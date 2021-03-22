SAN DIEGO (AP) — A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals.
The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said.
A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them. The man picked up the toddler and was able to get her out safely.
Police said the 25-year-old man wanted to take a photo with the African bull elephant. James said the elephants were not harmed.
San Diego County jail records show Jose Manuel Navarrete was being held on $100,000 bail for investigation of child endangerment. He was set to be arraigned on March 30.
It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who would speak on his behalf.
Witness Lori Ortale told KSWB-TV she heard a woman yelling “Jose, stop” before a man jumped the fence and through the elephant enclosure.
“These guys right away were saying, ‘That elephant is going to charge,’ and it did,” Ortale said.
“We told him to get out and he turned around and he saw it thankfully just in time,” said Jake Ortale, who also witnessed the incident. “He runs, throws his baby through the gate and it’s seconds from hitting him. He jumps through the gate, falls on the ground and then it roared.”
“The baby starts crying and people were just mad at this guy,” he said.
After Navarrete’s arrest, the child went home with her mother, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daily Record) Two missing girls aged 12 have been found cold and terrified on a train after they were locked in overnight.
Amy Greenan and her school pal were forced to spend the night on the train at Helensburgh station after they fell asleep while travelling back from a day out.
Staff only realised they were on the train on Saturday morning after they waved down a passer by.
Amy's mum said the two schoolgirls were hungry, cold and scared after their ordeal on the locked train.
Mum of five Bonnie Louise Greenan, 36, from Gartocharn, near Balloch, said: "It begs the question - how could this happen? I thought the trains were meant to be checked from top to bottom at the end of the day.
"I was hysterical and have not had a wink of sleep all night. The girls were at school during the day and then they had planned a sleepover later that night. At about 7pm I tried to call her but her phone was dead.
"The same was true with her pal's phone. Her mum and I both eventually contacted the police when they didn't show up. It was such a worrying time. One of their other pals told us they had been in Glasgow and were on a Balloch train.
"So I was driving about checking the trains, checking their usual haunts but there was no sign of them at all. Later on the police came to get pictures of Amy and a better description of her.
"First thing in the morning after being up all night, we got a call from the police in Helensburgh saying they had the girls. They had fallen asleep on the train and when the came to, the train was locked.
"They tried to sleep through the night and hopefully alert someone in the morning. On Saturday morning they were about to break the glass when they saw a girl walking past on the platform and they caught her attention.
"She then went and got staff who let them out. They were hysterical. Amy was cold and tired and someone went to Greggs and got her food and a drink. They were scared. She had an old phone and didn't have the charger for it.
"Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. We are just glad to have them back - to say we were worried sick is an understatement."
The night before, the family had even written a desperate post on social media looking for help.
Bonnie wrote: "Please has anyone seen Amy? She's 12-years-old and missing along with another 12-year-old girl. Bright happy girl, it's completely out of character. Was due to be picked up in balloch with her friend for a sleepover, both phones dead from about 7:30pm.
"Last heard from her she was happy and well, texting away at 4:30pm, please please please if anyone knows where she is or has seen her please get in touch."
A Scotrail spokeswoman said: "We are assisting Police Scotland with its investigation into this matter.
"It would be inappropriate for us to comment further."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Due to where they were found, any subsequent investigation would lie with British Transport Police."
British Transport Police have been approached for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 19 (UPI) -- A Kansas man found doing a favor for his mother was a lucky undertaking when he and his wife won $75,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Thomas Jones and Courtney Farber, of Wichita, told Kansas Lottery officials they took a trip to their local Dillons supermarket to buy groceries for Jones' mother, and while checking out, they decided to buy a few lottery tickets.
One of the tickets, a $10 Bonus Payout scratch-off ticket, turned out to be a $75,000 winner.
"I scratched one row and saw a star, so I knew I had won a prize," Farber said. "At first I thought it was just $75, but then zeros kept showing up and I realized it was the $75,000!"
Jones said it took time for the good news to set in.
"You never think you're going to get the top prize," Jones said. "And I still didn't believe it until we came to Topeka to claim it."
The couple said they learned that it pays to do good deeds.
"Doing good for mom, and we got good back," Farber said.
