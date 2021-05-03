PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Fire rescuers and medical staff used a power saw and screwdrivers to extract a toddler from an antique wooden barrel in which he became wedged during a visit with his grandparents.
Kelly Strubing and her husband took their 2-year-old son Dorian to the emergency room after he got stuck Saturday, WKRN-TV reported. Sumner County Emergency Medical Services and the Portland Fire Department worked with hospital staff to free the boy.
X-rays determined where his hips, knees and feet were, Strubing told the station. His arms, shoulders and head stuck out from the top of the barrel, which allowed him to hold on to a teddy bear.
The workers used a power saw to cut some wood from the bottom of the barrel and screwdrivers were used to chip away at the top opening to make a hole big enough for his feet to fit through, Strubing said. The first responders pulled the toddler through the top of the barrel once his legs were straightened.
“It was certainly nerve-wracking, but now that he’s safe we all are getting a good laugh from it,” Strubing told WKRN.
The workers who helped free Dorian signed the wooden barrel as a keepsake from his first trip to the emergency room. The toddler, who didn’t sustain any injuries while trapped, celebrated his rescue with a popsicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was rescued after a tree that fell during high winds trapped him inside a portable toilet at Gettysburg National Military Park in south-central Pennsylvania.
The Barlow Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that the crew was called to Little Round Top shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. Assistant Chief Joe Robinson told the York Daily Record that they found a tree atop a vehicle but no one inside, and park rangers then told them the tree had trapped a man in the portable toilet.
Robinson said crews treated it like a car entrapment, cutting away the tree with a chain saw and then cutting the portable toilet open with another saw.
"He was very lucky," said Robinson, who has been a volunteer firefighter for three decades. "It was a large tree, and it just missed striking him. It could have been very serious."
The man was alert and talking to EMS as he was loaded into an ambulance to be taken to Gettysburg Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Emergency crews across the region were responding to many calls of downed trees and wires as well as fires during the windy conditions, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man moving from Alabama to southwest Florida traveled hundreds of miles with an owl stuck in his truck's grille. The owl survived.
Torie Gray said he saw a vehicle ahead of him swerve on Interstate 75 to avoid the great horned owl. But somehow he hit it and it became lodged in the truck.
Gray said he wasn't aware of the situation until he got to Naples, where he plans to live. Gray says he saw the damage to his vehicle and the owl inside, but he wasn't sure it was still alive.
Gray called the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, which sent a volunteer to help dislodge the bird.
Eventually they did, and both men marveled that the owl was in good shape. Gray said the bird did more damage to the truck than to itself.
"Nobody knows how it is alive. He had lost a few feathers, but he was pretty alert," said Tim Thompson, volunteer at the conservancy. "Every single person was shocked. They can't believe it. I think it is just an amazing story."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Just about anything can be purchased online in today's world, but what one woman put up for sale has a lot of people taking notice: She posted her entire Brooklyn wedding up for sale on TikTok.
After COVID delayed her (and many others couples') nuptials in 2020, Mackenzie Newcomb knew she could no longer wait, so she and her now-husband got married on a beach in Massachusetts in a small family affair. She said that after having gone through everything together, and her husband's father dying last summer, getting married felt like the right thing to do.
It was a picture-perfect wedding, but with one problem: She had already paid for a whole wedding, scheduled in September.
"My dad said sell your wedding on Craigslist, I was like, 'Dad, that's not a thing,'" Newcomb told NBC New York. So instead, she did what many other people have done during the pandemic: She turned to TikTok. That's where she offered to sell her pre-planned wedding to one lucky couple, slotted for Sept. 18.
"My hope is to find just one couple who's willing to pay $15,000 for a boxed wedding, that doesn't want to change too much to ruin my vendor's lives, that lives in New York — the New York thing is important," Newcomb said.
The venue is Milk & Roses, a bar and restaurant in Greenpoint with a bar in a library setting and outdoor space in the back. It comes with an 80-person guest list, and perhaps more importantly, comes at a discount.
"A lot of COVID brides are in the same position, they already eloped but they just have to deal with the face they owe all this money to a venue, caterers," she said.
It's still not clear if every vendor will sign off on the 11th-hour change, but Newcomb said she's willing to give it all up — even her dress, if the bride is the same fit. The couple needs just provide the outfits, the cake and the cards.
"It is not a $100,000 wedding being sold for $15,000. They need to know all the pros and cons that come with this extreme budget wedding in New York," Newcomb said. "It's beautiful, but it has pros and cons."
The owner of Milk & Roses said he wouldn't usually allow this sort of thing, but said he'll let it slide after all the buzz the viral video created. As for Newcomb, she said she's gotten 10 serious inquiries that have been narrowed down to three, and said she will begin interviewing the couples next week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 3 (UPI) -- A House Appropriations subcommittee hearing was delayed Monday when 22 minutes of audio from the movie Galaxy Quest played while members were speaking.
The House Appropriations subcommittee on energy and water meeting was held via Zoom and livestreamed online, where viewers noted the audio from 1999 sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest -- and, later, some disco music from The Village People -- was playing in the background.
The members of the subcommittee were apparently unaware of the audio issue until a recess was called to address the problem.
