SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.
The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, from an operating room. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing the procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background.
“Hello, Mr. Green? Hi. Are you available for trial?” asked a courtroom clerk as an officer summoned to appear in trial raised her eyebrows. “It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now?”
“I am, sir,” Green replied. “Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. Yes, I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.”
The clerk reminded Green the proceedings were being livestreamed because traffic trials are required by law to be open to the public, and Green said he understood. He appeared to continue working with his head down while waiting for Court Commissioner Gary Link to enter the chamber.
When Link appeared and saw the doctor on the screen, the judge hesitated to proceed with the trial out of concern for the welfare of the patient.
“I have another surgeon right here who’s doing the surgery with me, so I can stand here and allow them to do the surgery also,” Green said.
The judge said he didn’t think it was appropriate to conduct trial under the circumstances. He told Green he’d rather set a new date for trial “when you’re not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient.”
Green apologized.
“Sometimes, surgery doesn’t always go as,” he said before the judge interrupted him.
“It happens. We want to keep people healthy, we want to keep them alive. That’s important,” Link said.
The board said it would look into the incident, saying it “expects physicians to follow the standard of care when treating their patients.”
A call seeking comment from Green has not been returned.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have cleared the way for a 19th-century home in Amherst, Massachusetts, to be moved intact to a new site about a mile away.
The two-story building owned by Amherst College will be brought to a vacant lot after the Historical Commission gave unanimous approval last month to lift a yearlong demolition delay put in place last May, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.
Mark Andrews, capital projects manager at the college, said the move is being coordinated by Amherst developer Barry Roberts, who owns the new lot and the neighboring property on which a mixed-use building with apartments and a medical office on the ground floor is being developed.
Roberts said he is working with the state Department of Transportation to schedule the day and time the home will be moved down the Route 9 hill and past Amherst College's athletic fields.
Known as the Martha S. Hubbard House, the 1,575-square-foot (145-square-meter) building is a single-family, Greek Revival-style home built in 1862. Roberts said it will remain a single-family home once it gets to the new site.
The building is being sold by the college to accommodate development on a neighboring property.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman who found a Purple Heart while working her shift at a thrift shop was able to reunite the item with the family of the man who earned it in the Korean War.
Teresa Ferrin said she was working at the Christian Family thrift store in Phoenix when another employee brought her a piece of cardboard with multiple medals and other military paraphernalia attached.
One of the items on the cardboard was a Purple Heart dating from 1951-1952.
"I looked on the back of the Purple Heart and his name was there," Ferrin told CNN.
Ferrin said some online research determined the man, Korean War veteran Erik Karl Blauberg, had died in 1988. She said she was able to locate his grave in an Arizona cemetery, and that led her to calling an associated crematorium that was able to give her the names of Blauberg's children.
Ferrin said she then used Facebook to contact Blauberg's daughter, Lisa Walker.
"I didn't even know he had a Purple Heart," Walker told KPHO-TV. "It would be the only thing we ever had of my father's."
Ferrin arranged to have the Purple Heart and the other items mailed to Walker in Florida.
"My father was in Korea the exact same time that their father was in Korea," Ferrin said. "And my father has passed away, so Lisa was saying it's divine intervention because she finally got something from her father."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) This hill is ubiquitous but surprisingly difficult to locate in reality.
The iconic Windows XP default desktop wallpaper of a sloped green hill beneath a bright blue sky is one of the most viewed photos in the world, but its generic pleasantness has long stumped internet denizens in regards to its real-world location — with some believing it’s not a real photograph.
The editor-in-chief of SFGate recently set out to find the earthly subject of the computer background and discovered it covered in wine grapes, across the street from an alpaca farm and Highway 12 in Sonoma, California.
The photo even has an incredible backstory: Charles O’Rear snapped the now-legendary shot of what is known as “Bliss” hill while driving to see his now-wife on a Friday afternoon in January 1996.
“A majority of people who saw that photograph, billions of people, thought it was not a real photograph,” said O’Rear. “Driving through the Sonoma hills in January it always gets a carpet of green grass, it’s beautiful. I knew that, and it was just the perfect light, the perfect clouds.”
O’Rear, 79, uploaded the photo to a stock photo agency. When Microsoft discovered O’Rear’s shot, the company paid an unknown but reportedly six-figure sum for rights to it in perpetuity and promptly plastered it across the globe as part of a $1 billion marketing campaign.
Despite O’Rear’s prolific photography career shooting for the Los Angeles Times, The Kansas City Star and, for over two decades, National Geographic, he is well aware that his omnipresent image of “Bliss” hill will be what he is remembered for.
“After 25 years photographing at National Geographic, there will be no mention of Geographic on my tombstone,” he told the publication.
Despite the ubiquity and fame the image has brought him — he says “not a week goes by that some email comes through about that photograph” — having his legacy tied to the technology company did not buy it his loyalty.
“I got hooked on Apple,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Cryptonews.com) The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market is showing signs of hotting up to unprecedented levels – with a Donald Trump-themed piece of digital art fetching a staggering USD 6.6m in a resale deal.
