KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s new president, a comedian before he turned to statecraft, made a dramatic entrance to the political stage Monday by disbanding parliament minutes after his inauguration.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won 73% of the vote last month, justified his contentious decision on the grounds that the legislature, controlled by allies of the man he defeated, is riddled with self-enrichment.
Elections to the Supreme Rada were scheduled for Oct. 27, which raised the prospect of Zelenskiy struggling to enact his agenda in the face of a hostile parliament over his first few months in power.
A snap parliamentary election will be held within two months of his signing a formal dissolution decree.
Zelenskiy, a comedian who played the role of a Ukrainian president on a popular TV show for years, is gambling that his popularity will see the next parliament dominated by supporters of his agenda to reform Ukraine and steer a new path with Russia.
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian politics for the past quarter-century created “opportunities for kickbacks, money laundering and corruption.”
Zelenskiy’s efforts follow repeated attempts by the majority in the current parliament to stymie his campaign promise for a new election.
Since last month’s election, Zelenskiy’s opponents in the Rada sought to put off the inauguration close to the May 27 deadline by which the parliament can be dissolved.
And in a dramatic move last week, the Rada announced the collapse of the ruling parliamentary coalition. According to parliamentary rules, the chamber can’t be dissolved for 30 days after the governing coalition has been disbanded.
Zelenskiy’s supporters argue that the Rada’s actions are legally void because the coalition had long ceased to exist and that the Ukrainian Constitution, unlike the Rada regulations, doesn’t contain such a rule.
Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Kiev-based think-tank Penta, said Zelenskiy’s announcement shows “political will for radical change.”
“The legally dubious decision to disband parliament will certainly be contested in court but Zelenskiy has shown that it is going to be him who will lay down the agenda and that he will dominate the political landscape,” he said.
Zelenskiy’s landslide victory reflected Ukrainians’ exhaustion with widespread corruption and the country’s political elite. Before disbanding parliament, the 41-year-old Zelenskiy upended other Ukrainian political traditions on inauguration day.
He ditched the idea of a traditional motorcade to his inauguration, walking to the parliament in Kiev through a park packed with people. Flanked by four bodyguards, the beaming president-elect gave high-fives to some spectators, even stopping to take a selfie with one of them.
At the end of his swearing-in ceremony, Zelenskiy asked the Supreme Rada to adopt a bill against illegal enrichment and support his motions to fire the country’s defense minister, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Prosecutor General. All are allies of Zelenskiy’s predecessor, Petro Poroshenko.
That’s when he dropped his bombshell about dissolving parliament. Zelenskiy told lawmakers they only have a few weeks to support his motions, as that’s as long as the current parliament has.
Two of the three officials he has asked to leave, Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and SBU chief Vasyl Grytsak, promptly handed in their resignations.
Later, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said he would resign Wednesday. That move would be largely symbolic because it would have to be approved by the parliament. If accepted, he would remain as acting prime minister until after the elections.
Zelenskiy also told the Rada that the main goal for the presidency is to bring peace to eastern Ukraine, where government troops have been fighting Russia-backed separatists for five years in a conflict that has left at least 13,000 dead.
“I’m ready to do everything so that our heroes don’t die there,” he said. “It wasn’t us who started that war. But we need to be the one to finish it.”
The new president wrapped up his speech at parliament by referring to his career as a comedian.
“Throughout all of my life, I tried to do everything to make Ukrainians laugh,” he said with a smile. “In the next five years I will do everything, Ukrainians, so that you don’t cry.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Researchers are tracking a great white shark in the Long Island Sound for the first time ever, according to the group OCEARCH.
The 9 foot 8 inch, 533-pound sea creature, which has been dubbed Great White Shark Cabot (and does have a corresponding Twitter account), pinged late Monday morning just off the shore near Greenwich, Connecticut, OCEARCH said.
