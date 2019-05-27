PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Traffic was disrupted in a Washington state city when boxes holding thousands of bees fell off a truck.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the boxes fell off a Washington State University truck on Thursday morning in Pullman.
Pullman police took a call on the accident shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Police Chief Gary Jenkins says an officer at the scene described thousands of bees buzzing through the air while university employees put on protective gear and picked up the boxes.
A road was closed until just before 10 a.m.
The WSU Department of Entomology has a breeding program and research lab to study and protect bee populations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli researchers raised a glass Wednesday to celebrate a long-brewing project of making beer and mead using yeasts extracted from ancient clay vessels —some over 5,000 years old.
Archaeologists and microbiologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority and four Israeli universities teamed up to study yeast colonies found in microscopic pores in pottery fragments. The shards were found at Egyptian, Philistine and Judean archaeological sites in Israel spanning from 3,000 BC to the 4th century BC.
The scientists are touting the brews made from "resurrected" yeasts as an important step in experimental archaeology, a field that seeks to reconstruct the past in order to better understand the flavor of the ancient world.
"What we discovered was that yeast can actually survive for a very, very long time without food," said Hebrew University microbiologist Michael Klutstein. "Today we are able to salvage all these living organisms that live inside the nanopores and to revive them and study their properties."
Beer was a staple of the daily diet for the people of ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia. Early Egyptian texts refer to a variety of different brews, including "iron beer," ″friend's beer," and "beer of the protector."
The yeast samples came from nearly two dozen ceramic vessels found in excavations around the country, including a salvage dig in central Tel Aviv, a Persian-era palace in southern Jerusalem and 'En Besor, a 5,000-year-old Egyptian brewery near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. The project was spearheaded by Hebrew University microbiologist Ronen Hazan and antiquities authority archaeologist Yitzhak Paz.
Other researchers of ancient beers, such as University of Pennsylvania archaeologist Patrick McGovern, have concocted drinks based on ancient recipes and residue analysis of ceramics. But the Israeli scientists say this is the first time fermented drinks have been made from revived ancient yeasts.
Aren Maeir, a Bar Ilan University archaeologist, excavates at Tel es-Safi, the biblical city of Gath, where ancient Philistine beer pots yielded yeasts used to brew a beer offered to journalists. He likened the revival of long-dormant yeast to the resurrection of ancient beasts fictionalized in "Jurassic Park," but only to a point.
"In Jurassic Park, the dinosaurs eat the scientists," he said. "Here, the scientists drink the dinosaurs."
"It opens up a whole new field of the possibility that perhaps other microorganisms survived as well, and you can identify foods such as cheese, wine, pickles," opening a portal into tasting cultures of the past, he said.
For this initial experiment, the team paired up with a Jerusalem craft brewer to make a basic modern-style ale using yeast extracted from the pots. The ale had a thick white head, with a caramel color and a distinctly funky nose. The mead, made using yeast extracted from a vessel found in the ruins of a palace near Jerusalem that contained honey wine roughly 2,400 years ago, was champagne bubbly and dry, with a hint of green apple.
The beer incorporates modern ingredients, like hops, that were not available in the ancient Middle East — but it's the revived yeast that provides much of the flavor.
"We tried to recreate some of the old flavors that people in this area were consuming hundreds and thousands of years ago," said Shmuel Naky, a craft brewer from the Jerusalem Beer Center, who helped produce the beer and mead. Yeasts, he said, "have a very crucial impact on flavor."
Naky described the beer as "spicy, and somewhat fruity, and it's very complex in flavor," all attributes produced by the ancient yeast.
Genome sequencing of the yeast colonies extracted from the pots showed that the ancient strain of yeast was different from the yeast used in beer-making today, but similar to those still used to make traditional Zimbabwean beer and Ethiopian tej, a type of honey wine.
The researchers said their next aim is to pair the resurrected yeasts with ancient beer recipes to better reproduce drinks from antiquity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ELLE.com) If you own a bottle of Victoria's Secret Bombshell perfume, you are in possession of a powerful mosquito repellant, according to a study published recently in the Journal of Insect Science. For the study, researchers at New Mexico State University compared the effectiveness of different mosquito repellants. Making things really interesting, they also included some perfumes in their study.
