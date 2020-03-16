(AP) With the coronavirus pandemic escalating in the U.S. and overseas, Dylcia McBlackwell couldn’t justify taking a single spring vacation. Air fares were so cheap, she decided to book three.
Now the 39-year-old food service worker from Chicago has tickets to fly to Denver to visit friends next month followed by a May trip to Charleston, South Carolina. After that, she’s booked a flight to Costa Rica. All for a combined total of $435 for trips that might normally cost $700 or more.
“You have just one life to live,” said McBlackwell, who plans to bring wipes to disinfect the tray tables in front of her airplane seats, and perhaps her own snacks. “Are you going to spend it sitting in your house scared? I’d rather be out enjoying it.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Regardless, airlines are seeing bookings plummet and cancellations soar as fear of infection causes many Americans to avoid flying. Travel to the U.S. has been barred from most of Europe, China and Iran. Domestically, business conferences, sporting events, music festivals and other large public gatherings have been scrapped or postponed.
Airlines have been slashing flight schedules, especially on international routes, to cope with downward-spiraling demand from fearful leisure customers and a slowdown in business travel. One industry trade group has warned the pandemic could cost airlines worldwide up to $113 billion in revenue.
The proliferation of empty airline seats has some travelers making spur-of-the-moment ticket purchases to take advantage of steeply discounted prices.
“Travel is one of my favorite things to do and I’m always looking at flights to different places,” said Nick Williams of Muncie, Indiana. “I have never seen flights this cheap before.”
During his recent spring break, the 22-year-old Ball State University student paid $110 round trip to visit friends in Orlando, Florida. As soon as he returned to Indiana, he spotted a weekend fare back to Orlando for just $65.
“I was in Muncie for less than 48 hours,” said Williams, who hopped right back onto a plane to Florida. “I felt a little crazy doing it. But those opportunities don’t always arise.”
Williams isn’t oblivious to the coronavirus. Since his Florida trips, Ball State has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester. Courses will still be held online, but Williams said the campus seems eerily quiet. Unafraid to fly domestically, he’s ruled out overseas trips for now.
And cheap fares aren’t expected to overcome many travelers’ fears.
“If you are scared of flying, you are probably scared at any price,” Delta President Glen Hauenstein said recently.
Asked about younger travelers taking advantage of cheap airfares, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told reporters Thursday that those visiting countries where coronavirus is spreading should avoid contact with older relatives and family with chronic medical conditions for 14 days after returning.
“Don’t come home and then visit grandma in the nursing home,” Adams told a news conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Don’t go hang out around grandpa at Easter dinner and tell him all about the great trip that you just had to Europe.”
Yago Ferreira didn’t think much about the virus when he booked two trips earlier this month. The 27-year-old tech salesman from Belmont, California, is set to fly to Brazil in August for $800 — a little more than half what he’s used to paying for his annual trip to see family. He also picked up a $250 ticket for an Easter trip to surprise his mother in New Jersey.
About two days after Ferreira booked his flights, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus’ spread a pandemic. And there was news that three Transportation Security Administration officers at a California airport had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I noticed that it’s starting to get a little bit worse,” said Ferreira, adding he intends to stick to his travel plans. “It’s starting, not to worry me, but it’s keeping me wary.”
For Adriano Mirchou of Orem, Utah, a $250 plane ticket provided an unexpected chance to make an upcoming trip to tour the University of Miami, which recently accepted him into its film school.
Now coronavirus worries have shut down classes at the university, also upending 25-year-old Mirchou’s plans to visit the campus. He still intends to make the Miami trip and spend it hanging out with a friend.
Changing course because of the virus isn’t on his itinerary.
“I don’t think I’d be in harm’s way just by traveling,” Mirchou said. “It could happen to anybody. But at the same time, I don’t think it’ll happen to me.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARLAN, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of a Kansas man who asked the judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so that he can "rend their souls" from their bodies.
David Ostrom, 40, of Paola, Kansas, said in a Jan. 3 court filing that his former wife, Bridgette Ostrom, 38, of Harlan, Iowa, and her attorney, Matthew Hudson, had "destroyed (him) legally." The Ostroms have been embroiled in disputes over custody and visitation issues and property tax payments.
The judge had the power to let the parties "resolve our disputes on the field of battle, legally," David Ostrom said, adding in his filing that trial by combat "has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States."
"I think I've met Mr. Hudson's absurdity with my own absurdity," Ostrom said, adding that his former wife could choose her attorney to act as her champion.