Appropriations committee spokesman Evan Hollander said the audio issue was the result of a problem with the House Recording Studio feed, not a member loudly watching TV with their microphone on.
"While the hearing itself was free of any disruption, HRS apparently decided to add a movie soundtrack over the discussion of energy and water projects," Hollander tweeted.
The hearing continued once the audio problem was resolved.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 3 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman making her morning commute captured video of an unusual sight on the highway -- a coyote running down the middle lane.
Tanika Campbell said she was on her way to her job in New Haven when she spotted the coyote sprinting down the center lane of Interstate 95.
Campbell posted a video to Facebook showing the coyote running alongside her vehicle as she took Exit 47 toward downtown.
The coyote's ultimate destination, and how it came to be running on the interstate, were unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONOLULU (AP) — A doctor and a team of neonatal medical professionals were in the right place at the right time — helping a Utah woman deliver her baby onboard an hourslong flight to Hawaii.
Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga was traveling from Salt Lake City to Hawaii on April 28 for a family vacation when she gave birth to her son, Raymond, at just 29 weeks gestation.
Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawaii Pacific Health family medicine physician, along with Lani Bamfield, Amanda Beeding and Mimi Ho — neonatal intensive care unit nurses from North Kansas City Hospital — were also on board.
"About halfway through the flight, there was an emergency call, and I've experienced this before and usually they're pretty clear asking if there is a doctor on board," Glenn said in a Hawaii Pacific Health press release. "This call was not like this and it was fairly urgent."
Bamfield said she heard someone call out for medical help and saw how little the baby was.
All three nurses and the doctor sprung into action. With no special equipment for the preemie, the group got creative: they used shoelaces to cut and tie the umbilical cord and used a smartwatch to measure the baby's heart rate.
"We're all trying to work in a very small, confined space in an airplane, which is pretty challenging. But the teamwork was great," Glenn said.
The delivery was also the subject of a viral TikTok, which racked up more than 11 million views as of Sunday night. The video shared by Julia Hansen shows the announcement of the birth on the flight, with the plane landing three hours later.
Hansen and a friend she was flying with, Siearra Rowlan, told The Washington Post the situation initially caused a commotion, but other passengers were pretty "casual" about it by the end of the flight.
"Everyone just kind of got up, got their carry-on and left," Hansen said of the scene after Mounga and her son were escorted off first.
Medical crews were waiting at the airport in Honolulu to help get the mom and baby to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.
The three nurses from the flight were able to visit Mounga and the baby on Friday and said it was an emotional reunion.
"We all just teared up. She called us family and said we're all his aunties, and it was so great to see them," Ho said.
Mounga has since been discharged, but baby Raymond will remain in the NICU until he's ready to go home.
"It has been very overwhelming," Mounga said. "I'm just so lucky that there were three NICU nurses and a doctor on the plane to help me, and help stabilize him and make sure he was ok for the duration of the flight."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy who found his way onto the conveyor belt baggage handling system at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was not injured.
Airport spokesperson Pat Hogan said the incident happened early Saturday afternoon as a group of about 20 people were checking their bags for a trip they were taking together.
Hogan said initially no one in the group noticed the boy was missing, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.
"There was a lot of confusion because there were so many people in the group," he said. "They were all checking their bags and putting their own bags on the conveyors, so it took a second for them to realize he was missing — but as soon as they did people sprang into action and the police were able to find him quickly."
Police found the boy in under five minutes.
Hogan said the incident will likely lead to a review of baggage system security safeguards to see if more needs to be done to prevent it from happening again.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 30 (UPI) -- Police called to a Nova Scotia restaurant on a report of a COVID-19 lockdown violation discovered the alleged illegal customer seated at a table was actually a mannequin.
Mike Cormier, the owner of the Ardmore Tea Room in Halifax, said police visited his eatery Thursday morning after someone called to report someone was dining indoors at the facility in violation of shut-down orders.
"The officer got out and was looking in the window, and I saw her looking at the mannequin," Cormier told Global News.
He said he went out and spoke to the officer, who confirmed a caller had apparently mistaken the mannequin seated at a table for a human customer.
Halifax Regional Police spokesman John MacLeod confirmed officers were called to the restaurant Thursday morning on a report of "individuals not following public health directives."
"Officers attended and found there were no issues or violations at that time," MacLeod said.
Cormier posted a photo to the restaurant's Instagram page showing the mannequin with the police cars in the background.
"Please don't call the police on us. We are only open for takeout and delivery. No eat in, she's a mannequin to help with social distancing," he wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 3 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man broke a Guinness World Record when he performed 3,050 pushups in one hour, but he fell short in his attempt at a 12-hour pushup record.
TShane Johnson, a U.S. Marines veteran from Pineville, started his record attempt by performing 3,050 pushups in an hour, breaking the previous record of 2,900.
Johnson kept going for 11 more hours, attempting to break the record for most pushups in 12 hours, which as stood at 19,325 for more than 30 years.
The veteran finished his 12-hour pushup marathon with 16,400, falling short of the second record.
"There were some small little things we didn't account for, as far as how much time between breaks and of course, just the amount that it takes on your body to do that long after completing the first world record, but it was a win," Johnson told WRAL-TV.
Johnson's record attempts raised money for the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.