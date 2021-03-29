ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaska Costco shoppers said they’ve had their groceries stolen by ravens in the store parking lot.
Matt Lewallen said he was packing his groceries into his car in the parking lot of an Anchorage Costco when ravens swooped in to steal a short rib from his cart, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday.
“I literally took 10 steps away and turned around, two ravens came down and instantly grabbed one out of the package, ripped it off and flew off with it,” Lewallen said.
Lewallen said the piece of meat was about 4-by-7 inches (10-by-18 centimeters) large — a sizable meal for a sizable bird.
“They know what they’re doing; it’s not their first time,” Lewallen said. “They’re very fat so I think they’ve got a whole system there.”
And once he got back home, he noticed that one of the ravens had taken a poke at another rib but did not rob it.
“I cut that meat out and started marinating it and my wife said, ‘That’s gross, we should take it back,’ ” Lewallen said. “Costco actually took it back even after we had started marinating them and gave us a full refund.”
Additional raven thief sightings have emerged on social media.
“My parents were minding their business after a shop and made it home with one less steak!” Kimberly Waller wrote on Facebook. “The bird snatched it right out of the pack in the parking lot.”
Anchorage resident Tamara Josey replied to Waller’s post and referred to the ravens as “calculating.” She said ravens hovered her in an attempt to steal her groceries.
“I had two ravens, one that was on the car next to me and he kept squawking really loud,” Josey said. “He would sit on the car and stare at me, then hop next to the bed of the truck on the other side, and he kept going back and forth. The other raven was on the ground. He kept trying to pull — I had those little mini-melons you have in the mesh baggies — he kept trying to grab the netting and pull my melons off the cart.”
A raven started to fly in a circle around Josey until she got them to scram.
“He was waiting for another opportunity to grab the melons off the cart, but they never were deterred,” she said. “They just stayed posted, waiting for their next opportunity to steal something out of my cart.”
“They are very dedicated to their mission,” she added.
A manager at an Anchorage Costco declined to comment to the newspaper about the raven thieves.
The Anchorage Audubon Society tallies the raven population every December. The group reported 923 common ravens in 2018, 621 in 2019 and 750 birds in 2020.
Rick Sinnott, a former wildlife biologist with the state Department of Fish and Game, said hundreds of ravens fly to Anchorage in the winter for food. After winter turns to spring, most of the ravens leave, Sinnott said.
But before they do, the ravens stick around to pluck assorted meats, fruits and vegetables.
“For years, decades, they’ve watched people in parking lots of grocery stores with all this food,” Sinnott said. “They know what a piece of fruit looks like in a grocery cart because they’ve seen it on the ground or seen it in a garbage can.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.
The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the case after attorney Howard Greenwald said he could not breathe wearing the mask in the newly reopened court.
"I want the record to reflect that I am speaking with great difficulty," Greenwald, 68, told the judge. "I want to the record to reflect that I am sweating profusely from the effort."
He said, "I just can't do this," according to the transcript.
"I don't contest the rule," he said. "I just am not physically able to comply with the rule to do my job as a lawyer."
Knipel, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring, insisted the lawyer comply with rules requiring masks in all state court buildings.
"Forget about my personal experience with COVID," the judge told the newspaper. "We have over half a million dead in this country. We have protocols. The most important protocol is wearing a mask."
The lawsuit focused on a 2017 car crash that fractured the woman's leg.
Knipel told the newspaper the woman would have legal recourse to continue her litigation even though he dismissed the case.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police officers in a Florida panhandle city found a slithery subject during a recent DUI stop - an "emotional support snake."
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department posted the message on social media, saying they found the reptile during the traffic stop last Wednesday.
Officers did not release information on what happened to the python or its owner, but did have some fun with the message and said "the snake was not driving."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin barbershop is offering its customers something more than just a regular trim -- it's hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Gee's Clippers in Milwaukee held its first vaccine clinic Saturday, and more vaccines are planned to be administered on the next three Saturdays.
Gaulien "Gee" Smith, the shop's owner, teamed up with Hayat Pharmacy to make vaccinations available to his customers.
"Come right to Gee's Clippers, get a haircut and get a vaccine," Smith told WDJT-TV. "A lot of clients have a better relationship with their barber than they do their physician. So what better place to have a vaccine administered than a barbershop?"
Dimmy Sokhal, a pharmacist with Hayat Pharmacy, said the barbershop is an ideal location for a vaccination clinic.
"People are familiar with the area. They have a beautiful room in the back for the wellness checks and everything, so we thought it would be great to have a clinic out here," he said.