The couple said the winnings will allow them to add a garage to their home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A former Louisiana priest and two dominatrices were slapped with vandalism charges for having sex atop a church altar in September of last year, a report said.
Travis Clark, 37, and the two women were initially charged by police with obscenity following the alleged tryst last September inside Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pearl River, NOLA.com reported.
But the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office on Friday announced lesser charges for the unholy trinity, who were busted after a passerby saw them through a church window and reported them to police, according to court records obtained by the news publication.
The two dominatrices — Mindy Dixon, 41, and 28-year-old Melissa Cheng — were wearing corsets and high heels during the threesome, which was being recorded, according to the court documents.
Sex toys and stage lights were recovered at the scene by police, along with recording devices.
An attorney for Dixon and Cheng told NOLA.com that state prosecutors "overstepped their bounds" by bringing charges against them.
"It is clear the state went out of its way to contort the facts of this case in order to fit their own narrative," Attorney Bradley Phillips told the newspaper.
"This is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to regulate the morality of private individuals. Just because you don't like something, doesn't make it criminal. My clients look forward to their day in court as we continue to fight this baseless allegation," he added.
The women told cops at the time that they were at the church to film "roleplay" with the priest. Cops determined everything that went on that night was consensual, but initially arrested the trio on the obscenity charges because they were in view of the public.
Clark was removed from the church the day after his arrest, the report said.
The church's altar was burned and a new one was consecrated last October.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 22 (UPI) -- A walrus spotted on the coast of Wales may be the first such sighting in the area.
Ellie West, an animal rescue and wildlife officer with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, monitored the walrus as it lounged near the bottom of a cliff in Pembrokeshire.
"Apart from it being very very very surreal and very very unusual, I have to admit my main emotion is feeling quite sad that this poor guy has turned up over here on a very very long journey, very very far away from home and an unknown future for him," West said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.
"The biggest thing we can do now is allow this beauty to rest up."
The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said the walrus was the same animal that was spotted on the coast of Ireland a week earlier.
"The IWDG can confirm it is the same animal due to the white markings on its left flipper and tusk length," the group said on Twitter. "It has travelled 450 km in 6 days, suggesting it may not have been as undernourished and exhausted as some suggested."
Experts are unsure how the walrus ended up so far south, with some speculating that it may have floated on ice, it may have been searching for food or it may have been frightened by a disturbance, The Guardian reported.
Walrus sighting are rare in the British and Irish Isles. Lucy Babey, head of science and conservation at the marine conservation charity Orca, told The Guardian there have been eight confirmed walrus sightings in Ireland since 1979.
In 2017, a rare walrus sighting in Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula brought onlookers to the harbor to snap photos.
Alaskan walruses have been forced inland during the summers in recent years as sea ice disappears.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SFGATE) A married pair of San Francisco entrepreneurs were indicted Thursday on multiple federal charges, the latest twist in the saga of a once trendy, now bankrupt fecal matter-testing startup.
Zachary Schulz Apte and Jessica Sunshine Richman, co-founders of defunct microbiome testing company uBiome, are accused of bilking their investors and health insurance providers, federal prosecutors said. They were indicted Thursday on multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering.
Their court appearances have not been scheduled, and it was not immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
Apte, 36, and Richman, 46, founded uBiome in 2012 as a direct-to-consumer service called "Gut Explorer." Customers would submit a fecal sample that the company analyzed in a laboratory, comparing the consumer's microbiome to others' microbiomes, prosecutors said. The service cost less than $100 initially.
The company grew to include "clinical" tests of gut and vaginal microbiomes, which were aimed to be used by medical providers so uBiome could seek up to $3,000 in reimbursements from health insurance companies. The federal indictment states that uBiome sought upwards of $300 million in reimbursement claims from private and public health insurers between 2015 and 2019. The company was ultimately paid more than $35 million for tests that "were not validated and not medically necessary."
Apte and Richman met in San Francisco in 2012 through the California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences Garage, an incubator used by UCSF. Together, they founded uBiome and received funding from Silicon Valley investors like 8VC in San Francisco and Andreessen Horowitz in Menlo Park, which hold 22% and 10% stakes in uBiome, respectively, according to court documents.
For a time, they were the latest up-and-coming business determined to disrupt the medical testing industry. In 2018, Richman was even named an "innovator" winner in Goop's "The Greater goop Awards" and at its peak, uBiome was valued at $600 million.