The artwork was created by popular digital artist Beeple, who has had an outstanding start to 2021. Earlier this month, arguably the most famous auction house on the planet – the UK's Christie's – agreed to put his "EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" NFT under the hammer. The auction is slated for today.
But it looks like NFT art is now hot property, with the Nifty Gateway trading platform announcing that the Trump-themed work named "Crossroad" had "just resold on the secondary market for USD 6.6 million."
Nifty Gateway added,"History has just been made."
Beeple replied that he was "he was absolutely f***ing speechless" to hear the news.
The deal saw the previous owner Pablo, a collector with over 100 digital artworks in their portfolio, make a huge profit on the work, purchasing it for a few thousand dollars in October. Back in December last year, Pablo was asking just USD 66,666 for the work. But per Nifty data, a new user named Baby Beluga has now snapped it up for the six-figure fee.
As previously reported, Beeple created the work ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election in the United States – raising eyebrows with a token that would either go on to show a naked, absurdly buff Trump stomping through the fires of Hell for eternity...or his bloated corpse lying lifeless and graffiti-covered in a public park.
Prior to the election, the NFT portrayed the unclothed Trump and victor President Joe Biden squaring up to one another in a gravity-free embryonic stasis.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- A French bulldog that went missing from his family's home in California's Bay Area was found four weeks later after being purchased by a man 600 miles away in Mexico.
Debbie Campbell said Brody, her emotional support dog, went missing from her San Lorenzo home Feb. 3, and despite searches of the area and photos posted by her family to social media, weeks past without any news of her lost pet.
Campbell said she was shocked to receive a phone call last week from Benjamin Gonzalez, a man who said he bought a dog matching Brody's description from a man on the street in downtown Tijuana, 600 miles from the Bay Area.
Gonzalez said family members who live in the Bay Area told him the dog he purchased looked like photos of a lost dog they had seen on social media.
Gonzalez sent Campbell a photo of Brody's identifying tattoo, confirming the canine's identity.
Gonzalez, 37, said he had lived in the Bay Area since he was a baby, but was deported from the United States two years ago and has lived alone in Tijuana ever since.
"He's from the Bay. I'm from the Bay. It was just weird," Gonzalez told KGO-TV. "I guess he was just meant to go back."
The Campbells paid Gonzalez back for the money he spent buying Brody off the street, but he declined any other reward.
"When he video called us to show us the dog, that took my breath away," Campbell said. "It's a blessing that that man called, because otherwise there's no way we could have gotten him back."
The Campbells said they don't know for sure how Brody ended up in Mexico, but they suspect he was intentionally stolen to be resold due to the breed's popularity and high price tag.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TODAY) Remember when pineapple was one of the most controversial pizza toppings?
Fong's Pizza, a pizzeria based in Iowa, is now gaining attention for its most recent addition to the breakfast menu: a Froot Loops pizza.
The pizza, which is listed as "Loopy Fruits Pizza" on their menu, consists of a sweet cream cheese sauce base topped with mozzarella and, of course, a layer of Froot Loops along with a drizzle of Greek yogurt and condensed milk.
The pizza, which is now a permanent pie at the Forest Avenue location of Fong's Pizza, has become a controversial topic on social media. Much like Villa Italian Kitchen's pumpkin spice pizza in and Rhino's Pizzeria and Deli's dill pickle pizza, people are perplexed by the combination of pizza and the sugary breakfast cereal.
After the Des Moines Register shared an article last week about the pizza and tweeted it out, Twitter users have had some interesting reactions to the topping.
"I take back everything i ever said about pineapple on pizza," one Twitter user wrote, re-tweeting the original article about the pizza. "we must unite to fight this common foe."
Another user wrote, "I love pizza and I love Froot Loops, but this is just wrong."
Even DiGiorno got in on the action, writing, "Please do not disrespect the word pizza like this."
Gwen Page, the co-founder of Fong's Pizza, told TODAY Food that while the Loopy Fruits Pizza is new to the Forest Avenue location, it originally debuted at their Ankeny location five or six years back. Their first location opened up in downtown Des Moines 12 years ago and became a successful spot for late-night dining. When they expanded to their second location in the suburbs where the late-night business was less common, they decided to expand into breakfast, including breakfast pizzas, to appeal to the suburban community and families.
"We wanted to provide an option that we thought would be fun for children because of the suburban market," she said. "But also we love doing things that are just off-the-wall. Like what can we do to give people that truly unique experience? That's what we strive for at Fong's."
Fong's Pizza is certainly no stranger to having unique, out-of-the-box flavors on their menus. The downtown location moved into a space that was previously a Chinese restaurant. Customers would come still thinking it was the previous restaurant, so instead of turning the business away, Page and her team learned to adapt and innovate creations to provide the best of both worlds. This fusion led to the creation of their popular Crab Rangoon pizza, which was featured on Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate" as well as their General Tso's Pizza on "Man v. Food."
Page sees this pizza as a way to bring a smile to people's faces. Throughout the pandemic, she has been using her platform to help the Des Moines community, especially healthcare and frontline workers, in an effort to follow her personal motto: spread kindness.