Customer Ryan Wroten said he only came to Gee's for a trim on Saturday, but he left having received his first dose of the vaccine.
"I just decided to do it today," Wroten told WTMJ-TV. "The chances of me making a doctor's appointment today was probably slim. But if it's here, if it's offered while I'm already at the barbershop, then you take advantage of it."
Smith said he is hoping his efforts will also help build confidence in the vaccine in the community.
"I can understand why individuals feel a way about getting the vaccine for various reasons: from back in the days when vaccines came out when they used African Americans as guinea pigs and things of that nature, or even some talk about how quick the vaccine came out," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A community in Kentucky is rallying to help restore an 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. Until last week, that is, when the goose was beheaded by strong winds.
The owners had put up a Go Fund Me page on March 20, saying the head had moved off its foundation and couldn't be stabilized. They were raising funds to reconstruct it. Then on Wednesday, they posted an update. The head had fallen.
The building has served as a home, a service station, a market and an inn over the years, WYMT-TV reported. Now community support in Hazard is pouring in. As of Saturday afternoon, the Go Fund Me page had raised more than $7,000. The Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort has also pledged to help out.
So has Joey McKenney, owner of the Appalachian Apparel Company.
"Last week when they were trying to raise money — they said they were having some problems with the roof and the structure and things like that — and so I just kind of started thinking at that point what we could do to kind of help raise money," he told the station.
He came up with a T-shirt designed to look like an old newspaper clipping with the headline, "Beloved Landmark, Beheaded!" McKenny said they will split with profit on the shirt, which should mean around $6-$8 per shirt going to the fund to rebuild the goose. On Friday, he said he already had orders from people in 11 different states.
Phil Neace, son of former Perry County Judge-Executive Sherman Neace, called the goose's beheading "heartbreaking."
"People from all over the world have come here and taken pictures of it," Neace said. It's one of the most photographed places in East Kentucky."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters opened a large safe deep in a basement at a California university, which contained documents dating to the school's founding in 1851.
Christopher Callahan, president of the University of the Pacific, California's oldest chartered university, said officials became curious they found a 5-foot-high safe was found at the Stockton school's Burns Tower.
"We were cleaning up and down in the basement," Callahan told KOVR-TV. "I went down there and I see this safe, a very old safe in the corner, so what's this about?"
The school contacted Stockton's Fire Station 4 for help breaking into the safe, which officials said was believed to have been sealed for about 50 years.
The crew said members were concerned about damaging the unknown contents, so they refrained from using cutting torches and instead pried the safe open with a hydraulic rescue tool -- commonly known as the jaws of life.
Callahan said the safe contained documents detailing the origins of the school, including hand-written journals from 1851, the year the university was chartered.
"The University of the Pacific is the first university ever chartered by the state of California, and these are the original documents," Callahan said.
The documents found inside the safe also included a 1962 diploma printed on animal skin.
Callahan said in a Facebook post that the documents had been "thought to be long lost." He said they will be preserved and may eventually go on public display.
"This is like a gold mine, we are just so excited," Callahan said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and firefighters responded to a call in Massachusetts to free a dog whose head was stuck in the middle of an old tire.
Falmouth Animal Control said officers responded to the scene Saturday and discovered the dog, named Bella, had the tire stuck around its neck.
"Once on scene, initial attempts to free Bella from the tire were unsuccessful," Falmouth Animal Control said.
"Falmouth Fire/Rescue were called in for assistance and after evaluation it was determined that the tire would need to be cut in order to free Bella."
The firefighters carefully sawed through the metal rim of the tire and set Bella free, animal control said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 29 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old California Girl Scout set a record for the organization by selling 32,484 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in a single season.
Lilly Bumpus, 8, a Brownie who overcame a form of cancer known as Ewing's Sarcoma when she was a toddler, sold cookies from a booth set up outside her San Bernardino home and collected orders online, many of which were donation orders for patients at various children's hospitals in the area.
"A lot of people approached us saying we must have gotten big businesses or sponsors to buy from us, or big donations," the girl's mother, Trish Bauer, told the San Jose Mercury News. "The biggest order placed was 100 boxes. Lilly reached 32,000 boxes out of everyone seeing value in buying one box, two boxes, four boxes, and everybody working together to try to be a small piece of a really big puzzle.
"That, to me, is magical."
Bumpus' Girl Scout troop, which is composed largely of cancer survivors, girls currently undergoing cancer treatment and children who have lost a loved one to the illness, gathered outside her home March 22 to unveil her sales total: 32,484 boxes.