The "shark" responded with a message on Twitter: "I heard sending a ping from the Long Island Sound had never been done before by a white shark...so naturally I had to visit and send one off. Hello Greenwich how are you today?!"
Great whites live in nearly all coastal and offshore waters where the temperature is between 54 and 75 degrees.
Last summer, a spate of shark attacks -- not involving great whites -- prompted beach closures on Fire Island. Two children were bitten by sharks the same day. A tooth recovered from a boy's leg was confirmed to be a sand tiger shark.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones."
After eight seasons of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones," fans will finally be saying goodbye to Westeros and the Iron Throne come Sunday night.
It's been an emotional eight seasons, from the early beginnings of Ned Stark's demise and the devastating Red Wedding episode to the most recent destruction of King's Landing.
As fans being to mentally prepare themselves, Bark.com is offering specialized "Game of Thrones" counseling sessions for those in need.
The website says that qualified show counselors will be available to discuss plot twists and storylines to help fans digest their feelings, which they say can range from anger and confusion to sadness and grief.
"Most importantly the counselors will be on hand to guide fans on how to move on after almost a decade of fandom," the page says.
Bark.com will have counselors available via Skype for 30-minute session for $25 or an hour session for $51. Fans can book as many sessions as they want with a counselor they choose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 17 (UPI) -- Spice Girls super fans have a chance the spice up their lives later this month when the girl band's original Union Jack-emblazoned double decker bus comes up for rent on Airbnb.
The interior of the bus has been completely renovated and converted into a rolling hotel room fit for three guests at a time, according to the Airbnb posting.
Suzanne Godley, who, along with her boss, completed the bus overhaul, said the Spice Girls were her childhood "obsession."
"My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performance as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World move hundreds of times," she said in a statement to USA Today. "And while I have grown up over the years, I don't think I've ever grown out of my love for them."
The duo plans to open up the bus for reservations Wednesday, though the only dates that will be available at first are June 14 and 15, to coincide with the Spice Girls reunion at Wembley Stadium in London. The bus will be located in the Wembley Park area at the time.
"We've worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I'm so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb," Godley said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 20 (UPI) -- Wayne Melvin of Yukon, Okla. was surprised to notice a nearly 7-foot snake make its way through his dryer vent which leads into his house.
Melvin took apart the dryer looking for the reptile, noticing that it had not made it far.
He declined to call a pest control company and instead waited to see if the snake would leave on its own. Melvin said to ABC 13 he has seen snakes before but never had anything like this happen.
Melvin then used gloves and carried the snake himself to the creek behind his house.
"They eat rats and rodents. So that's a lot better than other things that come from those woods," he said to WHNT 19.
Recently, Illinois resident Sanela Kamencic discovered a snake inside her washing machine who had gone through a cycle. Kamencic commented that the snake smelled like Downy. The reptile was safely captured and returned to its 12-year-old owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower was evacuated and surrounding streets locked down on Monday after a man was spotted scaling the upper heights of the monument in the heart of the French capital, Paris Police and the tower's operator said.
Specialist firefighters were on the scene, the police spokeswoman said.
"The man entered the tower normally and started to climb once he was on the second floor," a spokeswoman for the tower's operator told Reuters.
The tower, one of the world's most recognizable landmarks, will be closed until further notice, the company added in a statement on its official Twitter handle. (Reporting by Sophie Louet and John Irish; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Toby Chopra)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 17 (UPI) -- London firefighters tore down the wall of a home to rescue five newborn kittens trapped within it, Britain's Royal SPCA said on Friday.
The kittens were found in a cavity of a wall in a home under renovation in the Wembley Park section of Brent, a London borough, presumably abandoned by their mother when she could not reach them. The meowing prompted the homeowners to call the London Fire Brigade, which extricated the kittens with the help of the RSPCA.
