WASHINGTON (AP) — A boat that started doing doughnuts after hitting a wave in the Potomac River tossed the driver overboard.
It happened around noon Sunday near Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, WTOP-FM reported.
A passing motorist helped get the man out of the water and brought him to shore, D.C. Fire said in a post on Twitter. The man was not injured.
Authorities were eventually able to get a hold of the empty boat after it continued circling on the waves.
(FOX) An astrophysicist in Australia went to the hospital last week after getting magnets stuck up his nose while attempting to invent a device to stop people from touching their faces amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.
Dr. Daniel Reardon is a 27-year-old astrophysicist and research fellow at a Melbourne University who studies pulsars and gravitational waves. He and his partner were working to create a necklace that sounds an alarm when someone tries to touch their face. They began by wearing magnets on their wrists, but then Reardon tried putting magnets in his nose, The Guardian reported.
"It's the same logic as clipping pegs to your ears – I clipped them to my earlobes and then clipped them to my nostril and things went downhill pretty quickly when I clipped the magnets to my other nostril."
A magnet on each side of his septum attracted together, leaving both stuck inside his nose. Reardon said he Googled a solution, and after reading an article about an 11-year-old who also got magnets stuck in his nose, he tried using other magnets to pull them out. Those magnets also got stuck once he lost his grip.
"As I was pulling downwards to try and remove the magnets, they clipped on to each other and I lost my grip," he said. "And those two magnets ended up in my left nostril while the other one was in my right. At this point, I ran out of magnets."
Once out of magnets, Reardon tried using metal pliers to pull them out – but those too became magnetized. His research partner finally brought him to the hospital, where medical staff applied an anesthetic spray and manually removed the magnets from his nose.
"My partner took me to the hospital that she works in because she wanted all her colleagues to laugh at me," he said. "The doctors thought it was quite funny, making comments like 'This is an injury due to self-isolation and boredom.'"
Coronavirus is primarily spread through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. Frequent hand washing is recommended, as people transmit the virus by touching their mouth, eyes or nose.
(FOX) In the age of social distancing due to the coronavirus, authorities in England have dumped black dye into a picturesque bright blue lagoon to stop Instagrammers from gathering to snap pictures.
The Derbyshire Police said Wednesday that despite instructions by officials in the U.K. to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, people were still congregating at a former quarry known as the "Blue Lagoon" in Harpur Hill, located near Buxton.
"No doubt this is due to the picturesque location and the lovely weather (for once!) in Buxton," police said on Facebook. "However, the location is dangerous and this type of gathering is in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government."
The department shared photos of the bright blue water on Facebook, showing the moments before and after the black dye was added: "to make the water look less appealing."
In the images, two officers in full white protective suits and face masks can be seen walking and adding the dye to the pool.
"The photos below show our efforts this morning...and yes we did laugh at PC Parkinson and PCSO Small in the white suits!!" the department said, adding: "Please stay at home."
It's not the first time that officers had to add dye to the water to keep people away.
While it may resemble something from a travel magazine, the water in the abandoned quarry gets its color from caustic chemicals in the quarry stone that can cause skin irritation, according to Sky News.
In addition to high PH levels, the water reportedly is very cold and has trash and dead animals in it.
Derbyshire police said adding dye is a "regular tactic" done in partnership with the High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to keep crowds away from the glimmering waters.
"However, as things stand, it has never been so important to discourage these types of gatherings," police said.
As of Sunday morning, the U.K. had 17,089 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 1,019 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
On Sunday, it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be writing to every household in the U.K. to urge people to stay home and follow the rules amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The letter from Johnson — who has tested positive for the virus — warns Britons that "things will get worse before they get better," as he urged people to stay indoors to slow the spread of the virus.
The letter, landing on 30 million doorsteps this week, will be accompanied by a leaflet spelling out the advice.
The 55-year-old leader British leader has been accused of sowing confusion in his messages about the crisis.
Johnson also has been accused of failing to follow the British government's distancing measures after he, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, began self-isolating with symptoms.
March 30 (UPI) -- A martial artist in India broke a Guinness World Record when he used his elbow to crush 256 walnuts in only one minute.
Guinness World Records reviewed the evidence from attempt and announced that Muhammad Rashid had broken the record of 229 walnuts, which was set by Indian martial artist Prabhakar Reddy.
The record-keeping organization said Rahid smashed 256 walnuts during his December 2019 attempt.
Rashid is a multiple record-holder, having previously set Guinness records for breaking walnuts with his head, as well as smashing beverage cans with his elbow and coconuts with his head.
March 30 (UPI) -- The makers of Busch Beer are teaming with a Minnesota animal rescue to offer three months worth of free beer to anyone who adopts or fosters a dog from the group.
Busch announced 500 people who adopt or foster dogs from Midwest Animal Rescue will be awarded a three months supply of beer in the form of a $100 pre-paid debit card.
The "Foster a Dog, Get Busch" promotion is designed to promote dog adoption and fostering as Midwest Animal Rescue and other groups across the country are forced to close to the public and cancel events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everyone could use a companion for the couch right now. So if you foster (or adopt) a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue & Services, we'll give you 3 months' worth of Busch to enjoy by their side," Busch said in a Facebook post.
The promotion is scheduled to run through April 25 or until 500 winners have claimed their prizes.
March 30 (UPI) -- A new dating site launched amid the coronavirus pandemic aims to help people create connections while social distancing.
Quarantine Together, a new dating website and app developed by Daniel Ahmadizadeh and Christopher Smeder, asks users at 6 p.m. each day if they have washed their hands, and if they answer affirmatively, they are then connected to another user for text chat.
The users are offered the option of switching to video chat after talking for 15 minutes.
