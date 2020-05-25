MOSCOW (AP) — An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.
The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when he died on Friday.
According to the zoo, Saturn was born in the United States and later sent to the Berlin Zoo, from which he escaped when the zoo was bombed in 1943. His whereabouts were unknown until 1946, when British soldiers found him and gave him to the Soviet Union, the zoo said.
“Almost immediately, the myth was born that he was allegedly in the collection of Hitler and not in the Berlin Zoo,” the zoo said in a statement.
But, it noted, “animals are not involved in war and politics and it is absurd to blame them for human sins.”
(FOX) When NBA great Charles Barkley was on the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1992 season, he said his agent told him that by the end of the day, he would be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Sixers, however, backed out of the deal, and Barkley said he ended up playing that night drunk after consuming alcohol all day in celebration of what he thought was an impending trade.
"My agent calls me one morning and he says, 'Hey, you're going to get traded to the Lakers today,' and me and my friends, we go out and celebrate and get drunk about noon," Barkley said on ESPN's "The Lowe Post" podcast. "I'm on cloud nine. He calls me back three hours later, it's like 3:30 now, he says, 'The Sixers backed out of the deal.' And, I'm drunk as **** and we got a game that night, and I'm like, 'What? What are you talking about?' And, he's like, 'The Sixers were scared to pull the trigger.' And, I said, 'You're kidding me. Dude, we got a game tonight and I've been drinking since noon.'
"The one thing that's funny, I don't even know how I played that night," Barkley added. "I think I might have played bad because I was so angry the Sixers didn't pull the trigger, and then it was just suffering the next two or three years."
Barkley eventually was traded to the Phoenix Suns before the 1992-93 NBA season.
He ended up winning the league MVP award after he led the Suns to the best record in the NBA and an appearance in the NBA Finals; they lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
May 22 (UPI) -- A U.S. engineering firm and a New Zealand software company are testing out a robotic dog's abilities to emulate its biological counterparts with a traditional canine task: herding sheep.
Robotics company Rocos is using Spot, a robotic dog developed by Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics, to herd sheep on New Zealand farms.
Rocos said its software allows Spot to be controlled remotely as it herds the sheep through sometimes-difficult and mountainous terrain.
"The age of autonomous robots is upon us," Rocos chief executive David Inggs said. "Our customers are augmenting their human workforces to automate physical processes that are often dull, dirty, or dangerous. Organizations can now design, schedule and manage inspection missions remotely."
Boston Dynamics said its partnership with Rocos is allowing it to explore numerous possible applications for its robots.
"We're excited to see Rocos enabling key features for Spot and our industry partners. The industry applications we're exploring with Rocos will see this important technology create new efficiencies for businesses around the world," said Michael Perry, Boston Dynamics' vice president of business development.
May 22 (UPI) -- An Australian man has back-to-back reasons to celebrate after winning two $50,000 lottery jackpots in just two days.
The Lott said the Moonta, South Australia, man played the Keno Spot 8 game Wednesday, winning a $50,000 prize in draw 262488, and played the same game the following day, winning another $50,000 prize in draw 2625058.
The man told The Lott officials he has been playing Keno for several years and alternates between his favored sets of numbers.
"When I checked my numbers on the computer after the draw, I was shocked! I stared blankly at the computer screen for so long," the man said of his first win.
"I just couldn't believe it. It was big surprise! So I got my whole family to check again and sure enough, it was real."
The man said he couldn't resist playing a second time the next day -- less than 12 hours later.
"I was feeling lucky, so I decided to play again, but this time I used another set of numbers," he recalled. "Well, you can imagine how I was feeling when I saw I'd won again."
The winner said he already has plans for his winnings.
"I am going to put the money toward renovations on my home, and then when we finally can travel overseas again, I want to book a holiday," he said.
May 22 (UPI) -- A traveler on a Wisconsin highway captured video of the moment a dump truck with its bed up collided with an overpass bridge.
Jim Witkowski said he was driving Thursday near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport when he noticed a dump truck traveling nearby with its bed raised.
Witkowski said he tried to pull ahead of the driver to flag him down, but the vehicle was heading too quickly near an oncoming bridge.
The man pulled over and recorded on his cellphone as the truck's bed collided with the bridge.
Witkowski said the cab kept going for about 50 feet with the bed broken off at the bridge.
The driver of the truck was not injured, Witkowski said.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Thomas Waerner won this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, but he is still waiting to return to his home in Norway.
Waerner and his 16 dogs have been stranded in Alaska by travel restrictions and flight cancellations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The Anchorage Daily News reported Saturday.
"I like Alaska a lot," Waerner said. "It's kind of my dream place. But I have a family."
Waerner has five children and 35 other sled dogs in Torpa, Norway. He missed the 10th birthday of one of his children and misses morning coffee with his wife, Guro, who left Alaska in March shortly before health restrictions stopped travel.
The 47-year-old plans to fly home in early June on a DC-6 aircraft bound for the Air History Museum in Sola, Norway.
Everts Air Cargo of Fairbanks is selling the historic plane, and Waerner said the museum is expected to finalize the deal this week.
"We are hitchhiking," Waerner said. "The plane is going to Norway, and we are going with them. We are so lucky."
