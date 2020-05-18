NEW YORK (AP) — Porn actor Ron Jeremy is fighting to save a tree his father planted outside their New York home the day he was born.
Jeremy took to Twitter on Saturday, saying that utility Con Edison was going cut down the tree that was planted in Queens in 1953. The tweet includes a 2018 photo of Jeremy hugging the tree.
Jeremy, who has been staying at a Hollywood hotel during the coronavirus pandemic, told the New York Daily News that a neighbor let him know the trunk was wrapped in yellow tape last week.
“I looked after that tree all my life. They tried to chop the tree down years ago but I wouldn’t let them,” Jeremy said. “I even belted myself to the tree.”
The tree is on city property, and the Parks Department can choose to remove it, according to Con Edison. It is up to the city to decide whether to remove the tree to avoid any potential damage it may cause to surrounding power lines.
Jeremy said he had considered traveling to New York to protest the tree’s removal but didn’t feel comfortable flying.
“Let my little tree live,” Jeremy said. “He ain’t ready to go yet.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A theft investigation has proven fruitful in Virginia, where authorities arrested one of two suspects in a convenience store robbery. Store security video shows the pair stealing items while wearing masks made from hollowed-out watermelons.
The Town of Louisa Police Department put out a call for tips in an effort to identify the "MELON-HEADS," and later thanked the public for helping them make an arrest.
Investigators said the two arrived at the store in a lifted black truck around 9:30 p.m. on May 6 and "proceeded to commit a larceny" in the melon masks, which featured small holes cut out for their eyes.
The police statement didn't say what items were taken, and provided no other details about the suspects.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A professional soccer team in South Korea apologized after the "mannequins" used to fill the seats during a game were identified as sex dolls.
FC Seoul apologized in an Instagram post Sunday after fans watching the K-League game against Gwangju FC pointed out the faux-fans in the stands appeared to be sex dolls.
Some observers said the banners held by the dummies appeared to reference adult websites.
The team said there was apparently a "misunderstanding" with the supplier, who the post said had assured officials the dolls were not intended for "sexual use."
FC Seoul said the dolls were intended to compensate for the lack of fans in the stands amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our intention was to do something light-hearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again," the team's statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland restaurant preparing to reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic unveiled its fleet of wheeled bumper tables designed to enforce social distancing.
The Fish Tales bar and grill in Ocean City, which is currently open only for take-out service, shared a video on Facebook showing employees testing out the social distancing tables the eatery plans to use once the governor's office gives the go-ahead for dining rooms to reopen.
The single-occupancy tables are outfitted with wheels to move along with customers as they wander the patio area. A large bumper surrounds each table to keep diners separated in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
"It's like a bumper boat, but it's actually a table," owner Shawn Harmon told the Salisbury Daily Times.
The tables were designed by Baltimore company Revolution Event Design and Production.
"We're an event company, and events have taken a hard hit, so we've been trying to figure out a way that events and things can still happen," Erin Cermak, one of the owners of Revolution, told WBZ-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- Nestle Toll House is offering a year's supply of chocolate chips as the prize for a contest seeking the most unusual and original recipe to incorporate the company's morsels.
The company announced on social media it is holding a "Remix the Original" contest to find "the most original way to use our Nestle Toll House Morsels" in a recipe.
Nestle said it will pick eight of the recipes submitted on Instagram to compete in a bracket-style tournament with the final winner chosen by consumers.
The winner's recipe will be featured on website VeryBestBaking.com and the winner will receive a baker's package including a year's supply of Nestle Toll House Morsels.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- Virginia Tech's virtual commencement ceremony included an honorary doctorate being bestowed on a beloved university staffer: a therapy dog named Moose.
The school announced Moose, an 8-year-old therapy dog employed by the school's Cook Counseling Center, was awarded an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine Friday as part of the school's virtual commencement ceremony.
Moose, who has been with the school since 2014, is one of four dogs serving at the Cook Counseling Center as working therapy animals and ambassadors for mental health awareness. The canine previously received the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association's Animal Hero Award in 2019.
"The students here talk a lot about how Moose has broken down the stigma around mental health care on campus," owner Trent Davis told CNN. "Veterinarians are unfortunately a very challenged population. They have high rates of suicide, and this profession can be quite disturbing. He has really helped the students and staff at Virginia Tech and has gotten a lot of recognition for that."