To test the effectiveness of the different repellants and perfumes, the researchers placed a mosquito in a Y-shaped tube. Then, one very brave and apparently delicious-smelling (to mosquitos anyway) researcher put one hand at each end of the forked tube. One of her hands was au naturale, while the other was sprayed with the repellant or perfume being tested. If the mosquito avoided the sprayed hand, the scientists determined that the chemical in question was effective at repelling mosquitos.
Unsurprisingly, any repellant containing DEET (a chemical commonly used in insect repellants) was pretty effective. More surprising was the fact that Avon Skin So Soft Bath Oil and Victoria's Secret Bombshell perfume were both also very effective against mosquitos. While Avon Skin So Soft Bath Oil was only effective for about two hours, the VS fragrance kept mosquitos at bay for even longer.
Stacy Rodriguez, a research assistant involved in the study, explained the results in a statement. "There was some previous literature that said fruity, floral scents attracted mosquitoes, and to not wear those. It was interesting to see that the mosquitoes weren't actually attracted to the person that was wearing the Victoria's Secret perfume–they were repelled by it."
At $52 a bottle, Bombshell is a pretty pricey bug spray, but it will definitely smell better (to you anyway—the mosquitos will respectfully disagree).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Rat lungworm disease has sickened three more visitors to the state of Hawaii recently, bringing the total number of cases to 10 for 2018 and five so far this year, the state's Department of Health said.
The three cases newly confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are unrelated, and affected three adult travelers from mainland United States.
All five of this year's cases were contracted on Hawaii Island, also known as the Big Island. That island is one of several in the state of Hawaii.
A parasitic infection causes the disease formally known as angiostrongyliasis, which is often mild and goes undetected.
However, rat lungworm can also cause severe effects on a person's brain and spinal cord, according to the CDC. Symptoms vary, and the most common are severe headaches and neck stiffness. The most serious cases experience neurological problems, severe pain and long-term disability, the CDC says.
The exact moment of infection is unknown for each of the three newly confirmed Hawaii cases, though one individual remembers "eating many homemade salads while on vacation," while another ate unwashed raw fruits, vegetables and other plants straight from the land, according to the Department of Health.
One of last year's 10 total confirmed cases became sick after purposely eating a slug on a dare, according to the Department of Health. Most people, though, become ill by accidentally ingesting a snail or slug infected with the parasite, it said.
The illness usually lasts between two weeks and two months, and on average, the incubation period is one to three weeks. However, an infection can incubate in only a single day or in six weeks, according to the CDC.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)Women often complain that the office temperature is too low -- but it's not just comfort that's at stake.
Researchers say women's productivity may improve when the thermostat is set to warmer temperatures.
The new study, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, raises "the stakes for the battle of the thermostat."
Previous research has found that most modern offices use climate control systems based on the metabolic rate of an average man, with the ideal temperature for women almost 5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it is for men.
"People invest a lot in making sure their workers are comfortable and highly productive," said Tom Chang, associate professor of finance and business economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.
"This study is saying even if you care only about money, or the performance of your workers, you may want to crank up the temperature in your office buildings," added Chang, the lead author of the study, in a press statement by the University of Southern California.
In this latest study, women scored better on math and verbal tests when the thermostat was set to higher temperatures, according to the paper. Men saw the opposite results although the study said that these were less pronounced and not statistically significant.
Some 543 students participated in a lab experiment which involved testing them on a set of math, verbal and cognitive reflection problems. The experiments were carried out in Berlin.
The tests took place in rooms at various temperatures between 16.19 degrees Celsius (roughly 61 degrees Fahrenheit) to 32.57 degrees Celsius (roughly 91 degrees Fahrenheit).
For the math test students were asked to complete addition without a calculator, the verbal test involved coming up with as many German words as possible from ten given letters and the cognitive reflection test was made up of questions.
A relationship was found between the room's temperature and scores on the math and verbal tests although test outcomes for both sexes on cognitive reflection were not affected by temperature.
For example, upping the temperature by one-degree Celsius was linked with an 1.76% increase in the number of math questions solved correctly by women, the study found. This is a "statistically highly significant result," said study co-author Agne Kajackaite, head of a research group at the Social Science Center (WZB) in Berlin, in an email.
On the other hand, men submitted 0.63% fewer correct answers at this temperature, a finding which the study called "small and statistically insignificant."
"It's been documented that women like warmer indoor temperatures than men--but the idea until now has been that it's a matter of personal preference," Chang said.
"What we found is it's not just whether you feel comfortable or not, but that your performance on things that matter -- in math and verbal dimensions, and how hard you try -- is affected by temperature."
