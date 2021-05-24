SOUTHWICK, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the owners of the store where she bought it.
Lea Rose Fiega bought the $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March at the Lucky Stop convenience store in Southwick near were she works.
“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn’t look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away,” she said Monday.
The ticket lay behind the counter for 10 days.
“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi Shah, the son of the store’s owners told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”
Fiega is a regular customer, so the family knew immediately who had discarded it.
Shah went to see Fiega at work.
“He came to my office and said ‘my Mom and Dad would like to see you,‘” she said. “I said ‘I’m working,’ and he said ‘no you have to come over.’ So I went over there and that’s when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them.”
Fiega said overcoming a near fatal bout with COVID-19 in January was like “winning the lottery,” so she feels doubly fortunate.
“I mean, who does that? They’re great people. I am beyond blessed,” she said.
The store gets a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission for selling the winning ticket. Fiega said she gave the family an additional reward. She’s saving the rest for retirement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida woman wearing almost no clothing was arrested Saturday after leading troopers on a high-speed chase through several counties in a stolen car, authorities said.
Troopers were alerted around 10 a.m. Saturday that the stolen 2009 Cadillac sedan was seen traveling on I-75 in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.
The stolen car was located on the interstate in Hernando County, where troopers attempted a traffic stop.
But the vehicle instead sped away, reaching speeds of 110 mph while changing lanes and using the roadway shoulder to pass other cars. Troopers pulled up next to the vehicle in an attempt to persuade the driver to exit the interstate, according to an arrest report.
Eventually, the driver exited the interstate onto State Road 52 in Pasco County, where troopers used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle.
Troopers removed the driver, identified as 24-year-old Rachael Lynn Stefancich, from the vehicle and took her into custody. The FHP said that Stefancich was found "nearly fully unclothed" when she was arrested.
Troopers found a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and a substance believed to be meth inside the car, the arrest report said. They also learned that Stefancich's license had been suspended.
She claimed that the car was her aunt's and she was allowed to drive it.
Stefancich was charged with grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- Police in New York said a kitten trapped under a vehicle went through a car wash before being discovered by the driver and rescued by authorities.
The Cheektowaga Police Department said the driver had made an approximately 10-mile drive from Buffalo to Cheektowaga, gone through a car wash and parked at a mall before a bystander heard the kitten meowing in distress under the vehicle.
A pair of police officers were called to the scene and climbed under the vehicle to rescue the feline.
The owner of the vehicle said she did not know where the kitten could have come from, as she does not own a cat.
The kitten was taken to the SPCA for care.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- A 9-year-old Indiana boy cleaning out the SUV his family bought in September made a discovery his father found it difficult to believe: $5,000 cash.
Landon Melvin, 9, was cleaning out his family's Chevrolet Suburban in Plainfield when he found an envelope under a floor mat that contained the cash.
The boy told his father, Michael Melvin, about the discovery in the vehicle, which the family had purchased in September 2020, but his dad had a difficult time believing the story was accurate.
"I was like, 'Whatever.' He's 9," Michael Melvin told WRTV. "I'm like 'you found something, OK.' He says, 'No, Dad I really did.' I walk over. I see it. I reach down. I say, you know, 'What is this?' And, I'm thinking it's probably paperwork of some sort."
The "paperwork" was indeed $5,000 cash.
The Melvins contacted the previous owners of the SUV, a South Carolina family. The family told them they had driven the Suburban to Florida for a cruise in 2019 and had misplaced the envelope of money during the trip.
The family insisted that Landon Melvin keep $1,000 of the money as a finder's fee.
"It's upstairs in my room. I've just been thinking and thinking of all the stuff I could buy," Landon Melvin said.
Michael Melvin said the situation taught him a valuable lesson.
"Check floor mats, always," he said. "We went back out, and we checked all the rest of the floor mats. I mean, what else is hidden in this vehicle?
"So, that's one thing I'm going to definitely do when I clean vehicles out. That's the first place I'm starting."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wearing a French maid-inspired lingerie costume and high heels, dancer JoJo Hamner waited patiently to get her COVID-19 vaccine in a line that snaked past a glittery hostess stand under a red-light chandelier.
When it was her turn, Hamner sat in a chair and held onto a small feather duster that completed her costume while a nurse administered the shot into her already-exposed arm.
Hamner then waited nearby for the required 15 minutes of observation, sitting with other vaccine recipients in leather chairs between plush purple booths, vacant stages and empty poles at this strip club in Las Vegas.
"This is just the most Vegas thing I've ever seen," she said of the experience.
