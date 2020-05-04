ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies arrested a man who had been living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it felt like a “tropical paradise.”
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Discovery Island on Thursday. He said he’d been there since Monday or Tuesday and had planned to camp there for a week, according to an arrest report.
The 42-year-old said he didn’t hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him on foot, by boat and by air because he was asleep in a building. He told the deputy he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing” signs.
"Richard stated that he was unaware of that and that it looked like a tropical paradise," according to the arrest report.
Orange County Marine deputies on Bay Lake used a public address system to tell McGuire he was not allowed to be on the property, but he remained on the island, anyway, according to the arrest report.
A security representative for Disney said she saw McGuire using a company boat Thursday, noting that the area had several "no trespassing" signs and two closed gates. She asked the agency to press charges.
McGuire was arrested on a trespassing charge and taken to jail without incident. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.
Previously called Treasure Island, Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (AP) — Somebody apparently needed a really big protective mask.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues near the Michigan Avenue entrance to the Art Institute disappeared about 24 hours after it was applied.
Good news for the lion, though. By Friday afternoon, it got a new mask like the one the other lion nearby is wearing. But to make it tougher for thieves to steal them, the new mask and the one on the other lion are are now held on with cables that are a lot tougher to cut.
Police are investigating the theft and are looking for two men whom a security guard saw get out of a black Chevrolet, climb onto one of the statutes and cut the mask from the lion's head.
The large-scale masks were installed early Thursday to remind people to follow a statewide mandate that started Friday requiring people to wear masks in public places during the coronavirus crisis. The Picasso statue in nearby Daley Plaza is also wearing one.
The lions are used to wearing head gear. They sported Cubs caps in 2016 when the team won the World Series and Bears helmets twice before the team's two trips to the Super Bowl.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WALKER, La. (AP) — Police are searching for an "aggressive chicken" accused of engaging in fowl play at an Louisiana bank.
The Walker Police Department responded to a complaint about the brazen animal Friday, the agency said in a social media post over the weekend.
Witnesses told police the chicken had been spotted at the bank multiple times last week, approaching patrons at the ATM, chasing customers and even attempting to climb into cars in the drive-thru, according to the department's post.
Officials said officers responded to the bank within a few minutes of the call, but found the pesky poultry had already escaped.
The suspect remains on the loose and police advised residents to avoid confronting the animal, and instead call for help.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state trooper's decision to stop a driver who flashed an obscene hand gesture wasn't justified, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday, overturning lower court decisions.
The justices ruled unanimously that the evidence showed Trooper Paul Stevens lacked reasonable suspicion to pull over Shawn Patrick Ellis for disorderly conduct on a Stanly County road in January 2017.
Stevens and a local police officer had stopped to help a stranded motorist out of gas a few days after a snowstorm when Stevens noticed what turned out to be Ellis in another vehicle.
Ellis' back-and-forth waving motion with his hand outside the window turned into a pumping up-and-down motion with his middle finger, court documents say.
Stevens pursued Ellis' SUV in his cruiser, with blue lights still flashing, for a half-mile before Ellis stopped. Ellis initially refused to identify himself, and Stevens ultimately cited him for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.
The trial judge refused to suppress Stevens' testimony in the case. Ellis pleaded guilty to the count but said he planned to appeal.
A divided panel of the Court of Appeals upheld the judge's denial to leave out the trooper's statement, saying there was reasonable suspicion for the stop.
Associate Justice Robin Hudson, writing Friday's opinion, said Stevens' testimony leads to inferred facts that the trooper didn't know whether Ellis' gesture was directed at him or another driver. Stevens also didn't observe traffic violations or other suspicious behavior during the pursuit, she wrote.
"The mere fact that defendant's gesture changed from waving to 'flipping the bird' is insufficient to conclude defendant's conduct was likely to cause a breach of the peace," Hudson wrote while returning the case ultimately to the trial court.
Lawyers for the state, who defended the prosecution, had initially said the stop was lawful under an exception to prevent harm in emergency conditions. The Court of Appeals rejected that line of argument, and the Department of Justice said the evidence didn't establish reasonable suspicion.
An arm of the American Civil Liberties Union in North Carolina filed a brief siding with Ellis, saying that raising the middle finger is protected speech.
The case "is a textbook example of how public officials criminalize dissent and criticism," ACLU attorney Irena Como wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man who collected a $20,000 lottery jackpot said the win came just a few years after his life was saved by a Nebraska Lottery T-shirt.
Jimmy Brezina visited Nebraska Lottery headquarters in late April to collect his $20,000 prize from a Golden Cherry Multiplier scratch-off ticket, and he told officials the lottery had previously brought him luck in the form of a T-shirt he was wearing Oct. 13, 2012.
