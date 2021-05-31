MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — After years of fighting and litigation over who can include “Orlando” in the name of their central Florida airport, Orlando International Airport officials and Orlando Melbourne International Airport officials have tentatively agreed that Orlando Melbourne International Airport will change its name to Melbourne Orlando International Airport.
The Melbourne Airport Authority announced the Space Coast airport’s new name Friday. The name change was legally agreed upon to everyone’s mutual satisfaction in a consent and license agreement, officials said. It must be approved by both airport boards.
The newly renamed Melbourne Orlando International Airport is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Orlando International Airport, which is the busiest airport in Florida.
The Melbourne International Airport began operations in 1928 and changed its name in 2015 to Orlando Melbourne International Airport in an effort to attract more travelers. Officials with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates the Orlando International Airport, took issue with the new name of the Orlando Melbourne International Airport and eventually filed a federal lawsuit in 2019. The lawsuit claimed the Orlando Melbourne International Airport was misleading passengers into believing they were going to the theme park mecca in the middle of the state instead of Florida’s Atlantic coast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A piranha has been found in a lake at Louisiana State University, and fisheries agents are looking in case there are more, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Friday.
The red piranha found earlier in the week was probably a pet that someone released into University Lakes, a news release said.
Piranhas are native to the Amazon Basin in South America, and it's illegal to possess or sell them in Louisiana, the department said.
"While their reputation in popular culture labels them as a vicious predator, piranhas are more likely to scavenge for dead or dying prey, including fish or crustaceans," the news release said.
Still, it advised people who see a red piranha to be cautious.
"If you have information, or if you think you caught a piranha, please do not return it to the water," it said.
Rather, it said, contact either aquatic nuisance species coordinator Rob Bourgeois rbourgeois@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-0765, or the department's aquatic invasive species hotline at AquaticInvasives@la.gov or 225-765-3977.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Euro Weekly News) Salvatore Garau, a 67-year-old artist from Italy – at a time when the art world, like everybody else, is going through a very difficult time with the pandemic – has achieved a remarkable feat, which should be impossible to do, but he has sold an 'invisible sculpture' for the sum of €15,000 (£10,570).
Originally, the price was set at between €6,000 and €9,000 (£4,200 and £6,350), but when he kept receiving more offers, the price increased and he ended up selling it for the higher amount.
Garau's sculpture – christened 'Io sono' (I am) – is an immaterial sculpture, which, in so many words, means it does not exist, or that if it did exist, then it only exists in the mind of its creator, with many art skeptics criticising the artist's curious creation, but Garau's response is that he has not sold 'nothing, but has sold a vacuum.
Garau explained it, The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that nothing has a weight. Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us".
The Italian artist continued, "When I decide to 'exhibit' an immaterial sculpture in a given space, that space will concentrate a certain amount and density of thoughts at a precise point, creating a sculpture that, from my title, will only take the most varied forms. After all, don't we shape a God we've never seen?", as reported by as.com.
The artist points out that his work can not be displayed just anywhere, but must be located in a space measuring about 150×150 cm, that is free from obstructions, with lighting and climate control being optional, as you can't see the object anyway, all which will be detailed in a signed and stamped guarantee certificate from the artist to the buyer.
This Friday 28, Garau had another one of his invisible sculptures – 'Aphrodite Piange' (Aphrodite cries) – being exhibited in New York, a piece which is another immaterial sculpture that, supposedly, rests on a circle drawn on the ground, which is the only thing that is visible, and the artist claims that with these works of art, he has started "a new, small, authentic revolution".
His first invisible sculpture, called 'Buddha in contemplation', was placed 25 metres from the entrance to the Gallerie d'Italia, in Milan's Piazza della Scala, in the Intesa San Paolo exhibition grounds, where, among other things, there is a large canvas of Garau.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain used heavy equipment to hoist a 24-year-old pony that became stuck in a water-filled ditch.
The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Lyndhurst, Brockenhurst, Totton and Redbridge were summoned to the ditch in Cadnam after the pony, named Hector, became stuck and his owner, identified only as Sarah, called authorities.
Hector was sedated by a veterinarian and firefighters then hoisted the small horse using a specialist rescue vehicle.