Apte and Richman married in 2019, the year their startup began its death spiral. In May, the FBI raided their San Francisco offices and uBiome suspended all testing and put the pair on administrative leave. In October 2019, just a month after filing for bankruptcy, the company went into liquidation and shut down.
Much like the high-profile collapse of Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos blood-testing business, prosecutors allege Apte and Richman assured investors their medical tests were reliable when, in fact, they weren't. The couple "painted a false picture of uBiome as a rapidly growing company with a strong track record of reliable revenue through health insurance reimbursements for its tests. UBiome's purported success in generating revenue, however, was a sham," the SEC wrote in a complaint.
The defendants are also accused of falsifying documents, lying and concealing facts about their billing model when asked by insurance providers, as well as misleading and defrauding their investors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MacRumors.com) Apple has been slapped with a near $2 million fine in the Brazilian state of São Paulo over violations of the Consumer Law Code due to the lack of a charger in the box for newer iPhones, Brazilian tech news outlet Tilt reports.
Procon-SP, São Paulo's consumer protection agency, decided to fine Apple following intense scrutiny over the decision to remove the power adapter from the boxes of iPhones. With the iPhone 12, Apple removed the power adapter from the box, saying that doing so will reduce carbon emissions and the use of rare-earth metals.
In December, the Brazilian agency informed Apple that selling an iPhone in the country without a charger in the box is a violation of the Consumer Defense Code. Apple responded to the agency's concerns by saying that most customers already have spare adapters and that providing another one in the box is unneeded.
Fernando Capez, Procon-SP's executive director, offered a stern warning to Apple following the fine, saying that it needs to respect and understand Brazilian consumer law and institutions. Alongside the lack of a charger, Apple is also being fined for misleading customers about the water resistance in iPhones.
Since the iPhone 7, iPhones have been water-resistant to different specifications. The more recent iPhone 12 series, for example, is certified for water submersion of up to 6 meters for as long as 30 minutes.
Procon-SP claims that Apple refused to repair devices for customers who had suffered water damage with their "water-resistant" iPhones, even though they're under warranty. Other charges brought forward to Apple are claims that it deliberately slows down older phones with iOS updates to encourage customers to purchase newer models.
Apple will have a chance to appeal to the $2 million fine. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article if we hear back.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A research expedition is under way which will see a small group of volunteers spend six weeks underground with no way of telling the time to study the impact on humans.
The 15-strong team, led by the French-Swiss explorer Christian Clot, entered the vast Lombrives cave complex in the Pyrenees mountains south of Toulouse on Sunday.
Those taking part in the extreme lockdown experiment, dubbed Deep Time, will remain in their subterranean home for 40 days, without phones, watches or natural light.
Prior to entering the cave, Mr Clot said: "Three separate living spaces have been set up: one for sleeping, one for living, and one for carrying out topography studies, in particular for fauna and flora."
However, the main focus of the study will be the expedition leader and the seven men and seven women, aged 27 to 50, who have joined him underground where the temperature is a constant 12C (54F).
They have been fitted with sensors to allow monitoring by around a dozen scientists aiming to learn how humans react without the normal everyday frames of reference provided by time.
Etienne Koechlin, director of the cognitive neurosciences department at the Ecole Normale Superieur in Paris, who is part of the monitoring team, said: "This experiment is the first of its kind.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — If a post-work glass of wine is what you look forward to each day, maybe it's time to quit your day job.
This month, Murphy-Goode Winery announced a one-year position with its team in Sonoma.
But not only will the lucky candidate get to move to sunny California -- they will live there rent-free for a year.
"Have you always wanted to live in breathtaking Sonoma Wine Country ... with a $10,000 per month salary, and rent free for a year?" the Geyserville winery wrote. "Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue?"
Murphy-Goode's new hire should be ready to "pursue (their) passion," the company wrote.
For the first few months, work duties are intentionally vast, allowing the new hire to figure out which aspects of winemaking they are interested in. Shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr., the son of one of the company's founders, is a part of this exploratory process.
After this, Murphy-Goode wrote, it will work with the new employee to define their passions and carve out their place in the wine world.
"We have a job that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere," the company wrote.
