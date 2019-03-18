BERLIN (AP) — German police say a drunken man with a fire extinguisher smashed his way into the driver’s cab of a high-speed train running from Frankfurt to Paris and demanded that the driver slow down.
Federal police said the ICE train operated by Germany’s Deutsche Bahn stopped near Frankfurt after the incident Sunday morning. The 30-year-old man from Heideberg, who wasn’t identified, was arrested and faces an investigation into dangerous interference in rail traffic, among other things.
Police say passengers said the man took a fire extinguisher off the wall, smashed a glass door separating the cab from the passenger compartment, and told the shocked driver the train was going much too fast and he had to save the passengers.
No passengers were hurt but the train was taken out of service.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEND, Ore. (AP) — There are challenges that come with running the last Blockbuster Video on the planet.
The computer system must be rebooted using floppy disks that only the general manager — a solid member of Gen X — knows how to use. The dot-matrix printer broke, so employees write out membership cards by hand. And the store's business transactions are backed up on a reel-to-reel tape that can't be replaced because Radio Shack went out of business.
Yet none of that has kept this humble franchise in an Oregon strip mall from thriving as the advent of on-demand movie streaming laid waste all around it. When a Blockbuster in Australia shuts its doors for the last time on March 31, the Bend store will be the only one left on Earth.
"It's pure stubbornness, for one. We didn't want to give in," said general manager Sandi Harding, who has worked at the franchise for 15 years and receives a lot of the credit for keeping it alive well past its expiration date. "We did everything we could to cut costs and keep ourselves relevant."
The store was once one of five Blockbusters owned by the same couple, Ken and Debbie Tisher, in three central Oregon towns. But by last year, the Bend franchise was the last local Blockbuster standing.
A tight budget meant no money to update the surviving store. That's paying off now with a nostalgia factor that stops first-time visitors of a certain age in their tracks: the popcorn ceilings, low fluorescent lighting, wire metal video racks and the ubiquitous yellow-and-blue ticket stub logo that was a cultural touchstone for a generation.
"Most people, I think, when they think about renting videos — if they're the right age — they don't remember the movie that they went to pick, but they remember who they went with and that freedom of walking the aisles," said Zeke Kamm, a local resident who is making a documentary about the store called "The Last Blockbuster" with a friend.
"In a lot of towns, the Blockbuster was the only place that was open past nine o'clock, and a lot of them stayed open until midnight, so kids who weren't hoodlums would come here and look at movies and fall in love with movies."
The Bend store had eight years under its belt as a local video store before it converted to a Blockbuster in 2000, a time when this high desert city was still a sleepy community with a small-town feel to match.
Customers kept coming back, drawn by special touches like staff recommendations, a "wish list" for videos to add to the rental selection and even home delivery for a few special customers who couldn't drive in. Dozens of local teens have worked there over the years.
Then, in 2010, Blockbuster declared bankruptcy, and by 2014, all corporate-owned stores had shuttered. That left locally owned franchises to fend for themselves, and one by one, they closed.
When stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, shut down last summer — barely outlasting a Redmond, Oregon, store — Bend's Blockbuster was the only U.S. location left.
Tourists started stopping by to snap selfies, and business picked up. Harding ordered up blue-and-yellow sweat shirts, T-shirts, cups, magnets, bumper stickers, hats and stocking caps from local vendors emblazoned with the words "The Last Blockbuster in America," and they flew off the shelves.
Then, this month, she got a phone call: The world's only other Blockbuster, in Perth, Australia, would soon close its doors. A new T-shirt order went out — this time with the slogan "The Last Blockbuster on the Planet" — and the store is already getting a new wave of selfie-snapping visitors from as far away as Europe and Asia.
On a recent weekday, Michael Trovato of Melbourne, Australia, stopped by while visiting his twin sister in Bend.
