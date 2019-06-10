HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A Guam man has pleaded guilty to stealing cases of corned beef and canned mackerel.
Edwin Guiao Ocampo was the warehouse manager for 7-Day Supermarket and was accused of stealing more than $12,000 worth of corned beef and mackerel. Court documents say he gave 10 cases of corned beef and two cases of canned mackerel to his co-defendant, a former employee at the store.
The Pacific Daily News reports Ocampo received a deferred plea agreement last week, which means the case will be expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble.
In addition to pleading guilty, Ocampo agreeed to pay $500 to the store owner. He must also stay away from the owner and the store for the next three years.
(AP) YORK, Maine - Alicia Jessop knew Friday was going to be a memorable day, but she didn't realize it would be one she'd never forget.
The 34-year-old Pepperdine University professor planned to finally visit New England, hitting some of the last seven states she'd never been to, and try her first-ever lobster roll. What she didn't plan for was capturing a now-viral photo of the moment a seagull tried to snag her pricey sandwich as she was lining up the perfect shot.
"I was really embarrassed. You hear stories of people taking crazy Instagram pictures and hurting themselves and I was like, 'Oh my God, you are now that person. You just wasted $21.50 for a picture.'"
Jessop started her lobster roll quest Friday afternoon, renting a car after wrapping up a work conference in Vermont and beginning her New England road trip. After a few Google and Yelp searches, she made her way to Fox's Lobster House in York, Maine, buying her $21.50 lobster roll and walking over to the water to take a picture.
"It was the most picturesque place," Jessop said. "You're standing on the seashore overlooking the lighthouse. I don't really take a lot of food pictures, but I knew this needed to be documented."
She spent about 20 seconds framing her Instagram shot, maneuvering her hands holding the lobster roll in the perfect position so her phone could capture the sandwich and the Nubble Lighthouse in the background.
Jessop said as she took the picture, she felt something rustle her hand. She immediately thought she dropped the lobster roll.
"That's when I realized the seagull had swooped in and I hadn't even seen it coming," she said. "It's a really smart bird and it all happened so fast."
Before she had time to shoo the bird away, Jessop said it was already feasting on the lobster roll with "all of his friends."
As she walked back to the lobster shack to get another roll, she flipped through her camera roll and burst into laughter, realizing the only photo she had was the exact moment the seagull had swooped in to steal her sandwich. She posted the picture on Twitter , saying, "This is why we can't have nice things."
Within a half an hour, thousands of people had liked her post, which now has more than 191,000 likes on Twitter.
Jessop went back to Fox's and paid for another $21.50 lobster roll, but this time sat in a different area to enjoy the sandwich, which she said "was an awesome treat and well worth the money." She asked another customer to snap a photo of her so she had proof she actually ate a lobster roll.
Aside from the funny story and laughter she personally got from her lobster roll mishap, Jessop said the experience has shown her "people just need a laugh."
She is also embracing the possibility of being known as the seagull picture woman for the rest of her life.
"There's a lot worse things I could be known for, and if that means I get free lobster rolls and bring a little bit of laughter into people's lives, I think that's a good thing," she said.
A bank robber in Israel allegedly burglarized two banks last month by threatening bank tellers with an avocado he claimed was a grenade.
The thief, identified as a 47-year-old man, stole almost $8,400 from two banks in Beersheba with his avocado, which he painted black, and a misspelled handwritten note demanding money from the bank teller.
"Hand over the money in the drawer," the note read, according to The Times of Israel. The man allegedly told the woman: "Put the money in the bag or I'll quickly throw this grenade."
The robber was holding the edible "grenade" and got away with nearly $4,500.
Less than a week later, the man pulled the same stunt using the imposter grenade at another bank, and successfully stole more than $3,300, the news outlet reported.
Investigators were able to track the man's cell phone, and identified him as a former convict who previously served three years for robbery.
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — There will be no more babies for April, the giraffe that enthralled viewers worldwide with two livestreamed pregnancies and births.
Jordan Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, says Thursday that 17-year-old April will start contraceptives on Friday and retire from the park's breeding program.
Patch announced on Facebook that the park's care team decided to retire April following the birth of her fifth calf, Azizi, in March. More than 300,000 people watched the birth live on YouTube.
April drew more than 232 million views on the site during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to another calf , Tajiri (tah-JEER'-ee).
