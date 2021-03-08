TOKYO (AP) — Scientists have discovered the ultimate case of regeneration: Some decapitated sea slugs can regrow hearts and whole new bodies.
This “wonder of nature,” reported in a biology journal on Monday, could eventually help scientists better understand and tackle regeneration of human tissue.
Biology researcher Sayaka Mitoh said she loves studying Japanese sea slugs because they are small, cute and weird. They can even briefly photosynthesize like a plant drawing food from the sun.
One day in the lab, she saw something bizarre: A sea slug had decapitated itself and the head kept on moving and living. Then a couple more did the same, according to a study in Current Biology.
So the doctoral student and Nara Women’s University aquatic ecology professor Yoichi Yusa tried it themselves, cutting the heads off 16 sea slugs. Six of the creatures started regeneration, with three succeeding and surviving. One of the three even lost and regrew its body twice. Two different species of Japanese sea slugs did this regeneration trick.
Other creatures can cast off body parts when needed, like when some lizards drop their tails to get away from a predator, in a biological phenomenon called autotomy.
“We think that this is the most extreme case of autotomy,” Yusa said. “Some animals can autotomize their legs or appendages or tails, but no other animal shed their whole body.”
Scientists had thought that such a relatively large animal — one of the sea slug species can grow to 6 inches (15 centimeters) long — couldn’t survive without a heart to pump blood and nutrients to the brain, said Canadian marine biologist Susan Anthony, who wasn’t part of the study.
But the same thing that makes this species spectacular is probably what helps it pull off the trick, said Anthony and Yusa.
When these sea slugs eat a certain type of algae they can photosynthesize their food from sunlight and oxygen, just like a plant, for about 10 days, Yusa said. What’s probably happening after decapitation is that the head sort of acts like a plant, he said. It turns a shade of green and gets its energy from oxygen and sunlight. The fact that it becomes tiny helps, he said.
These species probably developed the feat as a way of fighting off parasites, Mitoh and Yusa said.
Humans may be able to learn something useful from the sea creatures, several scientists said. What’s especially intriguing is that these sea slugs are more complex than flatworms or other species that are known to regenerate, said Nicholas Curtis, a biology professor at Ave Maria University who wasn’t part of the study.
“It is of course a wonder of nature, but understanding the underlying molecular mechanisms involved could help us to understand how our cells and tissues can be used to repair damage,” Curtis said in an email.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- A lawn care company is seeking an outdoor gaming enthusiast to make $1,000 by playing cornhole, a game involving tossing small bags of corn into holes in a board.
MyTruGreenLawn, an online retailer for TruGreen lawn care, said it is seeking someone to play cornhole on five separate days and complete a worksheet for each experience.
"Do you need more reasons to get outside? Looking for ways to have fun while socially distancing? Want something to do that's good for all ages? If you are, then we have the job for you. We're paying someone $1,000 to play cornhole," the posting dates.
The posting states the candidate will need to have access to their own cornhole equipment -- boards with holes and small canvas bags of corn kernels for throwing.
"We are looking for someone who is willing to play cornhole and tell us about how you are using it to stay connected while staying safe," the website says.
Applications are being accepted on the company's website through April 2 and the winner is scheduled to be announced April 7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- A Chinese zoo's wolf enclosure is gaining attention online after a visitor captured video of a domesticated dog in the enclosure labeled for its wild canine cousins.
A video posted to Chinese social media by a visitor to the Xiangwushan Zoo in Xianning, Hubei province, shows the dog, which appears to be a rottweiler, resting in a cage labeled as the wolf exhibit.
The filmer said a zoo employee told him there used to be a wolf in the cage, but it died of old age.
An official with Forestry Bureau Office of Xianning City said the zoo told authorities the dog was being temporarily housed in the wolf enclosure to prevent people from trying to sneak into the zoo by scaling the wall into the habitat.
The official said the zoo has now been asked to remove signs from the enclosure that identify its inhabitant as a wolf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing a series of charges after police say he pulled a gun on three people inside of a truck, demanding that they buy him beer, saying he will kill them if they don't. The suspect, 39-year-old Guierrmo Meza, even gave the victims $20 to do so, according to a probable cause statement.