Bauer said the girl was still short of the previous record, 26,086, just one week before the season ended.
"She sold her freaking heart out till the last day of Girl Scout cookie season," Bauer said. "We boothed 11 hours straight outside our house and sold 500 boxes in one day. It's Lilly being Lilly. She does not like somebody telling her something is not possible."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who decided to try a Fast Play lottery game ended up winning $373,741 on her 20th wedding anniversary.
Sadhana Patel, of New Bern, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the U Pick Food Mart, the store she owns, when she decided to try out the $5 Rockin' Bingo Fast Play game.
"I said, 'I feel like I got something good, so let me scan it,'" Patel recalled. "I realized it said take it to the lottery. Then I realized, 'I think I hit the jackpot.'"
Patel said the day she bought the ticket, Jan. 16, was her 20th wedding anniversary.
"I was shocked," she said. "I called my kids first and then I told my husband. We were all happy and shocked at the same time."
Fast Play games feature a rolling, progressive jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until someone wins.
Patel said she plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and share with her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Rapper and singer Lil Nas X launched a controversial pair of "Satan Shoes" featuring a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of real human blood -- and they sold out almost immediately.
The black and red sneakers, part of a collaboration between Lil Nas X and New York-based art collective MSCHF, were made using Nike Air Max 97s, though the sportswear brand has distanced itself from the design.
In an emailed statement to CNN, Nike said it was not involved in creating the modified sneakers. "We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF," the company said. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."
MSCHF confirmed via email March 29 that the limited-edition "drop" of 666 pairs sold out in less than a minute (though Lil Nas X will keep the first pair, MSCHF creative director Kevin Wiesner told CNN).
They were priced at $1,018 a pair, a reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18 that reads: "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven." Each shoe's air bubble sole contains 60 cubic centimeters (2.03 fluid ounces) of red ink and "one drop" of human blood, according to MSCHF.
A MSCHF spokesperson said the blood had been provided by members of the art collective, adding: "We love to sacrifice for our art." Later, Wiesner explained on a video call that the creative team collected individual drops over the course of a week using the same type of needle used in at-home glucose tests. The group also confirmed to CNN that Nike was "not involved in this in any capacity."
The shoes sparked outrage online over the weekend, and attracted criticism from a number of high-profile political and religious figures, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and the evangelical pastor Mark Burns. The latter described the sneakers in a tweet as "evil" and "heresy." Some fans of the "Old Town Road" rapper, meanwhile, tweeted their support and desire to own a pair.
In response, Lil Nas X (whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill), posted a video to his official YouTube account titled "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe," which has now been viewed over 1.8 million times. But after a few seconds, the apparent apology cuts to a scene from his new music video, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," showing him dancing provocatively with a devil character. The rapper is then pictured snapping the devil's neck, before removing his horned crown and assuming it himself.
The day after Lil Nas X released the music video, he responded to the backlash over its rebellious religious imagery. "I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s**t y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay," he wrote. "So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves."
The collective Lil Nas X worked with on the "Satan Shoe," MSCHF, is known for its irreverent "drops," a series of tongue-in-cheek art projects unveiled once every two weeks. In 2019, the collective released limited edition "Jesus Shoes" -- also made from Nike Air Max 97 sneakers -- which featured a steel crucifix and "holy water" sourced from the Jordan River.
Other drops have seen the collective sell a laptop installed with some of the world's most dangerous computer viruses for over $1.3 million. In February, meanwhile, the group ripped apart four Hermès Birkin bags in order to create a collection of sandals priced between $34,000 and $76,000.
"We all knew that some people would take the satan element of this seriously...but I'm not sure we were entirely prepared for how much of a furor it would cause," Wiesner said. "Obviously from our perspective, it's just fun, right? There's a really rich wealth of symbol(ism) to work with, but some people have been very up in arms with it."
He referenced one YouTube reviewer -- Michael J. Mitchell of the account "A Sneaker Life" -- who first did an unboxing video, then posted a follow-up video called "I threw the nike satan shoes away." He did so, Wiesner said, "because his fans had reacted so poorly to the concept, which is extremely funny."
In the 8-minute video, Mitchell announces he's getting rid of the sneakers before tossing them down the trash chute in his apartment building (he shows them in the box before they make their descent). "I'm throwing them away, bro, straight up. I'm not keeping this energy around me whatsoever," he said. "Everybody just relax, bro. I am a man of God."