March 4 (UPI) -- An Ohio man made his sister into a viral star when he made good on a 5-year-old threat to bring a tuxedo-clad llama as his plus-one to her wedding.
Mendl Weinstock, 21, said he was on a road trip with his older sister, Riva, and some friends about five years ago when his then-single sibling started speculating about the details of her eventual wedding.
"I said, 'If you make me come to this wedding, I'm going to bring a llama with me," he told CNN. "It was just the first thing that popped into my head."
Riva Weinstock became engaged in October and shortly after the phone call where she told her brother about the news, she received a text message confirmation that Mendl had booked a llama rental.
"When my brother puts his mind to something, he gets it done. So at some point I had to accept it and decide that it was easier to get in on the joke than to fight it," she said.
Mendl Weinstock posted a photo to Reddit of the resulting scene -- a tuxedo-clad llama standing next to his unamused sister in her bridal gown.
The bride said she is planning retribution, possibly at her brother's upcoming college graduation.
"I've definitely started planning my revenge," she said. "He should sleep with one eye open."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing a family entertainment center saying her hair got caught in a machine at the Southeast Portland center for 20 minutes.
Ashreana Scott is suing CEC Entertainment, also known as Chuck E. Cheese family fun center, for $1,000, alleging that the business was negligent, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In addition to the money, Scott has asked for a jury trial, and that Chuck E. Cheese put an adequate warning sign next to the machine.
According to the lawsuit, Scott was at the center Dec. 8 when she her hair got caught in a machine where players feed paper tickets which can be redeemed for prizes. The lawsuit says she was stuck for 20 minutes until an employee freed her. She said the event caused her injuries, discomfort and headaches.
Before filing the lawsuit, Scott issued Chuck E. Cheese's insurance company a written demand to pay the negligence claim, but the insurance company refused to settle, court documents said.
A Chuck E. Cheese manager at the location wouldn't comment on the suit, but said the ticket machines have signs warning people their hair could get caught.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Lawyers for a longtime Alabama sheriff seeking a delay in his Monday theft trial wrongly claimed the officer was being tested for the illness caused by a new coronavirus.
With Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely set to go on trial on felony charges, his attorneys told a judge in a court document filed Friday he was hospitalized and being tested for COVID-19.
But testimony during a rare Saturday hearing showed the 69-year-old Blakely wasn't being tested for the illness, and Circuit Judge Judge Pride Tompkins criticized the defense for making claims that could cause a public panic, The News Courier of Athens reported.
"I don't know what your tactic is, but it's condemned by the court," Tompkins said. "And the court won't tolerate it."
Defense lawyer Robert Tuten said he was simply mistaken about the sheriff's health problem and wasn't "trying to pull a fast one." Records indicated Blakely was hospitalized with a respiratory problem, but a doctor testified there was no indication it was COVID-19 and such testing wasn't needed.
"There are apparently several different kinds of coronaviruses, but all we had to go on was what we knew at that moment," Tuten said.
Dr. Maria Onoya testified during the hearing that Blakely was tested for several things, including influenza and walking pneumonia, but the results came back negative. The sheriff has been to the emergency room three times with similar symptoms and likely wouldn't be ready for a trial on Monday, she said.
After the hearing, Tompkins ordered that all new filings in the case be sealed and unavailable to the public, so it wasn't clear whether Blakely was out of the hospital and when the trial might begin.
Grand jurors indicted Blakely last year on multiple felony counts and one misdemeanor alleging he stole campaign donations, used his job to obtain interest-free loans and solicited money from employees. He has been sheriff of the north Alabama county for about 36 years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- Construction of a Las Vegas apartment project was partially halted when workers made an unexpected discovery - a hummingbird nest with two tiny eggs.
Mike Vivier, project superintendent for the construction project at SHAREDowntown, said workers were preparing to insulate some pipes in an underground parking garage when they discovered the nest and eggs.
"There is going to be a lot of fumes in here in a week, less than a week, a couple of days and they would die. So we're trying to save them," Vivier told KVVU-TV.
Nevada is home to eight species of hummingbirds, and there are no laws protecting them or their nests from construction projects, but Vivier said his crew decided to protect the nest.
The crew constructed a bird house just outside of the parking garage and placed a hummingbird feeder and some red tape - a color hummingbirds are attracted to - in the hopes of luring the mother to the smaller structure.
Vivier said the workers then cut out the section of pipe that holds the nest and placed it inside the house.
Wildlife experts said the mother hummingbird is likely to find the nest and care for the babies when they hatch.
"Baby hummingbirds need to eat every fifteen minutes when they are unfeathered and then up to every thirty minutes when they are feathered," said Wren Blossfeld with the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ASHLAND, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate's bail had a "strong odor of marijuana."
Authorities began investigating Stormy Lynn Parfait, 33, on Friday, shortly after she showed up at the Ashland jail to pay the bond fee for an inmate being held there on drug charges, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
After catching a whiff of the cash, a detective searched her car while she was still at the jail and found nearly $40,000 more inside, along with about 100 Klonopin pills and a food stamp card that wasn't registered to Parfait, according to the sheriff's statement.
Investigators found hundreds of additional pills and cash as well as marijuana, cocaine and paraphernalia, during a search of Parfait's home later, news outlets reported. Four unattended children there were turned over to a relative.
Parfait was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, four counts of illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17, taking contraband to or into a correctional institution and other related charges, authorities said.
It's unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CUYAMUNGUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing a larceny charge after authorities say she stole a neighbor's anatomical skeleton model that allegedly was making an offensive gesture toward her.