Police say that late Friday night, Meza walked up to a truck near 906 N. Cornell Street, opened the passenger-side door, pointed a revolver at the driver's head and stated:
I will kill all of you if you don't by me some beer."
Meza then pointed the gun at the other two people before handing the driver a $20 bill to pay for the beer. The victims took the money, drove off, and police were alerted.
About five minutes after the victims took off, one of them was on the phone with his cousin who lives at the address who heard approximately six to seven gun shots.
Police were given a description of the vehicle Meza was thought to be driving. After spotting Meza's vehicle and pulling him over, officers said it appeared that he was drunk.
When officers tried to place Meza in handcuffs, they say he resisted.
Police found three shell casings belonging to a silver .357 Ruger GP100 revolver, which the victims said matched the description of the gun pointed at them.
Police said when asked if he was a legal United States citizen, Meza replied "no." Police did not find any identification showing Meza is in the country legally.
Meza is facing the following charges:
Three counts of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies
Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony
Discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor
Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor
Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers teamed up with firefighters in Wales to rescue a cat who ended up stranded on the roof of a three-story building.
RSPCA Cymru said Inspector Gemma Black responded to a report of a cat in distress in the Adamsdown area of Cardiff and she arrived to find the feline, named Meuzza, stranded on the roof of a three-story building.
Black contacted the South Wales Fire & Rescue Service and a crew arrived with a hydraulic platform to reach the roof of the building.
Meuzza was placed in a carrier and brought back down to earth. Black said the cat was reunited with his owner.
"It was a lovely moment to reunite Meuzza with his owner. He seems to have settled back in at home despite such a hair-raising climb," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A North Carolina woman who was adopted as an infant has discovered through genealogical sleuthing that her biological father is one of the FBI's Most Wanted Fugitives for brutally murdering his mother, wife and three sons in 1976, according to reports.
Kathy Gillcrist began searching for her biological parents in 2017, FOX Television Stations reported.
Gillcrist connected with Susan Gilmor, a third cousin on her biological mother's side whose knack for genealogical research helped to dig deeper into Gillcrist's family history. Gilmor followed the clues that led to the revelation of Gillcrist's biological father, which was ultimately confirmed with DNA testing.
Gillcrist recalled getting the news and asking Gilmor, "Is it somebody famous?"
Gilmor replied that he was.
Gilmor said the man she found was William Bradford Bishop Jr., who would be 84 today, and that he was wanted by the FBI for killing his family.
Kathy Gillcrist was the product of a previous relationship between Bishop and a different woman, who gave her for adoption.
Bishop is accused of bludgeoning to death his 68-year-old mother, 37-year-old wife and their three sons – ages 5, 10 and 14 – in Bethesda, Maryland, on March 1, 1976, according to the FBI. He allegedly drove the bodies to Columbia, North Carolina, where he buried them in a shallow grave and lit them on fire.
"I was raised by people with a great sense of humor ... and I laughed," Gillcrist told the outlet. "Of course that's why he's famous ... he was a murderer."
The FBI described Bishop as a longtime insomniac who reportedly had been under psychiatric care in the past and had used medication for depression. He was intense and self-absorbed, prone to violent outbursts, and preferred a neat and orderly environment.
Bishop, whose whereabouts remain unknown, should be considered armed and extremely dangerous with suicidal tendencies, according to the FBI.
Gillcrist told Bethesda Magazine that she believes Bishop, who has an American Studies degree from Yale University and a master's degree in Italian from Middlebury College in Vermont, is living abroad.
"My gut feeling is he's alive and living in Europe," she told the outlet. "Because he lived in Europe for a time. He had the means and cognitive abilities to get himself back there."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Daily News) Make it a double.
A car belonging to a woman who drove into a ditch after leaving a bar was hit by a truck driven by a friend coming to her aid. Both drivers tested double the legal blood-alcohol limit, according to police reports obtained by Scoop Nashville.
The double DUI arrest happened in East Nashville, Tenn., shortly after midnight Thursday morning.