Debby Saltzman, of Bend, Ore., poses for a photo with her twin brother, Michael Trovato, in front of the world's last Blockbuster store. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
After posing for a photo, Trovato said he misses a time when choosing a movie meant browsing hundreds of titles and asking a video clerk for insight instead of letting a movie-streaming service recommend one for him based on a computer algorithm.
"I miss quite a bit being able to walk into a Blockbuster or CD store and have that social experience and see people looking at stuff and talking to people," Trovato said. "It's something you don't get from the slick presentation of a music service or, you know, from the internet."
The Bend store doesn't seem to be in danger of closing anytime soon.
Its newfound fame has been a shot in the arm, and customers stream in to buy $40 sweat shirts, $20 T-shirts and even $15 yellow-and-blue beanies hand-knit by Harding herself. The store pays Dish Network for the right to use the Blockbuster logo and has several years left on its lease.
People regularly send the store boxes of old VHS tapes and DVDs. They also donate Blockbuster memorabilia: a corporate jean jacket, key chains and old membership cards.
Employees always send a thank-you note, store manager Dan Montgomery said.
Recently, Harding has noticed another type of customer that's giving her hope: a new generation of kids dragged in by their nostalgic parents who later leave happy, holding stacks of rented movies and piles of candy.
Jerry Gilless and his wife, Elizabeth, brought their two kids, John, 3, and Ellen, 5, and watched with a smile as the siblings bounced from row to row, grabbing "Peter Pan" and "The Lion King" and surveying dinosaur cartoons.
"How could we not stop? It's the last one," said Gilless, of their detour to the store while on vacation from Memphis, Tennessee. "They need to see that not everything's on the iPad."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (AP) — Apparently not all unicorns are the embodiment of purity and grace.
Baltimore County Police say a person dressed in a unicorn costume and wielding a crowbar tried to rob a convenience store Saturday morning in the Baldwin community.
Officers arrived just after the High's store opening time of 5 a.m. to respond to the robbery call.
Police say the suspect had fled in a silver car. They located what appeared to be the same car after it had wrecked. No other cars were involved in the wreck.
Police say two people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital, and detectives are working to determine what their involvement was in the robbery. No charges were immediately filed.
Police didn't say if money or merchandise was taken in the robbery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A cow on the run in Indiana near a Chick-Fil-A restaurant prompted some witnesses to suspect the fast-food chain was up to a new marketing tactic.
The cow was caught on camera Saturday running from police in the direction of the restaurant located in the Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville, which is just north of Indianapolis, Fox 59 reported.
As Noblesville Police pointed out, the cow was stopping traffic.
"NPD was able to 'run with the bulls' last night. We were chasing this running wild bovine all over the east side…" their Facebook post said.
It's unclear what ultimately happened to the cow.
Police encouraged anyone who caught photos or videos of their officers' "cowboy adventure" to include them in the comments of their post. Some people wrote, "I think Chick-Fil-A needs to use this as a commercial" and also posted the restaurant's slogan "Eat Mor Chikin!"
Athena Hopkins caught the cow's crossing on camera and posted the video on her Facebook page, writing "so this just happened!" In it, somebody was heard saying, "hey, is this like a promo for Chick-Fil-A?" The video got nearly 1,000 comments and 8,000 shares as of Sunday afternoon.
Several other videos were shared of the cow on the run.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New York man was stunned when he received a whopping Con Ed bill — one totaling almost $38 million.
When Tommy Straub saw the astounding $37,974,401.35 amount as he went to pay his bill online, he didn't worry he would have to pay the jaw-dropping amount. Instead, he decided to take a photo and share it on social media to not only laugh at the bizarre situation, but to warn others.
"Hey @ConEdison: I own a 600 square foot apartment in Astoria, Qns. I do NOT own the entirety of Manhattan Island. THIS IS INSANE. FIX IT," Straub tweeted.
Straub says he has no problem with the utility company and that he has spoken with Con Ed throughout the day. In the end, the issue was resolved and he just paid $77.14.