Court documents filed Monday show that Diana Hogrebe was charged with one count of larceny in connection with the skeleton heist, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.
Hogrebe of Cuyamungue, New Mexico, told Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies she was offended by the way the skeleton's hand was posed — with the middle finger pointed up.
Hogrebe told the Santa Fe New Mexican the episode was the culmination of a monthslong feud between her and neighbor Joseph Downs, who she said has hassled her family and other nearby residents.
"I just, you know, had it," Hogrebe said. "It was like the last straw that broke the camel's back, and I don't know what to do."
The skeleton has not been located, authorities said.
According to the deputy's statement of probable cause, the skeleton was a gift to Downs from a family member and was worth about $1,500.
Hogrebe took it in the early morning hours Feb. 27, the statement said. She told the deputy the finger pose had offended and upset her.
"It just put me to the boiling point," she said in the interview Tuesday.
Downs, who has lived near her for less than a year, regularly harasses her, her 19-year-old daughter, her husband and other neighbors and family members who live in the area, Hogrebe said.
He sets off a propane cannon, typically used by farmers to scare birds from their fields, she said, and plays loud music at all hours.
The deputy's statement said Downs had video showing Hogrebe entering his property and then walking back to her home with the white skeleton.
Hogrebe "stated she knew what she had done was wrong and admitted to having removed the skeleton," the statement said.
No phone number was listed for Downs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CALIFORNIA — Caelie Wilkes shared a shocking discovery on Facebook after discovering that the plant she'd been caring for for two years was actually made of plastic, WTVO reported
She wrote: "I've had this beautiful succulent for about two years now. I was so proud of this plant. It was full, beautiful coloring, just an overall perfect plant. I had it up in my kitchen window. I had a watering plan for it, if someone else tried to water my succulent I would get so defensive because I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent."
It was when she tried to transplant the plant to a new vase that she realized the plant was fake.
"I go to pull it from the original plastic container it was purchased with to learn this plant was fake," she wrote. "I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it's completely plastic! How did I not know this? I pull it from the container it's sitting on Styrofoam with sand glued to the top!"
Wilkes, a 24-year-old stay-at-home mom, concluded by saying, "I feel like these last two years have been a lie."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 9 (UPI) -- Police officers in Spain responded to numerous reports of a lion on the loose in a town and discovered the animal was actually a dog with an unusual haircut.
The Local Police of Molina de Segura said they received numerous reports Sunday of a loose lion strolling through the municipality.
Officers tracked down the animal and discovered it was actually a large dog with its long hair trimmed to resemble the body, mane and tail of an African lion.
Police said the dog was microchipped and they contacted its owner for a reunion with the escaped pet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — For her 100th birthday, Ruth Bryant crossed a significant item off her bucket list. She went to jail.
The Person County Sheriff's Office helped fulfill Bryant's unusual wish when two deputies showed up at her assisted living facility to serve her a warrant charging her with indecent exposure, news outlets reported.
The two deputies handcuffed Bryant to her walker and placed her in a patrol car, giving her the full experience with lights and sirens flashing and blaring. Before she got in, the deputies warned her not to put up a fight, and she playfully kicked at them, WRAL reported.
"Don't kick me; I've got a bad knee!" said one deputy, to which Bryant replied, "I've got two bad knees!"
The Courier-Times of Roxboro reported that as Bryant tried to get out of the patrol car, she told the deputies they should go after another criminal.
"The people who make these low damn seats in all these cars," Bryant said. "You ought to arrest every one of them."
Once in the jail, Bryant was treated like, well, a criminal. She had a mugshot taken, spent a few minutes in a jail cell, and left with an orange shirt with the words "PERSON COUNTY JAIL" on it.
"I'm in the jail-house now! I finally got here!" she exclaimed.
Before long, Bryant was released. She returned to her assisted living center to a party complete with a birthday cake. No word on whether the cake had a file in it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) — Who wouldn't love it if red wine started flowing from their kitchen sink?
For a few hours Wednesday, residents of the northern Italian town of Castelvetro realized they could have their Lambrusco not just from bottles -- but also from their faucets and shower heads.
A malfunction at a local winery caused 1,000 liters of ready-to-be-bottled wine to leak into the water pipes.
The glitch lasted about three hours and impacted about 20 homes, said Giorgia Mezzacqui, deputy mayor of Castelvetro, about 10 miles south of Modena.
The local government posted on its Facebook page that the leak didn't pose any health risks.
The incident provided a moment of levity to the town that's in the midst of the coronavirus crisis -- which has hit northern Italy the hardest.
"At a time where we have very little to smile about, I'm glad we brought some levity to others," Mezzacqui told CNN. "Hopefully some day they'll remember us and will want to come visit us."
Here's what happened, according to the Cantina Settecani winery.
The malfunction was caused by a faulty valve in the washing circuit within the bottling line. Lambrusco Grasparossa, a local specialty, seeped through the town's water lines due to its pressure, the winery said in a statement obtained by CNN.
Fabrizio Amorotti, commercial manager at Cantina Settecani, said the malfunction "was appreciated by many. Some clients in the areas called us to warn us about it, and to share they were bottling the wine!"
Castelvetro, in the heart of the Emilia-Romagna region, is normally a destination for food and wine enthusiasts from all over the world. Since the outbreak though, 80% of tourism structures in the area have had cancellations, Deputy Mayor Mezzacqui said.
Small towns such as Castelvetro are "the engine propelling an extraordinary nation, but now we need everybody's help to survive," she told CNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.