a manager at the center, described saying goodbye to the old machine as "bittersweet."
She said it was the first open MRI machine the center acquired. Open MRIs are designed in part for patients who suffer from claustrophobia.
The Peoria center's new device will offer better resolution and quicker scan times.
A crowd snapped photos as the old machine was hoisted out of the center.
Eddie Rivera, an engineer who helped disconnect electricity from the machine, said it's being taken to a warehouse in Arizona, where it will either be refurbished or sold.
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Thousands have ridden their bicycles in the three-day Trek Across Maine. But only one participant has accomplished the feat on a single wheel.
Hugh Sharp from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, rode 180 miles (290 kilometers) on a unicycle in the annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association, which ended Sunday. His pace was slower than the other cyclists, so he had to pedal longer.
The nurse anesthetist at Maine Medical Center was pedaling in honor of his father, who died two years ago from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The race ended on Father's Day.
Riders started and ended in Brunswick, Maine, with overnight stops at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and Colby College in Waterville, Maine.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - The Palm Bay Police Department has arrested a man they said stole pool float toys for sex "instead of raping women."
Christopher Monnin,35, is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, and petit theft.
According to a police report, Monnin was seen acting suspiciously on Thursday around 1:25 a.m. When an officer confronted him as he was riding his bike, they said he admitted to having deflated pool floats in the bag he was carrying.
"In the past 7 months, the city of Palm Bay has been plagued with burglaries in which the suspect cuts the screen or otherwise enters a victim's back pool deck area and steals only pool floats," the reports reads.
Officers said that Monnin admitted to going into victim's backyards and stealing their pool toys. About 75 floats were found in Monnin's possession, police say.
The report says that Monnin stated that he sexually gratifies himself with the pool floats instead of raping women.
June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan Lottery player found the perfect way to follow up winning a $10,000 prize -- winning $145,173 only a week later.
The 53-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was still riding high from his $10,000 Club Keno prize when he visited Cardinal Country Pizza days later and played Club Keno The Jack, an add-on game for the regular Club Keno drawings.
The man's The Jack numbers, 13-14-27-48-51-62-74-77, matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in draw 1717219.
"When I couldn't cash the ticket at the restaurant, I knew I had a jackpot winner," the winner said. "It's a weird feeling because you never expect to win this much, especially after just winning $10,000! We just feel so lucky to have won."
June 17 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Records enthusiast said he achieved his latest title by stuffing 146 blueberries into his mouth at the same time.
David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records including one for holding 100 lit candles in his mouth at once, posted a video showing how he fit 146 blueberries in his mouth and held them for five seconds.
Rush, whose record-breaking activities are aimed at promoting STEM education, spit the blueberries back out so they could be examined, and 2 of his original total were disqualified for breaking, leaving him with 146 for the record.
The record must now be verified with Guinness, which lists Indian man Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya, aka "Maximouth," as the current record holder for fitting 86 blueberries in his mouth.
June 17 (UPI) -- A Texas police officer who stopped to try to catch a stray dog was carjacked by the sneaky canine, which feasted on the officer's beef jerky.
The Kilgore Police Department said an officer responding to a report of a loose pit bull spotted the dog running near a road and attempted to coax the dog into the back seat of his patrol vehicle.
The department said the dog instead jumped into the driver's seat and became aggressive when the officer tried to remove it.
The post said the dog "hijacked" the car and spent time "enjoying the A/C and the officer's beef jerky."
The officer texted a photo of the dog to the police chief, who replied the dog did not look happy.
"He ain't, and neither am I," the officer replied.
"Good news is that the Animal Control Officer arrived and safely took Cujo into custody," the police department said. "The only injury sustained in this incident was to the officer's pride."