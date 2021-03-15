CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who has twice served prison terms for using dating services to defraud women is facing more time after a recent escape from custody.
Patrick Giblin made an initial court appearance by videoconference on Monday in federal court in Camden. The 56-year-old had been a fugitive since last July until his capture last week in Atlantic City.
A message was left with an attorney representing Giblin.
According to a criminal complaint, Giblin had been approved to travel from federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a halfway house in Newark where he would finish serving his latest prison term, a five-year sentence for defrauding multiple women.
Giblin was approved to fly from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Newark with a stopover in North Carolina. According to the complaint, prison personnel accompanied Giblin to the Harrisburg airport and watched him get on the plane. He never showed up in Newark, however, and was declared a fugitive.
It wasn’t the first time Giblin had slipped away from authorities, according to court records. He was arrested in upstate New York in 2014 for violating terms of his supervised release after serving several years in prison for wire fraud in connection with a dating service scam.
According to court records from his 2017 sentencing, Giblin posted ads on telephone dating services throughout the country from January 2013 to December 2014. He sought to lure women into relationships and would then ask them for loans that he did not intend to repay, prosecutors said. He victimized more than 10 women in various states.
Giblin would tell the women he wanted a relationship and needed a loan to relocate to their area, prosecutors said. He would then have his victims wire him money or have them transfer money onto a payroll/debit card that he used. Prosecutors said he used some of that money to buy cellphone minutes so he could defraud more women.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) College coaches have often gone past just high school recruits to fill their rosters, aiming scholarship offers at middle schoolers and sometimes even students still in elementary school.
Now there's an offer to someone even younger than that.
Sterling Mahomes, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, received a scholarship offer to play soccer at Texas Tech just two days after her birth in February.
Matthews, who played soccer for University of Texas-Tyler, posted the offer on social media.
It's dated Feb. 22, two days after Sterling Mahomes was born. Her father, Patrick, starred for the Red Raiders before becoming an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion with Kansas City.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This lost pooch punched an express ticket home.
An English bulldog was reunited with his owner after some eagle-eyed Long Island Rail Road workers spotted him by the tracks in the Hamptons on Tuesday morning.
The dog, an 8-year-old named Sampson, apparently ran off while spending that afternoon at a park in East Hampton with his owner, Mike Francow.
""He's the type of dog that always returns," Francow told the New York Post, which first reported the story.
Francow and a construction worker in the park both looked for Sampson without much success - but the crew running the 10:10 a.m. LIRR train to Montauk spotted him. Engineer Christian Bock - also a dog owner - told the Post he was able to scoop up Sampson after spotting him by the tracks.
"As a dog lover, it's like my worst fear to hit a dog," Beck told the Post. "Luckily it was a section of track where the max speed you can go is only like 40 miles an hour. It was enough time to react and slow the train."
Next - the crew set about finding Sampson's owner - while the bully got to ride in style out to the East end of the Island. Beck and the crew posted Sampson's picture to several LIRR Facebook groups - and got a hit about 20 minutes later.
Beck and the other workers reunited Francow and Sampson a few hours later - but not before the crew made sure to take plenty of pictures of Sampson enjoying the train.
"As a dog owner myself I am glad that our crew went above and beyond to rescue Sampson and connect him with his owner," said LIRR President Phil Eng. "I look forward to providing a commendation for all of these employees and working with our labor leaders to acknowledge the true spirit of the workforce."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(LawandCrime.com) The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against two police officers accused of conspiring to extort money, property, and even drugs from suspects pulled over on a California highway.
According to an originally sealed criminal complaint filed March 9 in the Northern District of California, officers Brendon Jacy Tatum of Santa Rosa and Joseph Huffaker of Rohnert Park were "assigned to drug interdiction work" for the City of Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. However, when that team was disbanded due to changes in California marijuana law, the officers allegedly began impersonating agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and continuing to pull people over. Rather than make arrests, refer charges to prosecutors, or log seized evidence into a county lockup, the two are alleged to have pocketed the proceeds for themselves.
Tatum is accused of extorting "at least $3,700 in cash and 60 pounds of marijuana with a value of at least $85,000" in December 2017, a criminal complaint says. Huffaker is accused of taking some of the marijuana proceeds. When he realized the FBI was on to them, Tatum allegedly "falsified a police report to cover his tracks."
But the numbers were possibly much, much larger. According to the complaint, Tatum "evaded his income taxes, failing to report at least $443,059 in cash deposits for the tax year 2016, for which there is probable cause to believe were derived from his extortion scheme." He and his wife together reported taxable income of just $85,420.