Prior to the trip Waerner is expected to undergo a COVID-19 test and collect his dogs from a kennel in Salcha owned by fellow musher Arleigh Reynolds.
Waerner said he has friends in the Alaska towns of Ester and Salcha and often spends a few days around Fairbanks after the Iditarod. This year, a few days turned into more than a few weeks and Waerner is ready to resume his normal life.
"My wife has been taking care of 35 dogs, the kids, and working as a veterinarian," he said. Once he returns home, " 'yes, dear,' will be the answer for everything," he said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Delray Beach (United States) (AFP) - A Florida craftsman has come up with a novel way of tackling both the coronavirus pandemic and the problem of invasive pythons and iguanas that damage the state's fragile ecosystem.
Brian Woods, the 63-year-old owner of All American Gator Products, has turned his hand to designing face masks made out reptile skin.
"I took something that's very serious and turned it into a fashion statement," he said at his workshop in Dania Beach, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Miami.
Woods got his inspiration from a curious source -- a meme he saw of a horse wearing a woman's bra as a face mask. He asked his wife if he could borrow one of hers to test if the concept would work.
He now sells python skin face masks on his Facebook page for $90.
Snake hunter Amy Siewe arrived at Woods' home with a giant python for skinning.
"They're wreaking havoc on the Everglades," she said, referring to the vast wetlands that occupy much of southern Florida.
"They get to be between 18 and 20 feet (5.5 to 6 meters) long and they eat everything from rats to deer."
The pythons were probably introduced to Florida as exotic pets toward the end of the last century and released into the Everglades, where they have no predators.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission pays hunters a bounty to capture the snakes.
Iguanas likely also came to Florida as pets before being released into the wild, where they thrive in the balmy climate.
(CNN) A team of scientists has discovered a galaxy that looks like a "cosmic ring of fire" and could help us understand more about how galactic structures form and evolve.
The incredibly rare kind of galaxy has a similar mass to our Milky Way but is shaped like a doughnut with a hole in the middle, according to a press release from the ARC Centre of Excellence for All Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D).
Astronomers from the institution managed to capture an image of the galaxy and can now reveal what it looked like 11 billion years ago.
"It is a very curious object that we've never seen before," said lead researcher Tiantian Yuan, from the center, in a statement. "It looks strange and familiar at the same time."
The galaxy, which has been named R5519, is 11 billion light-years from our Solar System.
The hole at its center has a diameter two billion times longer than the distance between Earth and the sun, according to the press release on Monday.
"It is making stars at a rate 50 times greater than the Milky Way," said Yuan. "Most of that activity is taking place on its ring -- so it truly is a ring of fire."
The discovery is described in full in the journal Nature Astronomy.
Yuan and a group of colleagues from around the world used spectroscopic data to identify the galaxy, and evidence suggests it may be the first "collisional ring galaxy" located in the early universe.
Collisional ring galaxies form after smashing into other galaxies.
The paper could help astronomers understand how our own Milky Way formed, said co-author Kenneth Freeman from the Australian National University.
For a collisional ring galaxy to form from the collision of two galaxies, a so-called "thin disk" of material must be present in one galaxy before the collision occurs, said Freeman.
Spiral galaxies like the Milky Way all have thin disks, and its disk only started forming around nine billion years ago, he said, but this collisional ring galaxy is some 11 billion years old.
"This discovery is an indication that disk assembly in spiral galaxies occurred over a more extended period than previously thought," said Freeman.
LA MIRADA, Calif. — In a matter of two years, a 13-year-old has graduated college with four associate's degrees in Southern California.
The coronavirus pandemic will prevent Jack Rico from attending a traditional ceremony, but a drive-by celebration is happening Wednesday in La Mirada, according to television station KABC.
Rico is the youngest student ever to graduate from Fullerton College.
"I'm 13, so I don't want to rush everything," he told ABC7. "I'm still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That's what I love to do."
KABC reports he has a full scholarship to the University of Nevada, where he'll pursue a bachelor's degree in history.
(FOX) Elon Musk is now a true giant of industry.
Tulsa has transformed its landmark 75-foot-tall Golden Driller statue into a likeness of the Tesla CEO in a bid to convince him to open a new factory in the Oklahoma metropolis.
The statue, which is the fifth-tallest in the continental U.S. and stands outside the Tulsa Expo Center, was built in the 1960s as a tribute to the state's petroleum industry. Its electrifying makeover included replacing its "Tulsa" belt buckle with one that says "Tesla," adding the automaker's logo to its chest and painting its face to resemble Musk's.
Tesla is currently looking for a location for a second U.S. automotive manufacturing facility to build its Model Y utility vehicle and upcoming Cybertruck pickup, and has reportedly narrowed down its choices between Tulsa and Austin, Texas.
The Wednesday stunt was put on by the Tesla Owners of Oklahoma, and supported by Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Bynum couldn't discuss details of any ongoing talks with the automaker but told Tulsa World that the effort isn't about making Austin look bad.
"I think this is about convincing people that Tulsa is the best fit for Tesla, and I really do believe that," Bynum said.
Musk is yet to comment on Tulsa's unique sales pitch.