"Hector was sedated to reduce his anxiety as the lifting strops were applied and then anesthetized whilst being lifted out of the watery ditch," said Jim Green, HIWFRS animal rescue adviser. "This was a particularly technical rescue with a number of obstacles to overcome. It demonstrates the benefit of years of investment in knowledge and skills for these incidents."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 28 (UPI) -- A man fishing on an a New Brunswick, Canada, river noticed some unusual activity in the water and ended up rescuing a red squirrel struggling with some bass.
Matt Myers said he was fishing for striped bass on the Miramichi River when he saw a group of bass splashing at the surface of the water.
"I was watching some splashing and all of a sudden I looked to the side and I thought 'What is that in the middle of this spawning activity?'" Myers told CBC News.
He said he initially thought the bass were attacking a stick, but he then realized they were nipping at an animal.
"Lo and behold, it's this poor little red squirrel in the middle of all this spawning activity," Myers said. "The bass appeared to be coming up and nipping at it."
Myers used his paddle to scoop the squirrel up onto his kayak and gave it a ride back to shore.
He said the fish had likely confused the squirrel's splashing for a female preparing to lay her eggs.
"I don't think they were trying to eat it," Myers said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Wear a mask, pay a penalty. That's the unusual message a Mendocino restaurant owner is offering his customers.
Signs posted in the windows and at the register of Fiddleheads Cafe on Lansing Street read: "$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A FACE MASK." And in the fine print below that message, it adds that anyone overheard boasting about receiving a vaccine would get another $5 surcharge.
Owner Chris Castleman told NBC Bay Area some customers have paid the $5 fee while others have expressed shock and outrage. He says the "fee" ultimately is an optional donation as it goes to charities assisting domestic abuse victims.
"Customers either love it or hate it," he said via email. "There are people who refuse to pay it; I guess a $5 donation to charity is too much for them. Others have gladly paid it knowing that it goes to a good cause. I don't force anyone to pay, I give them the freedom of choice, which seems to be a foreign concept in these parts of the country."
The latest signs shouldn't come as a surprise as Castleman is not shy about expressing his political views and has previously posted several highly political messages railing against the pandemic restrictions.
Another sign posted at the restaurant in April read: "THROW YOUR MASK(S) IN OUR TRASH BIN AND RECEIVE 50% OFF YOUR ORDER."
Yet another sign that has since been removed read: "GET YOUR FREE COVID-19 VACCINE CARD HERE!" Alongside that message was a photocopy of what appeared to be an official COVID-19 vaccination record card.
In June 2020, Castleman temporarily closed the restaurant and boarded it up after receiving a notice of a $10,000 citation from county health officials, according to the Press Democrat. A message written on the plywood read: "Closed by order of Mendocino County."
Mendocino County is in the yellow tier for COVID-19 reopening, meaning restaurants can operate indoors at a maximum of 50% capacity, and masks are required when diners are not eating or drinking.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- A free diver received a wedding invite after finding an engagement ring that fell off a woman's finger to the bottom of Britain's largest lake.
Rebecca Chaukria's ring slipped off her finger Monday as a photographer was taking pictures of her and her fiancé, Viki Patel, on a jetty on Lake Windermere.
Patel told CNN the water was "absolutely freezing" and he couldn't see through it.
The couple were next to the Langdale Chase hotel, which got in touch with free driver Angus Hosking, who rushed to the spot and dived in to recover the white gold and diamond ring, The Independent reported.
Hosking used an underwater metal detector to search for the ring and scooped it up within 20 minutes after a few false positives.
Patel described Hosking as a "brilliant guy" when he came back with the ring, and thanked him repeatedly.
"Now, she's never taking it off," Patel joked in the CNN report.
Patel added that he would invite Hosking to their wedding in August if COVID-19 restrictions allow.
Hosking, a volunteer of Lake District Diving in Windermere, has previously helped remove litter from lakes and returned items such as phones, rings and cameras to tourists.
Windermere is Britain's largest lake at 10.5 miles long and up to 219 feet deep, according to Lake District's website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MESA, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of using fireworks to destroy five mailboxes during a three-day stretch in March, authorities said.
John Janecek, 40, of Mesa, was arrested Friday and charged with five counts of first-degree burglary for "entering a nonresidential structure while in possession of explosives," five counts of disorderly conduct and possession of dangerous drugs, KTVK reported.