The stops which led to the charges occurred on U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County between Rohnert Park and Cloverdale, some 40 miles to the north. The feds believe the officers may have even operated in neighboring Mendocino County.
The interdiction team shut down in Jan. 2017 due to changes in California marijuana laws. The alleged misconduct by the two officers is said to have continued into December of that year — well after the team shut down its operations.
The DOJ complaint against the two men says official interactions with the public at large were supposed to have been recorded on the officers' body cameras. Court papers say several of the stops were only partially recorded and that no paperwork relating to most of the stops was filed.
Some of the allegations involve matters which occurred before the interdiction team was disbanded.
"During the course of the operations of the interdiction team, on numerous occasions between at least August 2016 and December 2017, TATUM and others seized money, marijuana, and other property from individuals that they stopped along Highway 101, without arresting these individuals, without providing a citation or asset forfeiture notice to the individuals, without filing an Incident/Investigation Report, without filing a Property/Evidence Report, without submitting the currency, marijuana and other property into the custody of the property department, without submitting the necessary asset forfeiture documents to the City of Rohnert Park, and without filing an application for a destruction order," the criminal complaint says.
Ironically, the officers had previously been praised for the fruits of their labor.
"During the course of the interdiction team's operations, TATUM occasionally submitted statistics relating to the seizures, including the date of the interdiction, the officers involved, the amount of drugs and cash seized, and the corresponding case number," the document says elsewhere. "While heading the interdiction team, TATUM reportedly received national awards, seized over 4,000 pounds of marijuana, 20 firearms, a dozen vehicles, and over $4,000,000."
Federal authorities started digging into the matter when one of the officers' alleged victims told the FBI and ATF that two officers who claimed to be members of those agencies had taken his marijuana.
Both officers are accused of conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. Tatum faces additional charges of tax evasion and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
Tatum was employed with RPDPS between 2003 and 2018, and Huffaker was employed with RPDPS between 2012 and 2019, a press release states.
Some of the marijuana was seized from individuals with valid medical marijuana cards; some was bound for a dispensary legally operating under state law, the release explains.
"The public entrusts police officers to enforce the law," said Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. "The public faith erodes when that trust is violated. The abuse of police powers cannot be tolerated and must be vigorously prosecuted."
"The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety cooperated fully with the FBI to put a stop to this serious breach of public trust and to hold these individuals accountable for their actions," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair.
"The IRS enforces the nation's tax laws, but also takes particular interest in cases where someone, like Tatum, allegedly deposits large amounts of cash below the Currency Transaction Reporting requirements to evade any filings by financial institutions and evade income taxes from the IRS," said IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels. "With both law enforcement and financial investigation expertise, our agents are uniquely qualified to follow these types of financial transactions. Today's action show the IRS is committed pursing justice for all including those who violate the public trust."
The defendants could face 20 years in prison if convicted on the conspiracy charge.
Tatum faces an additional possible twenty-year sentence and a possible five-year sentence on the other charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- An Ontario cyclist captured video of his unusual encounter with a loose ram that chased him for more than half a mile down the road.
Keith Ailey said he was riding his bike on a road just west of Thunder Bay when he spotted a dark-colored animal at the side of the road ahead of him.
"It was pretty big for a dog and really hairy. I see lots of dogs and it was too small for a bear," Ailey told CBC News.
Ailey said the animal, which he quickly realized was a ram, watched attentively as he rode past.
"As soon as I went past him, he did a full-on sprint," Ailey said. "He was kind of charging and making some some grunts or pretty deep baas at the very least."
Ailey captured video of the ram running after him.
"He was running after me and if I slowed down, he would speed up. And I thought, I wonder if he's going to give me a good shot here," he said.
Ailey said the ram chased him for more than half a mile before a truck traveling in the other direction captured the animal's attention.
"He kind of went over to the truck and and hung out with him for a little bit," Ailey said. "And I pedaled off. And that was my experience."
Ailey said he doesn't know where the ram came from, as he isn't aware of any farms that have sheep in the area.
"Hopefully he made his way back home, but I couldn't tell you for certain," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- An Australian man who lost his surfboard while catching a big wave discovered the board had been found 16 months later when it was spotted drifting nearly 1,700 miles away.
Danny Griffiths, of Hobart, Tasmania, said he was surfing on the island of Pedra Branca, off the southern coast of Tasmania, in 2017 when he was separated from his board.
"There were about five of us surfing, and on my very last wave, I had to jump off at the end as it was one of the bigger waves of the day. It had closed down and started breaking towards me," Griffiths told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"We had a boat and a couple of jet skis looking for it for two or three hours. Normally you can find them pretty easily due to their bright colors, but I never saw it again."