'Luckily the homeowners were lovely and very understanding. What looked like a straightforward rescue actually became very complicated and we had to take a lot of the wall out to reach them," said Jill Sanders of the RSPCA. "After just over three hours of work, five very small and very cold kittens were found and I warmed them up with a hot water bottle. They were so young and absolutely freezing, if they had been left another day they would not have been able to survive."
The kittens were taken to an animal hospital in nearby Putney for recovery. In an online poll, they were given the names MacAvity, Rumtum, Wally, Grizabella and Jemima.
"The homeowner did exactly the right thing in calling the RSPCA in the first instance and we would always urge people to do the same if they see an animal stuck or in distress," a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. "Firefighters love animals too and we are always happy to assist if the RSPCA require our assistance and specialist equipment, as in this case. "It's great to hear the kittens are doing well and will be off to new homes as soon as they are ready."
In March, animal rescuers were called to a London commuter train station to rescue a cat and kittens living near the installation of a new escalator. A person contacted the RSPCA to report that a cat was living with her four kittens under an escalator at the under-construction Moorgate Tube Station. Animal welfare officer Siobhan Trinnaman said the felines were living "where the mechanism is to run the escalator."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New York (CNN Business) - Hershey's century-and-a-quarter-old chocolate bar design is getting a very modern makeover.
The brand is replacing its recognizable logo and etching 25 popular emojis into the rectangles that make up its milk chocolate bar. Hershey's is including a smiley face, the fist pound, the ghost emoji and others.
The emoji-filled redesign marks the first time Hershey's has altered its milk chocolate bar design since it first went on sale in 1900.
But, sad face, it's not a permanent change. The new bars are on sale for a limited time beginning this summer. The company said it will only make about 25 million standard- and snack-sized emoji bars.
"By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new," said Kriston Ohm, senior manager of Hershey's (HSY), in a press release.
Each of the emojis were chosen to "feature meanings that would help to spark a conversation," the company said.
They will be sold in the standard size and snack size and will come in six different packages.
Hershey has made very few additions to its namesake lineup in the past.
In 2017, it started selling Hershey's Gold, a caramelized creme bar with pretzels and peanuts baked inside. It was the first Hershey's bar that didn't include chocolate.
Prior to that, Hershey's began selling a Cookies 'n Creme variety in 1995. Hershey's Special Dark debuted in 1939.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Miami Herald) Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day is a hallowed tradition on the fourth Thursday of April.
One Florida man brought his kid him to work and wound up arrested on charges that included child abuse.
The child abuse charge wasn't because he brought along his kid on Saturday, a faux pas since it was about two weeks after the designated Bring Your Kids to Work Day.
And, nope, he wasn't a school teacher or principal bringing his kid to the same school that afternoon.
Rather, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Allen McIntosh, 32, broke into a St. Petersburg home with an accomplice, James Henry Vencill, 23. But McIntosh was also charged with child abuse for bringing his 11-year-old son with him to his "job."
According to the arrest affidavit, McIntosh, who lives in St. Petersburg, was found on the front porch of the house with "items in his hands and in his backpack that came from the residence."
And he "had his 11-year-old with him."
In addition to the child abuse and burglary of an unoccupied residence charges — and their bail amounts of $5,000 apiece — McIntosh faces six other drug possession-related charges that add $5,300 to his bond amount for a total of $15,300.
Vencill, also of St. Petersburg but listed as homeless on his arrest record, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied residence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEST NEWTON, PA. (AP) A western Pennsylvania woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a box cutter because no one got her a card, cake or gift on her 55th birthday.
Georgia Zowacki is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and other counts. It wasn't known Friday if she's retained an attorney.
Authorities say Zowacki had been drinking vodka throughout the day on Wednesday. Her boyfriend took her out to dinner that night, but he said she attacked him when they returned to their West Newton home, putting the box cutter near his throat and threatening to kill him.
She then allegedly slashed his arm with the weapon, causing minor injuries.
The man said Zowacki then ransacked his bedroom before leaving their home on foot. Police found her on a nearby neighbor's porch.