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, with a spinning disco ball casting rainbow colors on the walls but more lights turned on than usual, was an unconventional site for a walk-in vaccination clinic. But as government officials and health workers try to address the slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, they're increasingly turning to creative ways to incentivize people to show up and get a shot.
"This is just another way to access our population," said JoAnn Rupiper, the chief nurse of the Southern Nevada Health District, who monitored the walk-in clinic. "It might attract some people who like the novelty of it, I suppose."
The clinic opened for several hours Friday night, administering shots to about 100 people before the strip club opened for its usual business. Several workers at the club, including Hamner, a dancer at a topless revenue, got their shots at the clinic along with members of the public.
Some people who showed up to get shots admitted they were reluctant to get the vaccine but decided to go for it if it meant visiting a strip club.
Roberto Montti, who lives near the club, said he had been putting off getting his shot but realized he should get it in order to resume his love of traveling.
Montti said he probably would have gotten his shot at a more humdrum venue but decided to go to the Hustler Club because it felt familiar.
"I've been here so many — I've been here a few times. ... Maybe 10 times, give or take," he said with a laugh.
"I was going to wait, I tell you that," said Las Vegas resident Michael Myers as he stood between a full-length picture of a naked woman and a sign promoting social distancing and other behaviors to mitigate the virus spread.
Myers' wife, Lisa Harper, said he changed his mind when she told him they could both get it at the Hustler club.
"I said, 'Flynt's Hustler?' She said 'Yeah.' I said, 'Oh! Let me consider,'" Myers said with a laugh.
"A lot of people that wouldn't ordinarily do it, a lot of guys, they said, they came here because it's Hustler," his wife Harper said. "To take away the stodginess of it, to make it Hustler, it's very clever."
"Nothing says vaccinations like a stripper pole," said the couple's friend George Stoecklin, who joined them to get his shot.
Myers, 70, said he was reluctant to get the shot and worried about how fast it had been available. But he noted his age and said he was concerned about his ability to spread the virus and infect others, including his wife.
Myers said he was disappointed there were no dancers on the stage while he got his shot but said, "at least I got the scope of it."
More than 46% of the state's population age 12 and over has received at least one shot of the vaccine, but Nevada health officials said this week that a steep drop-off in demand for shots may make it impossible for the state to reach a goal of vaccinating 75% of the eligible population.
Nevada officials have been increasingly turning to pop-up clinics in places like churches, schools and senior centers -- and now strip clubs -- to try to get more shots in arms.
As demand has slowed across the country, governments and businesses are turning to other creative ways to get shots in arms. Marijuana dispensaries have offered "joints for jabs," breweries have offered "shots and a chaser," and Ohio next week plans to debut a lottery system for residents who get vaccinated with a $1 million prize and five full-ride college scholarships.
Las Vegas officials said the Hustler Club approached them about holding the clinic after hosting in a similar vaccination site at the company's New Orleans location. The club offered its own incentives to those who show proof of vaccination: a membership card giving them and five friends free admission, a complimentary bottle of alcohol, dances from "a vaccinated entertainer" and other perks.
Ralph James, the general manager, said the business thought it would be a good chance to help the community and get back to normal faster. He acknowledged people may not typically think of the strip club as a public health partner but said, "this gives everyone a chance to see how clean it is and it's a normal business just like any other business."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- A private zoo in Wisconsin said an alligator might be on the loose in the area after apparently escaping from his enclosure.
Doc's Zoo at Doc's Harley Davidson in Bonduel, Shawano County, said an alligator named Rex was discovered to be missing from his enclosure on Saturday.
Steve "Doc" Hopkins, the owner of the zoo, said Rex has been at the facility for 35 years and is "typically very docile" and unlikely to pose a danger to the public.
"He doesn't go hunt for his food. He's never had to do that, I don't even think he knows how," Hopkins told WLUK-TV.
The zoo said in a Facebook post that Rex "has severe arthritis in his jaws making it very difficult to open his mouth more than an inch."
Rex is one of four alligators that live at the zoo. Hopkins said the animals at the zoo are typically exotic pets that were surrendered by owners who could no longer care for them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- A rare proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that featured a typographical error in the name of author J.K. Rowling is being offered for auction and is expected to fetch up to $5,600.
Auction house Ewbank's said the book, one of only 200 trial copies to be printed for reviewers by publisher Bloomsbury before the tome's official release in 1997, contains that typo on the title page, misidentifying the author as "J.A. Rowling."
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, released in the United States as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, was the first book to feature the boy wizard and spawned Rowling's Wizarding World franchise.
The book is expected to sell for $2,800 to $5,600 when it goes tor auction Thursday as part of the auctioneer's Entertainment, Memorabilia & Movie Props sale.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- An Illinois couple said they received an unusual surprise when their pregnant cow gave birth to triplets -- beating incredible odds.