According to the Mesa Police Department, four mailboxes in Mesa and one in Gilbert were destroyed between March 12 and March 15, KNXV reported. Police said the mailboxes were destroyed by "an unknown explosive device," according to the television station.
Surveillance cameras caught a maroon Hyundai Sonata leaving the scene of three of the incidents in Mesa, KTVK reported. Detectives traced the vehicle to Janecek and discovered that he had posted videos to social media about making and setting off fireworks, according to the television station.
Janecek was detained in April after police executed a search warrant, Mesa police said in a statement.
"John denied blowing up any mailboxes but said he did have 'materials' that he thought he should not have, so he had them destroyed," the statement read. "John continued to talk to officers, making incriminating statements about blowing up mailboxes, but would then stop and correct himself."
Police then obtained another search warrant to examine Janecek's social media content, KNXV reported. According to police, one of the messages they uncovered had Janecek saying, "You sure have been a lot of mailboxes disappearing."
After his arrest Friday, police said Janecek told authorities he apologized to the merchant who owned the first mailbox and paid him $30 as restitution, KSAZ reported.
Janecek later confessed to blowing up at least three mailboxes, according to police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASILLA, ALASKA — Crystle Lewis and her fiancé mailed out their wedding invitations earlier this month and began to wonder why they weren't receiving any RSVP's
It turns out that their envelopes needed extra postage because of a wax seal, but Lewis didn't know that.
When a local postal worker noticed the pile of envelopes had not been sent, he decided to buy the extra postage. That night, he worked with his co-workers to mail the wedding invitations.
The Alaskan bride-to-be says she's thankful for that U.S. Postal worker who went above and beyond to save her big day.
"He was nice enough to pay for the extra postage, and put them on there and send them out for us so we could have people at our wedding," she said.
The couple tried to repay the worker for the extra postage, but he refused, saying he was just happy he could help.
"I couldn't help but choke up, it was so unexpected, Lewis said. "I wasn't expecting that at all. It was really nice."
Edward Mayton, the postal worker, said that he didn't even think twice about it.
"That's just what we do, not just because we're supposed to do it," Mayton said. "I mean, this is the valley; this is Wasilla. We take care of each other out here."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WISN) MILWAUKEE - A drunk man broke into a Milwaukee home where three out of town sheriff's deputies were staying.
They recorded the encounter on the social media app TikTok.
The deputies are from Montana, in town for training and posted about the incident on TikTok.
"About 2:30 in the morning, I heard some crashing around upstairs, but I thought it was this guy going to the bathroom. It wasn't me," the deputies said on TikTok.
The Montana deputies are in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, but they never expected a crime to happen in their rental home.
When they found the back door open, the deputies realized there was an intruder, and when they went upstairs, they found the 19-year-old sound asleep.
"Matt finds this dude laying in a bed in our house. Dude broke into the house in the middle of the night. This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs," the deputies said on TikTok.
But Deputy Charles Pesola said the guy was actually lucky they were cops.
"What if that dude stumbled into a bed with a kid, or my wife. I mean, it could have been a different morning, right? So wrong place, wrong time, lucky place, lucky time, that there's dudes that actually know how to handle that," Pesola said.
"What did he say? Did he know where he was?" WISN 12's Hillary Mintz asked,
"He had no idea where he was. He had no idea where he thought he was, and he didn't know where he came from," a deputy told Mintz.
"No this is a first for that, I've woken up in random places," the intruder said on the TikTok video.
"Why did you make this into a TikTok video?" Mintz asked a deputy.
"I try to make everything a TikTok video. Part of what I do in our community is put myself out in front of people to be a real person. Cops have a hard time right now, and when they can see we're still having fun and still real people and we're good, it's a good thing," he said.
The TikTok video, seen now by tens of thousands, is just one of many these guys make to show a different side of the badge.
"He made a mistake. It's OK. We're gonna get over it, and at the end of the day, we can smile about it," Deputy Matt Vander Ark said.
"Crime doesn't stop and Milwaukee needs our help. We got you Milwaukee," the deputies said on TikTok.
The intruder wasn't cited or charged.
Police said he was intoxicated and stumbled into the wrong home.