"I guess this — in its funny little quirky way because that's Fong's to a T — is a way of spreading kindness," she said. "You look at this pizza and it's a rainbow. It should bring a smile to your face, even in the form of, 'Wow, that's crazy, I gotta try that' or 'Wow, those guys are crazy! I can't believe they're doing that.'"
At the end of the day, Page understands that the Loopy Froots pizza isn't for everyone.
"It's one of those things where a lot of people are just going to say 'Absolutely not, no way,' and then there's going to be nothing we can do to get those folks to try it," she said. "I'm pretty impressed with the good portion of folks who are like 'Oh, let's go check it out.' Life is for living. Go have that unique experience!"
The Loopy Froots breakfast pizza might not be their most popular menu item, but as Page says, it gets people talking and wondering what Fong's Pizza might do next.
"It's just a reminder to folks to be silly, live life, and have fun, because that's really what this pizza is all about: having fun," she explained.
Page's goal through Fong's Pizza is to be able to create memorable experiences for all of her guests, adding, "That's why I'm in business, just connecting with people and making crazy, wacky pizzas!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) Mystery surrounds a Tesco branch after scores of drivers said they were locked out of their cars when key fobs stopped working.
Hertfordshire Police says it has had about 100 reports in three days from people using the car park at the supermarket in Royston, Hertfordshire.
The force said the cause was not yet known but "was not being treated as malicious intent".
The case is being investigated by communications watchdog Ofcom.
Tesco has been contacted for comment.
Police urged people "not to panic" if they found they could not access their cars at the Old North Road site, and to report difficulties to the supermarket.
Concerns have been raised in the past about weaknesses in keyless entry system technology, including a risk of vehicle theft.
Some worries focus on radio jamming devices blocking signals for remote central locking.
In a Facebook post, police said: "For reasons yet unknown, there appears to be an issue in this area with key fobs not functioning correctly."
In response, one woman said: "My fob wouldn't work - some lady couldn't stop her alarm going off and there were at least three other car alarms going off.
"I thought it was some kind of alien phenomena."
PC Taranvir Gill said: "If you have any problems accessing your vehicle, please do not panic.
"We would ask that in the first instance, you go to the Tesco customer service desk and ask to speak to the on-duty manager to make them aware you are having difficulties getting into your vehicle as they are aware of the process to follow."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 1 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland confirmed officers were called to the Dublin Zoo to help zookeepers recapture a macaque monkey that escaped from its enclosure.
The Garda Siochana, the Irish national police service, said officers were summoned to the Dublin Zoo when a Sulawesi crested macaque was found wandering outside of its habitat.
The zoo said the macaque was only loose for a short time before officials were able to safely return it to the enclosure. The monkey escaped about 5:30 a.m. Friday and never left zoo grounds before being recaptured, officials said.
The Dublin Zoo made headlines in January 2018, when it was revealed that three juvenile Sulawesi crested macaques had temporarily escaped their enclosure the previous October after a severe storm damaged the roof of the habitat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Torstar Corp., owner of the Toronto Star, the Hamilton Spectator and other papers, announced on Monday it plans to launch an online casino betting brand in Ontario this year.
"We are excited at the prospect of participating in a regulated online Ontario gaming market with a made-in-Ontario product," said Corey Goodman, Torstar's chief corporate development officer, in a news release.
After decades of being controlled by a trust owned by the families who founded the Toronto Star in 1892, Torstar was recently bought by an investment company called Nordstar, which promised to maintain the company's focus on producing "world-class journalism befitting the Star's storied history."
The Toronto Star has, since its founding, espoused the so-called Atkinson principles, which are named after one of the founding families and broadly focus on advancing progressive causes such as worker protections, civil liberties, and other social justice issues.
Torstar's new owners say they are branching into online gambling to help pay for those continuing efforts.
"Doing this as part of Torstar will help support the growth and expansion of quality community-based journalism," co-owner Paul Rivett said.
The company cited government data showing Ontarians spend about $500 million a year on online gambling, with the vast majority going to grey market websites domiciled outside Canada, where there is less legal and regulatory scrutiny, and the revenue does little to stimulate the Ontario economy.
Under current rules, only the Ontario government itself is licensed to conduct online gambling, but the province's last budget opened the door to expanding the market to other companies some time this year.
Torstar says its plans are contingent on those government plans moving ahead.
Rivett said it's to everyone's benefit for an Ontario-based company like Torstar to become a player in the province's industry.
"We want to ensure the new marketplace is well represented with a Canadian, Ontario-based gaming brand so that more of our players' entertainment dollars stay in our province," he said.
A gaming industry consultant hired by Torstar to advise the company said it's not clear yet how much revenue the new business will generate since the government review process is not complete.
"We don't know how big the market is going to be in Ontario yet, because it will depend on the consultation process within government, which is about to happen in the next couple of months," Jim Warren said in an interview with the Canadian Press.
"What we do know is that Torstar is looking at diversifying the revenue model of how we fund and pay for reporters, columnists, and editorial staff."
The move is also just the latest by Torstar to diversify its business beyond newspapers and into other digital realms.
In November, the company launched a parcel delivery service, and then in January partnered with retailer Golf Town to purchase the SCOREGolf brand.