Police say Natasha Nancel, 24, admitted she'd has a glass of wine and an espresso martini at the Fox Bar before driving her car into a trench after checking her cell phone. She reportedly called her friend Melvin Arnt for assistance. When the 30-year-old man arrived to help Nancel, cops say he struck her vehicle.
Police said Arnt confessed to consuming "two beers" before driving. He reportedly blew a 0.191 BAC and Nancel registered a 0.179 BAC. The legal limit is 0.08.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A couple driving home from Florida flipped and wrecked their car while swerving to avoid a couch that fell off a truck. And though both escaped serious injury, there was no avoiding a $166 traffic ticket dropped off at the hospital where they were treated.
Jake Singer told the South Florida SunSentinel that his girlfriend was driving Feb. 20 on Interstate 95 as they returned to Washington, D.C., after a monthlong visit with family in Boca Raton.
Singer said his girlfriend swerved to avoid the couch and that their 2006 Toyota Corolla struck the median and flipped over — and the truck kept going.
The car was totaled and both were taken to the hospital in ambulances, he said, lucky to have survived. But then a Florida Highway Patrol trooper showed up at the hospital to deliver the traffic ticket for "failing to drive in a single lane," according to the agency's crash report.
"He gave us a ticket for basically swerving lanes while trying to avoid a couch that was flying at us on the highway," Singer told the newspaper.
Singer and his girlfriend were hanging upside down, and passersby helped them out of the vehicle, according to the newspaper report. She asked not to be identified.
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, Lt. Yanko Reyes, told the newspaper that while it's a tough break for the couple, troopers have discretion when issuing traffic citations. He added that drivers are supposed to maintain control of their vehicles.
"You have to look at the totality of the circumstances," Reyes said. "Remember, in Florida it is recommended to have at least a two-vehicle length between your vehicle and the vehicles in front of you because that way you have enough time to react in case something like this happens, in case somebody brakes, in case debris falls on the roadway."
Singer said he attempted to reason with the trooper who brought the citation to the hospital.
"But the starting point is that you're giving us a safe road to drive on, and that's the sort of contract we have, and I'm pretty sure couches flying in the air breaks the contract, and we have to do whatever to stay alive,'" he told the newspaper
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(LEX18 The BBC has issued an apology after journalists at the network interviewed an impostor claiming to be Sen. Cory Booker on the air.
BBC Newshour has published the apology on its website, and said that the network interviewed the impostor on air last Friday in what "appears to be a deliberate hoax."
BBC noted that the interview only ran once on its network, and no audio or video of the interview appears to have been released or shared online. However, the Daily Mail reports that the interview appears to have been syndicated in the U.S., and several Twitter users pointed out that the BBC may be speaking to the wrong person.
The Daily Mail reports that broadcasters and the impostor discussed the U.S.'s relationship with Saudi Arabia in the wake of an ODNI report that held Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman responsible for the 2018 death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"In our Newshour radio programme on Friday, a man claiming to be Senator Cory Booker was interviewed in what appears to be a deliberate hoax," the BBC's statement read. "We have apologised to Senator Booker and are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn't happen again. The interview only aired once at 2000 GMT on Newshour on Friday 26 February and has not appeared elsewhere."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman whose cat went missing in 2016, just before a hurricane hit the area, was reunited with her now 20-year-old pet after the feline was found a few miles from her home.
Laken Read, 24, said Muffin, the cat her family has had since she was only 4 years old, went missing from her family's Fuquay-Varina home in 2016, just before Hurricane Matthew swept through the area.
Read said her family searched before and after the storm, but they could find no sign of Muffin anywhere.
She said she did not know if she would ever see Muffin again until her family recently brought her to a veterinarian's office for a surprise that turned out to be her now-20-year-old cat.
It turned out Muffin had been living a few miles away in a neighborhood in Apex. The cat, believed to be a stray, was given food by resident Stephanie Stanton and her neighbors.
Stanton said she recently saw Muffin having a seizure and brought her to the veterinarian's office, where she was scanned for a microchip. Muffin was treated for a flea infestation, the cause of the seizure, and the vet's office contacted Read's family.
Read said her reunion with Muffin should serve as a reminder to pet owners to have their furry friends microchipped.