Bridgette Ostrom subsequently asked the judge to suspend David Ostrom's visitation rights and order him to undergo an evaluation. Judge Craig Dreismeier granted both of her requests last week.
"This conduct is concerning," Dreismeier said in his ruling. "The content of the messages sent through email by David over the past few months is disturbing. David's motion for trial by combat is disturbing. His reasons for filing the motion in order to get publicity is disturbing."
David Ostrom told The Des Moines Register that he has an appointment scheduled with a psychologist. Ostrom said he can ask the judge to reverse the decision about contact with the children if the psychologist determines he's not a threat to himself or his children. If he has to undergo treatment, Ostrom said, he must wait until the program is complete to make the same request.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 16 (UPI) -- A horse fled during an equestrian tournament in Russia and was caught on video bucking its jockey, leaving the track and wandering the nearby streets.
Arthur Valeeva, deputy head of the Agency of Press and Mass Media in Bashkortostan, said he was present at the Terra Bashkiria equestrian event in Ufa when the horse made its break for freedom Saturday.
Valeeva joked the horse "probably could not stand the shame" of having lost the competition.
A witness captured video of the horse shaking off its jockey and running into a nearby road. Drivers were able to stop in time to avoid hitting the horse and other vehicles.
Officials said the horse was recaptured and neither the animal nor its bucked rider were injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 16 (UPI) -- A hard hat that fell into the Mississippi River in 2015 is being mailed back to its owner after being found 4,300 miles away on a beach in Ireland.
Liam McNamara, a member of the Burren Shores Beachcombing & More Facebook group, said he found the hat on a beach in Fanore, County Clare, and sought help from social media in tracking down the original owner of the head wear.
The hat's custom paint job, in the purple and gold colors of Louisiana State University, and an intact sticker bearing the name of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 25, helped McNamara get into contact with Matthew Bonnette.
Bonnette said he had been working in 2015 in Belle Chasee, La., near New Orleans, when his hat fell into the Mississippi River.
McNamara said he is mailing the hat back to Bonnette in Louisiana.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 16 (UPI) -- The Shedd Aquarium took advantage of being closed amid coronavirus fears by allowing a group of penguins to tour the facility and visit other exhibits.
The aquarium tweeted video Sunday showing a rockhopper penguin named Wellington excitedly touring the building and looking through the glass at some potentially tasty fish.
Officials said several rockhopper penguins were treated to tours Sunday.
"Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals," the aquarium said, "introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."
The Shedd Aquarium announced it was closing temporarily after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned public gatherings over 1,000 people and asked for any planned gathering of more than 250 people to be canceled.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rome (AFP) - A top 'Ndrangheta clan member was arrested in Italy after police, helped by the anti-coronavirus lockdown, spotted the fugitive smoking inside a seemingly deserted safe house, authorities said Friday.
Cesare Cordi, described by police as a "leading figure of the 'Ndrangheta of Locri" in southern Calabria, had been on the run since August, when a judge issued a warrant for the 42-year-old's arrest.
Thanks to the empty streets and stay-at-home orders imposed throughout the country due to the coronavirus risk, the police, who had been tracking Cordi for days, found him at a house in the town of Bruzzano Zeffirio, at the tip of Italy's boot, late on Thursday.
"The faint glow of a cigarette -- caught through the crack of a shutter -- was enough to give the carabinieri the certainty that in that house was the wanted man," the police of the province of Reggio Calabria, who staged the raid, said in a statement.
About a dozen people linked to the Locri clan were arrested in August on suspicion of various crimes, including mafia-type association, extortion, illegal competition, fraudulent transfer of assets, and possession of and carrying weapons in public.
The 'Ndrangheta, a loose confederation of about 100 organised groups centred in the Calabria region, is considered the country's most powerful and most organised crime syndicate.
Cordi's father Antonio was head of the Locri clan before his death in 2007.
In December, authorities carried out a massive raid against three other related clans within the group, arresting over 300 people.
The coronavirus threat also provided an opportunity for police elsewhere in Calabria to arrest a grandfather and his grandson on suspicion of drug dealing.
In the city of Cosenza, police stopped a car at 0330 (0230 GMT) to ask why the 79-year-old in pyjamas and slippers was driving with his 31-year-old grandson, according to the AGI news agency.
Under the strict new restrictions, people are required to stay at home with only a few exceptions, notably shopping for food, or seeking medical care.
When the pair could not provide a good reason, police searched the car, where they found a plastic bag with 200 grammes of marijuana under the seats, the agency reported.