"People need to stay home and people will be lonely when they stay at home," Ahmadizadeh told CNN.
"We wanted to build something that is not just great for others, but for our selfish purposes so we don't get bored," Ahmadizadeh said. "I watch basketball when I get home but that's not on."
He said the service "is specific to how people are living in this time."
Ahmadizadeh said matched users initially know nothing about each other except for their names.
"There are no rejections," he said. "It's less about your photo or your bio, it's more about actually being able to talk to another person."
March 30 (UPI) -- A police inspector on traffic duty in India is raising awareness of coronavirus lockdown measures by wearing a motorcycle helmet modeled after the virus.
Inspector Rajesh Babu, who has been stopping pedestrians and vehicles at checkpoints in Chennai, is sporting a helmet fashioned by local artist B. Gowtham to resemble coronavirus when viewed under a microscope.
Babu said he has been using the helmet to remind travelers not to go outside for non-essential reasons and to wear face masks and other protective gear when they do have to go out.
"If you go out, I will come in," Babu, in character as the virus, has been telling travelers.
Gowtham said he wanted to raise awareness of the dangers of the virus and inspire people to stay home.
"People are not hygienic enough," Gowtham told CNN. "We have government orders not to come out -- but still, we're seeing people roaming here and there without proper safety equipment, without masks."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown measures Tuesday. The measures are scheduled to last for at least 21 days.
Los Angeles (AFP) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers used a private jet to escape Peru with just 15 minutes to spare before the airport was locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rodgers on Friday described scenes of panic and fear as he recounted his hasty exit along with three others from the South American country.
"It was absolute pendemonium at the airport," Rogers told the Pat McAfee podcast show.
Rodgers said the main reason they got out in time was because they had a private plane.
"When we rolled up to the airport at like seven in the morning, it was wall-to-wall people and you couldn't move," Rodgers said.
"I was thinking, 'This isn't very safe.' Not many masks on, and there was definitely a panic in the air.
"But somehow we made it down and then they shut the airport down because it was really bad weather.
"They had a drop-dead time where they were going to shut the entire airport down. We made it by about 15 minutes."
Rodgers likened the March 18 experience to a Hollywood movie.
"That was quite the ordeal," Rodgers said. "Have you seen the movie 'Argo'? You have? The scene at the end where they're racing to the airport.
"Nobody was chasing us, thankfully, or holding us. We didn't have to speak Farsi to get back into the country, but there was some moments where we worried we were not going to get out."
The US State Department says it has repatriated more than 9,000 stranded Americans from 28 countries after many closed their borders to stem the spread of COVID-19.
But it is believed that some 50,000 Americans are still stranded abroad, including in places like Peru.
Rodgers, who lives in Malibu, California, said he and his girlfriend, former racecar driver Danica Patrick, are both safe and healthy. None of his Peru travelling companions have the coronavirus either.
Now that he is back in the United States, Rodgers has a different set of circumstances to worry about such as a health care system crumbling under the weight of the epidemic, widespread closures and self isolating.
But he did stumble upon a stash of in-demand toilet paper at a his local grocery store on Thursday.
"I bought a six-pack and that was a good day," he said.
March 30 (UPI) -- A beloved neighborhood turkey in Calgary, Alberta, wandered far from its usual territory and was caught on camera giving police the slip.
The bird dubbed the Ramsay turkey, or Turk, has been hanging around the Ramsay neighborhood since May 2019, but police said Turk went for a stroll during the weekend, leading to multiple 911 calls Saturday about a turkey loose in the Beltline area.
Witness Chase Skakun captured video of an unsuccessful attempt by three police officers to wrangle Turk into a patrol vehicle.
Constable Chris Martin said officers were worried the turkey could wander into traffic or get too close to the nearby railroad tracks.
"They thought what they would do is they try to catch him and just bring him back to Ramsay where there's less of a traffic hazard," Martin told CBC News. "A couple efforts were made to try to catch him and get him into a police vehicle ... but he's pretty quick."
Martin said police consulted with Fish and Wildlife officials and eventually decided to leave Turk alone.
"Our theory is because everything is shut down because of COVID-19 and there's less traffic and fewer people out, it's less intimidating for him, so we're just going to let him do his thing," Martin told the Calgary Herald.
Martin tweeted an update Sunday.
"Turk has wandered over to Manuel Latruwe Bakery, doing his best to support local businesses," Martin wrote. "He is definitely new in the Beltline, but he has not escaped from the zoo & there is no need to call us about him; at this time, there is nothing we can do."
(Mirror) A hairdresser who is determined not to down tools during the coronavirus pandemic has gone viral for her bizarre method to create a barrier between herself and her customers.
The stylist cut holes into an umbrella for her arms and eyes, allowing her to 'wear' it while going about her appointments as usual.
The protective measures also include a pair of disposable gloves as she continue to work at the Bella Rosa salon in Oss, Holland.
One clip in which laughing can be heard in the background includes the caption 'this is not going well' as it went viral on social media, gaining more than 82,000 shares on Facebook.
The hairdresser was then forced to cut an additional hole in her makeshift protective suit to thread another customer's eyebrows.
Two clips uploaded on social media left people in stitches, as some praised the worker's inventive solution, as reported by the Daily Mail.
One person commented: "'You have an invention for everything, right. Superwoman.'
Another replied: "Haha, good idea."
A third simply added: "Bunch of lunatics."
After Boris Johnson announced the coronavirus lockdown this week, experts have warned that many brands and retailers that closed their doors will never reopen.
It estimated 20,000 stores will be lost by the end of 2020, according to figures from the Centre for Retail Research - a massive rise compared to the 4,547 that went out of business in 2019.
It's also predicted that weeks of lockdown will lead to 235,000 jobs being lost, up from 93,000 the previous year.
