CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have captured a man who escaped from a Chicago jail by wearing a coronavirus protective mask and pretending to be another detainee who was set for release, officials said Monday.
Jahquez Scott, 21, was captured by the Cook County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI on Saturday inside the bedroom of a home of Chicago’s northwest side, the sheriff’s department said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday on a felony escape charge.
Scott, who was being held at the Cook County Jail on a weapons charge while on parole for a battery of an officer conviction, allegedly promised to pay another detainee, Quintin Henderson, so that he could pretend to be him at Henderson’s May 2 release. After exchanging sweatshirts with Henderson to complete the disguise, the sheriff’s department said Scott, who was wearing a mask that concealed tattoos on both sides of his face, stepped forward when Henderson’s name was called for discharge, signed release papers and walked out of jail.
Henderson, 28, later asked correctional staff if his name had been called, claiming he had fallen asleep, prosecutors said during a bail hearing.
Henderson, who was about to be released on his own recognizance in a drug case, is now being held in lieu of $25,000 bond on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s department said that after Scott was arrested, he admitted to investigators that he had offered Henderson $500 to use his personal information to escape.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s department, Matt Walberg, said there is an ongoing investigation into the escape. He said that no jail staffers have been disciplined.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HARLAN, Iowa (AP) — A Kansas man who sought legal permission in Iowa to engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife is not insane but merely angry over their child custody arrangement, according to a psychological evaluation.
David Ostrom, of Paola, Kansas, asked in a Jan. 3 court filing to be allowed to fight his former wife, Bridgette Ostrom, of Harlan, Iowa, and her attorney, Matthew Hudson, so that he can "rend their souls" from their bodies. The Ostroms have been embroiled in disputes over custody and visitation issues, and property tax payments.
An Iowa judge responded by temporarily suspending David Ostrom's child visitation and ordering the evaluation. It found he is not troubled, but has "adjustment disorder with mixed emotional features," Ostrom told the Des Moines Register.
"It essentially says I'm not crazy, I just don't like being denied access to my children," he said.
Ostrom has asked the court to order psychological evaluations of his ex-wife and her attorney, according to a motion he filed Friday. Ostrom, who is representing himself in court, also filed a second motion Friday asking for parenting time with his children and that he be reimbursed $4,765 in legal fees and $2,200 for the psychological evaluation. The motion also seeks $255,000 for emotional damages.
Neither Bridgette Ostrom nor her attorney responded to the Register's requests for comment.
David Ostrom had previously told the Register that he filed his "trial by combat" motion to get media attention for his case.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian advertising company is pitching a novel if morbid solution to shortages of hospital beds and coffins during the coronavirus pandemic: combine them.
ABC Displays has created a cardboard bed with metal railings that designers say can double as a casket if a patient dies.
Company manager Rodolfo Gómez said he was inspired to find a way to help after watching events unfold recently in nearby Ecuador.
Families in the coastal city of Guayaquil waited with dead loved ones in their homes for days last month as COVID-19 cases surged. Many could not find or were unable to afford a wood coffin, using donated cardboard ones instead.
"Poor families don't have a way of paying for a coffin," Gómez said.
Gómez said he plans to donate 10 of his new beds to Colombia's Amazonas department, where resources are in short supply. So far there is no indication whether the beds will be put to use and no orders have been placed.
The Bogota-based company is usually at work on advertisements but has been mostly paralyzed over the last month as Colombia remains on lockdown. The South American nation has reported nearly 9,500 confirmed cases of the virus.
The beds can hold a weight of 330 pounds (150 kilograms) and will cost about $85 each, Gómez said. He said he worked with a private clinic on the design, which he hopes will be put to use in emergency clinics that might become short on beds.
At least one doctor was skeptical of how sturdy a cardboard bed might be. He also warned that any corpses should first be placed in a sealed bag before being put in a cardboard coffin to avoid potentially spreading the disease.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — A man who had been kicked out of a McDonald's restaurant for having no face mask threw a rock through the window, stole some underwear from a Walmart and surrendered when police threatened to set a dog on him, authorities said.
Jason Daddario, 37, was charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace, according to a police report. An attorney to comment on his behalf couldn't be found.
Daddario was asked to leave the McDonald's in Brooklyn, Connecticut, last week for failing to comply with a statewide order to wear masks in businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Hartford Courant reported Thursday.
Daddario threw the rock and then stole several pairs of "ladies underwear" from a nearby Walmart, according to the police report.
He tried to flee but thought better of it when a police dog met him as he left the store, authorities said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Brazilian man with "severe low back pain" recently showed something unusual on a CT scan.
While his back pain resulted from a herniated disc, doctors saw three kidneys on the scan.
The doctors from Hospital do Rim in São Paulo observed "a normal-appearing left kidney and two fused kidneys in the pelvis," as noted in a May 7 report in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Three kidneys are "relatively uncommon," according to a report the National Kidney Foundation. Discovery is usually accidental because it rarely causes symptoms.