More potential job duties include acquiring knowledge of vineyards and winery operations, and learning about the world of e-commerce.
The company also wrote that the hire will "develop strong working relationships across functions of the winery," and "work with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery."
The family-owned winery first launched the position in 2009 with an initial focus on documenting the job on social media, according to a company news release. The company, founded in 1985, decided to bring back the position this year "as the country faces a new set of challenges."
The application, open to those 21 years or older authorized to work in the United States, requires a video resume explaining why the candidate believes this is their dream job.
The company will evaluate applications on "role value, creativity, and design, applicable experience and skill set."
Candidates can apply for the role from now until June 30. The job will roughly begin in September.
The most important qualification for Murphy-Goode's "A Really Goode Job" is loving wine -- the position includes 30 cases of it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) Michael Sinkinson is a Count Chocula guy. Sure, it's not the healthiest breakfast. But he finds what General Mills describes as "the chocolatey cereal with spooky-fun marshmallows" just delightful. Sinkinson is an (adult) economist at the Yale School of Management, and he says he's been known to indulge himself in Count Chocula and other "Monster cereals" when they come out around Halloween. But lurking behind the Count Chocula box he's been eating is a shadowy specter. It's a potential problem for our economy known as "the common ownership hypothesis."
Over the last couple decades, investors have poured trillions and trillions of dollars into index funds and other massive funds run by three companies: Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street Global Advisors, which together have over $16 trillion in assets under their control. If you have a retirement account, there's a good chance it's run by one of them. Their combined average stake in each of the biggest 500 American corporations (aka the S&P 500) went from 5.2% in 1998 to 20.5% in 2017. As we've written before in the Planet Money newsletter, legal scholars and economists are increasingly concerned as these gigantic institutional investors gobble up greater and greater stakes in companies within the same industry.
They fear Corporate America, under common ownership, is morphing into a stealth monopoly, where institutional investors call the shots, competition disappears, and consumers are stuck paying higher prices. Over the last several years, some studies have suggested that it may already be a problem. One group of economists found some evidence suggesting that common ownership in the airline industry is already resulting in higher prices for consumers.
Sinkinson and his colleagues, Christopher Conlon and Matthew Backus, were skeptical of this study and wanted to research the issue themselves. They began searching for a good industry to test whether common ownership of competing companies affects prices. They decided that the breakfast cereal industry was a great place to study the common ownership hypothesis. For one, Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street Global each own around 5 percent of each of the big four cereal companies: General Mills, Post, Quaker Oats, and Kellogg's.
In what economists call a natural experiment, the researchers found a kind of control group, Kellogg's. While the other cereal makers' biggest shareholders are Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street, Kellogg's biggest shareholder is far and away the W. K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, which owns almost a quarter of the entire company. It doesn't own a share in the other cereal brands, so it should only really care about Kellogg's profits. So Kellogg's cereal prices serve as a kind of counterfactual to test if the other big cereal companies are behaving differently. The economists used this and other statistical Trix (I'm sorry) to see if there's any evidence that General Mills, Post, and Quaker Oats are responding to the desires of common owners and setting prices as if they were colluding like a cartel, scheming to profiteer on your breakfast.
"We do not find any evidence of any price effects of common ownership in the market for cereal," says Christopher Conlon, another co-author of the study. Conlon, by the way, says he doesn't eat cereal. He's a toast guy.
Big Cereal may not be jacking up prices on Lucky Charms and Fruity Pebbles because institutional investors are whispering in executives' ears. But it's still not a paragon of perfect competition. Big Cereal is a highly concentrated oligopoly in which the big four companies own roughly 85 percent of the market. In the seventies, US regulators grew concerned about this, worrying that cereal industry business practices were not so "Gr-r-reat!" for consumers (sorry, Tony). But the case ended up getting dismissed.
Today, according to the estimates of Sinkinson, Conlon, and Backus, the big cereal companies continue to have healthy profit margins. But the researchers say the reason for this is largely because consumers are willing to pay a higher price for branded cereals, which are backed by advertising, market research, and better distribution.
Next time you get up, Conlon (the toast-eater) says, you can enjoy a well-balanced breakfast knowing that "your cereal is likely not more expensive because your 401(k) invested in it, at least not yet."