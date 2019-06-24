RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Turns out that zero can be a lucky number.
North Carolina’s state lottery Saturday said it set a record payout after the winning numbers in a Pick 4 game came back “0-0-0-0.”
The lottery said about 1,000 tickets at $1 were sold and will pay out at $5,000. Another 1,000 tickets were sold for 50 cents, and they will pay out at $2,500. Lottery officials said winners should expect “extended waiting times” when picking up their prizes.
The state said the total payout is $7.8 million. The previous record was $7.5 million in 2012, when the winning Pick 4 numbers were “1-1-1-1.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A historical marker has been placed near the river where two men in southern Mississippi said they were abducted by aliens in 1973.
News outlets report the city of Pascagoula dedicated the marker Saturday at Lighthouse Park.
Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker said they were on the shores of the Pascagoula River when what appeared to be aliens pulled them onboard a UFO, examined them for about 30 minutes and then returned them to Earth.
Both reported the event to the sheriff's department and were checked out at a hospital after it happened Oct. 11, 1973. The story has become known worldwide.
Parker published a book about the experience in 2018. Hickson died in 2011. Both said many people doubted their story. A few witnesses have come forward to corroborate some details.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Scamp the Tramp will never win a beauty contest. But he's won an ugly one.
The bug-eyed, dreadlocked pooch took top honors Friday night at the 31st annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest.
Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa, California, won an appearance with Scamp on the "Today" show, $1,500 in cash, another $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter — and a trophy the size of a Rottweiler.
"He's Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp," Morones told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat after the victory. "I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he's given back to the community."
Scamp makes volunteer visits to schoolchildren and a local senior citizens center.
The street dog from Compton was rescued by Morones in 2014 after she spotted him on Pet Finder.
"It was on the way home that I knew I made the right choice," she said in a contest press statement. "There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start. Bob Marley was playing 'One Love' and I looked over and little Scamp was bobbing his head. It was like he knew he had found his forever home."
Scamp beat out 18 other contestants who showed off their droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes.
The contestants got to walk the red carpet and preen for adoring fans at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in the heart of Northern California wine country.
The competition, as they say, was fierce.
Wild Thang, a 3-year-old Pekingese who won second in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest with owner Ann Lewis at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Second place went to Wild Thang, a Pekinese with beady eyes and a disturbing tongue, owned by Ann Lewis of Los Angeles.
Third place went to Tostito, a Chihuahua whose damaged ears and droopy tongue make him look like he just stuck his foot into an electrical socket. Tostito, owned by Molly Horgan of Falmouth, Maine, also won the Spirit Award.
This year's People's Choice Award went to Meatloaf, a bulldog mix with protruding teeth owned by Denae Pruner of Sacramento, California.
Everyone knows ugliness is in the eye of the beholder and, to a dog lover, there is no such thing as an uncomely canine. Weird-looking, maybe. Appearance-challenged, perhaps. Or, as owners of ugly dogs like to say, "unique."
Like Willie Wonka, a sweet-natured pit bull abandoned after he was discovered to have a genetic malady that left his legs so bowed he could barely walk.
With a chuckle, publicist Christy Gentry said the competition wasn't just about being ugly.
"Judges are looking for special attributes like hanging tongues, slobber, drool (the more the better). Maybe unusual patches of skin or hair," she explained.
Last year's champion, an English bulldog named Zsa Zsa, with a tongue that hung nearly to the ground, endeared herself to the judges when she sneezed and drooled all over them.
Soon she was headed to New York for national TV appearances. Sadly, Zsa Zsa died about a year ago at age 9.
Another previous winner, Nana, made the cover of an album by the Grateful Dead spinoff band Ratdog.
Organizers say the contest isn't just skin-deep. It's also about bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs.
Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S., found abandoned on streets or seized from unscrupulous breeders.