The condition may continue unknown until imaging is performed for another reason, as in this Brazilian patient's case, according to the NEJM report.
The ureter – a tube carrying urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder – from the left pelvic kidney joined the ureter from the other left kidney just above its entrance to the bladder, the report noted. The ureter from the right pelvic kidney entered the bladder on the right side.
The development of "supernumerary kidneys" is believed to occur as a result of abnormal processes in embryogenesis, or formation of the embryo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Finding love online isn't really new, but finding love in an online show during quarantine? That might be a first. Welcome to the Instagram show "Sheltered in Love."
Creators Tyler Cohen and Jimmy Parenteau came up with the idea. It allows for single men and women, gay or straight, to meet over video chat and then pick their favorite. It's kind of like "The Bachelor" meets Tinder.
Oh, and instead of roses – they give each toilet paper.
"It's been remarkably successful, it even shocks Jimmy and I how successful this has been so far," Cohen said. "The first two couples are still keeping in touch all the time, they're going on Facetime dates."
Cohen and Parenteau originally planned for a traditional dating show, live and on-stage. But COVID-19 forced them to think outside the box.
So the two switched gears, and essentially kept "everything we had planned, but let's do it live on Instagram instead of in person. And let's do it over a week and post videos," Parenteau said.
And it's working. They have attracted more than 450 applications from singles looking for love. While most of the daters are in their 20s, not all of them are. Cohen, a Long Island native, swears his own grandmother wants in.
"She submitted an application on our form, and she's looking for an 85 year old man who has a driver's license and can still see," Cohen said.
They are currently airing season three. Both believe people have made real – albeit virtual – connections at a time when that may the thing that helps get people through the pandemic and shutdown.
"I mean I have heard of people going hiking together already, and all three couples already have plans for real dates once the quarantine is over," Cohen said.
"We're building community here. I think, even if we don't start relationships, being a part of something during this time is super important for your overall sanity and mental health," said Parenteau.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. - To security guard Philip Kalil, there was something different about the way Andre Garnett drove up to the main entrance at Tampa General Hospital, parked, and got out.
"He said, 'Hey, help my wife, she's having a baby!'" Kalil recalled. "I said, 'OK. Let me get you a wheelchair.' He said, 'No, she's having the baby now.'"
On Saturday, April 25, Kalil went from screening guests for signs of COVID-19 to making a different kind of introduction.
"I said to her 'Look, it's you and me.'"
He radioed for help as Andre's wife, Vienna, put her trust in Phil to catch.
"I already had her head in my hands," Vienna said.
As nurses swarmed with towels, Phil went a bit beyond at first-aid training he got at a police department years ago.
"I said 'push,'" he said. "She pushed and the baby came out."
His time substituting for a doctor wasn't quite over when he realized the baby wasn't crying.
"I was like, 'Well that's not right,'" he said. "Mom said the cord was around her neck. I was like, 'Yup... I got it. Don't worry about it!'"
It only took a moment for the little one to release a full-throated cry. At 21 inches long, 8 pounds and 8 ounces -- Zariah Garnett was here.
"We put her on my chest," said Vienna.
She was born a single day before her mom was to be induced.
"She is amazing," said Vienna. "She is such a good baby, she sleeps through everything."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer will need to change his phone number as soon as possible.
While being interviewed on FaceTime during an ESPN2 broadcast of a Korea Baseball Organization game, Bauer's phone number appeared above his head on the screen for everyone in the world to see. After his number was shared, he decided to have fun with the mix-up, offering a prize for fans who called his number.
"So @espn has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this…shall we call it…massive screw up…I'm doing a giveaway!" Bauer tweeted. "I'll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck!"
ESPN recently struck a deal with the league to air games, while the Major League Baseball season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 11 (UPI) -- A deer that ran onto the roof of a home to escape a pursuing leopard in India crashed through the roof into the home, waking its sleeping residents.
Pawan Sharma, founder of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, said the deer is believed to have been fleeing from a leopard in Powai just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when it ran onto the roof of a home and fell through.
A resident contacted RAWW, which responded alongside personnel from the Mumbai Range of the Forest Department.
The rescuers said the deer appeared shaken by the experience but appeared calm inside the home. They said it did not cause any injuries or any further damage to the house after its fall.
The deer was taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park's rescue center to be examined by veterinarians. Officials said it will eventually be released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 11 (UPI) -- A British police department is reminding the public not to call the 999 emergency numbers for non-emergency situations after someone called to report their taps weren't dispensing hot water.
The West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Center said a recent caller to the 999 emergency number, Britain's equivalent of 911, reported their hot water wasn't working.
"If you haven't got any hot water and your heating isn't working then you'll need an engineer. Ringing 999 and asking for the police won't help you," the center tweeted.
The reminder comes after the Essex Police issued a similar reminder in April, when a 999 caller reported they could hear a neighbor's loud snoring.
"An unusual 999 call at this time of the day, caller reporting they can hear someone snoring. Advice was given to them and snoring is never a reason to call 999, no matter how annoying it is," the department's communications officer tweeted.