Patch says the zoo's breeding program will continue with a new female, Johari, and April's former mate, Oliver. April will be housed with Tajiri and Azizi.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Oregon protesters have been sentenced to five days in jail for throwing horse lubricant mixed with gold glitter on two police officers at a protest.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says the defendants were protesting against a rally organized by a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer when the officers asked to see what was in two 4-gallon (15-liter) buckets they were carrying.
Prosecutors say Robert Majure and Tristan Romine-Mann instead sprayed the slimy liquid on the officers and ran.
Prosecutors say the two attempted to "fist bump" in celebration after they were arrested and cuffed in a patrol car.
A jury convicted them of harassment and acquitted them of a charge of disorderly conduct.
Horse lubricant is a gel used in obstetric and rectal procedures on large animals.
(FOX) Authorities in England are thanking a criminal for apparently leaving behind his drugs — with his full name and address.
"Deal or No Deal??? Police appeal to reunite lost property with its owner," Greater Manchester Police wrote online of the incident, in which a "poor individual" left behind drugs with his identification.
The man, who recently forgot his backpack behind on a train, linked himself to 25 tablets, a "large amount of white powder," and bags with white rocks, white powder and scales, police said.
Investigators described the man as a "thoughtful dealer" for leaving his ID with the drugs, and jokingly hashtagged the post: "#honeyiforgotmydrugs" and "#lostandfound."
Facebook users were quick to thank police and the owner of the backpack. One user wrote it was "very thoughtful helping the police with their inquiries lol."
(FOX) Blame it on the chicken wings.
A teen driver in Canada who was busted for speeding said he was driving so fast because he had eaten hot chicken wings and really needed to use the bathroom.
The 16-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he was pulled over in the Canadian province of Manitoba last week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
He had been caught driving at 105 mph, authorities said. He was fined $727 for speeding and more than $150 for driving without a supervising driver.
Officials also said the teen's license would "most likely" be suspended.
"Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed," the department wrote online Thursday.
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — Apparently hungry and thirsty vandals have trashed a fairgrounds booth in Maine, stealing 120 whoopie pies and drinking half a gallon of iced tea.
John Youney, a director of the Skowhegan Lions Club, tells the Morning Sentinel that a refrigerator full of cookies was also emptied and that plastic gloves and silverware littered the floor.
Youney says there's about $1,000 worth of damage or stolen goods.
The group discovered the break-in at their Skowhegan fairground booth Sunday morning and believes it occurred overnight Saturday.
Youney says whoever is involved can confess and work off their crime by assisting the club with its volunteer work.
A police officer said he could not comment on the investigation.
(FOX) Dating app Bumble Opens a New Window. announced it will pay someone to travel the world and go on dates if they are the lucky recipient of its Global Connector Bee position.
The app announced Opens a New Window. it was looking for an "adventurous and creative" person for the position. The company will pay the employee to travel the world for up to one year to use the app to date, find friends and network with others. Bumble asks the employee to share their experiences using social media, blogs and "other creative outlets."
Some of the responsibilities include writing and editing, "creating engaging content," connecting with people online, researching and having access to travel to places like India, Germany and Australia.
The company asks the applicant to be 18 years or older in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia. The deadline to apply is June 14.
Bumble, which was launched in 2014, is a social media network that requires women to make the first move when messaging a match. The company launched Bumble Bizz Opens a New Window. in 2017, which helps users network with other professionals.
Global condiment maker Kraft is introducing a new product -- ranch dressing disguised as vanilla frosting -- to help parents get their kids to eat more salad, a move that aims to give "parents a hand in upping their lie game" and will no doubt cause of bit of controversy because of that.
In its product reveal Monday, Kraft said, "Let's be honest, parents lie to their kids. It is their secret weapon in parenting, especially when it comes to food."
The company said 75 percent of American kids eat salad just once a week, so advocated Kraft Salad 'Frosting' as "one lie you won't feel bad telling your kids."
Kraft also said a recent study showed Ranch dressing is the most popular dressing in the country (not that it's so much healthier than icing, as the Huffington Post points out).
You can now chow down with your Chow-Chow at a new ice cream shop for dogs and humans in Brooklyn. Video Production: Christian Barillas(Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)
Thoughts?
The ranch "frosting" will be a limited edition product, though Kraft is encouraging you to share your "best parent lies" as part of a contest to win free samples.