Todd and Cynthia Carlson of Amboy said they knew their cow, Minnie, was giving birth on the night of May 15, but they decided to allow nature to take its course and went to bed.
The couple said they were shocked when they went to visit Minnie the next morning and discovered she had given birth to three calves.
Experts said there is only a 1 in 105,000 chance that a pregnant cow will have triplets, and Minnie's situation is even more unusual because all three calves survived.
"Several people that we've asked that have had cows forever -- their entire lives, and they're in their 60s -- never saw a set of triplets," Cynthia Carlson told WTVO-TV.
The couple named the calves after characters from sitcom Friends, but with some cow puns thrown in: Phoe-Beef Buffay, Ross Gelded and Joey Tri-beef-ani.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsweek) A large lava tube—a cave formed from a volcanic eruption—was discovered beneath a home in Bend in central Oregon.
Back in 2017, realtors told Suzanne and James Brierley that there was a small cave somewhere below their home when they purchased the 10-acre property that year. But the homeowners were surprised to recently discover how large the cave was.
"I was really shocked by how big it was... You couldn't even touch the ceiling in it," James told Bend's KTVZ.
"It was quite impressive, it was kinda like a gift we didn't really know we'd had," he added.
The Brierleys contacted Oregon High Desert Grotto, a branch of the National Speleological Society, in a bid to establish the origins of the lava tube.
The cave was examined by members of the caving club who collected data from the site. There are still areas of the cave that have yet to be explored, according to the club, KTVZ reported.
The Brierleys, whose property is currently up for sale, hope the future homeowners will help preserve the cave.Lava tubes are probably the second most common type of cave, after limestone caves, the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) says, and most are found "close to the surface and not too deep underground."
Lava tubes form from lava, which is "thousands of degrees hot and can flow like a river," flowing through an area.
The NPS explains: "The top of this white-hot river will cool with exposure to the much colder temperatures in the air above. As it cools the lava solidifies into black stone while down below the molten river keeps flowing.
"The rock above keeps cooling. It thickens and widens and will finally form a roof across the molten rock below creating the ceiling of the cave. Eventually as the eruption ends or the lava flow moves to someplace else, the lava tube drains of molten rock leaving a cave tunnel behind," the NPS adds.
There are believed to be as many as 400 lava tubes in central Oregon, many of which are on public lands, according to the Bend tourism website.
"These caves were formed by molten lava when the Newberry Volcano erupted and the lava flowed north," the website says.
The Lava River Cave system, the "longest, continuous lava tube in Oregon", is located off Highway 97 next to Oregon's Lava Lands Visitor Center, the Bend tourism website says.
Hawaii is home to some of the world's longest lava tubes. Kazumura, a lava tube on the Big Island of Hawaii, is the deepest cave in the U.S.
The lava tube begins at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It extends miles beyond the park border, running downhill from the Kilauea Volcano.
The NPS says: "The Kazumura Cave has been mapped to a length 40.7 miles long and a depth of 3,614 feet, making it one of the most significant lava caves on Earth."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A Maryland candy company is selling chocolate covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy insects that have spent the last 17 years underground.
Chouquette Chocolates is selling the cicadas -- dipped in either milk or dark chocolate -- online, but it also posted the recipe on its Facebook page for brave chefs looking for something to do with the bugs.
Billions of cicadas from Brood X are emerging from their subterranean homes as temperatures warm up in the eastern United States. They'll spend the final days of their lives mating and making a tremendous racket as males work to attract females.
It's is expected to be the largest emergence event since 2004.
The fresh cicadas are frozen, given a quick dip in boiling water, then coated in oil and spices, before being air fried and dropped in chocolate, according to the instruction video. The video showed containers of cinnamon and Old Bay (because, Maryland), but the post said to use whatever spice you like.
Chouquette Chocolates owner Sarah Dwyer told CNN affiliate WBAL that the end result tastes like chocolate covered potato chips.
"It's really crunchy because we air-fry them," she told WBAL.
Dwyer is also selling other cicada-themed chocolates that are insect-free for people who want to enjoy the bugs without eating them.
"I just thought the whole idea of having cicadas around every 17 years, it's fascinating," she told WBAL.
Dwyer isn't the only one serving up cicadas.
University of Tennessee professor Jerome Grant told CNN affiliate WVLT that you can boil the bugs or roast them, and he cooked them up in a stir fry and made street tacos.
Cicadas are low in fat, have a balance of vitamins and are high in protein, according to Cicada Safari, an app created by experts at Mount St. Joseph University to help map the emergence of Brood X.