Griffiths said he learned of the board's fate nearly four years later, when two tourists from northern Queensland visited Tasmania and mentioned to some locals how their sons, who are fishermen, found a surfboard floating in the water a few years earlier.
"A couple of local surfers clued on that it could have been mine and we joined the pieces of the puzzle together," Griffiths said. "I couldn't believe it."
The fishermen, Troy and Beau Breed, had plucked the board out of the water off the coast of Queensland's Magnetic Island in 2018.
Griffiths said the barnacle-encrusted board apparently had been in the water for 16 months before being fished out nearly 1,700 miles from where he lost it.
Edward Doddridge, a physical oceanographer with the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, said the board likely floated past New Zealand before ending up in Queensland.
"It must have gone east from Tasmania and then north up through the middle of the Pacific Ocean and then come back in toward the Australian coast," he said.
"That seems like the only possible way for it to get from Tasmania to Queensland. It's very unlikely to have gone straight up the east coast of Australia."
Griffiths said he is coordinating with the Breed brothers to have the surfboard shipped back to him. He said the board still appears to be in good working condition.
"Every board I've had built, to try and copy it, has never been the same and never worked the same," he said. "If there's no holes in it, hopefully it's still surfable."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said arriving at an eatery before her to-go chicken order was ready led to her winning an $80,000 lottery jackpot.
The 53-year-old Frederick woman told Maryland Lottery officials she went to Belle's Sports Bar & Grill to pick up a to-go order of chicken wings and ended up deciding to play Keno for the first time when she arrived before her food was ready.
"I don't even play Keno," the woman said. "I usually only play scratch-offs."
The player said she used some family birthdays and random numbers to fill out a 6-spot ticket for two drawings with the Super Bonus multiplier option. She said she didn't discover until after receiving her food that her beginner's luck had paid off with an $80,000 jackpot.
The winner said she plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and take a vacation somewhere warm.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- A baby kangaroo that escaped from a New York farm employee's home was found by a sheriff's deputy after a night on the loose.
The Yates County Sheriff's Office said the female joey, named Kaia, was captured by Deputy Sheriff Scott Walker about a mile away from where she had escaped from the home of a Stokoe Farms employee.
Stokoe Farms said Kaia had been taken home for the weekend by the employee because the young marsupial requires round-the-clock care, and the kangaroo managed to escape when the handler took the animal with her to visit family members in Yates County.
The sheriff's office said Kaia got loose Saturday, and more than 40 volunteers joined in the search before Kaia was safely located in Jerusalem on Sunday. Deputies said the animal did not appear to be injured.
Stokoe Farms owners Dave and Suzanne Stokoe said Kaia was rescued from Ohio late last year, and the 7-month-old animal is at an age at which she still would be in her mother's pouch in the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Mt Gambier man has been fined more than $700 after he sat a toddler on his lap in the driver's seat and allowed the child to steer the vehicle around a car-park.
Jut after 2pm on Sunday 14 March, Mt Gambier police attended a car-park area in Valley Lakes precinct on Davison drive following reports of a vehicle driving erratically over kerbs in an uncontrolled manner.
On patrols arrival, they were surprised find an SUV being steered by a 2-year-old child who was sitting on the lap of the man sitting in the driver's seat.
The child was unrestrained ( not wearing a seat belt) and not surprisingly not a particularly good driver!
At the time there were a number of other vehicles, and families in the area, many of whom also had young children. However luckily no persons were injured as a result of this parents behaviour.
The police patrol stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 40-year-old man, who was issued an 'on the spot fine' for failing to ensure passengers under 16 years are wearing a seat belt or approved child restraint and drive with a person on lap, a total of $765.00 which also attracted three demerit points.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(IndianExpress.com) Two Lahore University students were expelled after a video of a female student proposing to her male classmate went viral on social media. In a letter issued on Friday, the varsity said that the two students "were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules".
The video of the proposal shows the woman going down on one knee with a bouquet of roses in her hand, as a crowd of bystanders cheers her on. Her classmate, who appears to 'accept' her proposal, is seen hugging her afterwards.
According to the University's notification, the two students failed to attend a special disciplinary committee meeting to discuss the incident. The administration then decided to expel the students and ban them from entering any of the university's campuses, Dawn reported.
"A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30 am in the Office of the Rector," the notification read, adding that the students failed to appear before the committee after they were summoned.
"Furthermore, as per Section 16 they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses," the letter further states. Their expulsion sparked a storm on Twitter, with several social media users criticising the university for taking such a drastic step.