Chang said that one of the study's surprising finds was that "this isn't about the extremes of temperature."
"Even if you go from 60 to 75 degrees, which is a relatively normal temperature range, you still see a meaningful variation in performance." said Chang.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) -- Officials in Orange Beach are investigating after more than $1 million in illegal drugs washed up on shore last week. It happened over the course of two days last week discovered by people walking the shoreline between Lei Lani Condos and Phoenix 10 Condos.
An official close to the investigation said on the first day someone discovered 21 pounds of marijuana with a kilo of cocaine. On the second day, someone discovered 38 kilos of cocaine. All the drugs were wrapped to protect them from the water. An official believes they were tossed from a vessel but the packages were likely in the water a long time. Barnacles were growing on the drug packages.
Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department contacted US Customs and Border Protection with the Department of Homeland Security. They'll check historical currents to see where the drugs may have come from. The street value of the narcotics is estimated at more than $1 million. Members of the United States Coast Guard Investigative Service in Mobile are also looking into the case.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Nigel Farage reportedly refused to get off his Brexit Party bus today because people gathered around it were carrying milkshakes.
It comes days after the party leader was covered in a caramel shake while campaigning in Newcastle.
Bus driver Michael Botton told Kent Live: "There were a couple of guys standing with milkshakes, they were going to throw them over him.
"But the police are there, we've spotted them and now Nigel isn't getting off the bus."
Nigel Farage: Iran is the most dangerous regime in the worldVideo
Three young men were said to have been seen carrying the drinks at the Rochester campaign stop, reportedly with covered faces.
After Farage and his security detail were alerted, the Brexit Party leader was advised not to get off the bus.
According to Kent Live, the ex-Ukip man did eventually get off the bus, but stayed close to the vehicle as he spoke to supporters.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Be careful which cart you choose — there may be a slithering surprise waiting inside.
A cart attendant at a Walmart in Texas got quite the scare on Friday after discovering a large rat snake in a group of shopping carts.
The Northeast Police Department said in a Facebook post that the reptile had worked its way into the group of carts at a return area of the Walmart in Cross Roads, located north of Dallas.
"A loud scream across the parking lot at Walmart drew the attention of an NEPD Officer who was patrolling the area, at dusk this evening," the department said.
Officials called in a man known as "The Snake Charmer," identified as John Heckaman of Savannah, Texas, who helped in relocating the snake.
Heckaman, however, was bitten once during the process, according to police.
"Recent heavy rains are forcing a lot of snakes out of their natural habitats, and this goes to show, that they can turn up just about anywhere," police said.
Rat snakes are non-venomous and typically found in fields and woodlands across the country, including Connecticut, the Carolinas, Kansas and Oklahoma, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
"Black rat snakes are excellent swimmers and climbers. They will use these skills to catch a variety of food, from bird eggs to frogs," the federal agency says online. "They are the snake most likely to be seen around buildings hunting for rodents, amphibians, and young birds. Black rat snakes are constrictor snakes and will use their body to suffocate their prey."
According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, rat snakes mate in late May and early June.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man was arrested early Monday morning after deputies spotted him wearing a President Donald Trump mask while allegedly vandalizing a parked vehicle in Orange County.
Deputies were conducting a patrol check of businesses near Cabot Road and Vista Viejo Road around 4 a.m. They had to do a "double take" when they spotted "a person resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle."
The Orange County Sheriff's Department's Mission Viejo station posted photos of the Trump mask, along with other findings including a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft gun and a helmet.
Photos also show the alleged tire slasher's vehicle outfitted with "takedown lights" mounted to the front windshield and a fake California license plate.
Rory Zimmerman, 56, was arrested and booked for felony vandalism, authorities said. His bail has been set at $20,000 and later upped to $100,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) A Louisiana police chief who encountered an alligator lurking outside a Walmart store used a shopping cart to herd the reptile away from a busy road.
Angela Papania captured video of her husband, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania, using a Walmart shopping cart to direct the alligator away from a busy road just outside the store.
"The perils of being married to a cop who thinks he can catch an alligator with a shopping cart," Papania wrote.
The video ends with the gator running straight toward Papania's car, causing the chief's wife to quickly close the door.
Leonard Papania said the alligator eventually consented to return to the water.
"We ended up getting him to go to a nearby ditch where he came from," he told WLOX-TV.