SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbing an 80-year-old California man, and police said the 11-year-old was driving a stolen car.
The robbery victim, an Asian man, was walking in a residential area of San Leandro when he was attacked and robbed by the two juveniles, KRON-TV reported.
Police tracked down the suspects and said the 11-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Oakland on Monday.
“We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously,” police Lieutenant Ali Khan said.
Detectives are investigating whether the suspects committed any other crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area.
(FOX) It's probably not a good idea to snort anything on an airplane (or ever).
An airline passenger is reportedly facing serious charges after he was spotted snorting a white substance on a flight, refused to wear a mask and acted aggressively towards other passengers and crewmembers. His behavior apparently forced the flight to divert its course and land at an airport prior to reaching its destination.
The incident occurred on a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco on Sunday, ABC 7 reports. The passenger in question was allegedly spotted carrying a bag full of a white substance which he snorted from.
He also reportedly made aggressive, stabbing motions towards other passengers, yelled racist slurs and made inappropriate comments to female passengers. While he reportedly refused to wear a mask, he was also spotted not wearing shoes as he walked up and down the aisle.
The flight was forced to divert to Minneapolis, where it landed at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The aggressively-behaved passenger was removed from the flight and handed over to law enforcement.
In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for JetBlue said, "On Sunday, JetBlue flight 915 with scheduled service from New York's JFK Airport to San Francisco, was forced to divert to Minneapolis after a customer on board began acting erratically and aggressively toward crewmembers and other customers. The flight was met by law enforcement, the customer was removed and the flight continued on to San Francisco. Safety is JetBlue's first priority, and we appreciate our crewmembers' response and our customers' patience during this incident."
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax has melted down its Dutch league trophy to give a tiny silver star to all 42,000 season-ticket holders who were locked out of games during the coronavirus pandemic.
The storied Amsterdam club published movie-like videos Wednesday of the Eredivisie trophy -- a wide silver plate — being torched and recast into small stars.
A star weighing 3.45 grams (1/8 ounce) will be sent to supporters, Ajax said.
"After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship," said chief executive Edwin van der Sar, arguably the club's greatest-ever goalkeeper.
The project slogan is, "A Piece of Victory. A Piece of History. A Piece of Ajax."
"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are," Van der Sar said.
The Dutch soccer federation gave Ajax a second silver plate as an exceptional gift to display in its trophy cabinet, the club said.
Ajax played 30 of its 34 league games in an empty stadium this season.
The team, which plays in a 55,000-seat arena named after Dutch soccer icon Johan Cruyff, also won the Dutch Cup to complete a double.
The stadium is expected to have 12,000 spectators when it hosts each of four European Championship games next month. They include all three of Netherlands' games in Group C, against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia.
May 17 (UPI) -- A kitten rescued from traffic by a Florida woman ended up taking an 80-mile ride in an Uber to an animal rescue facility.
Kylie Gross said she was on her way to work in Hialeah, just outside of Miami, when she spotted a tiny kitten weaving through traffic.
Gross, a nurse practitioner, said she was able to get the kitten into her car, but when she arrived at the clinic where she administers COVID-19 vaccines, the feline had vanished into the steering column.
"When I got to work, I couldn't get her out of the car," Gross told WPBF-TV. "I had no idea where she was. I could just hear her meowing."
Gross elicited help from police and firefighters stationed at the clinic to help lure the kitten out of its hiding place, but she was then faced with the problem of where to take the feline.
Gross said she couldn't take the kitten home, because her dog is not cat friendly, and multiple local shelters told her they had no room for the animal.
She said she learned that the Furry Friends Rescue in Jupiter could take the kitten in, but she had to work and couldn't take the kitten for the approximately 80-mile drive.
"So, I called the cat an Uber," Gross said. "I use Uber. So why not rescue a kitten using Uber?"
Uber driver Jose Jimenez said the hourlong drive was his first acting as a feline shuttle service.
"When it comes to saving a little pet like this, I'll go anywhere," Jimenez said.
Gross said her Uber bill for the ride came to $160.
Furry Friends Rescue said the kitten is underweight, but otherwise healthy. The rescue said in a Facebook post that the kitten was named Uber in honor of its rescue story.
May 17 (UPI) -- Workers at a coffee shop in Singapore received a scare when they went to investigate a noise in the bathroom and found a large snake slithering in a toilet.
The two employees at the coffee shop in Kranji were working overnight Saturday to prepare for COVID-19 safety measures scheduled to take effect Sunday when they were drawn to the bathroom by a noise.
The two investigated to find a large python slithering around in a squat toilet. One of the workers captured video of the serpent exploring its surroundings after exiting the commode.
The workers called for assistance, but the python had vanished by the time authorities arrived.
Experts said the snake in the video is a common python that is nonvenomous and unlikely to pose any danger to humans.
May 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who lost her high school class ring during a 1986 class trip to Germany was reunited with the lost item 35 years later.
Amy Wildman said she was a sophomore at Wisconsin Heights High School in Mazomanie when she lost her class ring during a 1986 class trip to Germany.
"I was lifting my glass up to drink and realized that my ring was gone. And then it was complete panic," Wildman told WKOW-TV. "I didn't ever, ever expect to see it again."