"What we're really doing is we're showcasing dogs that have been rescued and adopted and brought into loving homes," Gentry said. "These are sort of spokesdogs for adoption."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX)Some areas of Colorado celebrated the first day of summer on Friday... with nearly two feet of snow.
Snow markers at the Steamboat Resort show the snow piling up to almost 20 inches of snow throughout the day on Friday to the area, which is around 6,900 feet above sea level.
The resort in Steamboat Springs, located roughly 155 miles northwest of Denver, dubbed the strange weather event a "summer snow-stice." KCNC-TV shared photos of the snow slowly piling up on Friday.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until Sunday morning, but by then, the resort on Facebook welcomed back the sunshine and the 60-degree weather that was forecast for the area.
The town is supposed to see highs of 82 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.
"The Voice" star Kelly Clarkson tweeted last week that she was "up in the mountains" of Colorado with her family — and seemingly enjoyed some snow, too.
"Yes, that is snow in my hand," she wrote. "Snowball fights in June. I love Colorado!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A power outage in Japan last month delayed 12,000 train passengers — and railway officials have finally found the culprit.
A dead slug is to blame for the outage which stopped dozens of trains operated by railway company Kyushu Railway Company, also known as JR Kyushu, on May 30.
"We tracked down the device responsible for the power failure," a spokesperson for the company told The Japan Times. "We initially thought what was in there was a bug but it turned out to be a dead slug."
The company had to cancel 26 trains and delayed many others because of the slug. Local media in the Kyushu region reportedly said the slug was burned to death after it short-circuited the device that was responsible for the outage.
The spokesperson called the incident "rare," and said: "We often have trouble with deer colliding with trains but not a problem with slugs."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A graffiti artist who was commissioned by the city of Detroit, Mich., was arrested on Wednesday by police officers who thought he was committing an act of vandalism.
Sheefy McFly, 29, was painting a mural on a viaduct on the city's northeast side as part of a multi-year effort to fight illegal graffiti when multiple police cars arrived on site.
McFly, whose real name is Tashif Turner, didn't have his city-issued permit on him, according to the Detroit Free Press.
McFly said he tried to explain the situation — and a city official even showed up to vouch for him — but police wouldn't budge. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department, said officers felt McFly wasn't cooperating.
The graffiti artist was ultimately arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing and on a warrant for an old parking ticket.
"It's an oxymoron — doing something for the city and being arrested by the city," McFly told the outlet on Friday. "They treated me like a felon even though I was commissioned by the city to do this."
McFly said he was detained for roughly 24 hours before he was released. He said he's scheduled to appear in court on July 3 for the parking ticket warrant.
McFly's contract with the city as part of the City Walls program, worth $10,000, required him to paint 10 murals — the first of which he was arrested for. The executive who oversees the program told the Free Press that the situation was a misunderstanding.
"When we're doing murals, we have a police lieutenant we work with to make sure surrounding precincts are aware that it's a city-sponsored program and the artists have permits," Brad Dick said. "Unfortunately, some random officers who weren't associated with the nearby precincts drove by and saw him and thought it was an unauthorized action. They stopped him and he didn't have his permit with him."
Dick said other artists have also been stopped by police in the past, but said they had their city-issued credentials with them. He said that the program will soon include artists to wear identifying lanyards while working on their murals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Minnesota cat miraculously survived after sneaking into a washing machine -- where it stayed for about an hour.
Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff, from Maplewood, a suburb of St. Paul, said she was doing her laundry on Wednesday when her one-year-old cat, Felix, jumped inside the washing machine while the door was open.
"I must have turned my back for a few minutes folding clothes and he apparently went in there when I wasn't looking," Carroll-Kirchoff told Fox News.
"It's horrific. It's absolutely horrific," she added.
Carroll-Kirchoff said she hasn't been able to sleep since the incident.
"This will haunt me for the rest of my life," she said. "It's the most traumatic experience."