Both men will be charged with possession of drugs, and dealing, as well as violating the government's anti-virus measures.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Disturbed by empty store shelves and reports of hoarding during the coronavirus crisis, a man stood on a Southern California street corner and held up a homemade cardboard sign with a simple request: "Share your toilet paper."
Jonny Blue told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday that the response to his impromptu toilet paper exchange in Encinitas was immediate and positive.
Drivers honked horns in support and stopped to drop off rolls of toilet paper. Just as quickly, Blue would hand rolls to those in need.
Blue, a physical therapist, said he plans to be out on the corner again Sunday to "encourage people to be better" amid the global pandemic.
Blue gave a few rolls to a grateful motorist who said he came up empty at several stores.
"He was like, 'Do you want me to pay you?' I said, 'No, man. Somebody gave it to me. Take it.'"
The 33-year-old told the newspaper he made his sign after a friend had a difficult time finding diapers and essential supplies for his kids.
"I think people want a sense of community," Blue said. "When things are really challenging, people are looking to band together and be unified."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A police department in Oregon is urging people that if they've run out of toilet paper, it's not worth calling 911.
The Newport Police Department posted the surprising message on its Facebook page as shoppers across the country have flocked to supermarkets to stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic that has put much of the world on edge.
"It's hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance," NPD wrote.
The department then offered numerous alternatives if people couldn't find their "favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus scented tissue."
"There are always alternatives to toilet paper. Grocery receipts, newspaper, cloth rags, lace, cotton balls, and that empty toilet paper roll sitting on the holder right now," the message read. "Plus, there are a variety of leaves you can safely use. Mother Earth News magazine will tell you how to make your own wipes using fifteen different leaves. When all else fails, you have magazine pages. Start saving those catalogs you get in the mail that you usually toss into the recycle bin. be resourceful. Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass. Just don't call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper."
Many aspects of American life have been reordered as the country has dealt with trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Over the past week, images of empty shelves in grocery stores have become a common sight as people rushed to stock up on food and cleaning supplies. Some stores have started implementing sales restrictions of only a limited number of items per person.
Newport is a two-hour drive southwest of Portland.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman received 1 million extra reasons to celebrate when she scored a lottery jackpot on her birthday.
Rabin Lawler of Sterling told Virginia Lottery officials she was celebrating her birthday March 5 when she decided to buy a Millionaire Matchmaker scratch-off ticket from the Harris Teeter store in Sterling.
Lawler said she initially thought she had won a $600 prize when she scratched the ticket off in the store's parking lot, but moments later she realized she had won the $1 million top prize.
"I blanked," Lawler recalled. "I looked at it and said, 'What is this?'"
Lawler decided to take her birthday winnings as a lump sum of $601,684, before taxes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror News) Whether we say we're too busy, that books are too expensive, or we just simply don't know what to read, we can always think of an excuse for why we don't prioritise reading over our other to-do's.
But according to a study, a considerable number of Brits have made an exception for one book.
By analysing their internal sales from the last three years, OnBuy.com - one of the fastest growing shopping marketplaces - revealed which book Brit's can't get enough of, and it's not Harry Potter or The Bible.
From 2016 OnBuy surveyed 3,000 of its customers to gain an insight into their reading habits and found that one in three adults, 35 percent, have not read an entire book in the last five years.
Whilst two in three Brits, 67 percent, admit they'd like to read more.
They also researched which genres are most popular amongst adults, concluding that crime and thriller books being 44 percent of the UK's favourite, and 28 percent regularly opting for romance books.
The least popular genre was poetry, drama and criticism books, which two percent of people chose.
But, the book which came out on top as the UK's most popular book is Kamini Thomas's Modern Kama Sutra.
J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, came in close second followed by Seth Matlins & Eve Epstein's Scratch & Sniff Book Of Weed.
The top ten most popular books in the UK are:
Modern Kama Sutra by Kamini Thomas
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J. K. Rowling
Scratch & Sniff Book Of Weed by Seth Matlins & Eve Epstein
Encyclopedia Prehistorica: Dinosaurs by Robert Sabuda & Matthew Reinhart
Dirty Vegan by Matt Pritchard
Nineteen Eighty-four by George Orwell
A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin
Love You Forever by Robert Munsch
Gotta Get Theroux This by Louis Theroux
To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Cas Paton, founder of OnBuy.com said: "Our research suggests the majority of adults would like to read more, so hopefully our list inspires some members of the public to pick up a book!
"It was also fascinating to see what books are the most popular in the UK, with the top ten including both classics and modern favourites - a great starting list for any new reader!"