The school said Moose is facing his own health problems amid the COVID-19 pandemic: he was diagnosed with prostate cancer just one week after his birthday in February. Officials said Moose is still receiving chemotherapy treatments while continuing his therapy dog work and has been given a "pawsitive" prognosis by veterinarians.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- In Idaho man set a new world record as the winner of a Guinness World Records weekly challenge by putting on 10 T-shirts only 15.61 seconds.
David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, participated in Guinness' weekly "#GWRchallenge" on social media, which called on people around the world to film themselves attempting the record for fastest time to put on 10 T-shirts.
The challenge saw multiple people from across the globe attempting to don the shirts while complying with Guinness' rules, which banned the use of v-neck or button-collar shirts for the challenge.
Rush was declared the weekly champion and a new record holder with a time of 15.61 seconds, which he said fell short of his personal goal of 15 seconds.
Rush said it was difficult to practice for the challenge, because sweat would cause his skin to become too sticky and he would have to take breaks to cool off again.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who made a stop on his way to a job interview discovered it was his lucky day when he won $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Fredd Jordan, a semi-retired chef from Smithfield, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was on his way to a job interview when he stopped at the Harimart store on U.S. 70 East.
Jordan decided to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets and one of his purchases, a $5 Emerald Green 8's ticket, was a $200,000 winner.
"I was happy," Jordan said. "Couldn't believe it."
The winner said he plans to invest most of his winnings, but might spend some on a trip to visit family in California.
It was not yet known whether Jordan got the job.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Photos of a Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area using a squirt gun to spray parishioners with holy water in an attempt to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic have gone viral.
The images of Rev. Tim Pelc were shared on social media during Holy Week by the St. Ambrose Church in Gross Pointe Park, Michigan. Although the photos of the 70-year-old priest were originally shared more than five weeks ago, they have since inspired a Reddit photoshop battle and viral memes which the church described as "pretty clever" in a Facebook post.
In the images, Pelc can be seen wearing a mask, face shield and rubber gloves and shooting water into car windows as the vehicles stop by the steps of the church. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with its hatchback door up, shooting water at a basket of flowers.
Pelc told TODAY he came up with the idea while trying to find a safe way to continue the tradition of blessing Easter baskets and ensure children had a fun memory of Easter during coronavirus shutdowns.
"I thought, what could I do that would keep the quarantine restrictions going and give kids the experience of Easter?" Pelc told the outlet. "At noon, the Saturday before Easter, I went out there and there was a line of cars waiting."
Pelc told BuzzFeed News that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet. But, he said, "I haven't heard anything yet."
The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees at the church for each person who has died of COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is now approaching 5,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) A disconcerting entity resembling a 5-foot-long snake made of jelly has been found on a Caribbean beach 450 miles south of Miami.
The Cayman Islands Department of Environment shared a baffling photo of the mass Friday, revealing the coil is so well camouflaged, it's virtually invisible.
Only on closer inspection does the viewer see a long, slender object snagged in seaweed at the water's edge.
Beginning of April, this solid, 5 foot long and 6-inch wide, mass of transparent jelly was found in Pease Bay," the department posted.
The department isn't completely sure, but believes it may actually be a bunch of things: An egg mass from a large diamondback squid.
Finding such egg masses is extremely rare, experts say.
Only 29 documented sightings of diamondback egg masses have been made in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific, according to a study published in 2014 by ResearchGate.net.
The diamondback squid grows to about 6 feet in length, is bright red and a single egg mass can contain as many as 75,000 eggs, the Journal of Plankton Research said in a report.
Commenters on the post by Cayman Islands officials wondered if the eggs were still viable when photographed.
Diamondback egg masses begin to turn "redish-pink" as the eggs near hatching, suggesting the mass found in the Caymans was not that far along, according to the report in ResearchGate.
Cayman Island officials say the egg mass was photographed by Melissa Jenkinson who told McClatchy News she was walking her dog on the beach at the time.
"It was probably longer than 5 foot to be honest, but it was hard to measure!" Jenkinson said in an email.
"It was easy to see because it looked so weird and completely out of place. I had no idea what it was, only that it was not something I've ever seen before. I thought it was some strange, huge worm at first, then took a closer look and saw that is was a solid mass of jelly like substance," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.