Her daughter, Asha Carroll McCullough, described her mother as a "devoted animal lover" and said her mom called her immediately after she realized what had happened.
"She was crying so hard I couldn't understand what she was saying and she said Felix went through the washing machine," Carroll McCullough said.
She told Fox News her mother went upstairs after starting the laundry and came back down after an hour. When she opened the door of the washing machine she realized Felix was inside the whole time.
"All of a sudden she heard a meow and saw a little white foot. The way she describes it was she was just in shock and she immediately phoned my grandpa and said come with me to vet," Carroll McCullough.
She said within minutes her mother and grandfather "raced to the vet."
When they arrived at the Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota, veterinarians said Felix was in critical condition. They told Carroll-Kirchoff "it's rare that cats make it through something like this," according to Carroll McCullough.
She said Felix was still in critical condition and veterinarians immediately put the cat on oxygen support and administered intravenous therapy.
"I will do anything I can for him to stay alive," Carroll-Kirchoff said. "After what he's been through, I feel like we owe it to him."
Her daughter told Fox News that Felix's recuperation required 24 hours a day in an oxygen chamber.
She said the therapy seemed to be working. The cat's vision was returning and the animal had started to eat again.
She said veterinarians told them Felix's recovery likely would take a few weeks.
Carroll McCullough said the oxygen chamber has cost about $1,000 per day and since her mother did not have pet insurance, she started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost.
"He's doing remarkably well," said Carroll-Kirchoff.
"We feel so, so lucky. He is the miracle cat," her daughter said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Indianapolis woman was rescued from a silo Saturday after claiming she spent a week trapped at the bottom, officials said.
Workers had been preparing to replace the 30-foot silo when they discovered the unidentified woman, the Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted.
The 28-year-old woman told crews she was homeless and had been looking for shelter when she fell in a week ago. She said she climbed up the outside ladder on the silo, but when she mounted the inside ladder she fell all the way down.
Crews rescued the woman in 15 minutes, removing her through the lower silo hatch. The department assessed her at the scene. She was described as being "alert" and "oriented" with no visible signs of injury.
The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be treated. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- A Japanese zoo's escaped animal drill is going viral after footage emerged of an employee in a lion costume getting into character.
The escape drill at the Tobe Zoo in Ehime Prefecture featured a worker in a lion costume running loose inside the park while visitors were evacuated.
The footage shows the "lion" swiping its paw at colleagues who wandered too close and evading capture attempts.
The video drew attention on Twitter for a moment when the camera pans to a pair of real lions watching the scene unfold with seemingly unamused expressions.
The escape drill ends with the faux big cat being shot with a stun gun in a drive-by shooting and dramatically falling to the ground.
Another Japanese zoo, the Tama Zoological Park in Tokyo, is well known for annually holding escape drills featuring zoo employees in animal costumes. Previous viral drills have involved workers dressed as a chimpanzee, a zebra and a leopard.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An English couple said they were unable to leave their house for nearly a week because seagulls tried to attack them every time they left.
Roy Pickard, 77, and his wife, Brenda, 71, claimed that two herring gulls — who have two chicks living on the roof of their home in Knott End-on-Sea in Lancashire — chased after them when they tried to go somewhere in a nightmare scenario.
"I've not been able to go out of the front door," Roy told The Telegraph in an article published Friday. "If I try to get out of the door, the two adult birds are right there and I've got no chance."
He added: "It's genuinely frightening."
"Thankfully, we have an integrated garage and I can get into it from the kitchen, open the garage door and drive out to get our shopping, but I have to leave the garage door open, which isn't ideal," Roy said.
A spokesperson for Wyre Council, the local government, told the news outlet that the gulls are protected while they nest, and said they sympathized with the Pickards' situation.
"We have visited Mr. Pickard to assess the situation and have given advice on how he can deal with the gulls," the spokesperson said. "For now, a solution is in place which will enable Mr. Pickard to take his wife to her private appointment."