Bev Whalen, an employee with the Wisconsin Heights School District, said officials were recently contacted by Daniela Schmidt-Mueller of Munich, Germany.
Schmidt-Mueller said she had found a ring at a train station in 1988, but was unable to make out the inscription on the object. She said her kids recently took a second look at the ring and were able to link it to the school.
"So the first thing we did, is we went to the yearbook of that year to find out who would have graduated in 1988. And that's kind of where we started and we knew that the name was Amy, so those were the two clues we had of the ring, the year and the name," Whalen said.
She said Wildman, whose last name was Ayers before she got married, was originally skipped over in the search because her name was spelled "Amiee" in the school yearbook.
Whalen said one of the other Amys contacted by officials pointed them in Wildman's direction.
"I called up my mom right away and told her that she was not going to believe this in a million years," Wildman said. "And then my family, when we got the ring, we went out to dinner and celebrated."
Wildman said the ring arrived in the mail after four months of postal delays.
A Connecticut man was recently reunited with his own class ring after an even longer period of time. Dan Hoey lost his Xavier High School Class of 1983 ring during a trip to Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island in 1982.
Hoey was reunited with his ring when Nancy Hedman, who now lives in Tallahassee, Fla., found it in a box in her attic. Hedman had worked as a nurse at the Rhode Island beach, and her medical station was where the lost and found was located.
"The only thing I can think of is someone found it in the water or the sand and brought it to the first aid station. I don't remember seeing it or receiving it, but it ended up in the lost and found stuff," Hedman said.
May 17 (UPI) -- A whale watching tour in California was treated to a rare sight when a white dolphin was spotted swimming with a pod a few miles off the coast.
Dana Wharf Whale Watch, which shared video of the dolphin on Facebook, said crew members with Newport Coastal Adventure spotted the white dolphin with a pod of about 40 Risso's dolphins off the coast of Laguna Beach.
Laura Lopez, a naturalist with Dana Wharf Whale Watch who captured photos of the white dolphin, said the pale ocean mammal is not albino, but leucistic, a related condition that involves only a partial lack of pigmentation, as opposed to a complete lack of pigmentation in albinism.
Lopez said the dolphin was spotted previously off the California coast on at least three occasions since 2018.
May 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children.
Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago.
"My aunt was visiting me in New Jersey, where we both lived at the time. She brought these braids with her and gave them to me," Guinter told WSYM-TV.
"At that time, my hair was this exact same color, and she said, 'Why don't you keep these braids, and you can use them in creative hairstyles.' That was the reason she stated for giving them to me."
Guinter said she never used the braids, but she kept them safe and wrapped up for nearly 60 years.
"I started thinking that somebody other than me might find these someday," she said.
Guinter said she thought about what to do with her possessions after a neighbor died two years ago and she saw his belongings thrown into the trash.
"I ended up watching that experience across the street about two years ago, and it really influenced me because it was hard to see that man's entire possessions going to a dumpster," Guinter said.
She said she started researching what to do with the braids and discovered Children With Hair Loss, a Detroit-based charity that makes wigs for kids with medical hair loss, would gladly accept the 60-year-old hair.
The charity does not have any requirements for how old the hair can be, asking only that donated locks be at least 8 inches long.
"Once hair is cut, it's actually preserved forever. We have had hair that is donated over 100 years old," said Regina Villemure, founder of Children With Hair Loss. "It kind of blows everybody's mind that the hair is preserved once it's cut."
May 17 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 7,998 Pick 3 tickets purchased with the seemingly ominous number combination 6-6-6 won top prizes.
Lottery officials said the numbers 6-6-6 came up in Wednesday evening's Carolina Pick 3 drawing, causing 7,998 tickets to win a total $3.2 million in prizes.
The top prize for a 50-cent ticket is $250, while the top prize for a $1 ticket is $500, lottery officials said.
Lottery officials said triple digit combinations, known as "trips," are common choices for Carolina Pick 3 players.
May 16 (UPI) -- The owner of a 9-month-old tiger seen loose in a Texas neighborhood last week has surrendered the animal to authorities, the Houston Police Department said Saturday night.
"We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed," the department tweeted.
The tiger, named India, was immediately placed in the city's animal shelter and is expected to be transported to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch wildlife sanctuary on Sunday, CNN reported.
Gia Cuevas and her husband, Victor Hugo Cuevas, are the owners of the tiger.
Gia Cuevas brought the animal to authorities Saturday and is not facing criminal charges at this time.
But HPD Commander Ron Borza emphasized in a news conference Saturday night that it is illegal, as well as a bad idea, to keep tigers as pets in Houston.
"In no way, shape or form should you have an animal like that in your household," Borza said. "That animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had his claws, and it could do a lot of damage if he decided to."
ABC News said India weighs about 175 pounds.
The tiger's existence was first made known to authorities by people who saw it and warned their neighbors via the Nextdoor app that the enormous cat was on the loose.
Video showed Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, approaching the animal and taking it into the house from which it apparently escaped.
Victor Hugo Cuevas fled the scene with the tiger as police arrived to investigate.
He remains in custody for alleged felony evading arrest. His bond was also revoked on an unrelated 2017 murder charge.
India was not with Victor Hugo Cueva when he was arrested.