He tweeted that the utility company says the problem could have been an error in the page's rendering.
Meanwhile, Con Ed says that it has no record of the online payment field generating the close to $38 million amount Straub claims. A spokesperson for the company added that it was not a bill.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Tennessee cut through a wall at a family's home to rescue a dog that took a fall while chasing a squirrel in the house's attic.
The Chattanooga Fire Department said the Engine 11 crew responded to the Hixson home about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to conduct an unusual dog rescue.
The homeowners said their long-haired, toy dachshund, Bella, has been chasing a squirrel in the home's attic when she dell into an opening and ended up trapped inside an interior wall between the master bedroom and the den.
The firefighters were able to use a saw to cut through the wall and free Bella, who was not injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old intoxicated man got on a school bus hoping to be dropped off closer to his home but instead rode to a suburban Philadelphia high school and went inside.
Lower Gwynedd Police say a student reported an unknown man at 7:25 a.m. Friday. The man was dropped off and entered Wissahickon Senior High School.
About 10 minutes later, he was confronted by the school's resource officer and administrators. The man ran outside but was apprehended following a brief foot chase.
Dominic Herder faces trespassing and public drunkenness charges. He's being arraigned Friday. Police did not have attorney information for him.
Lieutenant Michael Gargan said the man looked like a student so the driver didn't question him; however, the school is discussing additional safety measures.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- A video game fan in California unveiled the latest addition to his collection: an unreleased Nintendo game that might be the only copy in existence.
Stephan Reese, who owns every released game for the Nintendo Entertainment System, said he recently purchased a wrestling game called UWC from a former Nintendo employee and he soon discovered it was something unique.
"I got it in the mail and plugged it in and realized it was something I had never seen before, and I own every North American Nintendo game so I was like, 'I definitely know it's not something I have on my shelf.' This was a completely different game, completely different code base, completely different developer, everything was different about it," Reese told KABC-TV.
The cartridge, an unreleased prototype of a game that was never released, appeared to have never even been played before. Reese said it's a wrestling game that features 1980s wrestling stars like Ric Flair.
Reese said the game stands out from other collectors' items because it was never even announced -- he had never heard of it before he bought it.
"That it went all the way through submission and then not released and nobody's ever heard of it, that makes it exceptional even among games that hadn't been released where you would see them in magazines beforehand," Reese said.
The Video Game History Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the history of the medium, had likewise never even heard of UWC. Reese allowed the non-profit to make a copy of the game and post a game play video on YouTube.
"It is no exaggeration to say that this is likely the only copy of the game in the entire world, it is so so important to archive data like this when it is discovered," the foundation said.
The reason the game never saw release, and how the prototype managed to survive, remain unclear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 14 (UPI) -- A Colorado library was closed for several hours during the day due to an unusual hazard -- a moose napping in front of the entrance.
The official Twitter account for the town of Silverthorne said Wednesday that the North Branch Library was "temporarily closed" due to "a moose making an attempt at higher learning."
The moose spent hours napping in front of the building before getting up and wandering off.
Officials said the moose has been seen wandering around town for about four days.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who heard a loud noise outside his home was shocked to discover his car had fallen through the floor of the garage.
Willard Ralls said he was eating dinner before 4 p.m. Wednesday at his Kansas City home when he heard the crashing noise coming from his garage.
"I thought maybe a vase fell off one of the tables in here, and I came out and saw my car sitting down in here. My immediate thing was to get the car keys for the other car sitting out there that was parked right here, so it wasn't going down either," Ralls told KCTV.
Ralls' car, a 1983 Cadillac sedan that had been a gift from his late father, was halfway inside a hole that opened up in the garage.
Ralls said he was lucky to avoid injury in the incident.
"A lot of bad things happened to me in the course of my life. This ain't one of them. You know what I mean. I'm still here. You know what I mean. I just hope it's fixable and we can go from there," he said.
The homeowner said he is trying to figure out how to extract the car from the hole without causing more damage.