Brezina said he was wearing a Nebraska Lottery T-shirt under his corduroy shirt while working as a mold and pattern maker at a Lincoln machine shop. He said he heard a hissing sound followed by the explosion of a moisture accumulator just a few feet away from where he was standing.
The worker said multiple pieces of PVC shrapnel pierced his body and when his shirt was cut open at a local hospital they discovered a shard that had been headed for his viral organs had snagged on the T-shirt.
"That old t-shirt saved my life," he said.
Lottery officials said winners each receive a T-shirt when they collect their prizes, but Brezina's story earned him an extra two shirts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas restaurant owner said a customer who came in with his family on the day the dining area reopened insisted on doubling his bill and left a $1,300 tip.
David Fernandez, owner of Autin eatery Frog & The Bull, said the restaurant's dining area was re-opened Friday when the coronavirus stay-at-home order was eased, and a customer who came in that day with his family racked up a $337 bill.
Server Josh Pikoff, 18, brought Fernandez to the table when the customer asked to have his bill doubled.
"He said, 'charge me double for everything,' and I asked, 'Are you sure?'" Fernandez told CNN. "He said, 'yes.'"
Fernandez said the man's request was fulfilled, and the customer left an additional $300 tip for Pikoff and a $1,000 tip for the restaurant owner.
The man signed his receipt with a message for the eatery: "Good luck."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- A lion searching for food in an Indian village fled into an elementary school building, where it was later tranquilized by officials.
The Indian Forest Service said wildlife officials in Gir Somnath district responded to Una taluka village when a lion spotted attempting to prey on a buffalo calf in a villager's enclosure was interrupted by the animal's owner and fled into a neighboring elementary school building.
Wildlife officials said they attempted to capture the lion by placing a cage trap outside an open door, but the big cat instead fled up the stairs into the school's second floor.
IFS officer Susanda Nanda tweeted video from the scene showing the lion watching from a window as the cage is rolled up to the door.
Officials said the adult male lion was eventually shot with a tranquilizer dart and taken to the Jasadhar animal rescue center for an examination. The feline was found to be in good health and was released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- A Chinese man who buried hundreds of thousands of dollars five years ago is learning the hard way there may be better ways to store his life savings, according to local reports.
Chinese state media and Taiwan's TVBS network reported the man, a farmer with the surname Wang, visited a branch of the Agricultural Bank of China in Anhui Province.
The bank notes were rotten and moldy and broke apart on contact, the reports say.
Wang told the bank he had "10 more bundles" at home, and that he had buried a total of about $280,000 in cash five years ago.
The Chinese man said his parents were merchants, and that they had accumulated the money. He also said a local television program claimed theft was common at ATMs. The television claims compelled him to bury the large amount of cash underground, he said, according to reports.
Bank employees worked overtime to restore the damaged bills, Chinese state media said.
The notes, often times clumped together, were "divided into small bundles, then divided into singles," the bank said.
According to the People's Bank of China's regulations, bills that retain 75 percent of their original features can be exchanged at full value, but bills disfigured such that only 50 to 75 percent of the note is recognizable, can only be exchanged for half the amount.
The man's savings has lost about 25 percent of its total value, or $70,000 owing to damage, according to reports.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- About 10 armed police officers and a helicopter crew responded to a rural property on a report of a loose tiger that turned out to be a life-sized sculpture.
Kent police confirmed the officers and a National Police Air Service helicopter responded to Mote Road in Ightham, Kent, England, on Saturday after a member of the public reported spotting a big cat in the area.
"My son Duncan rang up and said there were armed police on the hill leading up to my house," resident Juliet Simpson, 85, told The Guardian. "Ten of them! By then I could see the helicopter above, and I thought, goodness me. So then I walked up the road and saw the police Land Rover. I went up and said: 'Do you want to be introduced to this tiger?'"
The "tiger" was actually a life-sized sculpture Simpson had assembled from chicken wire and resin more than 20 years ago.
Simpson said the officers were amused by the mix-up and posed for photos with the tiger sculpture.
"They liked the model and said they thought it was very lifelike. They said they had to respond to people's concerns," Simpson said.
Simpson's granddaughter, Martha, posted photos of the sculpture and the amused police officers to Twitter.
"My Granny is a sculptress. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a barrel that washed up on a beach was found to be filled with about 90 pounds of marijuana.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Thursday to a report of a blue plastic barrel washed up in Marathon.
The deputies discovered the barrel contained five plastic-covered bales of marijuana totaling about 90 pounds.
The discovery was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The origin of the barrel was unknown.
